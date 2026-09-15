“Jean Smart won Emmy Awards for every season of Hacks” links

Jean Smart won an Emmy for every single season of Hacks. While she’s amazing on Hacks, I think the awards have always been about the industry’s deep love and appreciation for her, especially after she lost her husband in 2021. She’s amazing. [LaineyGossip]

John Mulaney got bleeped at the Emmys. [JustJared]

Why on earth did Mariska Hargitay agree to sing at the Emmys? [Buzzfeed]

Where is Elon Musk’s AI Odyssey? [Jezebel]

Mahershala Ali is incredibly gracious, but you can tell he loathes Marvel. [Pajiba]

Oprah Winfrey is taking over the Las Vegas Sphere. [Socialite Life]

All about Michael J. Fox & Tracy Pollan’s marriage. [Hollywood Life]

Remember when Kim Kardashian would do anything to be famous? [Seriously OMG]

I covered Claire Danes’ Armani look earlier but I’m still aghast. [RCFA]

Jayden James Federline has a job! [OMG Blog]

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