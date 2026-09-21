Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau attended the Lucas Museum opening

Saturday night was the opening night gala for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. The Lucas in question is George Lucas, who is old-school enough to take his billions and found a museum. All of Lucas’ friends were there (Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro), but it seemed like this was a pretty hot ticket for A-listers and wannabes. Speaking of, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau showed up! I still don’t get them at all, but sure. Katy wore Christian Siriano – this looks super-cheap, which makes me think that Siriano might hate her a little bit.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were there, although they didn’t pose together on the carpet. Kim was styled by Law Roach, which is very funny, but my guess is that Kim was willing to pay an exorbitant rate just to say that she was styled by Law. Law put her in a very good 2004/vintage Saint Laurent by Tom Ford. She paired the look with Oscar Heyman earrings and a Zydo ring. Lewis also wore Saint Laurent.

More fashion/attendee photos – Cynthia Erivo wore Khaite; Miranda Kerr in Rebecca Vallance (very pretty); Kerry Washington; George Lucas and Mellody Hobson; and in an awful twist, Greta Gerwig and my nemesis Laura Dern. Ugh.