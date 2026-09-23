Princess Kate wore Jenny Packham, amethysts & pearls to the UK ‘Digger’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s royal premiere of Digger, a film which should have been rejected for a royal premiere on subject matter alone. But we’re forgetting that the film stars Tom Cruise, and Cruise has spent the past six years or so trying to win over the Windsors. Plus, Digger was actually filmed in England, so there. And Tom Cruise pretty much lives full time in England as well. So here we are, at a big royal premiere in London, with the Prince and Princess of Wales as the big royal guests.

Princess Kate wore a purple Jenny Packham dress with sheer sleeves and a V-neck. This surprised me! It doesn’t feel like something she would normally wear, and it makes me wonder if she’s secretly hired a new stylist and the new person is trying to get Kate to mix it up. I love the lines of the bodice, but I’m not crazy about the “sheer” shoulders or the too-long sleeves. Kate paired the Packham dress with the Queen Mother’s Amethyst Sautoir Necklace, which was a wedding gift to Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (the Queen Mum). It’s a Royal Collection piece, and it was worn by Queen Camilla to another royal premiere in 2012 (Skyfall). Kate also wore Diana’s Collingwood Pearl Drop earrings. Overall… I have to say, a pretty solid effort from Kate. I’m not even mad about her hair! The half-up style has always been pretty good.

I’m also including pics of Tom Cruise, Sandra Huller (who wore Chanel) and Riz Ahmed. No joke, Riz is my choice for best-dressed of the premiere. He’s ageing backwards and his suit is amazing!!