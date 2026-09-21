“Penelope Cruz wore Miss Sohee & Chanel in San Sebastian” links

Penelope Cruz wore Miss Sohee & Chanel (the long black gown) for two different San Sebastian Film Festival premieres. [RCFA]
What’s going on with David Walliams? [Pajiba]
Piers Morgan is throwing a tantrum over Charles Spencer. [Reality Tea]
Carrot Top is recovering. [Socialite Life]
TIFF review for The Face of Horror. [LaineyGossip]
Charli XCX covers the fall issue of Playboy. [OMG Blog]
Did Miley Cyrus write a song about her sister Noah Cyrus? [Just Jared]
Lots of horror shows to watch before Halloween. [Hollywood Life]
Melania Trump is completely out of touch. [Buzzfeed]
Negligee-dresses are making a comeback. [Go Fug Yourself]
Australians are getting… pickle cheesecake? [Seriously OMG]
Unexpected’s Rilah Ferrer welcomed her second child. [Starcasm]

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8 Responses to ““Penelope Cruz wore Miss Sohee & Chanel in San Sebastian” links”

  1. Jais says:
    September 21, 2026 at 1:11 pm

    Spooky season is my favorite season so I’m here for some spooky shows.

    Reply
  2. QuiteContrary says:
    September 21, 2026 at 1:13 pm

    Poor Piers Morgan, trying and failing to make himself relevant.

    Reply
    • Constance says:
      September 21, 2026 at 4:13 pm

      He is such a demented old azz…
      Second only to the Jeremy Clarkson
      The UK has some really gross taste as both these pigs were voted “sexiest men”
      🤮🤮🤮

      Reply
  3. MangoAngelesque says:
    September 21, 2026 at 1:48 pm

    My husband would go crazy for pickle cheesecake; I better not tell him about it or I’ll be having to find a vegan recipe to make at home 😆 The man is dill pickle-crazy. When we went to NYC recently, we had to swing by a specific restaurant that specializes in pickles and biscuits, just so he could try their pickle soft-serve ice cream. He loved it 🤷‍♀️

    Reply
  4. M says:
    September 21, 2026 at 4:40 pm

    David Walliams (actually Williams) is a nasty man. He has finally gotten what he deserves. Hope I never have to look at his face again.

    Reply
  5. Jolie B. says:
    September 21, 2026 at 5:35 pm

    The Miss Sohee look is absolutely stunning on her…I’m trying my best not to let the shoes distract me.

    Reply
  6. Ellie says:
    September 21, 2026 at 10:57 pm

    Huge fan of Miss Sohee, and I get so excited whenever I see her work on the red carpet.

    Reply

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