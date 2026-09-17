Charles Spencer: Then-Prince Charles was ‘giddily elated’ the night Diana died

The Daily Mail just published more excerpts from Charles Spencer’s Swan Song, all part of their exclusive serialization of the book. I think they jumped the gun yesterday after copies of the book were stolen, and they decided to publish the juiciest story a day early. Today’s excerpts deal with the night Princess Diana died, the palace pushing around the Spencers on Diana’s funeral arrangements, and an absolute bombshell straight from Diana’s mouth. Please enjoy, and we’ll have more in-depth coverage tomorrow.
Charles Spencer spoke to his sister Jane many times the night Diana died: And then, on perhaps our fifth or sixth call that night, when escalating dread had us both floundering a bit for words, I heard my brother-in-law, Robert, talking in the background on the work line in their home. ‘Oh, no!’ he half bellowed, half sighed in disbelief. And Jane, witnessing the completeness of his shock, relayed to me, in a soft voice: ‘That’s it… it’s curtains… Duch is dead…’
Then-Prince Charles’ first call to Spencer after Diana’s death: The phone rang constantly. Prince Charles caught me as I crossed the landing upstairs. Unlike my other callers, who were stunned, barely able to articulate their condolences and offers of help, he sounded giddily elated – like a lottery winner, I remember thinking at the time. He let me know he had informed William and Harry of their mother’s death, first thing that morning, in their bedrooms at Balmoral. It all sounded strangely matter-of-fact, given the enormity of the disaster. Looking back now, I suspect the prince’s first reaction must have been to think more of how this event might free him to marry the woman he loved, rather than appreciating the loss of one he did not. It can be hard to feel too much sympathy for an ex-spouse, or those who care for them profoundly, after bitter divorce.
The funeral arrangements: I was chosen to be the point of contact for my family when it came to Diana’s funeral arrangements. Once it was correctly decided, after my family appreciated the public need for it, that Diana’s service should be a full-blown national ceremony, Buckingham Palace and Prince Charles’s offices felt entitled to take the lead. Diana remained theirs, in Buckingham Palace’s eyes, even in death. Her family, despite her divorce, were simply expected to fall into line with any royal decisions. It is at moments like this that even the most ardent monarchist finds that questions about arrogance and entitlement arise.
Charles Spencer never understood why then-Prince Charles wanted to walk behind Diana’s coffin: I later found out, from a friend in Downing Street, that among the senior figures in the Queen’s and Prince Charles’s households there had been a lot of discussion about who should walk behind the coffin. Prince Charles was insisting that he wanted to do so. It is hard to see why, given his feelings for Diana. Also, an ex is never expected to act as chief mourner at their former spouse’s funeral. But he was adamant. Sir Robin Janvrin, the Queen’s Deputy Private Secretary, told the committee planning the funeral that if Prince Charles went ahead, then I must be persuaded to walk with him. This was out of fear that, if Prince Charles walked alone, members of the public might shout abuse at him. The committee realised that if they could persuade William and Harry to be there too, that would surely guarantee against insults flying.
How Diana broke the news to her brother that her marriage was over: One day Diana asked me at very short notice to join her for lunch at San Lorenzo, her favourite London restaurant. She looked down at the table and said, ‘Carlos, I’m going to get divorced.’ I was silent for a moment. I had known things were bad, but not this bad. ‘Well, Duch,’ I carefully replied, ‘you of course have my full support… I know you’ll have thought this through. But my main worry is the public. I fear they won’t forgive you. They’ve bought into a fairytale, and I reckon they may well – wrongly – blame you for destroying their fantasy.’ She looked up at me, nodded, and said quietly: ‘But, Carlos, my husband is in love with his valet.’ I gulped. ‘Well, I guess, in that case, you really don’t have a choice.’ She did not name the member of staff, and I never asked her who it was, or why she would believe such an improbable thing. It was not important: the end of her marriage, and of her dreams, was.
[From The Daily Mail]
Y’all, I read that last section five times, trying to figure out if Diana was yanking her brother’s chain. Like… is that really the bombshell? Charles was in love with another man? Camilla was always his beard?? Nah. Diana was joking. And Charles Spencer is being naughty (and hilarious). Either that I’m doing some bisexual erasure! What if the king loved a side-chick AND a valet?
But this section: Prince Charles “sounded giddily elated – like a lottery winner, I remember thinking at the time. He let me know he had informed William and Harry of their mother’s death, first thing that morning, in their bedrooms at Balmoral. It all sounded strangely matter-of-fact, given the enormity of the disaster…” I’ll bet Charles felt elated that morning. I bet the entire Windsor clan felt giddy, like they got away with murder.
