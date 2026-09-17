“Sienna Miller wore Dilara Fındıkoğlu to the ‘War’ premiere” links

Sienna Miller wore a feathered Dilara Fındıkoğlu to the War premiere in London. This is the movie about a high-profile British divorce. [RCFA]

Chris Pine & his girlfriend Keana Sky Wenger were pap’d in New York just days after they attended the US Open men’s final (boo). [JustJared]

Amy Poehler made Robert DeNiro cry (in a nice way). [Pajiba]

I’ve read several rave reviews of Chris Rock’s Misty Green, but this one says that the film isn’t all that and a bag of chips. [LaineyGossip]

Why isn’t men’s birth control a real thing? [Jezebel]

I believe this is what Jesus would be doing if he was walking the earth in 2026: sitting with minors at immigration courts. [Buzzfeed]

Meet “instahottie” Omer Halabi. [Socialite Life]

All about Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s three kids. [Hollywood Life]

The Traitors got renewed up until season 8. [Seriously OMG]

Limited-edition Dolly Parton dolls! [OMG Blog]

Brad Pitt said words about Taylor Swift’s wedding, which he attended. [Reality Tea]