The critics have extremely mixed reactions to Alejandro Iñárritu’s ‘Digger’

Alejandro González Iñárritu’s Digger comes out next week. This week was the first premiere, in London, with all of the royal glitz and glamour. This week was also the first time film critics got a look at Digger, and their review-embargo has been lifted. The reactions to the film are what I would expect, given what we could see from the trailer: a high-concept film featuring a nonsensical screenplay and a movie star wearing unnecessary prosthetics. Variety did a breakdown of the critical reception for the film:
Tom Cruise‘s star vehicle “Digger” has finally been unveiled to members of the film press, who have been left divided by the satirical black comedy. The latest directorial effort from “Birdman” and “The Revenant” Oscar winner Alejandro González Iñárritu is being called everything from “baffling” to “unpleasant” to “fascinating stuff.” Most film journalists seem to agree on one thing: “Digger” is like nothing you’re expecting.
“This is Tom Cruise’s most dynamic and interesting role in years,” writes Next Best Picture founder Matt Neglia. “It provides him plenty of space to preach to the back row but not enough to dig deeper and deliver a performance that could’ve had far more power and nuance had Alejandro González Iñárritu’s ambitious narrative not been so imbalanced in favor of its zany but empty theatrics.”
Variety’s awards pundit Clayton Davis adds: “I respect the swing and what Alejandro González Iñárritu is going for. Tom Cruise and John Goodman are delivering stellar work, and the production design and cinematography are impressive. In the end, not all the dots connect, and I wish the film leaned harder into the absurdity and satire it kept reaching for. Shocker! The divide on this one is going to be wide.”
Awards Radar’s Joey Magidson called the movie a “mess,” claiming that “not a whole lot works here” and “this wasn’t enjoyable,” while critic Edward Douglas added: “I cannot say that ‘Digger’ is very good, although I could tell what Iñarritu and Cruise were going for… I expect a HORRENDOUS CinemaScore.” A similar opinion was shared by journalist Mike Ryan, who called the movie “unpleasant.”
IndieWire’s Jim Hemphill was more positive, writing the movie “not only showcases Tom Cruise’s best performance since ‘Magnolia,’ it’s one of the most visually inventive, conceptually audacious, and unpredictable studio movies ever made. Takes so many bold aesthetic swings it makes ‘Bardo’ look like an episode of ‘The Golden Girls.’”
Anne Thompson of IndieWire was also high on the movie, calling it “a brave and gorgeous art film that will not score with mainstream audiences but will play best for the Academy, especially crafts and actors.”
“Digger” stars Cruise as Digger Rockwell, a wealthy tycoon who must save the world when one of his oil rigs malfunctions and causes an environmental catastrophe across the planet. The film’s supporting cast includes Riz Ahmed, John Goodman, Sandra Hüller, Michael Stuhlbarg and Jesse Plemons.
What I’m getting is “this movie has HUGE tone problems.” It’s supposedly about a cataclysmic man-made event but the event is entirely played for laughs, and played as an exhibition for Tom Cruise’s gonzo performance. It’s not that I think that the film is a disaster or that audiences will flatly hate it, but I do think that these reviews are basically an admission that Digger was made for the awards season and nothing else. Even just watching the trailers, I was like “who is this for? What’s the audience for this?”
Screencaps courtesy of ‘Digger’ trailers, additional photos courtesy of Backgrid and Cover Images.
Tom wore his heels for the premiere I see. The movie looks like hot garbage. I don’t know anyone in 2026 who wants to sit for over 2 hours and watch Tom Cruise campaign for an Oscar. No thanks.
I’m sure he thinks prosthetics = Oscar.
It’s nothing like ‘The Hours.’ 😆
Wtf Tom was in his 60s looks worst than 100 something Chuck grassley ?
Sounds terrible, and not even in a pretentious oscar-bait way. Just straight up bad.
It really does look like he’s wearing lift shoes! Tom seems to be really struggling with accepting the aging process. He’s still one of the biggest movie stars in the world – and there are not many left on that global scale…but it’s still not enough for him. His recent open-shirt photo shoot came across as very thirsty and sad.
I thought this was Bob Odenkirk and was wondering who Tom Cruise was playing. The prosthetics feel unnecessary but who knows. I never planned to see the movie, and this strengthens my resolve not to.
Tom Cruise should have gotten his Oscar fir Magnolia.
I dont know about this movie, the tom cruise the movie star more than deserves an award for his action movies 💯
He has not aged well, like in a visually discomfiting way.
I don’t know tom but i theres not a lot of 60 year olds who look in shape like thhis. People i know keep gossiping about how people are looking worst and worst because of their age. It’s funny how they shut up when I tell them that we’re just the same. we’re getting old too and you dont loo like youre in your thirties even though you think you are!!! lol
In my opinion, Tom should have gotten his Oscar for Rainman.
Tom wandering in uncanny valley, both in the film and real life!
Tom Cruise and Tom Brady seem to both be dipping into the same uncanny valley – guys who in theory have it all but come across as intensely needy for … something.
The thirst pics and manic smiles and contortions … they both have been giving off the ick, while dripping desperation. I suspect it’s because they are ears deep in cults – their own massive egos plus COS (Tom C) and Bro-dom/sports (Tom B) but there’s no there there, nothing of value at their core.
Plot of this movie sounds really bad
You know what, I don’t care if this ends up being a steaming pile of nonsensical garbage. It’s not Mission Impossible 50-leven-thousand. It’s not the same boring action movie crap Cruise has been doing for the last…jesus, it’s been nothing but action movies since Rock of Ages in 2012. And before that was either Tropic Thunder in 2008 or Lions For Lambs in 2007, not sure if Tropic Thunder counts as an action movie…
Anyway, YES, the man is doing ACTUAL ACTING. He has FINALLY realized that he’s pigeon-holed himself into action movie roles for the last 20 years, and also that the general audience isn’t really going to get excited with more braindead action schlock starring Tom Cruise. They hit the point of diminishing returns with that quite a long time ago, good idea to pivot away from it before the decline in profitability becomes a glaring issue.
Just the simple fact that it is an original screenplay which does not appear to be adapting anything is enough for me to be 1000% on board with something experimental. If he keeps up with it (and manages to fine tune things to the point of coherence and possibly even good quality) then this is going to be a very popular decision for his career.
Holy shit- get a load of the height on those lifts.
This film is so ridiculously tone deaf.
Yep, if you are playing a bad guy wear a false gut. Because in Hollywood, fat is evil. I like a good off the wall film, but this doesn’t appeal at all.
Tom wants an Oscar. The supporting cast just might get me to the theater.
Me. This movie is for me (and my husband). I am not even a huge Iñárritu fan, but from the moment the teaser dropped we were sat. I wouldn’t be surprised if I end up not liking the plot; Bardo bored me plot-wise, but it was one of the most beautiful movies I’ve ever seen. Seeing those type of visuals on the big screen (and Digger is mercifully 30 minutes shorter than Bardo) is what the cinema is for.
If John Goodman and Tom Cruise swapped roles I might see it, because Goodman would be funny as hell in the lead – he’s made for this stuff. Alas, Cruise in 12 pounds of makeup plus a doom-ish plot are not for me this year.