Christian Bale opens foster home village built to keep siblings together

Around 55,000 to 60,000 children are in the California foster care system each year, and roughly 70% of them are a part of a sibling group. While officials try to keep siblings together, a lack of space and resources often prevent this from happening. Research shows that children placed with at least one sibling experience fewer placement disruptions and greater stability.
When Christian Bale’s daughter, Luka, 21, was a toddler, he and his wife, Sibi Blazic, read about the state’s foster care system and decided to make a difference. Eighteen years later, that goal has finally become a reality. Last week, the Bales opened Together California, a foster care village in Palmdale consisting of 12 homes. Each house has room for trained foster parents and six children, plus access to support services. The mission is to keep siblings together within the foster care system. People can begin moving in next month. From ABC7:
The actor Christian Bale attended the opening of Together California, a foster care village he helped create in Palmdale. The facility’s mission is to keep siblings together.
It’s described as the first village of its kind in the state and will prioritize keeping siblings together while they are in foster care, an arrangement organizers said is uncommon for most children in the system.
“It’s our job to turn their heartbreak and their pain into love and hope and a sense of future,” Bale said.
The 11,000-square-foot community includes 12 furnished homes and is designed to provide safe, nurturing environments for children and their families. Organizers said the village will offer programs focused on stability, support and care.
“A place where everyone is welcomed, a place that keeps families together, a place that creates community, a place where you can find hope in the most challenging of times,” said Together California Executive Director Tim McCormick.
Organizers said the project was made possible through donations. The Austrian American Council West helped raise nearly $9 million for the effort.
“Perhaps the greatest legacy we can leave is not that our names will be remembered, but that children’s lives are better because we cared,” said Austrian American Council West President Veronika Reinelt.
One of Together California’s co-founders, Dr. Eric Esrailian, credited Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger with helping bring the project to life.
“She embraced this project. She said we have to do this in the Antelope Valley. She connected us with Palmdale, and here we are today,” Esrailian said.
Barger said she believes the project will have a lasting impact.
“I guarantee you this project is going to change the trajectory of each and every child that steps foot on this campus,” Barger said.
With the ribbon-cutting complete, organizers said people will begin moving into the community next month.
I’m not crying, you’re crying. Power to Christian and Sibi for spending 18 years to make Together California happen. They reportedly put $22 million into the project. (Leonardo DiCaprio also contributed.) Talk about using your power and influence for good. It’s such an incredible accomplishment. In one of his interviews, Christian said, ”Even if you can’t do great things, you can do small things in a great way.” That really resonated with me because it reminded me that we can always make a difference. On that note, here are ways that you can apply, volunteer or donate to Together California. I truly hope it’s successful and enables more facilities like it to be built around the country.
Photos via YouTube and credit Julie Edwards/Avalon, Cat Morley/Avalon
An incredible use of money, platform, and a hell of a lot of perseverance.
All credit to him.
But also, we gotta start taking billionaires at 70%. Taxes should be paying for this.
Instead billionaires bribe corrupt officials into giving our tax dollars to ridiculous no bid contracts that overpay their donors as a quid pro quo for the political donations,
And Louisiana gov KLANdry sells Louisiana to musk- with laws already in place to keep citizens from suing space x for the destruction of our land, economy, health and well being.
At some point we’re going to have to vote that shit out – or start chopping off heads of billionaires or corrupt politicians or both
Yes yes yes yes yes yes yes yes YES @ Ariel
And it is LONG past time to start charging churches property taxes at a MINIMUM.
Churches are legal non-profits (most don’t make a lot of money, unless you’re talking about megachurches and their sometimes egotistical/deceitful leaders). If they had to pay property taxes, so would the other non-profits — the IRS does not distinguish specific kinds of non-profits. We could go after the NFL, though.
A truly wonderful project! Kudos to them and I wish the project every possible success 💗
But yeah, what @Ariel said.
Amazing situation for the children and families who need this. Hopefully the foster parents will be chosen with care to provide the best possible outcomes.
I’ve 😍 him since he was a child…energy well spent❣️
Laurie now has a child that is of drinking age.
I remember when Sibi was pregnant. That was last year.
What is time at this point?
This is such an amazing gift to the world honestly, giving kids stability and their siblings is just amazing. And yeah this is using your platform for good and making a real meaningful difference in so many ways.
THIS. All day, every day. Hopefully, we can start to see a trend with more foster home villages opening up throughout the country. I also hope for more resources and support allocated to not only foster children but children in danger of abuse, abandonment and exploitation.
Such an amazing use of time, money and love. I wish all the children wonderful lives who are able to stay there and hope this will inspire others to support/donate such causes. Great work, Batman.
As a foster parent who has seen sib sets be broken up this is amazing! If everyone with the means to do so supported the foster care system so many lives could be changed.
Supporting the youngest most vulnerable in our community is key to making the future brighter.
He really is a hero (Batman). I always admire him with the way he lived his life as an actor. Other actors need to use their celebrity for good causes but they don’t. All they think is showing off their wealth. Horrible people
Who me? Sobbing in my breakfast? As someone who only survived a chaotic childhood because my youner brother and I were welded to one another, this is so hugely important. Good for them. May we find a way to reinvent the foster care system to do more of this.
This is a really good cause to support, it’s heartening to see some celebrities use their resources for something that brings more happiness into the world.
“It’s not who you are underneath, but what you do that defines you.”