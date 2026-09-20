Mail: Brad Pitt ‘never had a drinking problem, he had an Angelina problem’

Brad Pitt is currently promoting Heart of the Beast, some kind of cheesy adventure movie where his character and a dog survive in the Alaskan wilderness after a plane crash. Last week, the film premiered in Franklin, Tennessee. Brad wore camo and he posed with a dog. It didn’t get a lot of attention, and the whole thing would have just disappeared, except Team Pitt went to the Daily Mail with one of the most offensive stories I’ve seen in a minute. Apparently, Brad went to Tennessee because he’s better than Angelina Jolie, and he’s not an alcoholic either, he just drank because he was married to Angelina. You guys…
Brad probably drank when he went to Tennessee: Pitt, 62, who recently admitted he enjoys the occasional glass of wine again after going on the wagon following his bitter 2016 split from Jolie, no doubt celebrated the opening of his new movie with a glass of something chilled.
Brad never had a drinking problem: But while some questioned his decision to start drinking again after embracing a sober lifestyle, a source close to Pitt told the Daily Mail: ‘Pitt never had a drink problem, he had an Angelina problem. He’s worked hard on himself and he’s now, finally, in a really good place. The whole point about having the movie premiere in somewhere like Franklin was to be among real people. Brad lost his way for a period in his life and he struggled but he did the work and came through. The divorce from Angelina was bad but the alienation from his children was the worst thing that ever happened to him. Now he’s gone from pain and hurt to acceptance.’
Brad’s clique: ‘He’s surrounded himself with good people – family, friends, a girlfriend who doesn’t crave attention in the way his ex (Angelina) did and a group of artists, artisans and others who share his interests but don’t want to be famous,’ the source said. ‘Franklin is never going to rival LA or New York as one of the world’s great film capitals but Pitt wanted to get back to his roots.’
Brad’s life derailed with Angelina: A long-time associate said: ‘Brad’s fundamentally a mid-western boy at heart. He’s a good guy. He is very close to his family and is still friends with people he met right at the start of his career. But after he married Angie (in 2014) his life spiraled down a rabbit hole. They were happy for a while but when things went bad they went very, very bad.’ The long-time associate said: ‘Did Pitt go through a period where he drank too much? Yes. But did he do what he was accused of? No. He had some issues with alcohol and he addressed them. He worked through them. It would be interesting to know if Angelina has dealt with any of her issues.’
Ines is a good partner: The long-time associate said: ‘Ines is a good partner for him. She’s calm and has little interest in hanging out with famous people and going to parties. They have dinner parties with artists and designers. They both love art and architecture. Of course, they have friends in show business but they’re not going to red carpet events or Hollywood parties unless it’s to promote one of his films or support a friend. They are really, really happy together. He’s making the movies he wants to make. The F1 film was the most successful of his career financially.’
Brad’s hopes for his kids: ‘Brad has fought and fought for them and everything is out there if, one day, they want to look at the court documents and documents of record. Angelina engaged in a prolonged campaign of parental alienation using their children against him but his door will always be open to them.’
Angelina also had a premiere last week: Coincidentally, Jolie also has a movie released this week, Without Blood, a war drama she wrote and directed, premiered in New York on September 15. The source close to Pitt said: ‘It’s ironic that they both had premieres this week but very different ones – hers in New York and his in the middle of nowhere in Tennessee. She’s talked about moving on so you have to hope that is the case. Pitt has found peace and is in a good place. If the kids ever come looking for him he will be there.’
It’s like the dumbest person you’ve ever met in your life is trying to gaslight you. Angelina was the problem, she should have never married Brad, she made him get blackout drunk and attack the children!” Brad is 62 years old and has magically never been responsible for his own bad decisions at any point in his life. And please tell me this whole thing wasn’t a temper tantrum because Angelina had a New York screening last week too? Because that’s what it sounds like – like Brad is endlessly keeping tabs on his ex-wife and his team pushes these stories about how Angelina is the one with issues, Angelina is the one who hasn’t moved on, Angelina is the one who forced the kids to hate Brad’s guts. And I’m sorry but Ines is pathetic for staying with him while he’s like this too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
I hate commenting on an article about this gross troll but he actually said he had an addiction problem..alcohol and substances. He can gtfooh blaming Angelina. He’s loathsome.
I can’t believe his PR team is letting him say those things. Anyone that has known an addict recognizes the denial and blame. The moment he said he was drinking “responsibly”, the public lightbulb went on and everyone realized that he is still a problem and the sentiment shifted towards Angelina and the kids (even if only slightly). This statement is not doing him any favors.
