Donald Trump waddled up to the UN & talked about ‘annihilating’ Iran

Tuesday was the United Nations General Assembly opening day. Donald Trump was there to speak, as was Jordan’s King Abdullah and Turkey’s President Erdoğan. Guess who got the most attention? Yeah. It’s like America has a loud, obnoxious, profoundly stupid sex-predator felon in our immediate family and we’ve gotten good at ignoring him at family events, but every so often, he gets around people outside the family and it’s horrific. One of the big headlines is that Trump is still trying to convince people that he has the upper hand with Iran. He does not. Iran has Trump by the short hairs.

US President Donald Trump used his UN General Assembly speech on Tuesday to ​make the case for his war on Iran, arguing he has prevented Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and warning that he could “annihilate the Islamic Republic” if no deal is reached to end ‌the conflict.

While predicting his administration would strike a peace deal with Iran following the November 3 US midterm elections, Trump called on other nations to join America in isolating Iran economically to force it to the negotiating table.

“I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before?” Trump said. “Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”

He later told reporters at ​the United Nations that US officials had held a “very good” three-hour meeting with the Iranian delegation on Tuesday. He subsequently appeared to clarify that special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had met with mediators rather than ​Iranian officials directly.

“Steve and Jared had a very productive meeting today with mediators of Iran, merely mediators,” he told reporters at the start of a meeting with Gulf leaders ⁠at the UN. “Let’s see what happens with that.”

In a 37-minute speech ahead of a whirlwind diplomatic schedule that included meetings with the leaders of Britain, Ukraine and Japan, Trump laid out his foreign policy vision, arguing that the Iran war had spared the world the ​threat of a nuclear-armed menace while asserting US dominance in the Western Hemisphere is essential to preventing crises from taking root.

“Our actions in Venezuela are proof that the United States will no longer permit threats to America to gain a foothold anywhere in the Western Hemisphere,” Trump said. “While others have spoken of peace, I have made peace.”