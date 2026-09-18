Mail: King Charles feels a profound ‘anger & disappointment’ at Charles Spencer

Charles Spencer’s Swan Song will be published next Tuesday. Spencer’s masterstroke was selling the serialization rights to the Daily Mail, the outlet which has long been the standard-bearer for unhinged royalist propaganda. Former Mail editors are currently part of Buckingham Palace’s communications team, you know? That’s how important the Mail is for the monarchy – a symbiotic relationship between tabloid and palace. And Charles Spencer just stepped into that symbiosis and said “actually, the bisexual king was giddy when Diana died” and nothing will ever be the same. Still, the palace tasked ol’ Becky English to throw a tantrum on their behalf, so here we go. Here’s English’s new exclusive.
To the King’s supporters it is an act of revenge served so cold it comes with a layer of permafrost. While there has been little love lost between the House of Windsor and the Spencers over the decades, few predicted a hatchet-job of such deliberate spite. To Prince William, the betrayal is even more personal. He has spent decades imploring those who continue to profit from his late mother’s memory to let her rest in peace. Now he must add his own uncle to that list.
Whether Earl Spencer’s explosive book is truly an exercise in fraternal devotion – an overdue righting of the wrongs many feel were done to Diana before and after her death – may be a matter of opinion. But there is little doubt that he has flashed a finely honed scalpel to reopen old wounds.
When news broke that the four-times married aristocrat had put pen to paper after almost 30 years, I was privately told William was ‘deeply disappointed’.
‘What good can ever come of it?’ one source wondered. ‘You can imagine how this has gone down,’ said another. Yesterday I heard indirectly that William was ‘furious’. I can’t officially confirm that, as Kensington Palace is staying out of the fray, at least for now. Let us not forget that the Prince of Wales is in an invidious position. His late mother’s resting place lies within the sprawling grounds of Althorp, the Spencer family seat. In other words: to get to her, William has to get through him.
Of course Earl Spencer – who so memorably vowed at Diana’s funeral that William and Harry’s ‘blood family’ would protect her boys – would never deny William access to pay his respects. But one can only imagine how difficult this episode will be for the heir to the Throne, particularly knowing that his estranged brother, Harry, has recently forged such a close relationship with their uncle.
It is a moot point whether the Duke of Sussex knew precisely what was coming. Some have reported that he was ‘aware’ of what was written in the book, and some have wondered if it might have come up when the two men met during the Sussexes’ recent stay at Althorp. Others, however, claim that like the King and Prince William, Harry was not informed about the book’s contents because security was supposedly so tight around the final manuscript – this week’s theft of the Dutch-language edition notwithstanding.
As for the King, it’s difficult for me to convey the true sense of anger and disappointment at what Earl Spencer has done. On Wednesday night, when the Mail reported the book’s sensational claim that the then-Prince of Wales said of Diana ‘we will forget her soon enough’ shortly after she died, it took just 90 minutes for the Palace to respond.
The speed of that response shows just how much the claim incensed the King’s senior officials and the monarch himself. The statement broke the Palace’s long-held mantra of refusing to comment on any royal biography or memoir (even Harry’s) as a matter of principle. But the phrasing used to rebut the earl’s claims, clearly designed to inflict maximum damage, was the biggest clue as to how they truly feel: ‘His Majesty is mindful that the pain of fraternal grief can cloud reason, affect judgment and colour memory in ways others do not recognise, even many years after such a loss.’ ‘“Recollections may vary” on steroids,’ one former courtier remarked to me, referring, of course, to Queen Elizabeth’s famously masterful reaction to Harry and Meghan’s bombshell Oprah interview.
There seems little doubt that a conversation between Charles and the earl took place in those fraught days back in 1997. But there are only two men in the world who know exactly what was said – and both have wildly different memories of what was discussed, and of the emotions and language used. For what it’s worth, I am told that Earl Spencer, as a historian, has always been a strict note-taker.