Even if you don’t know, he said it years ago. This doubling down is because (i assume) the kids are all adults and they hate him so he’s not even pretending. He’s so utterly loathsome. I used to like Mr and Mrs Smith. Ugh.
Yes I was a drunk but what about her??!!! What about HER issues, HUH?? What are we, in kindergarten? The dude is 62 years old…
So he’s surrounded himself now with GOOD people who don’t crave attention and don’t want to be famous: OK Brad you can be the only center of attention, you can be the BAD apple in your own group cuz you want all those things still. Ines accepts to be a satellite D-List to you, without ever stealing your thunder and you could not have that with Angie. She was just too beautiful, too confident, too spirit connected, too strong minded and just fckn TOO FAMOUS and COMMANDED ATTENTION EVERYWHERE.
Just as you felt too C-list vs Gwyneth and couldn’t take her star power. WEAK.
Someone on threads put up a screenshot of the fbi report, in case anyone forgot Brad terrorized and physically attacked his wife and their children when the kids tried to protect their mom.
It had been awhile since I read it. It’s shocking to the conscience.
I assume his current gf/handler/ pr accessory gets a healthy “allowance” for being pitt’s beck and call girl.
Sadly very few people care about the truth..he’s still untouchable and she’s still blamed..even by smart people. That’s misogyny.
There is a good reason all his children refuse to have a relationship with him and it is because they witnessed Pitt’s emotional & physical abuse of their mother and he also attacked some of them on that plane. Give me a break with the lies and gaslighting. I commend Angelina for staying silent all these years, despite Pitt’s camp continuing to smear her in the press; that can’t be easy, but I know she always has her children’s best interests at heart.
I read your comment and literally had a flashes of him openly & manipulatively using the kids to wheedle/pressure her to marry him. Doubtless that’s why she seemingly reluctantly agreed- an effort to placate him and please the kids. She looked so sad in that famous magazine photo.
Typical abuser.
I remember an article blaming all his pot smoking on married life with JA when he was briefing the media to justify leaving his marriage to be with Angelina. Give him time, he will do the same to Ines.
Let me check my reading comprehension: this movie star got rage drunk around his under age children because his movie star wife had celebrity friends.
Am I close?
Pretty much. Loser behavior.
I don’t understand how anyone can believe that Brad Pitt is a good guy.
Franklin is a wealthy Nashville suburb where a lot of country stars live, so “real people” is a stretch.
All of this bullshit is very “pivot to MAGA” coded. He’s a man of the common folk in the midwest! The scary cosmopolitan New York/LA woman cucked him!
I hope people see through this pack of lies.
My thoughts exactly. Gotta get those magats into seats to keep his dog movie from bombing.
Meanwhile he was just photographed at the US Open, as the photos above show.
F#ck the patriarchy… if she was so @#$%ing terrible and he had his act together/wasn’t a raging addict, why didn’t he demand shared or full custody of the kids? Courts bend over backwards to make sure both parents are fully involved with their kids and allegations of parental alienation are taken seriously. He abused her while they were a couple and has used the legal system/press/bots/social media to continue to abuse her and attempt to control her. He is spiraling because all the kids are 18 and can no longer use their minor children to control where she lives. His awfulness made her a single parent to 6 kids while he found himself, ducked out of parenting and he is still smearing her. Gawd. They ain’t lonely ENOUGH.
Brad continues to paint himself into a corner. Why can’t he keep his ex-wife’s name out of his mouth? Horrible man. He is not the victim, but the assailant. Don’t his pr people know how awful this makes him look?
Brad continues to paint himself into a corner. Why can’t he keep his ex-wife’s name out of his mouth? He is not the victim, but the assailant. Don’t his pr people know how awful this makes him look? And his girlfriend’s shirt is hideous. Did he force her to wear it as a punishment?
Wow, this is pure evil, as a recovering alcoholic it makes me shudder. What a dangerous, awful man.
Angelina Jolie “craved attention”? Oh please, this is news to me. She’s never been that type.
Someone should clue Pitt in. “She made me be a drunken, violent a-hole” is exactly the way an abusive 💩 talks.
“If she hadn’t said that, done that, existed like that I wouldn’a had to scream at/punch/rape/kill her/drink/do drugs/cheat/etc” is NOT a valid position for anything.
Unless it’s “if he hadn’t assaulted me and our children in a drunken rage while we we trapped in a flying airplane with him, I wouldn’t have had to take the kids and leave him for their safety”