Tom Hiddleston looked handsome at the TIFF premiere of ‘Tenzing’

Here are some lovely photos of Tom Hiddleston this week at the Toronto International Film Festival. He looks great! Hiddles is, in my opinion, one of the best-dressed guys of his generation. I think it’s because he’s so tall and he’s all arms and legs, he probably gets everything custom-made. This suit is amazing on him.
So why was Tom at TIFF? He attended the premiere of his latest project, AppleTV’s Tenzing. This is the true story of Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary’s ascent to the top of Mount Everest in 1953. Western history puts Edmund Hillary as the first man to climb Everest, but Tenzing was his sherpa and Hillary would never have been able to make it to the top without him (and they arrived at the summit together). Hiddleston plays Hillary, with Genden Phuntsok playing Tenzing. I appreciate that the film is seemingly built around Tenzing’s personal story and achievements. The trailer is below – it looks good. Hiddleston looks good in it.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
I don’t find him conventially handsome, per se, but I love the way this man walks and love his height. However, I absolutely LOVE his eyes. Love them!
I never got why people thought he was attractive until I saw him acting in something, and then it clicked for me. The first thing I saw him in was The Night Manager, and I couldn’t take my eyes off him.
OMG the tie is the same material as the suit! I’m dying.
It’s about time Tenzing Norgay got recognition in Western media.
I used to not think he was super attractive in his younger years but I am on board now. He is so dapper and carries himself very elegantly
His lady love is a very lucky girl!
Damn. He sure knows how to wear the hell out of a suit!
Finally.
I’ve been waiting for “Tenzing” to be released ever since it was announced they were filming it. Hopefully this will prove once and for all that the ascent to the summit of Mt. Everest was a team effort and that the project would have failed without Tenzing Norgay’s expertise.
Good to see Hiddles in a non-Loki, non-Pine role.