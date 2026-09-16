Copies of Charles Spencer’s ‘Swan Song’ were stolen from a Dutch truck

Charles, the Earl Spencer, announced his book, Swan Song, last month. Swan Song is about his sister, Lady Diana Spencer/Princess Diana. It is the first time the Earl Spencer has ever addressed Diana’s life and death in writing. Swan Song is due for release next week. While the British papers have been 99% consumed by the Sussexes’ UK return, there’s been this low-level hum in the background, because everyone knows that Swan Song is going to drop like a bomb. So if you work for a British tabloid and you’re in desperate need of an advanced copy of Swan Song, what would you do? The same thing you did with Prince Harry’s Spare and Omid Scobie’s Endgame.
Copies of Earl Spencer’s sensational book about Princess Diana have been stolen from a lorry – just before its exclusive serialisation in the Daily Mail. The memoir – Swan Song: Diana, My Sister – includes revelations about Diana’s deeply unhappy marriage with the then Prince of Wales. It also describes the crisis that engulfed the Royal Family after her death in a car crash almost 30 years ago.
Last night a publishing insider said: ‘Earl Spencer has kept his silence for nearly 30 years and what he has to say about the King’s reaction when Diana died is utterly devastating.’
But, in an astonishing development, the Mail can reveal that a truck packed with thousands of copies of the book was broken into after it was parked overnight in a lay-by in the Netherlands earlier this week. Just four copies, which had been wrapped in black plastic to hide their contents, were stolen in what publishing sources believe could have been an audacious plot to steal the highly-anticipated book of the year before it hits the shelves.
Dutch police are investigating the mysterious break-in, with theories among industry insiders about who was responsible ranging from a gang of opportunistic thieves to a misguided, but highly informed, supporter of the Royal Family.
‘It’s extremely suspicious,’ one publishing source said last night. ‘Nothing like this has ever happened before. This is probably the biggest book of the year and the security surrounding it has been incredibly tight. Every possible precaution has been taken to prevent it from being leaked ahead of its serialisation. Therefore this unprecedented incident is being taken extremely seriously.’
Swan Song is due to be published worldwide next Tuesday, by Penguin Michael Joseph, a division of Penguin Random House, with the Mail publishing an exclusive serialisation before the memoir is available in bookshops. Described as an ‘historic’ and ‘extraordinarily moving’, the memoir is a deeply personal account of Earl Spencer’s relationship with his older sibling and of her failed marriage.
Buckingham Palace is understood to be braced for a string of shocking revelations that threaten to reopen the wounds of the former Prince and Princess of Wales’s highly acrimonious split and eventual divorce. Publication plans have, however, been thrown into chaos by the heist.
The Mail understands that a lorry left a printing plant in Central Europe on Monday on its way to a warehouse in the Netherlands before copies were distributed to Dutch bookshops. At some point that evening the driver parked in a lay-by deep in the Dutch countryside to sleep. At around 8am he found the lorry had been broken into but, mysteriously, only a handful of wrapped copies of Swan Song were missing.
Shocked Penguin bosses in London were only told about the break-in at 3.30pm yesterday.
The Mail thinks they’re so slick, my god. “We just so happened to have people on the ground, with an exact description of how the books were stolen, how many books were stolen, how the books were packaged when they were stolen, it’s a real mystery!” It was also a huge mystery when Spanish bookstores magically sold copies of Spare several days before its release. The Endgame “mystery” was even wilder – the Dutch translation carried passages which Scobie had removed, and yet the British papers got advanced Dutch copies, and subsequently demanded that all of the Dutch copies get pulped. All of which to say, many British outlets will “mysteriously” have translated Swan Song excerpts to publish in a matter of days, if not hours. I feel bad for Charles Spencer, but he probably knew this was coming.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
“just before its exclusive serialisation in the Daily Mail”
Let that sink in and decide if you still want to buy a copy.
I saw that too! Wow, they all collude with the tabloids except Harry. He truly is fighting a monumental battle.
I can think of a few reasons off the top of my head why the Earl Spencer and his team would serialize it in the DM:
1) It’s his biggest, most likely audience for what is a very British, Royal book at its heart. Diana was an international phenomenon but it’s been years since she died and her entire life and death have been gone over with a fine-toothed comb. Unless he’s got some truly bombshell revelations, what everyone is waiting for is the new bits, eg how Diana and her life relate to current Windsor shenanigans and failures and that’s mostly a UK tabloid audience
2) Driving a wedge between the BP and KP lock on the DM on the one hand, and Earl Spencer (and possibly aristos in general) is not only a good PR strategy for now but also for the short to medium to long term…And while we’re on the subject, why has Camilla been so very silent for weeks now? Curious!
3) It’s good copy and therefore good business. The book will sell no matter what but the DM will help amplify it and bring more money
I’m not saying I judge it morally or ethically, but on its face as a PR strategy it’s entirely sensible
I never click on the DailyFail. Well, except for that time the court mandated they apologize to Meghan and put a notice for it on the front page.
LOL Stolen from a lorry left parked somewhere is the definition of an inside job. And love the fact that British newspapers were left off the list of possible suspects, when most people would consider them the only candidate.
So Swan Song joins the long list of dodgy, mysterious robberies.
Just like Anthony Holden, whose house was broken into when he was working on a biography of Prince Charles in the eighties. All his files of research were stolen, plus tapes of interviews. AH accused MI5 of being behind it because they didn’t want anything about the heir to come out.
Then there was Andrew Morton, whose house was broken into when he was working on Diana: Her True Story. His notes were ransacked, files were destroyed.
And Omid and Harry.
Don’t forget Paris where things didn’t happen the way the official report said they happened.
It’s time to abolish the monarchy.
… meanwhile Harry should release those 400 pages of Spare that he’s kept back.
I’m sure the Earl Spencer had a full programme of media support for the book, so all the PR and legal teams (for both him and the publisher) have to do is kick it up by a week and execute now. I’d estimate the BP and KP lawyers will need about a day to read and prepare their onslaught against the book.
What is it with specifically Dutch security, though? The fact that it’s that repeated channel for thievery definitely suggests there’s shenanigans going on specifically around protecting the BRF with any books that aren’t authorized by them!
And I’m betting whoever got the copies did not just deliver to them to the DM but that a RF courtier got one as well, just saying.
Charles might have to ask Penny. Ingrid. And Sally to write articles complaimg about how poor poor charles was treated. I can see this happening