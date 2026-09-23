Donald Trump waddled up to the UN & talked about ‘annihilating’ Iran

Tuesday was the United Nations General Assembly opening day. Donald Trump was there to speak, as was Jordan’s King Abdullah and Turkey’s President Erdoğan. Guess who got the most attention? Yeah. It’s like America has a loud, obnoxious, profoundly stupid sex-predator felon in our immediate family and we’ve gotten good at ignoring him at family events, but every so often, he gets around people outside the family and it’s horrific. One of the big headlines is that Trump is still trying to convince people that he has the upper hand with Iran. He does not. Iran has Trump by the short hairs.
US President Donald Trump used his UN General Assembly speech on Tuesday to make the case for his war on Iran, arguing he has prevented Tehran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and warning that he could “annihilate the Islamic Republic” if no deal is reached to end the conflict.
While predicting his administration would strike a peace deal with Iran following the November 3 US midterm elections, Trump called on other nations to join America in isolating Iran economically to force it to the negotiating table.
“I have a big decision to make. Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before?” Trump said. “Or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly, never giving them a chance to kill and destroy people and countries again?”
He later told reporters at the United Nations that US officials had held a “very good” three-hour meeting with the Iranian delegation on Tuesday. He subsequently appeared to clarify that special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had met with mediators rather than Iranian officials directly.
“Steve and Jared had a very productive meeting today with mediators of Iran, merely mediators,” he told reporters at the start of a meeting with Gulf leaders at the UN. “Let’s see what happens with that.”
In a 37-minute speech ahead of a whirlwind diplomatic schedule that included meetings with the leaders of Britain, Ukraine and Japan, Trump laid out his foreign policy vision, arguing that the Iran war had spared the world the threat of a nuclear-armed menace while asserting US dominance in the Western Hemisphere is essential to preventing crises from taking root.
“Our actions in Venezuela are proof that the United States will no longer permit threats to America to gain a foothold anywhere in the Western Hemisphere,” Trump said. “While others have spoken of peace, I have made peace.”
None of this is true. He’s not a peacemaker, his talks with Iran are going nowhere, and all of this bluster is because the Trump administration is losing the war they started. Additionally, Trump said that he’s unilaterally renaming Artificial Intelligence, and he will now call it “Super Intelligence.” Now all government documents will call it “S.I.” Yeah, that was the problem – branding. And he met with Zelenskyy and ended up talking about the fakakta ballroom. Libra Szn would be forever GOATed if It happens in the next few weeks. They can’t even maintain that man’s wigs.
Trump: "I wish we had the ballroom" (look at Zelenskyy's face) pic.twitter.com/YqmUQQmG8j
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 22, 2026
Sometimes I actually want to cry at how stupid everything is https://t.co/VW95c878dU
— Will Fritz (@fritzed_you) September 22, 2026
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
Dear God! Have mercy! Just take him!
I think the press really needs to start using this kind of terminology – he waddled. They’ll say “he entered” or he strode in or anything that sounds slightly better than what he did – he waddled in and picked a fight with Kaitlin collins on his way in.
And then he rambled in a way that you kind of want to ignore, because he’s your demented uncle, but your demented uncle also started a war and might start another one just because, who knows, so you really are just hoping that he passes out again.
Ugh. What a disaster.
#LockHimUp
So unpresidential. So unfit in all ways for his chair.
Many people from Asia including country warned zelensky move towards peace deal but bojo sabotage the deal and his country in the message forever. It’s sad he has come and beg for money from the west.
Putin is the problem. Not Zekenskyy. And Ukraine is now providing state of the art drone technology to the west not begging for money.
Every day is a new embarrassment. It will take decades for us to recover from the damage Tr*mp has done to our reputation internationally, not to mention our economy, federal work force, social programs, environmental conservation, normalization of corruption….
Where is our leadership?????
George Orwell would be so proud. War is peace.
All these countries that tried to appease him and now look at what you got. This mess. Zelensky looked like he wanted to find somewhere else to be. Same with Burnham.
Oh my God. Is this the president of the United States speaking?
Shame on every single enabler.