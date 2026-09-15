“Jean Smart won Emmy Awards for every season of Hacks” links

Jean Smart won an Emmy for every single season of Hacks. While she’s amazing on Hacks, I think the awards have always been about the industry’s deep love and appreciation for her, especially after she lost her husband in 2021. She’s amazing. [LaineyGossip]
John Mulaney got bleeped at the Emmys. [JustJared]
Why on earth did Mariska Hargitay agree to sing at the Emmys? [Buzzfeed]
Where is Elon Musk’s AI Odyssey? [Jezebel]
Mahershala Ali is incredibly gracious, but you can tell he loathes Marvel. [Pajiba]
Oprah Winfrey is taking over the Las Vegas Sphere. [Socialite Life]
All about Michael J. Fox & Tracy Pollan’s marriage. [Hollywood Life]
Remember when Kim Kardashian would do anything to be famous? [Seriously OMG]
I covered Claire Danes’ Armani look earlier but I’m still aghast. [RCFA]
Jayden James Federline has a job! [OMG Blog]

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7 Responses to ““Jean Smart won Emmy Awards for every season of Hacks” links”

  1. Jais says:
    September 15, 2026 at 12:35 pm

    Mahershala Ali’s acting deserves all the things all the time. Reviews of his new film your mother your mother are very good.

    Reply
  2. Mightymolly says:
    September 15, 2026 at 12:59 pm

    I was going to joke that Michael J Fox was the love of my life too because I was absolutely obsessed with him as a tween, but after reading about the psycho and the death threats it doesn’t seem funny. He and Tracy seem like genuinely good people who’ve always had a strong relationship. I wish them nothing but happiness.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      September 15, 2026 at 2:20 pm

      Totally forgot she dated Kevin Bacon. Remember her as Michael P Keaton’s first and best girlfriend before Courtney Cox

      Reply
  3. Normades says:
    September 15, 2026 at 2:13 pm

    Agree to disagree. I think that Armani dress on Claire is great and it looks better every time I see it. The side view is fire.
    The runway version in burgundy is better though, looks like velvet

    Reply
  4. jferber says:
    September 15, 2026 at 4:25 pm

    Great news! The Supreme Court just shut down Trump’s mail in ballot shenanigans so (I hope) the election is at least safe from that con from the master con artist and criminal.

    Reply

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