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Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, is seen during the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering at Buckingham Palace on December 03, 2019 in London, England.,Image: 541101807, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
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Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales leave St. Paul’s Cathedral in a carriage after their wedding on 29 July 1981.,Image: 542511529, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Photoshot – sales@photoshot.com London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Florida: +1 239 689 1883 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: Anwar Hussein / Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – **FILE PHOTOS** PRINCESS DIANA pictured in 1990s archive photos
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Palma de Mallorca, SPAIN – Prince William furious after the controversial interview with his mother Lady Diana in 1995.
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Saint-Tropez, FRANCE – Princess Diana and Dodi Al Fayed.
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – Princess Diana would have turned 60 years old today – and on would have been a milestone birthday for the Princess of Wales, people all over the world are taking time to pay tribute to “the People’s Princess”.
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FILE PICTURE FROM 1996 SHOWING:
December 2, 1996: Diana, Princess of Wales, at a Centrepoint event in London, UK. Prince William, who is now patron of the organisation visited a shelter today (December 21, 2011) with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.
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Featuring: Princess DIana, Princess of Wales
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When: 02 Dec 1996
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File photo of Lady Diana, Princess of Wales, with boyfriend Dodi Al Fayed spending their summer holiday in Saint-Tropez, south of France, on August 22, 1997. Princess Diana died on August 31, 1997 after suffering fatal injures in a car crash in the Pont de l’Alma road tunnel in Paris. Her companion Dodi Fayed and driver and security guard Henri Paul were also killed in the crash.
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Princess Diana And Her Butler Paul Burrell Visiting Sarajevo
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Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Washington DC.
At a dinner in Washington DC hosted by the British Ambassador Sir Oliver Wright
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Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, and Diana, Princess of Wales, visit Canada.
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There have been rumors about Chuckles and Fawcett for decades. I could absolutely see that being the straw if Diana discovered incontrovertible proof or witnessed something with her own eyes. Another woman is one thing, being an unwitting beard is another.
Just going to leave this old article here, and yes, Michael Fawcett leapt to mind immediately: https://www.theguardian.com/media/2004/jun/14/pressandpublishing.themonarchy1
[me: spit take while reading. Then, first thought]
That would explain a lot!
Yep. There have been rumours about Fawcett and Charles for years, and at least one other member of staff. Just as we’ve heard hints about William and the “coterie” of gay men on his staff and the subsequent discovery of the palaces’ willingness to sacrifice Harry’s security to protect a member of William’s staff (Christian something) who had clearly been leaking information to Wootton, and his close personal relationship with the apparently indispensable Jason Knauf, who seems to have a husband no-one really knows about and who he was supposed to have “left” to join in another country, but clearly never did so.
And then we have Charles’ close personal friendships/relationships with Jimmy Savile, that priest Ball and of course, his uncle (?) Mountbatten. And the British royal family’s protection of Prince Andrew. And the rumours about Edward. There is a LOT to unpack among that lot. LOTS of skeletons in those closets. And I’m certain that the security staff know (as well as the downstairs ones). Many in the press certainly do, but they are protecting William for some reason (eyes will bleed stuff), which makes me think that there are far worse things which could be revealed among the younger generation.
And they have the NERVE to look down their noses at other people, and bleat about “dignity”.
Conversations about members of the royal family being queer and the royal family’s history of protecting predators are two very seperate things. They are not equitable.
@TheCrankyFairy I am in no way equating being gay with being a predator, and I do apologise if my comment came across as such. I thought it clear that I was referring to the family’s tendency to go out of their way to protect people who might know more than they ought to about details about themselves which the public might find scandalous, while simultaneously pretending to be something they are not: dignified and above it all, and especially paragons of virtue.
@Magdalena
Being gay these days isn’t a problem, nor is being bisexual. There are plenty of public figures—especially in politics—who hide their sexual orientation behind wives and children, using them merely as a smokescreen. Of course, going public with such matters would trigger a media and public frenzy for a while, but it certainly wouldn’t lead to ruin, and it certainly wouldn’t make anyone’s eyes bleed. For a journalist to write something like that, they would need to know facts that are truly shocking. So, this isn’t about being gay; it’s about the terrible acts committed by William, who has spent years fraternizing with Epstein and his associates involved in torture films. Charles’s long-standing friendship with Jimmy Savile also casts a heavy shadow of suspicion over him.
