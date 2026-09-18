“Joe Rogan claims he’s been ‘left-wing’ this whole time, guys” links

Joe Rogan now claims that he’s been left-wing all of his life and he thinks Donald Trump’s supporters are nuts. This dude is a massive liar. [Buzzfeed]
Anya Taylor Joy was in Venice for Tiffany & Co. [RCFA]
Tom Cruise reveals what he & Taylor Swift talked about at the Chiefs game on Monday. According to Tom, Taylor was talking football the entire time. [Just Jared]
Review of Mahershala Ali’s latest film. [LaineyGossip]
Saturday Night Live’s casting changes. [Pajiba]
Brad Pitt, camo and dogs. [Go Fug Yourself]
Lenny Kravitz is Just Ken. [OMG Blog]
Mariska Hargitay & Jalen Brunson adore each other. [Seriously OMG]
What is Hudson Williams promoting at TIFF? [Hollywood Life]
Kendall Jenner talks about Cara Delevingne. [Reality Tea]
An interview with Damian Pelliccione. [Socialite Life]
Joe Rogan is a teeny tiny lying piece of sh*t.
A washed up former (bad) comic / game show host who got lucky stumbling into podcasting. He’ll say whatever he thinks will keep the dollars coming in.
Rogan (and others) are giving out strong “Germans after the War” vibes.
Rats … Ship.
He can go f-ck himself.
@Jais, say it again for the latecomers!
He can go f-ck himself 😂
Sorry, Joe. No room in the lifeboat for collaborators.
exactly @martha –
Y’all! 🤣
Couldn’t have written it better myself Pamspam and Martha! As always, lying grifters gotta grift. This went from being right or left wing a while ago – it’s about basic human decency and our collective survival. He could not possibly care less.
There’s some kind of sliding doors situation where this guy remains a guy who “played” a dumb ass on the tv show NewsRadio, and then hosted Fear Factor, and then was never part of public consciousness again.
My socials have informed me, he had on Ron White recently, a comedian I remember from uhhhh 15-20 years ago and is a good old boy Texan. Ron White ripped into Paxton but good, while Rogan sat there and was shocked. He claimed to not know anything about Paxton’s public bs for the past 5 years. Rogan freaking lives in Austin and pals around with these guys. I can maybe believe maybe he’s so fried his brain doesn’t recall stuff, but trying to blank out the past 11 years entirely? I hope he gets busted in a scam and goes down.
RE Joe Rogan: As my mother would say “Yer arse in parsley”, in other words “Youre talking absolute cr*p”. My OH said that he’s whatever makes him money.
Joe Rogan is a chaos agent.
Why, Yes, Rogan did “kinda help Trump”. And, if I’m remembering this correctly, was an entitled asswipe insisting that he’d only interview Harris if she met his list of demands for doing a face-to-face interview at his studio in Austin— in the midst of her whirlwind campaign.
Too late to disown the destruction that he helped create. We see you for who and what you are.
Alright, I’ll chime in. Since I feel like the resident fan girl here. Hudson is promoting Yaga, a show coming out in October with Carrie Anne Moss, Noah Reid and Clarke Backo. With a cameo by Megan Follows, aka our beloved Anne of Green Gables. It’s based on a feminist play outta Canada and the playwright Kat Sandler is the showrunner. It’s got spooky witchy vibes but is also a mystery with Noah Reid from Schitt’s Creek playing a super hot detective. Carrie Ann is a producer. A spooky season show for October. Hudson plays the character that goes missing and is seen mostly through flashbacks. TiFF chose to premiere some specific shows along with the usual films and had Hudson do a 90m conversation as well. But um just realized u could just click on the link lmao.
it’s always nice to have a personal recommendation! it sounds super interesting with some interesting people behind it! i’m not a hudson super fan, i didn’t even click the link, so thanks for putting this on my radar!
Yeah it’s always nice when someone you like is in something you’d actually watch regardless.
Assumed you were talking about Rogan at first and my heart skipped a beat lol.
Okay now that would be something.
Oh yeah “government is taking over our lives”…
Did you get what you wanted, Joe? Now the government is telling women what we can do with our bodies, parents how they should raise their trans kids, what books we’re allowed to find at our local library or public school, which late night talk show hosts are allowed to be on TV, what methods we can use to vote, where and how we can protest, which bathroom we get to use, which flags we’re allowed to raise at our town halls, which vaccines we put in our bodies and what our vaccine schedule should be…and on and on. Is this the “Don’t Tread on Me” America that you always dreamed of, Joe??? Is America finally the utopian Land of The Free??? An innocent man was arrested for touching a fucking public pool. Protestors have been shot dead by ICE because they dared to exercise their right to peacefully assemble. Immigrants have been murdered just going to their jobs. Perceived political enemies of the president are targeted by HIS Justice Department for literally no valid reason. Is this FREEDOM, Joe?????
Great job, Joe. Magnificent job you did making our country more free than ever by putting a fucking fascist tyrant in the White House. We will never, ever fucking forget.
Every. Damn. Word. ☝🏾
👏Never forget the collaborators.
Is that meatball whining about what he he helped cultivate? Hopefully we’re near the end of the MAGAt lifespan and these mfers dissappear. Let’s also not forget the celebrities who in anyway tried defending Melania/Trump supporter🤨even if their ex bad mouths them. Tom Cruise only showed up at that football game to promote his movie. I doubt he likes anyone except David and Zenu.
Others have said better, but Rogan sucks. Hopefully he is feeling a tide change and wants to distance himself from the people he helped put in power.
LDE
Joe Rogan. What a loser!
Poor Joe, are leopards eating your face?
Joe Rogan can eat a bag of dicks and choke on them!
I’d listen to dog’s *ss before I’d listen to Joe Rogan. Like being leftwing is a trend or something? Dude, you are the KING of Bro Culture and your words give you away, you still have terrible morals and ethics.
Taylor did not give Zenu a chance 😆
When I saw him with Mike Tyson on an airplane, showing the world how to treat the boxer right, I liked him and thought he was a good guy. However, the profanity on the White House lawns he presided over with Wrestlemania or whatever the hell it was called, changed my opinion. Rogan is a MORON who openly laughed when his idiot wrestler egregiously insulted FIrst Lady Michelle Obama. Just when you think you’ve reached bottom with these people, the bottom drops out again. I’ve hated him since that profane display. Disgusting exhibition.
Christ on a Cracker! NO! JOE! Writing with your left hand is not called “left winger”!
I gotta admit, I’m loving the Lenny Kravitz Barbie. Wonder if my husband would be cool with me having it on a shelf 🤔
What? A Lenny Kravitz Barbie!!!! I’m going to look it up and hopefully buy it. Thank you!
Joe Rogan is a symbol of the failure of ‘ Merica…