“Penelope Cruz wore Miss Sohee & Chanel in San Sebastian” links

Penelope Cruz wore Miss Sohee & Chanel (the long black gown) for two different San Sebastian Film Festival premieres. [RCFA]
What’s going on with David Walliams? [Pajiba]
Piers Morgan is throwing a tantrum over Charles Spencer. [Reality Tea]
Carrot Top is recovering. [Socialite Life]
TIFF review for The Face of Horror. [LaineyGossip]
Charli XCX covers the fall issue of Playboy. [OMG Blog]
Did Miley Cyrus write a song about her sister Noah Cyrus? [Just Jared]
Lots of horror shows to watch before Halloween. [Hollywood Life]
Melania Trump is completely out of touch. [Buzzfeed]
Negligee-dresses are making a comeback. [Go Fug Yourself]
Australians are getting… pickle cheesecake? [Seriously OMG]
Unexpected’s Rilah Ferrer welcomed her second child. [Starcasm]
Spooky season is my favorite season so I’m here for some spooky shows.
Poor Piers Morgan, trying and failing to make himself relevant.
He is such a demented old azz…
Second only to the Jeremy Clarkson
The UK has some really gross taste as both these pigs were voted “sexiest men”
🤮🤮🤮
My husband would go crazy for pickle cheesecake; I better not tell him about it or I’ll be having to find a vegan recipe to make at home 😆 The man is dill pickle-crazy. When we went to NYC recently, we had to swing by a specific restaurant that specializes in pickles and biscuits, just so he could try their pickle soft-serve ice cream. He loved it 🤷♀️
My brother in law as well. I cannot get behind it but happy for them to enjoy.
David Walliams (actually Williams) is a nasty man. He has finally gotten what he deserves. Hope I never have to look at his face again.
The Miss Sohee look is absolutely stunning on her…I’m trying my best not to let the shoes distract me.
Huge fan of Miss Sohee, and I get so excited whenever I see her work on the red carpet.