It might well turn out that Andrew is a harmless teddy bear compared to them.
@Magdalena I appreciate both the apology and the clarification! It was sticking Edward’s name in the same list as andrew and the others that gave me pause*. I’m glad to know it was just a miscommunication.
*unless there are rumors about him that are nefarious, all I’ve ever heard is that he’s likely not straight. If there are others I am willing to be corrected.
@TheCrankyFairy
Edward’s homosexuality was an open secret long ago; I accept this as a fact, just as I do his sham marriage. For several years, he worked passionately in the theater—a vocation he seemingly loved, as he did one of the actors. A decision was made to put a stop to this; he was forced to abandon both the theater and the actor, and to marry the daughter of a tire dealer.
Yet, his inclinations strike me as natural and innate. He appears to be a decent, sensitive man—far removed from the depravities of his immediate relatives. It is a pity he was not allowed to be himself openly.
The only bad thing I’ve ever read about Edward is that he is just as rude and entitled as his siblings. One former member of the royal household wrote a book ages ago where he revealed who the staff liked and disliked among the royals. They basically disliked all of them except Prince Philip (though I do think that Charles and Andrew tied for ost disliked). Edward was high on the dislike list because he is arrogant and rude.
@KASZTANKA I’m afraid King Eddy Viii was a Nazi with a very cozy relationship with Adolf H and his wife Eva… I believe that was the main reason he had to abdicate (not because he couldn’t stay away from Wallis. It was a combination of several things)
They were all happy the “problem” went away. They were forced to show compassion by the prime minister!
I came down to ready the comments and, finding none, suspect that Spencer has accomplished the unimaginable–all of us bitches are struck dumb.
I am rolling 😂. Actual lols 😂
Can confirm. He really has a flair for this, doesn’t he?
He really proves revenge is a dish best served cold.
Truly 😂😂😂
My gob has been thoroughly smacked between the Sussexes moving back and CS’s revelations…. Loads of young people, who do not typically support the monarchy and were not alive in the 80s/90s, are going to be exposed to narratives outside Charles and Camilla’s (and Keen and Willy’s) carefully crafted pr and bot misinformation. Too many similarities exist between the smear campaigns against Harry and his mother for a smoking gun not to exist that irreparable damages the Windsors. This feels like an all-encompassing scandal, especially if it can be connected to the horrible way the Sussexes have been treated, that could end the Windsor monarchy.
Wait for it…..
Tampon’s “cancer” back with a vengeance lol
TAMPON SHOCK SYNDROME has returned …. with a whole different outcome.
This is some delicious tea, and I love it. I can’t imagine what kind of vetting process this had to go through to publish.
Also I enjoy the silly nicknames, although it’s probably at least partially because her husband and brother had the same name. Reminds me of my grandma, who’s father, brother, husband, father in law and son all had the same first name. None of them actually went by the actual name 😂
I can’t wait to see the next bits. He’s been planning this for a very long time, and watching the sniping from cover is *chefs kiss *
It seems to be an aristo thing, they love their silly nicknames, I guess to counteract the stuffy names that they do get applied to them at birth (Charles, William, Henry, etc).
I know The Gentlemen gets short thrift here for reasons, but the nicknames that the siblings call each other is hilarious (Edwina , Chuckles and old fruit).
It is delicious. Makes you wonder now about Di’s famous comment: There were three of us in the marriage …
“Giddily elated,” yes, that phrase should be on Charles’ tombstone. That should be his legacy–giddily elated at his former wife’s death, removing security from the Sussexes without warning and then and leaking their location. That’s all I will remember of him. Oh yeah, and then the very credible theory that he was involved in Diana’s death. Those 3 things. And nothing more.
Honestly, I would describe Charles as “giddily elated” after the death of his mother, the Queen. Seeing him in the street glad handling people, laughing…it was disturbing. And then Kate (wearing some new royal jewelry?) and Will changing their social media within minutes, also out greeting the public, was something. The only ones who even looked upset were Harry and Meg. I will never forget how terrified she looked in that entire walkabout with Will and Kate. She tried to hide it, but wasn’t very successful. The rest of the clan just looked very pleased with themselves and their new titles/toys.
Meghan did look scared at the walkabout but Kate looked angry. Remember that KFC wanted them to go out together? I think they tried to play it off as Scooter King’s idea but based on Kate’s demeanor, they were voluntold. I always wonder what happened in the car on the way to and from. Especially when Kate’s happy pills kicked in and she lunged at Meghan. Or maybe Kate was delighted by the diehard royal fans giving Meghan the cold shoulder.
