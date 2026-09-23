Princess Kate wore Jenny Packham, amethysts & pearls to the UK ‘Digger’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s royal premiere of Digger, a film which should have been rejected for a royal premiere on subject matter alone. But we’re forgetting that the film stars Tom Cruise, and Cruise has spent the past six years or so trying to win over the Windsors. Plus, Digger was actually filmed in England, so there. And Tom Cruise pretty much lives full time in England as well. So here we are, at a big royal premiere in London, with the Prince and Princess of Wales as the big royal guests.
Princess Kate wore a purple Jenny Packham dress with sheer sleeves and a V-neck. This surprised me! It doesn’t feel like something she would normally wear, and it makes me wonder if she’s secretly hired a new stylist and the new person is trying to get Kate to mix it up. I love the lines of the bodice, but I’m not crazy about the “sheer” shoulders or the too-long sleeves. Kate paired the Packham dress with the Queen Mother’s Amethyst Sautoir Necklace, which was a wedding gift to Elizabeth Bowes-Lyon (the Queen Mum). It’s a Royal Collection piece, and it was worn by Queen Camilla to another royal premiere in 2012 (Skyfall). Kate also wore Diana’s Collingwood Pearl Drop earrings. Overall… I have to say, a pretty solid effort from Kate. I’m not even mad about her hair! The half-up style has always been pretty good.
I’m also including pics of Tom Cruise, Sandra Huller (who wore Chanel) and Riz Ahmed. No joke, Riz is my choice for best-dressed of the premiere. He’s ageing backwards and his suit is amazing!!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
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Celebrities arrive at the world premiere of ‘DIGGER’ at Leicester Square Gardens, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Guests were seen arriving for the “DIGGER” film and TV charity performance and world premiere. Pictured: Tom Cruise BACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Guests were seen arriving for the “DIGGER” film and TV charity performance and world premiere. Pictured: Sandra Huller BACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Guests were seen arriving for the “DIGGER” film and TV charity performance and world premiere. Pictured: Riz Ahmed BACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM Guests were seen arriving for the “DIGGER” film and TV charity performance and world premiere. Pictured: Catherine, Princess of Wales, Tom Cruise, William, Prince of Wales BACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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London, UNITED KINGDOM The Prince and Princess Of Wales arrive at the world premiere of DIGGER at Leicester Square Gardens, London Pictured: Prince William of Wales, Princess Catherine of Wales BACKGRID USA 22 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Zak Hussein / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Celebrities arrive at the world premiere of ‘DIGGER’ at Leicester Square Gardens, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Celebrities arrive at the world premiere of ‘DIGGER’ at Leicester Square Gardens, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Celebrities arrive at the world premiere of ‘DIGGER’ at Leicester Square Gardens, London
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 22 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
I like the color, but I agree about the sleeves. They look sloppy.
Cruise is wearing the most obvious lifts I’ve ever seen.
If you see the initial design of the dress, you’d see that there isn’t much fabric around the arms. Kate obviously added to hide her arms..it’s a good colour for Kate but there’s too much fabric and she seems drowning..and, please can anyone point out that you don’t wear this kind of necklace with a V-neck?
Keener is dressed in a way that highlights and conceals her extreme thinness. The cut of the waist make it clear how tiny she is. The necklace conceals the thinness of her chest and the flowing fabric around her arms conceals how thin her arms and shoulders are. Are her kneecaps and hipbones clearly visible when the fabric clings to her as she walks? The woman needs help and it is cruel to trot out the married-in when she looks this unhealthy.
TN Democrat, the dress really does both, like you say. From the side, the sleeves are bigger than her torso.
I do like the color a lot, I never would’ve thought of that color, especially for Kate. I’ve been into caftans lately, so I like this dress more than anything she’s worn in recent memory.
The jewelry looks like costume jewelry and the hair is overwhelming. Her face is showing extreme weight loss, she needs help.
