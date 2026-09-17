“Sienna Miller wore Dilara Fındıkoğlu to the ‘War’ premiere” links

Sienna Miller wore a feathered Dilara Fındıkoğlu to the War premiere in London. This is the movie about a high-profile British divorce. [RCFA]
Chris Pine & his girlfriend Keana Sky Wenger were pap’d in New York just days after they attended the US Open men’s final (boo). [JustJared]
Amy Poehler made Robert DeNiro cry (in a nice way). [Pajiba]
I’ve read several rave reviews of Chris Rock’s Misty Green, but this one says that the film isn’t all that and a bag of chips. [LaineyGossip]
Why isn’t men’s birth control a real thing? [Jezebel]
I believe this is what Jesus would be doing if he was walking the earth in 2026: sitting with minors at immigration courts. [Buzzfeed]
Meet “instahottie” Omer Halabi. [Socialite Life]
All about Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s three kids. [Hollywood Life]
The Traitors got renewed up until season 8. [Seriously OMG]
Limited-edition Dolly Parton dolls! [OMG Blog]
Brad Pitt said words about Taylor Swift’s wedding, which he attended. [Reality Tea]

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4 Responses to ““Sienna Miller wore Dilara Fındıkoğlu to the ‘War’ premiere” links”

  1. Jais says:
    September 17, 2026 at 12:33 pm

    Mr. Israel is indeed hot. No doubt. Ima go listen to some Macklemore.

    Reply
  2. Kitten says:
    September 17, 2026 at 12:51 pm

    The dress is boring but very pretty. Wish she wore a necklace but the bare décolletage is very on-trend.

    Reply
  3. Alicky says:
    September 17, 2026 at 12:59 pm

    Those Dolly dolls are gorgeous!

    Reply
  4. Ann says:
    September 17, 2026 at 8:16 pm

    If I was 14 I would have wanted that Dolly doll! I had the Cher, Farrah Fawcett, and Princess Leia dolls! OMG!

    Reply

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