‘giddily elated’ reminds me of the photo this summer after Harry’s law suit outcome, when charles was photographed in a tank, with a metal dish plate on his head, just poking his head out of th turret, grinning.
I mean, we know that Camilla wasn’t his only mistress, and, knowing the multigenerational depravities in that clan, why would we assume Diana was joking when she said Chuck was in love with his valet? I don’t think the little gem the Fail dropped yesterday was in any way the biggest bombshell in the book, but they started with a firecracker of a teaser!
Question: it’s clear that the Fail is delighted to be bringing the crows home to Chuck’s roost — where are all of his cronies and comms people with inroads to the Fail?! This is going to get very bad for Chuck before they’re done. I love that for him, and Camilla.
The thing is, it’s probably a joke, as both of them knew he was really in love with Horsezilla. But is also isn’t entirely implausible, and letting the world think it was Horsezilla as the cause of it all was the compromise to keep it publicially palatable. The world was a very different place in the mid-90s.
This whole book is going to be delightfully messy and I might need to buy it for my flight next week. It sounds like perfect airplane reading.
He was not in love with Camilla, but he might have been in love with Michael Fawcett.
I’m loving this entire conversation! What a great piece of juicy gossip to fall into this afternoon.
@bisynaptic. Exactly.
It was not a joke. Even though I was very young, I remember all those newspaper articles hinting, mentioning the “indispensible” Fawcett, and the rumours about at least one other member of staff. Were all those mistresses a cover? And Camilla the biggest cover of all? It would shed new light on her living at her own place for the most point and mainly meeting up with Charles for various public engagements. 😀
Holy cow.
I think she was joking about the valet. I’m not sure the actual angle of the joke, but it doesn’t seem to fit that he was actually in love with his male servant. If he were, wouldn’t he just carry on that relationship on the side and remain married? Valets tend to be discreet. It was actually something of an aristo tradition, wasn’t it?
I mean yeah. Immediately you have to think of Michael fawcett. Were they joking? Sure. But um still. Damn. And calling him giddy. Wow. Charles Spencer is really going for it huh. Gonna make Spare look like a sweet nursery rhyme.
Yep. I always thought Spare was quite kind to Charles. Now he’s gonna really find out lol
Harry wrote Spare and Charles said hold my beer. And did. This is crazy. I can’t believe he just dropped this into the conversation. Bc people are talking about Charles and Michael all over SM right now.
This is all so messy and delicious! Can’t wait for more revelations.
What an EPIC use of my FAVE quip …. “HOLD MY BEER”. Yaaaasssssssssssss!
I mean the difference is that Harry doesn’t have any real animosity towards his father. Yes, he’s disappointed in some of his choices and he wrote about in Spare but he also gives Charles a lot of grace in making excuses for Charles’ behavior like how he excuses his lack of affection because Phillip and Betty weren’t affectionate and he was bullied as a kid. Charles Spencer on the other hand has real animosity towards towards the other Charles for good reason. I think he was just waiting for the boys to grow up and get settled so he could drop these bombs.
I hope Charles Spencer buries Charles Windsor.
Sounds like Charles Spencer has his hard hat on, purchased a backhoe, some shovels and is heading towards the center of the earth. I’m here for all the tea and the MESSINESS.
@Mel. Perfection.
We all have permission to click on the Daily Fail for these gems!!
No. That is what the Fail is counting on. Best to skim them here if curious, or look at archived versions produced by Squaddies, for example. Continue to starve the Daily Fail of clicks, so that their massive investment comes to nought.
« Like they got away with murder. » Exactly.
The Earl is going for the jugular in this book and I love to see it.
Charles Spencer is a historian and a talented author. He understands the importance and impact of words and uses them with force and intention. That sentence was deliberate as was Charles being giddy with delight. He’s going to roast Chuck over a spit and watch him turn and burn.
It’s what I thought as soon as I heard of her death and will always believe. I appreciate how direct he is being.
The Guardian article, linked above, indicates that Diana was not kidding. It will also bring forth some further info about the Smith character, probably not to Diana’s benefit. The Guardian, at least, will have to open their files on this.
Oh
my
GGGGGOOOOODDDDDDDD!!!!!