Another friend of the King candidly admitted to me that the breakdown of his marriage to Diana had been ‘wretched’ and there were ‘wrongs on both sides’. But they empathised how ‘paralysed’ he was with shock, grief and, yes, self-recrimination. They also point out that it was Charles who went against both the initial wishes of his own family, and that of Diana’s, for her to be treated as a private citizen. And it was Charles who insisted on flying to Paris to bring his ex-wife’s body back home. By all accounts, he even fought for Diana to be afforded a full state funeral. Why, they ask, would Charles have wanted her to be ‘forgotten’ or diminished in any way, when he was privately battling for her to be given greater recognition?
Whatever the truth, it must be hard to see what good can come of all this. Scores may have been settled. But at what cost?
The obsession with what Harry knew and when is bizarre, right? Because it makes no difference. That must be coming from Prince William, who uses any excuse to fixate on Harry. In a separate Mail piece, they claim that Harry “was fully aware of Earl Spencer’s new Diana memoir, having discussed it with his uncle during his visit to Althorp with Meghan two months ago” and that while he was given advanced warning, Harry has not read it. Which I believe.
As for William and what he’s feeling… I’ve said before that I don’t believe William gives a f–k when his father is on the wrong end of a bad newscycle. William probably thinks his dad deserves it (and William would be correct). Becky’s story reads like more panic from the king’s camp and the palace trying to drag William along so that they’re on the same side. But this too is the brilliance of Charles Spencer finally writing this book – it’s been 29 years since Diana’s death, so no one can say that he was too eager to tell his side. And Spencer was Diana’s brother, so no one can say that he has zero inside information, or that he didn’t really know his sister. All they have is “the poor king, how dare his ex-brother-in-law tell the truth about him!”
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
These people have no sense of accountability. Like people didn’t see him denigrating her and cheating with that woman for their entire marriage. Good on Charles Spencer for burning the carefully curated whitewashing down. I think he may have been inspired by Harry and Spare.
How come scooter did not tell Tina. Ingrid. Sally .Penny to let diana rest in peace. They wrote scathing books about her. Where was scooter then
Scoot’s merely “furious”, not “incandescent”? He must be handling the news better than we thought!
Scoot’s only furious because his father told him to be if he ever wanted to be king.
That makes sense, it didn’t sound as if a grown up William was that bothered any longer, Of course William was three years older almost grown when his mother died, Harry was still a child. A bid difference at that sort of age.
Right! “Furious” to William is like dead calm to normal people.
“And Spencer was Diana’s brother, so no one can say that he has zero inside information, or that he didn’t really know his sister”…
Let’s not forget that Sir Robert Fellowes, the (checks notes) QEII’s private secretary was married to Jane, Diana and Charles’ sister! Talk about inside information!
Someone suggested that the reason Charles waited so long to write the book is because he waited until Fellows had died
Lol. Only anger and disappointment? I’m quite sure Spencer was going for much worse.
This should be a lesson for William about how he treats others, but he is too much like his father to learn it.
That’s an interesting point about Charles Spencer being an avid note taker – I think that was confirmed when he was challenging a TV company over their interview of Diana and had lots of contemporaneous notes (this came out a few years ago).
And I think that is why we’re not getting an ACTUAL DENIAL from the Palace. We’re getting a lot of distracting noise, things like “it doesn’t sound like what KC would have said”, a lot of word salad that kind of “sounds” like a denial if you don’t look too closely – but it all stops short of an outright denial. If KC is confident he did not say those words, he would say so, in my opinion. But he hasn’t.
Robert Lacey wrote a book several years ago and stated the same about Charles except didn’t include the exact quote. The tabloids have know about this since it all happened. I’m old so I use to use old school message boards, this bisexuality story was all the gossip in the mid 90’s and how Spencer and Charles had a huge blow out on the phone back when we could slam the phone on the other person. Glorious
I think Charles is scared sh**less right now.
He thought he got away with it. And Charles Spencer couldn’t have picked a worse time to bring this up.
Charles said that he only went back to Camilla after he found out that Diana was at it, We have a choice.
You lost me at Charles said. 😉
Charles never stopped with Camilla. His affair was ongoing the night before his wedding to Diana and continued quite publicly through the marriage. Diana did not cause the affair to happen, that is all on Charles and Camilla.
I think Harry having prior knowledge of the contents of the book and still spending the summer with his uncle and also Meghan celebrating that stay on her instagram makes a huge difference. It negates the narrative some have come to believe that Harry came back to the UK desperate for daddy’s love and acceptance.
