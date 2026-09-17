P6: Prince Harry ‘knew what was in’ his uncle Charles Spencer’s ‘Swan Song’

While I absolutely believe that the Earl Spencer is rather chaotic, I applaud him for how he’s conducted himself around his nephews and the royal family. After his fiery and iconic eulogy at Princess Diana’s 1997 funeral, Charles Spencer kept his cards close to the vest when it came to the Windsors. We knew that he still spent time with Diana’s sons, but we didn’t know the extent of the relationships until quite recently. Nowadays, it’s pretty much established by royal reporters that Prince William barely has much of a relationship with his Spencer uncle, meanwhile Uncle Charles sounds like one of several surrogate fathers for Prince Harry. The Earl also waited until his nephews were well into their 40s before he even sat down to write Swan Song, his memoir about his sister Diana. That was smart, to wait 29 years after Diana’s death, to give William and Harry the time and space to become men before he told them the truth about Diana and their father. Well, given how close Harry is to his Uncle Charles, is it some galloping shock that Harry was likely well aware of what’s in Swan Song?
Prince Harry was made well aware of his uncle Charles Spencer’s bombshell claims about Princess Diana’s death in his new book ahead of its upcoming publication, multiple sources confirm to Page Six.
“Harry knew what was in the book – it didn’t come as a shock,” said one source in the know.
Indeed, we’re told the renegade royal discussed the book, “Swan Song: Diana, My Sister” – which is out next Tuesday in both the UK and the US – with his uncle during his visit to the Spencer ancestral estate, Althorp, back in July when Harry brought Meghan Markle and their kids to see his mother’s burial site.
The book is set to open up long-closed wounds about Charles and Diana’s troubled marriage that was plagued by infidelity and ended in divorce in August 1996. In his memoir, Spencer, who was Diana’s youngest sibling, makes the explosive claim that King Charles told him “Rest assured, we’ll forget Diana soon enough” in a phone call days after her death aged 36 in a Paris car crash in August 1997. The 62-year-old earl writes of how he fought with Charles, 77, over the decision to allow Prince William and Prince Harry, then aged 15 and 12, to walk in their mother’s funeral procession.
Harry, who is now living back in the UK with Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, has remained close to Diana’s younger brother. He is also close to Diana’s other siblings. Her sisters, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Lady Jane Fellowes, who were at both of his children’s christenings. His estranged brother, Prince William, however, has kept his relationship with the Spencer clan more private and out of the public eye.
[From Page Six]
I noted last month that the Earl is using the same publisher (Penguin Random House) as his nephew. I’m not saying that means that Harry has read Swan Song or Harry knows what’s in the book, I just think it’s notable. Now, do we also believe that Uncle Charles has told some or all of these stories to Harry before now? Perhaps. Even though Harry loves and adores his father, I think Harry sees his father’s faults well enough. Sort of. I don’t know, I go back and forth on that, actually. In Spare, Harry was at times quite incisive about his father, but Harry’s actions belie his hope and optimism that his dogs–t father will eventually step up and act like a man (too late).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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Prince Harry departs The Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 21 January, 2026 after attending a court case with the Associated Newspapers Ltd (ANL) over unlawful surveillance methods.,Image: 1068018776, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng/Avalon
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FILE PHOTOS: As the 20th Anniversary of the death of Princess Diana approaches (31st August 2017), Cover Images take a look at these re-digitized images from the archives of celebrated British Photographer, Mauro Carraro. Approximate date of images is shown in caption below. August 1987 Princess Diana with Prince Harry on holiday with teh Spanish Royal family in Majorca,Image: 347670758, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***Not Available for Subscription Clients***Editorial Use Only. No stock, books, advertising or merchandising without photographer's permission***, Model Release: no
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Earl Spencer at the unveiling of a statue of his sister, Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024591, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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Earl Spencer is greeted by his nephews the Duke of Cambridge (right) and Duke of Sussex (left) as he arrives for unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024740, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue commissioned of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.,Image: 619146822, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue commissioned of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday.,Image: 619146823, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dominic Lipinski / Avalon
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The Duke of Sussex with his uncle Earl Spencer, at the unveiling of a statue of his mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday.,Image: 619146847, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Dominic Lipinski / Avalon
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Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, meets members of the Rock Choir as they announce they will be supporting The Diana Award for a special fundraising project, at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, as the charity celebrate their 25th anniversary.
Featuring: Earl Spencer
Where: Althorp, United Kingdom
When: 20 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, meets members of the Rock Choir as they announce they will be supporting The Diana Award for a special fundraising project, at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, as the charity celebrate their 25th anniversary.