Charles Spencer did NOT come to play and is going to drag these fools to hell and back for messing with his sister and her child. We need to al buy caftans, make cocktails/mocktails and read this book like a book club. We need to get the world’s biggest tub of popcorn to munch on while this goes all… the way…DOWN!!!! I LOVE this for Chuckles. That makes sense as to why Cams lives in her own yard and only seems to show up for the photos and events……
My reaction to a tee! My jaw is on the floor. I have a wedding to attend this weekend and will have to put this on the back burner until Monday, but I will be sat.
‘But, Carlos, my husband is in love with his valet.’ I gulped. ‘Well, I guess, in that case, you really don’t have a choice.’
Why did I cackle at this exchange? I do sympathise, and Diana was going through it, especially for someone who came to this marriage remarkably sheltered but got a crash course in everything put towards her (like drinking water from a firehouse, I suppose)but I love the dialogue here; it definitely reminds me of me and my siblibgs.
😮🫢😮
Wow. Spencer revenge is served ICE. COLD.
I’m shivering over here. Teeth chattering, but I’m here for all of this.
I always thought he had it in him and the Windsors deserve ALL of it.
@Kaiser, please watch the Daily Show episode with Stephen Colbert, covering the rumors around Charles and his valet. It involves a banana.
I believe Charles was giddy elated. It’s why he couldn’t show sympathy to his sons after Diana died.
Anyone who remembers the horribleness of waking up to the headlines and the 24-hour CNN coverage of Diana’s death knows how the royal family behaved. It almost brought down the monarchy.
I believe every single thing Spencer is saying about Charles. He has always been garbage. There is something seriously wrong with him.
See, I agree there is something wrong with him. Whatever it is might have been combatted by a different upbringing, but he was Prince Of Wales for most of his life which only compounded it. He’s stunted and/or has a chip missing.
I totally believe this. The entire royal family wanted her gone and they were thrilled to get the news. Why else wouldn’t they have directed the pastors to say prayers for her in church the next day? Why was the queen silent until the government pressured her to make a statement. These vipers are so vile, they didn’t realize how their shitty response was going over with the global public.
One of the reasons (IMO) that Harry was informed and then left ALONE for hours is because Charles couldn’t hide his relief and delight at the horrific news. Charles is reprehensible! I believed he may even have danced for joy.
If his book is anything like his speech at Diana’s funeral it should be cracker. I will read it.
I hate hardbacks so I’m planning to break my Amazon moratorium and get it on kindle for a weekend read. I really enjoyed The White Ship and his writing style.
I agree it was a joke, because honestly, if he truly loved his valet, it would have been more advantageous for him not to divorce. You can see the humour between the brother and sister in Charles Spencer’s reply.
More advantageous for HIM not to divorce, but what about Diana? It may be that it was this, rather than Charles’ women (e.g. Camilla), which was the final straw. She may have caught him inflagrante? I doubt it was a joke. There had been rumours.
It’s one thing to “accept” your husband having affairs with women, but how many wives would overlook a husband having affairs with men?
They keep saying the Queen “ordered” them to divorce, but I suspect that Diana was the one who wanted a divorce, not Charles, and they could not block a divorce because of all she knew, and they realised that she was no longer the little mouse they thought that she had been when she first married.
(And history is repeating itself now with the other brother, except that his wife is willing to accept everything in order to be called “queen”).
I can agree with that, but the official story is that he was ordered to by his mother because the ongoing marital war being fought between Charles and Diana in the press was incredibly damaging to the image of the monarchy.
It is a storyline that absolves Charles of responsibility and makes the divorce “acceptable” (the head of the Church of England says it’s for the best!), but it is also believable because Charles has no spine or balls and probably would have been just fine with either abusing Diana until she broke and stopped fighting back or abusing her until she left of her own accord. Or, ya know, abuse her until she took the emergency exit.
GAWT DAYUM!!!! Charles Spencer is a messy bitch! And I am HERE for it! September 22nd is my birthday and I already preordered the audiobook.
And I totally believe the Charles is bi-sexual. As is Willy. The whole family has a LONG history of getting down like that.
This does not suprise me. Charles is pathetic. I did not believe he had anything to do with Diana’s death until he pulled the security from Harry & Meghan and worked to make certain they couldn’t get appropriate security in the UK. I love that this is coming at a time when the monarchy is already realing.
@CHRISTINE. I am right there with you. I never put any credence into the conspiracy theories about Diana’s death and just chalked it up to a tragedy. However, watching how Harry & Meghan have been treated has absolutely changed my mind. I think most people have to concede now that it is at least possible the BRF had her killed.