See saying Harry got a prior warning leaves the impression that Prince Harry was given all the details included in the book which I highly doubt. If his uncle said anything it probably would have been a vague reference to the book coming out and how it’s probably going to cause a few seizures for certain people…
I have the book preordered I can’t wait to read it, I also love the fact that it’s going to haunt Chuck for the foreseeable future…
Hmm. Interesting how Becky brings up how Charles pushed for Diana to be treated like a private citizen. That’s the same conversation happening today with Harry and Meghan. And whether they’re private citizens or working members of the RF, she was and they are very very high profile. And deserve security whether private citizens or not.
No – she’s saying it was Charles who went against the wishes of the royals and Diana to give her the state-esque funeral etc, so not to treat her as a private citizen.
Look I personally think 99% of the good things Charles does are solely for PR. Bringing Diana back was for PR, he knew how it would look if she flew back any other way. Agreeing to the huge public funeral for her (that was pushed by Tony Blair et al) was about looking good publicly. We know how he actually reacted to her death. He patted Harry on the arm and LEFT HIM. If he was so torn up about it, wouldn’t he at least have offered some sympathy to his son?
That jumped out immediately to me as well, Jais. The exact quote could be read either way:
“They also point out that it was Charles who went against both the initial wishes of his own family, and that of Diana’s, for her to be treated as a private citizen.”
I also read it as that Charles wanted Diana to be treated as a private citizen, and indeed it immediately suggested to me the current situation of denying Harry and Meghan’s security because it would be history repeating itself. I really hope the Earl Spencer weighs in specifically on that one given the widely-repeated story that Diana “refused” royal security after her divorce!
They’re censoring a significant number of comments on every article about “Swan Song” and having a quick look at the comments section, you can see it’s anything remotely supportive of Charles Spencer that are being culled.
It’s interesting to watch the dance playing out with the salacious details from the extracts to Becky English fervently defending Chuck and Billy.
Once the serialisation is done, they’ll begin writing pieces to eviscerate Spencer and tie Harry into it.
And in the process, ensure that Swan Song is another record-breaking best-seller like Spare.
The minute I heard about Charles Spencer’s memoir and rumours about Harry producing a documentary for Diana’s 30th anniversary, I wondered whether they would join forces. We all saw the Spencers in the background of Meghan’s Montecito pool pic, we all saw the Althorp pics, so yeah, they have been close all the years. I couldn’t imagine a documentary without Diana’s siblings! And I’am very sorry for William, who called his mother paranoid, and now is hurt by the truth. Poor sod.
Look, I totally believe Charles said that thing about “we’ll forget her soon enough”. And that at the time, he was not Diana’s biggest fan or broken-hearted by her death.
BUT I do think that there’s two ways it could have been said and it’s totally valid that they each remember it differently:
Charles Spencer heard: “I can’t wait for everyone to forget her, whoohoo!”
Charles Windsor might have meant: “Stop moaning about the funeral arrangements being inappropriate, it’s happening, because the people are raging about us looking like we don’t care – flags at half mast etc – they’ve all gone insane and they’ll forget about it soon but in the meantime we have to perform grief to shut things down.”
In neither version does he come off well! If Spencer is right he’s a heartless bastard gleeful that his ex died. If it’s the other version, he’s cold and calculating, thinking only of what’s the best PR for “The Firm”. My thinking is the latter.
Harry said in the Netflix doc that when Meghan needed help for her mental health he initially reacted as a representative of the institution rather than a husband. I can believe that that was ingrained in him by Charles and the RF.
If Tampon said “whatever love is” on camera, imagine what he said over the phone….
Insert Marie Kondo gif cause I love mess.
And a documentary too…? Charles Spencer has become CIII’s worst nightmare, he has every right to put his front row seat to his late sister’s experiences on the record as both his own family history and national history.
I bet Harry will have a starring role in that documentary … This is just the distracting mess needed right now.
I think William does care about this, only because of how it affects him, and people are reading the stuff about Charles and the valet and thinking, “Like father, like son.”
