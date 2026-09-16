“Nepo baby Stella Lefty is already chest-deep into a plagiarism scandal” links

Stella Lefty just got here & she’s already chest-deep into a major plagiarism scandal. She’s also the daughter of billionaire Eric Lefkofsky, fwiw. [Socialite Life]
Kim Kardashian asked for and received a symbolic €1 in damages from the 2016 Paris armed robbery. Good for her. [Just Jared]
Were people into the David Boreanaz-Sarah Michelle Gellar reunion? [LaineyGossip]
The Face of Horror is getting rave reviews. [Pajiba]
Bailey Mills deejays. [OMG Blog]
Cynthia Nixon looked amazing at the Emmys. [RCFA]
The trailer for 9-1-1: Nashville Season 2. [Seriously OMG]
What is Joseph Duggar’s attorney doing? [Starcasm]
Oscar Isaac is fine AF, full-stop. But he’s hotter with facial hair. [Go Fug Yourself]
American Idol will now film in Georgia? [Hollywood Life]
Stoking outrage seems to be Sydney Sweeney’s entire business model. [Buzzfeed]
SS is a talentless parasite gleefully counting her money while millions of people suffer the effects of gambling addiction. The focus needs to be on the ill effects of gambling, the lives it destroys and the damage it causes to our society. She does not deserve any attention whatsoever.
I find her so boring. She’s just a pick me girl that is not worth my attention
SS is 29 and trying to make bank on her body which is sad. Sure she’s “hot”but It’s not working. Her lingerie line is loosing money, she’s doing commercials and magazine covers that won’t help her career in the long run.
She’s not a terrible actress and I appreciate that she’s not a Nepo and hustled, but this is not the way
Unfortunately, she and her PR team think that the scandals/physical attributes are the only way she is going to keep people talking about her and sell stuff. It says a lot about herself and her team. She is there to milk the cow for cash, without any soul. I think we knew already from the jeans ad, to the euphoria scenes, etc. She doesnt care about the rest. She’s not getting any attention for her talent.
She probably thinks she’s edgy, strong and ambitious to do this.
I’ve never seen or heard of Stella Lefty before, but that header pic… my goodness, she looks a lot like Demi Moore to me! Like, spitting image. I would 10,000% believe that Steff was her daughter than any of her actual daughters, to be honest. (I don’t mean to be shady in saying that.) Steff looks like Demi circa the Indecent Proposal era and whatnot.