What about Guthrie?
Yeah the monarchy is toast. Pack it up.
To be fair, The Guardian’s report stated that Michael Fawcett was accused of rape, but did not mention that Charles and Michael Fawcett had a sexual relationship.
Charles Spencer is getting Diana’s revenge for her. He started it at the funeral and he’s finishing it here.
Of course Charles was giddy. I’m sure part of him felt….something sadder….but from a practical standpoint Diana’s death was the best thing for him. Imagine Diana outshining Camilla just by stepping outside. It would be like what we see with Meghan vs Kate but 1000 times worse. It made marrying Camilla easier, making her queen was easier, etc. I don’t think they were expecting the public reaction or were expecting that 30 years later, people still love Diana more than Charles.
Well, in one sense, Charles has been unlucky. As Harry’s grown into adulthood, his warm and generous nature, and significant accomplishments, have become more and more reminiscent of Diana. (And there’s the Spencer red hair…) That’s where Spare comes in. Harry may not have been as harsh as he could have about Charles and other RF members, but that book (and the documentary) helped bring Diana to life again, through the memories of her son.
At the same time, Charles’ behavior to Harry over the past 6+ years tends to confirm that the things Charles Spencer is saying about how Diana was treated by her husband and the RF are plausible – certainly at least in the eyes of the public, who made it clear in July what they thought of the silly games BP played over Harry’s overnight accommodations. KCIII had a choice here – and he chose to demonstrate his worst qualities in his treatment of Harry and his family.
I’m so glad he wrote this, it’s well past time.
After this, they will probably be weeping for the days of Harry’s “Spare”. He was WAY too easy on everyone.
Aaargh!!! Why do these blockbusters drop on the day when I’m traveling? I’ll be pouring through all this at the hotel tonight, screw tomorrow’s meeting notes.
I have to be at a family wedding all weekend. We’re all American but there will be a few Brits there. Unfortunately, I think I’m the only one who cares about this gossip. I’ll have to keep it to myself until I have the book in my hands.
He certainly went the distance for Fawcett the Fence. Unless he died, I am certain he’s on the payroll to this day. Love this for Charles, and Camilla.
I don’t believe he is. There was bit of a coup a few years back and he was blamed for the money bags scandal. Does that mean he isn’t still around somewhere? No, but not in a way that we would know.
True, we have no real way of knowing if Fawcett really is “gone”. History repeats itself in that family in so many ways. For example, we thought that Jason Knauf was “gone” after the court found that he had lied, only for him to drag out his departure then return as William’s right hand man once more, in a more prominent position, presumably with cushy perks.
And I haven’t forgotten that they hung H, M and little A out to dry, endangering their lives to protect Christian Jones, and we were told that he, too, had left for a cushy job in the city, only for him to turn up accompanying William in his flashy new £130K+ Audi to spend 15 minutes pretending to visit Kate in a hospital no-one saw her in – and subsequently fade into the background again once people began to question whether he had really left. Like father, like son?
Some people always seem to be there, lingering and protected, despite all their faults (and crimes), while undoubtedly getting paid, whether on or off the books.
@Jais – Not quite sure if we’re thinking of the same thing, but I don’t think I’d call it the money bags scandal – I’m thinking it was cash for honors. I believe Fawcett was last heard from in a cushy job as head of the organization/foundation running Dumfries House, in Scotland, and was also involved in several of the associated companies there, such as the one trying to develop the troubled Knockroon model village. Don’t believe we’ve heard anything more about him since he resigned those positions a few years back – which doesn’t mean he’s not being taken care of in some other situation, just without a public profile. Maybe he was given a nice retirement package somewhere. Isn’t he closer in age to Charles?
Was it Mark Bolland who was Charles’ valet who kept getting fired and rehired because Charles couldn’t do without him? I may be getting the name confused but there a valet that Charles insisted on keeping by his side no matter what they caught him doing. Hmmm
Just saw Fawcett’s name up thread and yeah, that’s the one.
Don’t worry yall. I read the daily mail article yesterday alluding to some of this drama and they stuck to their principles…
And managed to find a way to make it all about Prince Harry. And what he thinks about it and what he knew and whether he’d have to issue a statement because of what bombshells were being dropped.
No mention of the other one of course, solidifying that only 1 child is on close terms with the Spencer’s.