I’m actually starting to worry that she’s going to starve to death. The royal family is not a good place for women who marry in.
Too much fabric. The sheer sleeves ruin the look for me completely. As for the necklace, Camilla wore it better. Never thought I’d say that, but she is better with accessorizing.
Tom’s shoes are hysterical. The heels look like they belong on cowboy boots, and undoubtedly he has additional lifts inside them as well. If you zoom in and compare them to William’s (normal) shoes…yikes.
It looks like he is wearing heels (cowboy boots style) not lifts?
I think he’s wearing both. The Wails are tall.
That is a caftan.
Yeah, I can easily picture Dorothy Zbornak wearing this for a night out, lol.
But for Kate? It’s a vast improvement over a lot of other dresses she’s worn, imo. That bar is in hell, though.
Sandra Huller is a goddess.
We watch Project Hail Mary every other week in my household, she really is captivating.
She is stunning! I wouldn’t have chosen this color for her so I’m very glad that someone else was in charge of her wardrobe cuz it’s gorgeous on her!!
I want a movie where Sandra Huller, Michelle Williams, and Carey Mulligan play sisters/cousins.
The heart on that necklace has always struck me as too “Claire’s.” Who would do that to such a beautiful stone?
I wouldn’t wear jewelry Cam wore so recently. This is her choice. This is not well matched for the dress, feels a bit tacky. The dress colors is ok but the waist looks unfinished with just the seam. The sleeves are too long but not long enough to show that it’s fashion overdo. It looks like it might be too long instead of obvious fashion design.
She looked good for the premiere overall.
Camilla last wore the necklace in 2012, so not all that recent. But its funny to me bc it looked better when she wore it.
I did a double take looking at the jewelry. I thought that meant it was costume jewelry, surely no one would do that to a giant real stone? Tacky af.
Overall, I think Kate looks gorgeous, the best she’s looked in a long time.
But that necklace reminds me of the one from Titanic! It’s…too much.
Too late to edit, but was the name of that necklace the “Heart of the Ocean” in Titanic? I can’t unsee it. It’s so tacky looking, imo. All I can picture is the old lady throwing it over the side of the boat at the end of the movie, lol.
Same, it looks like something Charlotte would have in a dressing up box.
I kept think of the titanic necklace. Except in a different color.
I don’t even think Charlotte would go near that necklace!
The Titanic necklace, exactly! I saw it and thought, “didn’t Kate Winslet Chuck that into the sea?”
I was going to say the same! I avoid heart-shaped jewelry as it’s just too tween for my taste.
Pretty color but she looks too thin and unwell. That dress and the limp wiglet just accentuates the unwellness. Her husband looks a mess.
The side view is really alarming! She has no boobs and so she basically disappears were it not for the voluminous dress and all that fake hair! I don’t like her but she obviously has no one in her life who cares enough to get her some help.
Kate has always been slim, but she had an athletic build to her. The press even used to applaud her workout regime, now it appears to have all gone. Her muscle mass is nonexistent now. She’ll continue to waste away because nobody in her life has her best interests at heart.
That dress is swamping her. Her hair looks Edwardian. And Willy’s whole outfit is a big fashion don’t!
Matronly and stiff. She should be her usual preening self but she looks far from happy in these pictures. And ragey’s velvet jacket is . . . a no. I’m sure they think that they are owning Harry and Meghan by being at this premiere but it comes across as lackluster and boring.
She tries really hard with the over – smiling, but, she really loves this kind of glamour engagements, so I’m not sure if she’s pretending or not.
This is the first time in a long time that Kate’s smiles actually look genuine to me. But I guess that’s because Tom Cruise was there.
Yes, this dress is sooo matronly! That is precisely the word.
And that necklace looks like it’s made of candy (not a compliment, but I’m generally pro-candy).
The colour is good on her – thats all I have.
The necklace is too big for the dress neckline – would have been better with no necklace and more statement earrings.
That hair – again looks like someone grabbed cousin it and plonked it on her head.
