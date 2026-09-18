Was then-Prince Charles ‘in love’ with his valet Michael Fawcett in the 1990s?

The Daily Mail dropped the first major part of their Swan Song serialization on Thursday – I covered some highlights yesterday afternoon. Charles Spencer (aka the Earl Spencer) writes in Swan Song about the night Princess Diana died, and the days that followed. He writes about his recollections of Diana’s marriage to then-Prince Charles, and how toxic the union was from the beginning. And in the Mail’s serialization, Charles Spencer dropped one of many major bombshells. Here’s that section:
One day Diana asked me at very short notice to join her for lunch at San Lorenzo, her favourite London restaurant. She looked down at the table and said, ‘Carlos, I’m going to get divorced.’
I was silent for a moment. I had known things were bad, but not this bad.
‘Well, Duch,’ I carefully replied, ‘you of course have my full support… I know you’ll have thought this through. But my main worry is the public. I fear they won’t forgive you. They’ve bought into a fairytale, and I reckon they may well – wrongly – blame you for destroying their fantasy.’
She looked up at me, nodded, and said quietly: ‘But, Carlos, my husband is in love with his valet.’
I gulped. ‘Well, I guess, in that case, you really don’t have a choice.’
She did not name the member of staff, and I never asked her who it was, or why she would believe such an improbable thing.
It was not important: the end of her marriage, and of her dreams, was.
[From Swan Song, via The Daily Mail]
My first instinct was that Charles Spencer is tugging King Charles’ three hairs. My second instinct was that Diana was unquestionably hilarious, and this absolutely sounds like something she would say to her brother, halfway in jest. But… yeah. I’ve given it more thought. Everyone has given it some thought. And they came up with a name: Michael Fawcett, King Charles’ valet-turned-foundation-executive. Fawcett has been thrown under the bus so many times, he’s made of rubber at this point. The same Fawcett who was reportedly jealous of Diana when she married Charles? Well, Tom Sykes has a good memory for this kind of stuff, so enjoy his take:
Spencer does not name the valet, and he does not need to. Anyone who followed the collapse of the Paul Burrell trial in 2002, will know exactly which door Spencer is kicking down here: Michael Fawcett’s.
The rumor that Charles had a sexual relationship with Fawcett was the great rumor of the early 2000s. It originated with George Smith, a former Welsh Guardsman and valet in the prince’s household, who alleged in 1996, while in the throes of a mental breakdown, that he had been raped by a senior aide to the prince and, separately, that he had witnessed an incident involving a member of the royal family and a servant. Diana, Smith said, taped his account. That tape was said to have been kept in the locked “mahogany box” that Burrell told the Old Bailey he had seen in her apartment, and the contents of which vanished after her death. What was in it became a central mystery of the Burrell affair.
In November 2003, Smith’s allegation of a sexual relationship between the Prince of Wales and Michael Fawcett was repeated in a legal statement given to the Mail on Sunday. Fawcett took out a High Court injunction to stop its publication, and The Guardian went to court to win the right to name him as the man behind it. The prince’s private secretary, Sir Michael Peat, then issued a statement denying the allegations and questioning the trustworthiness of the unnamed Smith as a source.
Fawcett was Charles’s valet. He famously squeezed the toothpaste when his master’s arm was broken playing polo, but when bullying complaints in 1998 forced him to resign, he was reinstated and actually promoted.
Peat’s inquiry, published in 2003, found no evidence to support the rape claim or a cover-up, and Fawcett was cleared of the most serious accusations, though the report faulted how the complaints had been handled in the 1990s. Clarence House stated publicly that the allegations were entirely without foundation.
Fawcett went on to run the Prince’s Foundation before resigning in 2021 over a cash-for-honors scandal. Smith died in 2005. Nothing was ever proven, but now Diana’s brother has now put her alleged own words on the record: the reason she wanted out was that her husband was in love with his valet.
The mention of Paul Burrell’s account is big too, because that’s another massive conspiracy. Before Diana died in 1997, she told her lawyer, her butler Paul Burrell and several other people that she basically kept several highly sensitive and highly damaging pieces of evidence against high-ranking royals. When Burrell returned to Diana’s Kensington Palace apartment, her papers were in disarray (and many were burned by Frances Shand Kidd) and there were several items missing from the apartment, including that mahogany box. No one has ever “found” that tape or any of the kompromat compiled by Diana. My question: how much does Charles Spencer know, and is he about to solve a few of the enduring mysteries around Diana? Incidentally, I don’t think Charles is gay – he legitimately had torrid affairs with multiple women throughout his first marriage. So if the Fawcett stuff is true, then that makes him a Bisexual Scorpio King. What a world.
Photos courtesy of Getty Images, Cover Images.
Yaz, Chaz is a Queen….and some married men the world over have sex with men
Oh, please. So many straight men have been serviced by gay men. My gay best friend had numerous “straight” guys he had sex with. Men circle jerk. Getting a b job from another man was not considered a problem. So, I believe it.
That is so true and let’s not forget whenever the Christian nationalist gop has a convention those “straight” married men never fail to crash the grinder app, they did it once again at the last convention that just happened.
Yeah, I believe it. Men who are more or less straight will do this, or at least some of them will. It makes sense to me. Doesn’t mean he was “in love” with the man or any other man, and I don’t think Diana was actually saying that? But it’s not at all improbable and in way precludes him having attachments to Camilla or other mistresses.
I get such chills reading that. Not only Charles and the monarchy couldn’t control Diana but she also had sensitive tapes and papers that disappeared from her place right after she died. People were killed for less.
Camilla is a beard, she doesn’t need to wax that one she grows anymore. I hope Jason can convince Willy that it’s time to leave that closet. The world is a different place. . Also not going to lie, this story is giving me life, I can’t stop laughing every time I think about it ,
The best part of all this for me is that Charles Spencer waited until Charles was king before publishing his book lolololol!!!
I’m thinking this is cancer stricken Charles’ Swan Song
I bellieve Chuckie is BI ,definetely Prince Peggy and Prince RANDY are BI. Only Philip and Harry were/are hetero!
She knew to much…
Also like father like son…
I am sure it is long out of print but I remember reading a book about Charles (and Diana to a lesser degree) in the early 80s by his former butler/equerry named Steven Barry. He basically trashed Diana and hated her and quit before William was born and died of AIDS in the mid 1980s. funny none of these royal reporters remember this.
Had not heard of this. I feel like I only started really following the royals when Harry married Meghan.
I believe it because many brits especially upper class swing both ways I’m looking at you rose husband. Also William too that’s why peggy rumors comes from. So does Edward, and Margret son.
Is it true that diana father and late queen had thing ? I saw this on social media but I know philip and fergie mother had a thing and that’s why philip hated her. But I don’t know about spencer and late queen. This family is creepy and wild of that’s true.
Rich don’t have to work 40 plus hours a week and commute and clean and do laundry and run errands…tbey have lots of time for shagging
Whatever that means…
I recall Diana saying that Charles once told her I think I’m gay.
I know that I’m making a sweeping generalisation here but I do think people in those circles had a very relaxed attitude regarding marital fidelity and sexual fluidity. Diana was seen as an anomaly in expecting Charles to remain faithful and he was probably horrified at her being so upset about his involvement with Camilla, Kanga and the others (I’m sure he had many more “friends” than just those two). I’m not excusing Charles nor dismissing Diana’s sense of utter betrayal but it’s how the aristo class worked.
I’m not surprised at all at the probability of Charles having an intimate relationship with his valet. I think William is very much his father’s son in this manner too.