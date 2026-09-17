Mitch McConnell froze up on camera in a Senate committee hearing

A few days ago, Senator Mitch McConnell finally got wheeled out for his first public appearance in three full months. In his absence, McConnell’s office organized a blizzard of bizarre excuses , and they also released statements “from McConnell” and two proof-of-life photos. Throughout those three months, McConnell was still pulling his Senate paycheck and he was still receiving his full benefits, including healthcare, despite missing hundreds of votes. This week has been the first time he’s been on camera in any public way in three months, and whew, it’s really bad. Like, McConnell’s family and his Senate staffers must have had their backs against the wall if they’re letting him go out in public like this.
Mitch McConnell has been caught on camera freezing during a Senate committee meeting. On Wednesday, McConnell, 84, made his second appearance on Capitol Hill this week, after being hospitalized on June 14. During his three-month disappearance, during which McConnell remained on his full wage, his team released only two proof-of-life photos, increasing speculation about his health.
McConnell was wheeled into Wednesday’s Senate Agriculture Committee meeting on the Farm Bill, where he mostly sat in silence and had to be told how to vote. At one point, in a video shared by Scripps News Group, McConnell is seen sitting next to North Dakota Republican John Hoeven. While Hoeven plays with a pencil and someone speaks, the footage shows McConnell’s face freezing as he looks down, staring blankly for over 12 seconds before looking up.
The awkward moment recalled McConnell freezing on camera twice, within a matter of months, in 2023. That included going silent for more than 30 seconds during a news conference in July of that year, before being escorted away from the cameras.
On Thursday, McConnell also struggled when he was required to vote to help Republicans advance the Farm Bill. In a confusing moment, when McConnell’s name was read, Senator Hoeven leaned in towards him and told him to vote “no,” and the 84-year-old can be heard quietly saying “aye.” A female aide behind McConnell and Chairman John Boozman, who McConnell was also seated next to, both told him to vote “aye.”
McConnell repeated “aye” again, in a horse voice, tentatively raising his finger.
“Sen. Hoeven initially thought the vote was to overrule the chair, then realized the vote was on final passage,” a spokesperson for Hoeven told the New York Post.
The frail Republican left the meeting early, after he had made his vote. Boozman later thanked McConnell, who had already left, saying “he made a special effort to really get back this week in order to vote, help advance the bill.”
McConnell’s reappearance, however, has only prompted further concerns about his health, including his slow speech, thin and frail frame and a dark bruise on his left hand.
I’m including the videos below – as many have already noted, this would not be tolerated at a bank or in any kind of legal setting. This is non compos mentis – McConnell wouldn’t be allowed to write/sign a will or a contract, or make any kind of financial decisions. So why is he allowed to vote on a Farm Bill in the US Senate? I’m not catastrophizing the situation – people get old, it’s not a crime, and that’s why there are legal protections for the elderly. Why aren’t there legal protections for a sitting senator, and why aren’t there legal protections for the public to keep us safe from an empty-shell Republican senator?
NEW VIDEO: Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) in today’s Senate Agriculture Committee meeting to advance the Farm Bill, captured by @scrippsnews group ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/5k6FS0ZUTh
— Nathaniel Reed (@ReedReports) September 16, 2026
Republicans have to instruct Mitch McConnell to vote "yes" on a bill after he nearly votes "no" with Democrats pic.twitter.com/yA8vNOJw5d
— Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) September 16, 2026
Screencap courtesy of WHAS11 video. Additional photos courtesy of McConnell’s senate office and Facebook.
Agree 100% that he would not be allowed to sig a legal document in this state. This is elder abuse. And makes a mockery of our government. No one should be “representing” a state if they can’t function independently.
10000% this.
Nothing new…
Sounds like he’s not the only one who’s confused. I wish Canada would invade the US to liberate us. We are truly being governed by idiot criminals. It would probably be a very easy operation the way Trump and Hegseth have decimated the military.
Canada isn’t perfect, but we dont typically make a habit of replacing foreign goverments through force. That’s an American thing.
Brassy Rebel, you’ve raised an intriguing point. Yes! Liberate us, Canada! They were always better than us and everybody knows it.
Glad to know I’m not the only one who’s thought of appealing to the Great White North for help!
Elbows up!
Liberate yourselves in November, please.
Why don’t Democrats SAY something? DO something? Why hasn’t Beshear taken action on this, or told us WHY he isn’t taking action? Why do Democrats seem to sit idly by without comment? Has a single politician spoken out in any meaningful way about this farce?
Well, yes, it’s the Democrats’ fault.
No.
@FYI: it’s because white people put Republicans in charge of everything and they’re the ones who are too scared to do anything. The governor has no power over a Federal office holder. And he keeps asking questions which never get answered. Vote for Democrats for everything for the rest of your life.
We the People are the only ones who can do something about this. By voting the bums out.
So the mother ship failed to program a full reboot, despite having him for months? Take him back already ffs.
All that goes through my head when I see this is why Dolly and Gloria? When true evil seems to live forever…
He’s too evil to die.
The grim reaper is playing with this guy like a cat with a mouse. It’s time for this man to bake in the fiery pits of hell already.
Aye!
Said in a horse voice
Neiiigh. Trouble breathing picturing microwave burrito McConnell (warm on the outside, icicle in the middle) doing a little Mr ed impression
You know I’ve been taught to respect my elders and show compassion for all humankind. And even though Mitch is in such a frail, vulnerable state, I STILL CAN’T WITH HIM. Get him out of there. His vote should be null and void.
For an affected individual, concerned parties can request a guardianship to make important decisions on their behalf. Perhaps a new law is in order for constituents to be able to request a guardianship of the seat that represents them and allocates their tax dollars.
We can thank this guy for Trump, because he was senate leader when Trump was impeached and refused to allow the senate to convict, and for the horrid supreme court since he would not allow Obama to put forward his candidate for the court. He was part of the catalyst for our current political discourse today. So you can go anytime Mitch, bye.
Bev, 100 percent true.