Actually, I think the is by far the best Catherine has dressed for years. The style and colour both suited her. The jewellery was pretty and her hair was ok. She looked quite happy and although I am not a Tom Cruise fan, he at least had the grace to hold her hand when she was going down stairs. William of course ignored her – but he is no gentleman.
Catherine does look very very thin though – not a picnic being a wife in that awful family.
You’d think that after last time, when a huge deal was made out of the fact that Tom helped Kate on the stairs instead of her husband, that he wouldn’t let it happen a second time! Either he’s clueless or DGAF. He was also probably drunk.
“Actually, I think the is by far the best Catherine has dressed for years.”
I can’t agree. She’s subsumed by too much fabric. The original design had a ‘cold shoulder’ look that helped give visual relief from so much dress and the sleeves it’s been switched to are too oversized and puffy. A cropped capelet over the original exposed shoulders would have been less bulky. She still has flyaway frizzle around what should be an immaculate evening hairstyle, her earrings don’t match the statement necklace and that necklace is so long and droopy she should have either had her hair dressed with it or used it as a belt around her waist. The necklace covers her chest but accentuates her extreme thinness and the purple is wearing her. That shade is gorgeous but fights her coloring.
KP has to get serious and assemble a glamour squad for the Princess of Wales, they do so little in a calendar year the least they can do is insure their principal representative looks polished and sensible on an engagement meant to bring international attention to them.
She wore a very similar Jenny Packham dress in pale green or blue to a premiere or event years ago with Harry and William. I liked it then, had a split bare back which I love; I like this now too. Well done, Kate (and team, maybe). Interesting that these are movie premiere amethysts now… also, she looks so thin.
She did, and it had a lace back if I’m thinking of the right one. I wonder if this is from that time period and she had sleeves added?
This one? That’s what came to my mind, too:
https://katemiddletonstyle.org/jenny-packham-spectre/
Yes, to the Spectre event. That was 11 years ago. See, Kate you can be memorable on your own, no need to stylestalk…
I love the color, the hair is good, but something is off. The necklace is too much, too big and the wrong color for this dress. She is almost pulling it off. Like always, with her, almost. There is always something slightly off. This is where a good stylist makes the difference. Le Sigh!
Tom Cruise helped her up the stairs AGAIN! Wtf Wiliam? Can you do this one nice thing for your wife? Once a year.
There is a photo of Camilla wearing the exact necklace and she definitely wore it better. Kate is very thin and the necklace is literally hanging. Not to mention that she wears with a v neckline and it destroys her whole effort.
Not only that Cam wore it better that engagement was also a movie premiere. That alone should have moved Kate to decline wearing it or find some other way of adorning herself with it to blunt the comparison. Had she worn it around her waist it would have been a more interesting talking point.
And yes, she should avoid v necks but the elephant in the room is her reliance on her older pieces these days. She isn’t getting her wardrobe organized for her calendar, possibly because she has had her assistants taken away from her by William.
I think Kate’s hair actually looks good from the front, but the shots from the back where you can see how long those ridiculous curls are makes me want to take a pair of scissors and lop at least six inches off.
It just does not fit her well. Rather shapeless gown. She needs to get that hair trimmed.shes trying the festive glances again. Scooter wears velvet reminds me of Seinfeld episode where george wore velvet
Too much .Too matchy matchy . Those amethysts would be better with white. Weighed down with crown jewels but still looks like a skeletal Morticia Adams . All that fabric, plus a train does not a princess make , just a mess .
Kate’s Packham dress is from 2016, apparently, and giving off a Lady Tremaine look (Cinderella’s stepmom) with all that purple plus her perpetually raised single eyebrow.
And her Botox… Her forehead is so overfilled it makes her sunken temples look like someone tried to bash the sides of her head in. Why did she go from bronde to auburn all of a sudden? It clashes with all the amethyst colours.
The rest was to be expected: TC and his lifts plus a bad wig and BullyIam ignoring Kate.