Featuring: Earl Spencer
Where: Althorp, United Kingdom
When: 20 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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Earl Spencer, brother of Diana, Princess of Wales, meets members of the Rock Choir as they announce they will be supporting The Diana Award for a special fundraising project, at Althorp House in Northamptonshire, as the charity celebrate their 25th anniversary.
Featuring: Earl Spencer
Where: Althorp, United Kingdom
When: 20 Sep 2024
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
The wounds will never be closed. Charles cannot erase the past.
Poor Harry. Poor Diana. No, I cannot understand Harry’s fidelity to his father through all of this. I just can’t.
I don’t know how Harry could still love his father. He seems to be a clear-sighted man. Charles has done less than nothing to make Harry feel like a son, including scratching all the rumors he wasn’t way back when (before he became a dead ringer for Phil). The problem empathetic people like Harry face is that they can really see what makes other people tick, and have compassion for it. That applies to his rotten father as well. But I really doubt Harry wants or expects fcck all to do with Chuck anymore.
The Telegraph is reporting today that neither Harry, William nor the Palace had advance notice of the contents of this book.
I do think Harry wants to reconcile with that vile man, his father.
Always make me chuckle when I read what the gutter rats write. It is always, we believe, it is thought, someone says or our sources. Just enough to make an otherwise intelligent person believe they wrote truth or had valid sourcing. The play on words is ………
This one made me laugh because it says “a source in the know”, how is this source connected to Harry to know anything about what was talked about during a recent visit that no one including the media were certain of until recently? How did this person in the know, know that Charles Spencer spoke to Harry about his book about sister and at the same time no one knew about this book until it was breaking news a week ago?
Charles Spencer may not want to come between Harry and his father so he hasn’t spilled a lot of tea over the years. But it’s also possible that one of his motivations for writing this book is so that Harry really does see his father as he is.
I think this is very insightful.
Charles Spencer has been very careful to keep his promise to Diana to protect her sons. Sadly, only one son — Harry — has been worthy of that promise.
I can’t WAIT to read this book! Charles Spencer is an excellent writer and I highly recommend memoir A Very Private School.
I think Harry knows his father is garbage, but I think Harry is also an empath and always hopes his father will be a man and a father and grandfather in spite of his position as King. I think KCII is institutionalized and hardened and regimented to the point he simply does not have the ability – or desire – to be any of these things. I see a lot of KCII in William as well in terms of being strictly governed by ‘the Crown’ if you will. We’ve seen KCII throw hissy fits in public more than once. During the signing of his accession and signing ceremonies he got ink on his fingers from a pen and lashed out, and when during his Accession Council in London, the King threw a fit and had his aides to move a large pen box and tray out of his way because the table was too small. He also was visibly upset when he was made to wait on the Prince and Princess of Wales when they arrived late to his coronation. If KCII will throw fits in public, what must he be like behind the scenes?
All of these scenes remind me so much of William and his demeanor and I would imagine he’s just like his father behind the scenes. Petulant, entitled, impatient, angry.
I find it interesting that the most successful British monarchs in modern times have been second sons and a woman. I think that the institution function in a way that shapes the firstborn heirs to be utterly impossible in their level of entitlement and arrogance. It doesn’t help that the Windsors are famously dim-witted and uneducated through generations. That doesn’t mean that the rest aren’t entitled and arrogant, only less so and perhaps more prone to taking advice. Harry is a complete outlier and I bet it has something to do with the utter neglect he suffered after Diana’s death because his mother was so unpopular within the institution and because Harry was not the heir – instead he found more healthy parental surrogates.
I can’t wait for my copy to drop into my Kindle. I sure as hell hope Charles didn’t sugar coat anything and lets ALL of it rain down on Bad Dad. He deserves it all in spades, for sure. I’m in the camp of “certain fingers” being involved in Diana’s death: The Firm, MI5, hired “help”, all chilling in the fact of Diana’s premonition of her car being tampered with (written in a letter).
With Harry being close to the Earl, I can’t imagine Charles not sharing the content with Harry while it was being written, and not giving Harry an advance manuscript (or at least the galleys) to read prior to publication.
I just honestly can’t understand how Harry would still want to connect with Chuck and that mess of a family, even being his “only living parent”. While I understand (on *some* level), that life was all Harry knew, he also *knew* what it was like to be truly and fully loved by his mother. If my dad pulled away all my security for me and my family at ANY time, let alone when the world was closing due to a pandemic, and I was basically hiding with my spouse and infant, I would *never* have anything to do with him ever again. That would’ve shown me how little he cared about me.