Why would Harry come back to Britain if he knew this was being published, and he certainly knew something about its contents, to give “cover” for King Charles? He could have stayed in California to let the left-behinds all roast. Even if the King queues up the pity card about how much time he has left, the papers will still dump hard on the Sussexes and they’ll be lumped together with the rest of the family. This makes no sense.
I pre ordered my copy
From audible just now! Looking forward to this one!
You know when Kaiser said before In that other post that replace wank with chuck and it still fits , well I guess we can do that again . Chuck/ valet
Willy/ Jason
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Keep it coming earl S. This is the best thing since Christmas 😂😂😂
Yeesh…….now I am giddily elated by how bombastically bonkers it is going to be for Charles and his beloved horse!
On another note, I was a preteen living in a very-very-very small town in an Asian country when I found out via my emotionally-devastated mom that Diana had passed away in the car crash. The impact of her sudden death was so huge that it made made its way even if a day late to a Third-World country’s small news channel. People were aware of Diana far and wide and loved her. I am in the West now and she is revered still!
I was always going to buy this book and read the hell out of it but DAMN. I mean WOW. And YOWZA. He is not messing around. I commented here a long time ago, I remember exactly where I was when we all heard Diana had passed away. I had been at a wedding the night before, the party went late, we were all outside under a tent, it was in the South of France, and the next day we had to get up basically at dawn and drive south to Milan with the great return migration at the end of summer. And the news came on over the radio, in real time, and people were pulling to the side of the road into filling stations and lay-bys and hugging total strangers and sobbing. Really. I thought it was a bit mad, but, it was just shocking news. Everyone loved her so much. Even my prospective father in law at the time, a really hard-bitten, kind of cynical corporate guy, moaned, “I’m just sick about it. Just sick.” Everyone that tried to write it off as a passing burst of emotion was missing the point. It’s like what Gore Vidal said about Watergate: it wasn’t the tip of an iceberg, it was the tip of a glacier. Diana as a doting mother, public philanthropist, divorced wife, subversive insider, defector, turncoat, whatever you want to call her, whistleblower, she really took aim at a particular brand of patriarchy. It might have taken a few decades, but the institution was really holed below the water line. This is just the coup de grace.
When I asked my dad if I could watch the royal wedding (at age 10), he told me I wasn’t allowed as an Irish-American to watch any inbred German tax cheats get married. My grandmother was in the ICU when Diana died, and in fact died later that day, but even my dad was shocked and saddened by Diana’s death, mentioning it to everyone as soon as he came to my grandmother’s house from fetching the newspaper.
Diana’s was one of the only public figures i distinctly remember exactly where i was and even who announced it on the radio. The only other one was John Lennon as a little kid.
My brother was away at boarding school when John Lennon was shot. Both my sisters were in college. My parents’ room was down the hall from mine, and I remember their phone ringing in the early hours of the morning. I heard my father pick it up, mumble something and hang up. Turns out it was my brother calling from the pay phone in the hall to tell them about Lennon. Why he thought they needed to know right away I’m not sure. I think he just needed to talk about it.
What day will the book be in book stores?
Tuesday
Charles3 brought this on himself. The Spencers saw what he was doing to his sons. They used the same vicious playbook on Harry and Meghan they did on Diana, William is a vindictive shell of a man. Aristocracy got to where they are and stay where they are through cold blooded ruthlessness. If there had been some checks and balances on the monarchy by government, instead of this blind reverence, they wouldn’t be in the sorry, sordid state they’re in now. The English hold long grudges.
Indeed, @L4Frimaire, they do!!!! Epic grudge holders. It’s the way they fight the good fight. On the surface, they move on, they glide, but underneath the water they are furiously pumping their legs. The real story of the modern era of British government is the diminishment of the aristocracy as a class, after both world wars and the introduction of crushing taxation, and the glorification of the crown. Which had previously been a minor german imported provincial dynasty which parliament held on a tight purse string. That was a freakish distortion of the English constitution and I am so gratified as a naturalised UK citizen to see Earl Spencer right the balance. When Philip told Diana they would take her title away (as they did), she replied, without missing a beat, “My title is a lot older than yours is, Philip.” All true.
This matches what Harry said in Spare. Charles will not be able to hide behind his gaslighting. We see him and it isn’t pretty.
This is going to get ugly.
It sounds like the book doesn’t hold back any punches. I will definitely order it.
As far as where I was when I found out about Diana, it was Saturday night and I was home watching television when the news broke in about the car crash in Paris. At that time, the news was that she was taken to the hospital. When I woke up the next morning, I found out she had died. I watched the funeral a week later with Earl Spencer’s fiery eulogy.