And even Becky had to admit that Charles Spencer is a fastidious note-taker, so his recollections are likely spot-on.
I’m so glad Charles Spencer wrote this book. He knew his sister, of course, for a much longer time than did either of her sons. Siblings know each other best.
And of course KC is unhappy. The truth hurts.
That is an interesting point. Yep, people are seeing the Chuck/Fawcett Baldo/Knauf paralells.
Everyone seems to be forgetting about Christian Jones, who was so important to William that the palace *pulled Harry’s security and funding while he and his family were about to be stranded in Canada due to the pandemic* and then broadcast their vulnerability to the world(!) because Harry refused to withdraw Jones’s name from his press complaint and subsequent lawsuit. Yes, Jason Knauf is back publicly by William’s side, but Jones, like Charles’s Fawcett, never actually went away either, and has been seen accompanying William on two occasions since he “left”. He faded into the background again only after people began to wonder what came of that plush new job “in the City” that had been announced for him. Knauf may be the red herring in this case 🙂 .
I am am so sorry, I wrote before reading the comments and now I see yours . You put it more eloquently but my apologies for not seeing this before
The only thing that will make Willy furious about this book is that now people are once again thinking that Jason is his Micheal 😂😂😂😂. Willy did not want people focusing on that anymore. 😂😂😂😂two birds with one stone Earl Spencer is giving us . As for Becky , b please , it’s time you people stop acting like the Windsors shit don’t stink . We all know chuck was a bad bad husband and cruel to the correct Diana and his sons as a result of them being her children . I hope Jim and gin soak Camila are having a very bad day . And you too Becky . I hope you sweating over this
I saw a clip today of someone who used to work with the Earl (didnt see his name though) and he pretty strongly shot down the idea that this is about money, saying he had plenty of money and did not need to do this for the money. And I don’t think this is about money at all. I think this is about getting this book into the historical record, putting these things into writing. Like Spare, I have no doubt this book went through a very intense vetting process legally. If Charles Spencer is actually quoting things that Charles Windsor said, its because he wrote them down.
I think its kind of funny in a macabre way. Every time Charles thinks Diana’s ghost is leaving him alone, BOO!!! She’s back! The Crown just got people primed for this.
I just LOVE IT that all of Chuck’s 30 years of desperate spin doctoring is now whirling away in a tornado caused by Diana’s brother.
Good. Die mad about it. Those people have never treated Diana with respect, in life or death.
Oh Lord, this is GLORIOUS:
” Yesterday I heard indirectly that William was ‘furious’. I can’t officially confirm that, as Kensington Palace is staying out of the fray, at least for now.”
In other words: “Yesterday, Kensington Palace officials – or William himself – told me that he was furious” :D.
Do you remember how Prince Harry outlined the palaces’ duplicity in providing lengthy comments to various media outlets which dutifully printed every word, attributing them to “sources”, then ending by writing that “they have contacted the palace for comment”, and Harry said “but the entire article was the palace commenting…”. That’s what this is. I wonder whether William feels that the heat his father is getting is a bit too close to home? Or is it more due to concern about what might be revealed about himself? I rather suspect though, that unless the Earl talks about media relations, he may go relatively easy on William. I guess we shall see.
“actually, the bisexual king was giddy when Diana died.” Bwah.
Earl Spencer is messy in every possible way (and in the best way), except when it comes to his writing. He is disciplined. He does his research. He takes notes. He keeps receipts. And I have no doubt that his memory is sharp.
I saw some people crying “Oh but Charles went to Paris to get her body and Earl Spencer didn’t!” Yeah, because the Earl was living in South Africa. My husband was born there and I went a few years ago. It’s like an 11 hour flight from northern Europe to Johannesburg, probably a bit longer to Cape Town. Don’t play dumb with me, people!
This piece is a prime example of William’s “silence”. If he was actually silent we wouldn’t be told that he’s furious and disappointed. As for the rest of it this is Charles on the defensive. It was pushed from very early on by the press that he lobbied for a state funeral and he jumped on the plane as soon as possible to claim Diana’s body even though that responsibility was no longer his and should have been done by the Spencer family. His popularity was at its lowest and he did everything possible to use Diana’s death to gain good PR.