“Jennifer Lopez & Dakota Johnson attended the Vogue World event in Milan” links

The Vogue World event in Milan happened last night and tons of celebrities came out for it. I’m including pics of Jennifer Lopez (in Dolce & Gabbana) & Dakota Johnson (in Valentino). [Just Jared]
Emma D’Arcy wore Valentino to the Digger premiere. [RCFA]
Jonathan Bailey’s new hairstyle is not bad. [Socialite Life]
Sarah Pidgeon, Joe Alwyn & Mary Beth Barone. [LaineyGossip]
Jeremy Strong did that too-Method thing on The Social Reckoning. [Pajiba]
Demi Moore got a bob! [Go Fug Yourself]
Zohran Mamdani is making DoorDash pay their workers. [OMG Blog]
Who is the real Usher? [Seriously OMG]
A 90 Day Fiance split. [Starcasm]
Dancing with the Stars updates. [Hollywood Life]
Laura Ingraham turned on Donald Trump. [Buzzfeed]
RHONY’s Carole Radziwill is beefin’. [Reality Tea]
All of these horrific people who shouldn’t have microphones turning on Trump doesn’t mean they’ve left the dark side. They are chaos agents who didn’t gain whatever they were trying to get out of this nightmare.
Rats. Ships.
They’re hoping to avoid going down with him, but you know what? We all need to remember and wrap Mango Mussolini around their necks until the end of time. Every time you see them remember their glee at cruelty, the hatred they carry towards others and make sure that you never buy anything they advertise, watch any show they’re on buy any products they make. Make them pay for their treason. Make them pariahs. They don’t get to go back like we didn’t see what they did, and we don’t know who they are.
Exactly.
Who knew Joe would be such a gossip heat score. He did good keeping his head down and concentrating on the work post TS. I think he is much better looking as he ages.
He’s one that I don’t find super attractive at first glance. He’s def handsome don’t get me wrong. But I imagine in person when he’s speaking he is probably very cute and charismatic. I always need a hint of personality in someone to have me feel anything.
He looked like Taylor’s younger brother when they first started going out but is getting better with age. Timmy C is the opposite example for me. They were both pretty boys but Joe has become handsome while Timmy has become skeevy
I personally love Demi’s no frills bob
And just to add some fun diversity, which is always welcome imo, for some South Asian rep, check out Best of the Best on Netflix. It’s a super cute dance movie and worth the watch.
Will totally watch when I have a free popcorn night
Dakota looks good here. I don’t even mind the bangs. Maybe it’s her glow-up from “dating” Machine Gun Kelly (MGK). And by “dating” I don’t mean dating. He may be a jerk, but he’s always looked like pretty hot stuff (IMO, though I may be wrong).