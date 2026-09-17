Mitch McConnell froze up on camera in a Senate committee hearing

A few days ago, Senator Mitch McConnell finally got wheeled out for his first public appearance in three full months. In his absence, McConnell’s office organized a blizzard of bizarre excuses , and they also released statements “from McConnell” and two proof-of-life photos. Throughout those three months, McConnell was still pulling his Senate paycheck and he was still receiving his full benefits, including healthcare, despite missing hundreds of votes. This week has been the first time he’s been on camera in any public way in three months, and whew, it’s really bad. Like, McConnell’s family and his Senate staffers must have had their backs against the wall if they’re letting him go out in public like this.

Mitch McConnell has been caught on camera freezing during a Senate committee meeting. On Wednesday, McConnell, 84, made his second appearance on Capitol Hill this week, after being hospitalized on June 14. During his three-month disappearance, during which McConnell remained on his full wage, his team released only two proof-of-life photos, increasing speculation about his health.

McConnell was wheeled into Wednesday’s Senate Agriculture Committee meeting on the Farm Bill, where he mostly sat in silence and had to be told how to vote. At one point, in a video shared by Scripps News Group, McConnell is seen sitting next to North Dakota Republican John Hoeven. While Hoeven plays with a pencil and someone speaks, the footage shows McConnell’s face freezing as he looks down, staring blankly for over 12 seconds before looking up.

The awkward moment recalled McConnell freezing on camera twice, within a matter of months, in 2023. That included going silent for more than 30 seconds during a news conference in July of that year, before being escorted away from the cameras.

On Thursday, McConnell also struggled when he was required to vote to help Republicans advance the Farm Bill. In a confusing moment, when McConnell’s name was read, Senator Hoeven leaned in towards him and told him to vote “no,” and the 84-year-old can be heard quietly saying “aye.” A female aide behind McConnell and Chairman John Boozman, who McConnell was also seated next to, both told him to vote “aye.”

McConnell repeated “aye” again, in a horse voice, tentatively raising his finger.

“Sen. Hoeven initially thought the vote was to overrule the chair, then realized the vote was on final passage,” a spokesperson for Hoeven told the New York Post.

The frail Republican left the meeting early, after he had made his vote. Boozman later thanked McConnell, who had already left, saying “he made a special effort to really get back this week in order to vote, help advance the bill.”

McConnell’s reappearance, however, has only prompted further concerns about his health, including his slow speech, thin and frail frame and a dark bruise on his left hand.