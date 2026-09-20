Mail: Brad Pitt ‘never had a drinking problem, he had an Angelina problem’

Brad Pitt is currently promoting Heart of the Beast, some kind of cheesy adventure movie where his character and a dog survive in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash. Last week, the film premiered in Franklin, Tennessee. Brad wore camo and he posed with a dog. It didn’t get a lot of attention, and the whole thing would have just disappeared, except Team Pitt went to the Daily Mail with one of the most offensive stories I’ve seen in a minute. Apparently, Brad went to Tennessee because he’s better than Angelina Jolie, and he’s not an alcoholic either, he just drank because he was married to Angelina. You guys…

Brad probably drank when he went to Tennessee: Pitt, 62, who recently admitted he enjoys the occasional glass of wine again after going on the wagon following his bitter 2016 split from Jolie, no doubt celebrated the opening of his new movie with a glass of something chilled.

Brad never had a drinking problem: But while some questioned his decision to start drinking again after embracing a sober lifestyle, a source close to Pitt told the Daily Mail: ‘Pitt never had a drink problem, he had an Angelina problem. He’s worked hard on himself and he’s now, finally, in a really good place. The whole point about having the movie premiere in somewhere like Franklin was to be among real people. Brad lost his way for a period in his life and he struggled but he did the work and came through. The divorce from Angelina was bad but the alienation from his children was the worst thing that ever happened to him. Now he’s gone from pain and hurt to acceptance.’

Brad’s clique: ‘He’s surrounded himself with good people – family, friends, a girlfriend who doesn’t crave attention in the way his ex (Angelina) did and a group of artists, artisans and others who share his interests but don’t want to be famous,’ the source said. ‘Franklin is never going to rival LA or New York as one of the world’s great film capitals but Pitt wanted to get back to his roots.’

Brad’s life derailed with Angelina: A long-time associate said: ‘Brad’s fundamentally a mid-western boy at heart. He’s a good guy. He is very close to his family and is still friends with people he met right at the start of his career. But after he married Angie (in 2014) his life spiraled down a rabbit hole. They were happy for a while but when things went bad they went very, very bad.’ The long-time associate said: ‘Did Pitt go through a period where he drank too much? Yes. But did he do what he was accused of? No. He had some issues with alcohol and he addressed them. He worked through them. It would be interesting to know if Angelina has dealt with any of her issues.’

Ines is a good partner: The long-time associate said: ‘Ines is a good partner for him. She’s calm and has little interest in hanging out with famous people and going to parties. They have dinner parties with artists and designers. They both love art and architecture. Of course, they have friends in show business but they’re not going to red carpet events or Hollywood parties unless it’s to promote one of his films or support a friend. They are really, really happy together. He’s making the movies he wants to make. The F1 film was the most successful of his career financially.’

Brad’s hopes for his kids: ‘Brad has fought and fought for them and everything is out there if, one day, they want to look at the court documents and documents of record. Angelina engaged in a prolonged campaign of parental alienation using their children against him but his door will always be open to them.’

Angelina also had a premiere last week: Coincidentally, Jolie also has a movie released this week, Without Blood, a war drama she wrote and directed, premiered in New York on September 15. The source close to Pitt said: ‘It’s ironic that they both had premieres this week but very different ones – hers in New York and his in the middle of nowhere in Tennessee. She’s talked about moving on so you have to hope that is the case. Pitt has found peace and is in a good place. If the kids ever come looking for him he will be there.’