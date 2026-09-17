“Sienna Miller wore Dilara Fındıkoğlu to the ‘War’ premiere” links

Sienna Miller wore a feathered Dilara Fındıkoğlu to the War premiere in London. This is the movie about a high-profile British divorce. [RCFA]
Chris Pine & his girlfriend Keana Sky Wenger were pap’d in New York just days after they attended the US Open men’s final (boo). [JustJared]
Amy Poehler made Robert DeNiro cry (in a nice way). [Pajiba]
I’ve read several rave reviews of Chris Rock’s Misty Green, but this one says that the film isn’t all that and a bag of chips. [LaineyGossip]
Why isn’t men’s birth control a real thing? [Jezebel]
I believe this is what Jesus would be doing if he was walking the earth in 2026: sitting with minors at immigration courts. [Buzzfeed]
Meet “instahottie” Omer Halabi. [Socialite Life]
All about Rihanna & ASAP Rocky’s three kids. [Hollywood Life]
The Traitors got renewed up until season 8. [Seriously OMG]
Limited-edition Dolly Parton dolls! [OMG Blog]
Brad Pitt said words about Taylor Swift’s wedding, which he attended. [Reality Tea]
Mr. Israel is indeed hot. No doubt. Ima go listen to some Macklemore.
The dress is boring but very pretty. Wish she wore a necklace but the bare décolletage is very on-trend.
Those Dolly dolls are gorgeous!
If I was 14 I would have wanted that Dolly doll! I had the Cher, Farrah Fawcett, and Princess Leia dolls! OMG!