Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau attended the Lucas Museum opening

Saturday night was the opening night gala for the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art. The Lucas in question is George Lucas, who is old-school enough to take his billions and found a museum. All of Lucas’ friends were there (Steven Spielberg, Guillermo del Toro), but it seemed like this was a pretty hot ticket for A-listers and wannabes. Speaking of, Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau showed up! I still don’t get them at all, but sure. Katy wore Christian Siriano – this looks super-cheap, which makes me think that Siriano might hate her a little bit.

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton were there, although they didn’t pose together on the carpet. Kim was styled by Law Roach, which is very funny, but my guess is that Kim was willing to pay an exorbitant rate just to say that she was styled by Law. Law put her in a very good 2004/vintage Saint Laurent by Tom Ford. She paired the look with Oscar Heyman earrings and a Zydo ring. Lewis also wore Saint Laurent.

More fashion/attendee photos – Cynthia Erivo wore Khaite; Miranda Kerr in Rebecca Vallance (very pretty); Kerry Washington; George Lucas and Mellody Hobson; and in an awful twist, Greta Gerwig and my nemesis Laura Dern. Ugh.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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7 Responses to “Katy Perry & Justin Trudeau attended the Lucas Museum opening”

  1. Smices says:
    September 21, 2026 at 7:44 am

    Damn, Meghan might have gone if she was still in California.

    Reply
  2. JFerber says:
    September 21, 2026 at 7:45 am

    Kim has never looked better. She needs to hire Law Roach permanently– for every look. She can afford him and he is the only stylist who can elevate her fashion game. So let him buy estates all over the world with her money. She NEEDS him desperately. I’d love to see a documentary on the great Law Roach. He deserves it. No one is better in the game.

    Reply
    • Normades says:
      September 21, 2026 at 8:05 am

      Hard agree. She has the money, and this is the best she’s looked like, maybe ever. Especially since this is a dress that was worn by Celine Dion and Gong Li and I think LR styled her the best in it.

      Reply
  3. Anon says:
    September 21, 2026 at 7:48 am

    I look at this Trudeau guy and think to myself: how on earth do people consider him handsome?

    Reply
  4. JFerber says:
    September 21, 2026 at 7:51 am

    Anon, I looked at Trudeau’s photo and thought, “What a handsome man. He’s never looked better.”

    Reply
  5. Mtl.ex.pat says:
    September 21, 2026 at 7:54 am

    Justin Trudeau‘s midlife crisis is just embarrassing.

    Reply
  6. JFerber says:
    September 21, 2026 at 8:00 am

    MTL. Ex Pat, They tend to be, in general.

    Reply

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