Ewww. He was a terrible husband and is a terrible father. Diana shielded those boys from so much and tried to show them the commoner side of life so that they wouldn’t be big jerks like their dad.
The thing about the valet is so juicy that I flew past the part where it’s basically confirmed that William and Harry were used as human shields for Charles in the funeral procession. Dogshit doesn’t quite convey what a terrible father he is.
Charles Spencer is going to BURN IT ALL DOWN and I am here for it.
Frankly, I think if Diana was joking about the valet, her brother would have conveyed that. He’s a skilled writer. But he did not.
And I 100% believe Charles was elated by Diana’s death. She was such an inconvenience for him and the rest of the ghouls in that family.
Yes, he didn’t convey it as a joke. There must be some specific receipts for that to make the cut. I don’t know the legalities involved in this type of memoir though.
Will is never going to speak to his uncle again.
Well his uncle no doubt remembers how ‘Will’ called his mother paranoid and dismissed her suffering.
Don’t threaten Earl Spencer with a good time…. Lol. Willy has been so headfu@#ed by his privilege and hangers-on that he needs snapped back into reality. His incandescent rage matches that of his entitled, spoiled father. It is doubtful he has anyone in his orbit that will speak the truth to him or stand-up to him. He would not chose to have a truth teller not beholden to his privilege in his orbit.
I have always thought that the royal men, with the exceptions of Philip and Harry, were “a little light in their loafers.” Just look at Edward, Prince Peggy, who know’s what RANDY Andy got up to and now Chuckie! Earl Spencer is calling out the KING as BI-SEXUAL! Love it! LOL
Good thing the naked man climbing out of a window at BP using a bedsheet rope has been thoroughly debunked
I think Charles Spencer might not have written this book had it not been for the way Harry has been treated, and how the Windsors have allowed William to become yet another arrogant, self-centred heir (exactly what Diana didn’t want). He is well within his rights to write down what happened and Diana would be cheering him on. I’m not surprised to hear that Charles was in a gay relationship, I think several of them are bisexual and sleep with whoever they want, married or not. I’m looking forward to reading the book and am delighted that Spencer had the balls to write it and stand up to the RF. I think he’s done with them, wouldn’t care if he was never invited to anything with them again so what has he got to lose?
Thanks, Clotog.
Does Earl Spencer have excellent and loyal bodyguards?
Good question!
Even as a teenager, I wondered how the hell Diana managed to escape the family’s clutches. Despite Henry VIII’s efforts, marriage was still sacred to the royal family… and despite the Simpson
Scandal or because of it, it appeared to be preserved at all costs under QEII’s reign with respect to the heir. And again, with C3 and W/K.
If in fact Diana had evidence that Charles had any kind of involvement with a man… she would have had precisely the kind of blackmail that enabled her exit. It also explains the darker basis on which certain forces may, after all, sought and/or achieved her end – ‘the lady knew too much’.
I detest conspiracy theories, but I’m always interested in how power operates. This may, after all, be a case that Diana exercised her own, softer power; then the empire, as it always does, struck back.
QuiteContrary, totally agree. “Giddily elated” says it so well. Harry’s father is a monster, a monster Harry wants in his life. I hope Harry and his family don’t have to pay too high a price for their return to England.
Christmas came early this year. I thought same as mentioned above, we saw how elated the 4 horsemen of the apocalypse were after qe2 died, laughing their heads off. Charles being elated tracks.
The shenanigans around this book reminds me a smidge of one of my all time favourite movies, Hopscotch with Walter Matthau and Glenda Jackson. Fantastic movie.
I should add to be clear the premise of the movie is WM character decides to write a book basically annihilating the CIA and their dirty tricks and the CIA go to lengths to stop the production of the book – unsuccessfully. there’s the token kgb guy in a trench drinking vodka and the fabulous Glenda Jackson being herself. It’s a rollicking good movie.
This reads like a tele-novela!
I imagine the book was originally scheduled for a summer release, but lawyers + fact-checkers weren’t ready.
Maybe Harry ‘s seemingly rushed return to England was precisely because of the scandal this book might bring. Maybe the need for a regent?
Regarding the valet comment, I can see it, Chuckles and a valet wouldn’t surprise me in the slightest. I can also see Diana slyly comparing the horse-face side-piece with a valet and it makes me laugh. A delicious drag if Diana was joking.
Can’t wait to read this book!
Spencer came to empty the family group chat and brought screenshots. lol