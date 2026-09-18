Queen Elizabeth offered to reinstate Princess Diana’s HRH after she died

Some of the most interesting parts of Charles Spencer’s Swan Song are, for me, everything around Princess Diana’s funeral planning and his memories of how people behaved and what was said. Then-Prince Charles was “giddily elated” and ranted about how Diana will soon be forgotten. The Windsors acted high-handed and tried to control Diana’s funeral. Prince Charles argued that his sons needed to walk behind their mother’s casket at a public funeral. Well, here’s another big reveal: Queen Elizabeth II offered to reinstate Diana’s HRH in death. When Diana and Charles divorced, the terms of the settlement included the removal of the “Her Royal Highness” royal-style. Diana hated that the Windsors took that away from her. But Charles Spencer says that Prince Charles refused QEII’s offer:
The late Queen dramatically offered to restore Princess Diana’s royal title on the day of her funeral, a bombshell book claims. Earl Spencer describes in his explosive memoir – being exclusively serialised by the Daily Mail – how Queen Elizabeth proposed handing back his sister’s Her Royal Highness title, which she controversially lost when she divorced Prince Charles.
The earl was told of the extraordinary offer by Robert Fellowes, the Queen’s Private Secretary and his brother-in-law, as they travelled by Royal Train to Diana’s private burial at Althorp, the Spencer family’s 13,000-acre estate in Northamptonshire.
Writing in Swan Song: Diana, My Sister, the earl, 62, said Diana was ‘dreadfully hurt’ by the ‘petty and vindictive’ removal of her HRH title a year earlier and that despite the Queen’s ‘well-meaning’ gesture, he decided to reject the ‘consolation prize’.
‘I felt that I knew in my bones how she would view this posthumous award,’ he writes. ‘That’s very kind of the Queen, of course. But what’s the point, Robert? Now? I mean – Diana’s dead.’
[From The Daily Mail]
I’m sure there’s more context in the book, because this offer doesn’t even sound like something QEII would come up with on her own. It sounds like something Tony Blair came up with, right? Because by then, Blair was dictating to the Windsors and dragging them kicking and screaming into acting right. And Spencer is correct – it made no difference at that point. Some have even argued that Diana basically sold her HRH back to the Windsors for a larger financial settlement in the divorce. Diana had just seen what Sarah Ferguson had gotten in her divorce too – Fergie was stripped of her HRH AND Fergie barely got any money.
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Queen Elizabeth ll, the Queen Mother, Princess margaret and Lady Sarah Armstrong-Jones at the Badminton Horse Trials in April 1975. Photo: Anwar Hussein,Image: 307827697, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no
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FILE PHOTOS: As the 20th Anniversary of the death of Princess Diana approaches (31st August 2017), Cover Images take a look at these re-digitized images from the archives of celebrated British Photographer, Mauro Carraro. Approximate date of images is shown in caption below. May 1982 Princes Diana with Queen Elizabeth at Smith Lawn,Image: 347670728, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: ***Not Available for Subscription Clients***Editorial Use Only. No stock, books, advertising or merchandising without photographer's permission***, Model Release: no
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HM QUEEN ELIZABETH II
With HRH PRINCESS MARGARET
(Countess of Snowdon)
Seen outside Clarence House on
the Queen Mother’s 95th birthday.
Bandphoto Agency Photo
B21 010077/G-30 04.08.1995,Image: 502647097, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: For queries call UPPA + 44 (0)20 7421 6000, Model Release: yes, Credit line: © Band Photo / uppa.co.uk / Avalon
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HRH PRINCESS OF WALES
(Visiting the National Hospital for Neurology and Neurosurgery, Queen Square, London)
COMPULSORY CREDIT: UPPA/Photoshot
Photo UKWT 011125/26 06.03.1996,Image: 502658732, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
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Diana, Princess of Wales,Image: 514932301, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
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Diana, Princess of Wales
Prince William
Prince Harry
Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Margaret
Prince Charles, Prince of Wales
Trooping the Colour,Image: 514953405, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
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Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Vienna, Austria.,Image: 536829936, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: John Shelley Collection / Avalon
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PRINCESS DIANA OF WALES, LADY DI.
1996 WASHINGTON DC
PHOTO WAS ON THE COVER OF US NEWS MAGAZINE AND WAS THE BEST SELLING ISSUE IN 70 YEARS. .
LADY DI .
PORTRAIT.
RETRATO.
HEADSHOT,Image: 538725362, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World rights – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@avalon.red, Model Release: no, Credit line: Look Press Agency/Look Press / Avalon
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Saint-Tropez, FRANCE – Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed.
Pictured: Diana, Princess of Wales
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Princess Diana would have turned 60 years old today – and on would have been a milestone birthday for the Princess of Wales, people all over the world are taking time to pay tribute to “the People’s Princess”.
Pictured: Princess Diana
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Princess Diana looks on as her husband Prince Charles lays a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknowns in observance of Veterans Day at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia on November 11, 1985. Credit: Arnie Sachs / CNP – NO WIRE SERVICE- Photo: Arnie Sachs/Consolidated News Photos/Arnie Sachs – CNP
Where: Arlington, Virginia, United States
When: 11 Nov 1985
Credit: Arnie Sachs/picture-alliance/Cover Images
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USA Rights Only, London, England -11/10/1991-Members of the Royal family watch the Remembrance Sunday ceremony at the Cenotaph, viewed from a Foreign Office balcony. (L-R) Princess Diana, Princess Anne, Princess Alice and Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother.
-PICTURED: Princess Diana
-PHOTO by: Martin Keene/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com
-startraks_PAI_29180145
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Featuring: Princess Diana
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 10 Nov 1991
Credit: Martin Keene/PA Images/Startraksphoto.com
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It’s a little too little a little too late …
Pat Benatar
Fergie wouldn’t have gotten more than she got in the divorce, I guess because Andrew wasn’t an heir; the queen wouldn’t have stumped up more money because Prince Phillip didn’t like her.
Diana did what she could with the life she had.
Fergie… hasn’t done that.
Side note: her suits were gorgeous. Why can’t Keen cosplay those outfits?