Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau attended the Lucas Museum opening

Saturday night was the opening night gala for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. The Lucas in question is George Lucas, who is old-school enough to take his billions and found a museum. All of Lucas’ friends were there (Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro), but it seemed like this was a pretty hot ticket for A-listers and wannabes. Speaking of, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau showed up! I still don’t get them at all, but sure. Katy wore Christian Siriano – this looks super-cheap, which makes me think that Siriano might hate her a little bit.
Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were there, although they didn’t pose together on the carpet. Kim was styled by Law Roach, which is very funny, but my guess is that Kim was willing to pay an exorbitant rate just to say that she was styled by Law. Law put her in a very good 2004/vintage Saint Laurent by Tom Ford. She paired the look with Oscar Heyman earrings and a Zydo ring. Lewis also wore Saint Laurent.
More fashion/attendee photos – Cynthia Erivo wore Khaite; Miranda Kerr in Rebecca Vallance (very pretty); Kerry Washington; George Lucas and Mellody Hobson; and in an awful twist, Greta Gerwig and my nemesis Laura Dern. Ugh.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Los Angeles, CA A star-studded guest list including Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Justin Trudeau, and Magic Johnson are seen attending the official Opening Night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2026. The high-profile event, held ahead of the museum’s public debut, drew a massive crowd of celebrities and notable figures to celebrate the new cultural institution. Other prominent attendees at the grand opening gala included Judy Greer, Cookie Johnson, Bella Poarch, Keke Palmer, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Kerr, Helen Hunt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron Howard, Camila Alves, Levi Alves McConaughey, Camila Cabello, Kerry Washington, Vin Diesel, Corey Gamble, and Kris Jenner. Pictured: Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Juan Rico / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA A star-studded guest list including Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Justin Trudeau, and Magic Johnson are seen attending the official Opening Night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2026. The high-profile event, held ahead of the museum’s public debut, drew a massive crowd of celebrities and notable figures to celebrate the new cultural institution. Other prominent attendees at the grand opening gala included Judy Greer, Cookie Johnson, Bella Poarch, Keke Palmer, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Kerr, Helen Hunt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron Howard, Camila Alves, Levi Alves McConaughey, Camila Cabello, Kerry Washington, Vin Diesel, Corey Gamble, and Kris Jenner. Pictured: Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Juan Rico / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA A star-studded guest list including Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Justin Trudeau, and Magic Johnson are seen attending the official Opening Night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2026. The high-profile event, held ahead of the museum’s public debut, drew a massive crowd of celebrities and notable figures to celebrate the new cultural institution. Other prominent attendees at the grand opening gala included Judy Greer, Cookie Johnson, Bella Poarch, Keke Palmer, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Kerr, Helen Hunt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron Howard, Camila Alves, Levi Alves McConaughey, Camila Cabello, Kerry Washington, Vin Diesel, Corey Gamble, and Kris Jenner. Pictured: Cynthia Erivo BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Juan Rico / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA A star-studded guest list including Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Justin Trudeau, and Magic Johnson are seen attending the official Opening Night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2026. The high-profile event, held ahead of the museum’s public debut, drew a massive crowd of celebrities and notable figures to celebrate the new cultural institution. Other prominent attendees at the grand opening gala included Judy Greer, Cookie Johnson, Bella Poarch, Keke Palmer, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Kerr, Helen Hunt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron Howard, Camila Alves, Levi Alves McConaughey, Camila Cabello, Kerry Washington, Vin Diesel, Corey Gamble, and Kris Jenner. Pictured: Miranda Kerr BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Juan Rico / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA A star-studded guest list including Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Justin Trudeau, and Magic Johnson are seen attending the official Opening Night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2026. The high-profile event, held ahead of the museum’s public debut, drew a massive crowd of celebrities and notable figures to celebrate the new cultural institution. Other prominent attendees at the grand opening gala included Judy Greer, Cookie Johnson, Bella Poarch, Keke Palmer, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Kerr, Helen Hunt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron Howard, Camila Alves, Levi Alves McConaughey, Camila Cabello, Kerry Washington, Vin Diesel, Corey Gamble, and Kris Jenner. Pictured: Kerry Washington BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Juan Rico / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA A star-studded guest list including Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Justin Trudeau, and Magic Johnson are seen attending the official Opening Night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2026. The high-profile