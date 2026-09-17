Christian Bale opens foster home village built to keep siblings together



Around 55,000 to 60,000 children are in the California foster care system each year, and roughly 70% of them are a part of a sibling group. While officials try to keep siblings together, a lack of space and resources often prevent this from happening. Research shows that children placed with at least one sibling experience fewer placement disruptions and greater stability.

When Christian Bale’s daughter, Luka, 21, was a toddler, he and his wife, Sibi Blazic, read about the state’s foster care system and decided to make a difference. Eighteen years later, that goal has finally become a reality. Last week, the Bales opened Together California, a foster care village in Palmdale consisting of 12 homes. Each house has room for trained foster parents and six children, plus access to support services. The mission is to keep siblings together within the foster care system. People can begin moving in next month. From ABC7:

The actor Christian Bale attended the opening of Together California, a foster care village he helped create in Palmdale. The facility’s mission is to keep siblings together. It’s described as the first village of its kind in the state and will prioritize keeping siblings together while they are in foster care, an arrangement organizers said is uncommon for most children in the system. “It’s our job to turn their heartbreak and their pain into love and hope and a sense of future,” Bale said. The 11,000-square-foot community includes 12 furnished homes and is designed to provide safe, nurturing environments for children and their families. Organizers said the village will offer programs focused on stability, support and care. “A place where everyone is welcomed, a place that keeps families together, a place that creates community, a place where you can find hope in the most challenging of times,” said Together California Executive Director Tim McCormick. Organizers said the project was made possible through donations. The Austrian American Council West helped raise nearly $9 million for the effort. “Perhaps the greatest legacy we can leave is not that our names will be remembered, but that children’s lives are better because we cared,” said Austrian American Council West President Veronika Reinelt. One of Together California’s co-founders, Dr. Eric Esrailian, credited Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger with helping bring the project to life. “She embraced this project. She said we have to do this in the Antelope Valley. She connected us with Palmdale, and here we are today,” Esrailian said. Barger said she believes the project will have a lasting impact. “I guarantee you this project is going to change the trajectory of each and every child that steps foot on this campus,” Barger said. With the ribbon-cutting complete, organizers said people will begin moving into the community next month.

[From ABC7]

I’m not crying, you’re crying. Power to Christian and Sibi for spending 18 years to make Together California happen. They reportedly put $22 million into the project. (Leonardo DiCaprio also contributed.) Talk about using your power and influence for good. It’s such an incredible accomplishment. In one of his interviews, Christian said, ”Even if you can’t do great things, you can do small things in a great way.” That really resonated with me because it reminded me that we can always make a difference. On that note, here are ways that you can apply, volunteer or donate to Together California. I truly hope it’s successful and enables more facilities like it to be built around the country.

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