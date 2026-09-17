Tom Hiddleston looked handsome at the TIFF premiere of ‘Tenzing’

Here are some lovely photos of Tom Hiddleston this week at the Toronto International Film Festival. He looks great! Hiddles is, in my opinion, one of the best-dressed guys of his generation. I think it’s because he’s so tall and he’s all arms and legs, he probably gets everything custom-made. This suit is amazing on him.

So why was Tom at TIFF? He attended the premiere of his latest project, AppleTV’s Tenzing. This is the true story of Tenzing Norgay and Edmund Hillary’s ascent to the top of Mount Everest in 1953. Western history puts Edmund Hillary as the first man to climb Everest, but Tenzing was his sherpa and Hillary would never have been able to make it to the top without him (and they arrived at the summit together). Hiddleston plays Hillary, with Genden Phuntsok playing Tenzing. I appreciate that the film is seemingly built around Tenzing’s personal story and achievements. The trailer is below – it looks good. Hiddleston looks good in it.