Daisy Edgar-Jones wore Vivienne Westwood to the ‘Sense & Sensibility’ premiere

I have affection for most Jane Austen adaptations, some more than others. Ang Lee’s Sense & Sensibility is at the top of the list. Gorgeous performances by Emma Thompson (who won an Oscar for the adapted screenplay), Kate Winslet, Greg Wise, Alan Rickman and Hugh Grant. Ang Lee’s direction is perfection. They captured Austen’s story and the nuances of the era perfectly. All of which to say, I’m not opposed to a new generation trying to adapt Austen’s story, but I don’t think this new version is going to get it done.
The new Sense & Sensibility will be released next week, and this week, there was a big London premiere. Daisy Edgar-Jones plays Elinor Dashwood, George MacKay plays Edward, Herbert Nordrum plays Col. Brandon, Esmé Creed-Miles plays Marianne, Frank Dillane plays Willoughby. I’m including some of the premiere pics in this post. Daisy wore a nude/beige Vivienne Westwood which does nothing for her coloring. And it was wrinkled. Esme wore Thom Browne, and at least it was a big statement look.
As I downloaded pics of the male actors, I could already tell that the youths are going to be very displeased with this version. You know why? The age-gap relationship. Esme looks like a teenager, which is correct because Marianne Dashwood was a teenager in the story. But Herbert Nordrum looks middle-aged, which is also correct for the story. Gen Z is going to haaaate that.
What else? Daisy recently talked about how she got break-up bangs years ago and casting directors loved them so much, her bangs stayed. Which… I kind of get, even as a bangs-hater. Her bangs have become part of her signature look. George MacKay also said, at this premiere, that he’s never seen the Ang Lee version of Sense & Sensibility and he’s never read the book. This generation is not beating the illiterate/uncultured allegations.
Esmé Creed-Miles and Daisy Edgar-Jones attends “Sense and Sensibility” World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square in London, England. UK. Tuesday 15th September 2026.,Image: 1135050028, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no , Pictured: Sense and Sensibility – World Premiere , Credit line: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
Daisy Edgar-Jones attends “Sense and Sensibility” World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square in London, England. UK. Tuesday 15th September 2026.,Image: 1135050115, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no , Pictured: Sense and Sensibility – World Pr , Credit line: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
Esmé Creed-Miles attends “Sense and Sensibility” World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square in London, England. UK. Tuesday 15th September 2026.,Image: 1135050149, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no , Pictured: Sense and Sensibility – World Pr , Credit line: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
Frank Dillane attends “Sense and Sensibility” World Premiere at the Odeon Luxe, Leicester Square in London, England. UK. Tuesday 15th September 2026.,Image: 1135050479, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NORESTRICTIONS, Model Release: no , Pictured: Sense and Sensibility – World Premiere , Credit line: James Warren/Bang Showbiz/Avalon
George Mackay seen at the World Premiere Of Sense And Sensibility on Tuesday 15 September 2026 at Odeon Leicester Square, London. .,Image: 1135053150, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no , Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
Herbert Nordrum seen at the World Premiere Of Sense And Sensibility on Tuesday 15 September 2026 at Odeon Leicester Square, London. .,Image: 1135053203, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no , Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
Daisy Edgar-Jones seen at the World Premiere Of Sense And Sensibility on Tuesday 15 September 2026 at Odeon Leicester Square, London. .,Image: 1135054055, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights – Julie Edwards/Avalon.Red, Model Release: no , Credit line: Julie Edwards/Avalon
The World Premiere of Sense and Sensibility at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London. Esme Creed-Miles and Daisy Edgar-Jones attend the World premiere of Sense and Sensibility at the Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London on September 15, 2026. London Odeon Luxe Leicester Square UK Copyright: xFredxDuvalx,Image: 1135175055, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: imago is entitled to issue a simple usage license at the time of provision. Personality and trademark rights as well as copyright laws regarding art-works shown must be observed. Commercial use at your own risk., Model Release: no , Credit line: IMAGO/Fred Duval/Avalon
Ang Lee’s Sense & Sensibility is the standard by which all others are measured! I shall brook no arguments here.
Every time I see the trailer at the cinema I remind myself “we have Sense & Sensibility at home”.
It may also be a generational thing as I don’t find any of these guys remotely attractive.
She has a very forgettable face. Did they both get caught in the rain? The hair is so scraggly on both of them. The color of Daisy’s is awful on her. I will not be watching this version because Ang Lee’s is perfect.
The dresses are so much that they’re kind of wearing the actresses rather than the other way around, but they’re very pretty and at least interesting.
On the other hand, what about the men here — did they need to be dragged to this? They look so glum it’s ridiculous.
I loved a lot of things about Ang Lee’s version, but it was not perfect to me. The BBC miniseries with Dan Stevens actually did a better job with the two romances, IMO, particularly Marianne and Brandon. As much as I adore both Rickman and Winslet, the age difference between them made me uncomfortable. Or maybe I should say the dynamic did.
DEJ and ECM are both very good actresses. I like George MacKay too. I don’t think Esme is that young, is she? Certainly it doesn’t seem like they are 30 years apart in age the way Rickman and Winslet were.
Anyway, don’t love Daisy’s dress but I will watch the movie and hopefully find something to like in that.
I hate it when actors can’t be bothered to read the book. Ridiculous.
Michael Gambon made a point to say he never read Harry Potter and it really skewed how I saw him as Dumbledore.
I’ve seen both the other Sense & Sensibilities and thy are wonderful.
I think every generation deserves to see casts that reflect them in classics and filming techniques that reflect their era. Emma Thompson’s Sense and Sensibility will always be my favorite version of that particular classic. It is fun comparing different versions of the same source material across eras. My little tangent deep dives have also inspired me to read more. One of the local libraries had multiple versions of the Dickens classics. Production values have changed so much. An 80s BBC serial version of Great Expectations is almost unwatchable now because of the staging and production values despite having a good cast.