“Jean Smart won Emmy Awards for every season of Hacks” links

Jean Smart won an Emmy for every single season of Hacks. While she’s amazing on Hacks, I think the awards have always been about the industry’s deep love and appreciation for her, especially after she lost her husband in 2021. She’s amazing. [LaineyGossip]
John Mulaney got bleeped at the Emmys. [JustJared]
Why on earth did Mariska Hargitay agree to sing at the Emmys? [Buzzfeed]
Where is Elon Musk’s AI Odyssey? [Jezebel]
Mahershala Ali is incredibly gracious, but you can tell he loathes Marvel. [Pajiba]
Oprah Winfrey is taking over the Las Vegas Sphere. [Socialite Life]
All about Michael J. Fox & Tracy Pollan’s marriage. [Hollywood Life]
Remember when Kim Kardashian would do anything to be famous? [Seriously OMG]
I covered Claire Danes’ Armani look earlier but I’m still aghast. [RCFA]
Jayden James Federline has a job! [OMG Blog]
Mahershala Ali’s acting deserves all the things all the time. Reviews of his new film your mother your mother are very good.
I was going to joke that Michael J Fox was the love of my life too because I was absolutely obsessed with him as a tween, but after reading about the psycho and the death threats it doesn’t seem funny. He and Tracy seem like genuinely good people who’ve always had a strong relationship. I wish them nothing but happiness.
Totally forgot she dated Kevin Bacon. Remember her as Michael P Keaton’s first and best girlfriend before Courtney Cox
Agree to disagree. I think that Armani dress on Claire is great and it looks better every time I see it. The side view is fire.
The runway version in burgundy is better though, looks like velvet
It’s an absolutely gorgeous dress. I like it even better in the burgundy color. Claire is usually a fashion hit-or-miss for me but that Armani gown looked great on her IMO.
Right?! And I think it suits her so well!
Great news! The Supreme Court just shut down Trump’s mail in ballot shenanigans so (I hope) the election is at least safe from that con from the master con artist and criminal.