Like a lot of you, we can understand how he seems to want to secure his kids’ heritage, but my God, there is just no way I’d put my family back into that dangerous mess. It’s one thing for the rotten rota to make jabs when you’re 6,ooo mi away, another when you’ve jumped out of the relative safety of the frying pan into the flames of the “fire”. JMO ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
What if ONE of the reasons H&M came back was to support his Uncle during this time…..and what if ALL of this was done because Harry was holding Inviticus in England which was known at LEAST 2 years ago…it tracks…
It does track. The Earl needs some soldiers on his side. He’d be clapped up in the Tower now in days of yore.
The fact that Harry moved back just as this book was dropping is in fact interesting. It’s something I’ve been thinking about since they announced the move. Bc I am very curious to see what he has to say about Diana’s security and treatment after the divorce.
I have had the same thoughts. Supporting Harry’s uncle, who has been very supportive of Sussex family, would explain why Meghan may have been willing to come back to the UK. She absolutely is loyal to friends and family (that deserve it).
Harry: “I am my mother’s son.”
Does it disgust anyone else that they use all the titles and first names for every else in this article but Meghan, The Duchess of Sussex is just “Markle”?
I’m sure Harry’s uncle told him about what was covered in the book, especially things that might be triggering, even if he didn’t give him an advanced copy.
Yes, I noticed that. It’s quite jarring. Page Six and People rag and even Hello rag are all very good at doing this. Another form of othering, in my opinion. Or they are under strict instructions to ensure that people *never* associate Meghan with her title. They can remember that Amal is now “Clooney” and that Brooklyn is now “Pelz-Beckham” but for some reason it sticks in their craw to use “Sussex” when it comes to Meghan. They show themselves every darn time.
And NO, it’s not “just SEO”. They know what they’re doing.
I can’t speak to Page six, but people mag absolutely still calls Kate “Kate middleton.” The derangers have a breakdown every time and honestly it cracks me up.
@becks1 but I’ve never seen Kate referred to as just “Middleton” in a paragraph where her entire family is listed by title and I have read a lot of royal articles throughout the years.
Harry loves his father… well, he cannot say otherwise publicly isn’t? Harry play the duty son, no the loving son.
He cannot. And he would not. He called himself a monarchist in Spare. It’s nothing new. But yeah, the question remains how much grace Harry does give his dad. Should he? We can all answer what we think. He probably gives more than any of us are comfortable with. And how much is knowing that it doesn’t serve him well to continue publicly fighting with him as he’s trying to get security for his family. Harry has to rely on the public caring and putting pressure on Charles and the government caring from what I can tell. Will that be enough? Idk
I can believe that Harry knew this book was coming but he might have asked to read it for himself when the time was right – if he got an advance copy my guess is he got in the past week or two. He’s definitely not going to Waterstone’s next Tuesday to pick up a copy lol.
I do think harry sees his father very clearly. I know many on here disagree with that, but I came away from Spare thinking Harry knows exactly who his father is, but he has an enormous amount of compassion for him for some reason – maybe because he sees the world where Charles grew up and knows it was cold and unfeeling, maybe because he just understands Charles in a way that we all can’t since we don’t know him, maybe because Charles is his last living parent, Harry isn’t willing to cut that final tie with him – I dont know. But I think he knows who Charles is and yet still has sympathy for him and feels sorry for him in many ways.
That’s why I think this book will be really bad for the palace. This is what they were worried Spare would be regarding Charles. Charles Spencer does not have that same compassion for Charles Windsor and actually has spent the last decade seeing how they treat Harry and his wife.
I agree. And if the book discusses Diana’s security (or the lack of it) and ties it to the hounding and lies from the palace and press, then many in the public will make the direct link to Harry and Meghan and their need for security and the words “History repeating itself” will really come to the fore, which BP, KP and the UK media definitely do NOT want to happen.
I’d agree with that, the idea that Harry does see his dad clearly but still has compassion for him. I guess the question is whether Harry believes Charles has any compassion left for harry’s family. Does he see that part clearly or does he have hope? And we don’t know really the answer to that for Charles, although his actions suggests he does not. Or the answer for that for Harry, does he have hope or is he being strategic in ways we don’t understand. Or is he just being impetuous? I just think there’s a lot we don’t know.
I think Harry has a blind spot regarding Charles, maybe born out of a desperation for closeness to one living parent.
I mean, Meghan has clearly recognized her terrible father for the vile person he is, but she still has Doria. It might be easier to see clearly when you are supported by at least one truly loving parent on Earth.