event, held ahead of the museum’s public debut, drew a massive crowd of celebrities and notable figures to celebrate the new cultural institution. Other prominent attendees at the grand opening gala included Judy Greer, Cookie Johnson, Bella Poarch, Keke Palmer, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Kerr, Helen Hunt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron Howard, Camila Alves, Levi Alves McConaughey, Camila Cabello, Kerry Washington, Vin Diesel, Corey Gamble, and Kris Jenner. Pictured: Justin Trudeau, Katy Perry BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Juan Rico / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA A star-studded guest list including Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Justin Trudeau, and Magic Johnson are seen attending the official Opening Night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2026. The high-profile event, held ahead of the museum’s public debut, drew a massive crowd of celebrities and notable figures to celebrate the new cultural institution. Other prominent attendees at the grand opening gala included Judy Greer, Cookie Johnson, Bella Poarch, Keke Palmer, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Kerr, Helen Hunt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron Howard, Camila Alves, Levi Alves McConaughey, Camila Cabello, Kerry Washington, Vin Diesel, Corey Gamble, and Kris Jenner. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Juan Rico / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA A star-studded guest list including Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Justin Trudeau, and Magic Johnson are seen attending the official Opening Night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2026. The high-profile event, held ahead of the museum’s public debut, drew a massive crowd of celebrities and notable figures to celebrate the new cultural institution. Other prominent attendees at the grand opening gala included Judy Greer, Cookie Johnson, Bella Poarch, Keke Palmer, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Kerr, Helen Hunt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron Howard, Camila Alves, Levi Alves McConaughey, Camila Cabello, Kerry Washington, Vin Diesel, Corey Gamble, and Kris Jenner. Pictured: Kim Kardashian BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Juan Rico / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA A star-studded guest list including Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Justin Trudeau, and Magic Johnson are seen attending the official Opening Night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2026. The high-profile event, held ahead of the museum’s public debut, drew a massive crowd of celebrities and notable figures to celebrate the new cultural institution. Other prominent attendees at the grand opening gala included Judy Greer, Cookie Johnson, Bella Poarch, Keke Palmer, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Kerr, Helen Hunt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron Howard, Camila Alves, Levi Alves McConaughey, Camila Cabello, Kerry Washington, Vin Diesel, Corey Gamble, and Kris Jenner. Pictured: Mellody Hobson, George Lucas BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Juan Rico / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA A star-studded guest list including Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Justin Trudeau, and Magic Johnson are seen attending the official Opening Night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2026. The high-profile event, held ahead of the museum’s public debut, drew a massive crowd of celebrities and notable figures to celebrate the new cultural institution. Other prominent attendees at the grand opening gala included Judy Greer, Cookie Johnson, Bella Poarch, Keke Palmer, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Kerr, Helen Hunt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron Howard, Camila Alves, Levi Alves McConaughey, Camila Cabello, Kerry Washington, Vin Diesel, Corey Gamble, and Kris Jenner. Pictured: Laura Dern, Greta Gerwig BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Juan Rico / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Los Angeles, CA A star-studded guest list including Katy Perry, Kim Kardashian, Justin Trudeau, and Magic Johnson are seen attending the official Opening Night celebration for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art in Los Angeles, California, on September 19, 2026. The high-profile event, held ahead of the museum’s public debut, drew a massive crowd of celebrities and notable figures to celebrate the new cultural institution. Other prominent attendees at the grand opening gala included Judy Greer, Cookie Johnson, Bella Poarch, Keke Palmer, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, Miranda Kerr, Helen Hunt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Ron Howard, Camila Alves, Levi Alves McConaughey, Camila Cabello, Kerry Washington, Vin Diesel, Corey Gamble, and Kris Jenner. Pictured: Lewis Hamilton BACKGRID USA 20 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Juan Rico / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Damn, Meghan might have gone if she was still in California.
Kim has never looked better. She needs to hire Law Roach permanently– for every look. She can afford him and he is the only stylist who can elevate her fashion game. So let him buy estates all over the world with her money. She NEEDS him desperately. I’d love to see a documentary on the great Law Roach. He deserves it. No one is better in the game.
Hard agree. She has the money, and this is the best she’s looked like, maybe ever. Especially since this is a dress that was worn by Celine Dion and Gong Li and I think LR styled her the best in it.
I look at this Trudeau guy and think to myself: how on earth do people consider him handsome?
Anon, I looked at Trudeau’s photo and thought, “What a handsome man. He’s never looked better.”
Justin Trudeau‘s midlife crisis is just embarrassing.
MTL. Ex Pat, They tend to be, in general.