That’s explains a lot because I was checking their website I couldn’t find this dress. Which means kate would brought this and kept in her closet .
I was going to say she had “work done” very recently or the photographer seriously edited her face because she hasn’t looked that line free in a very long time.
“she hasn’t looked that line free in a very long time.”
And even ‘line free’, here, her face looks absolutely look nothing like her Wimbledon appearance after she first returned from her ‘Kate’s Missing’ period.
There is a lot of photoshop in the photos that come out later in the evening. They smoothed out her face and the neck and chest area because the earlier photos had her look very thin especially in the neck and chest area and that huge necklace only makes it look worse.
I thought I was alone with this. The color is pretty and that’s it. She is styled incredibly matronly. The whole look is Ariel on their 50th wedding anniversary with Prince Eric. When she is 68 yrs old. Has anyone seen a woman her age style her hair like this since WW2?
New stylist? Hardly, all her gowns have a similar silhouette. Cinched waist, twirly skirt. The jewellery is like it was made for her by her grandkids.
Ariel and Prince Eric’s 50th anniversary! LMFOOO
Yes… terrible matronly dress that I wouldn’t wear as an actual senior, and a plastic-y necklace. Plus too much hair down the back. Usual girlish-ancient mix from her
Not keen on the dress, I don’t like the way the waist joins, thought belt but not even sure of that. Like the hair off her face, still prefer to see it fully up.
She looks the best she ever looked the last decade. Extremly thin, yes, but at least without these childish sausage curls. Nearly… adult? William is a lost case.
She’s had better looks. Imo
Except from the back, i still see the doll ringlets, but yes at least with this style, it’s only from the back.
Without the sleeves, the dress would look similar to a half dozen other Packhams she owns – so at least they make it different, but they also kind of ruin it. The dress ends up looking MOB-esque, and not in a good way. I also dont love the necklace with it, but the color overall is good on her, better than what she usually wears.
But its also clearly designed to hide her frame – those big flowy sleeves hide her thin arms and shoulders, and that big necklace hides her thin chest. i wouldn’t be surprised if that was the motivation for the hair as well.
I think this event ended up raising money for some sort of movie industry charity, but it comes off as “William and Kate want to go to the movies and hang out with Tom cruise and David Beckham.” and of course the tabloids overegged the pudding again and the comments were….not very pro Wales. (lots of “oh yay, they’re working so hard……” etc.)
In that third pic you can see her hip bone jutting out. I can’t stand her but I wish someone would help her. Will William be giddy if his children lose their mother?
Is that a hip bone? I couldn’t figure out what you could see in that picture. For a minute, I wondered if it was a colostomy bag. A hip bone makes more sense.
Please let the balloon pants trend for men die quickly. A solid effort from Kate; the color is gorgeous and the hair and jewelry work well together.
The long hair ages her. She needs to lose the wig extensions and get a shoulder length trim
Shortening her hair would bring some modernity to her but without consistent styling assistance she would end up looking unkempt again.
Short hair would also bring more attention to her facial features, KP has been wary of allowing that.
Kaiser should have gone with the main photo of all three lined up with Tom and Kate holding hands whilst Will ignores them and oblivious, waves to the crowds!
Tom is far more attentive to Kate than her own husband! Still if you marry a Windsor heir you must expect to be ignored and cheated on but still remain silent, smiling and grateful!
Yes that photo belongs in the museum of body language experts.
I really don’t like that velvet smoking jacket William always wears to film premieres. It also doesn’t match his trousers.
I’m surprised Will didn’t have another pair of bespoke velvet slippers to show off to Tom
I like the dress overall. Nice color and style, if a bit too big. Not crazy about the necklace. It looks like high end costume jewelry Grandma would wear.
Her hair is decent. Still too long though.
Wearing a necklace that was once worn by Camilla recently is a choice on the publication day of Swan Song. Sending messages by clothing kind of way. Regardless, the design of the necklace is too twee with the heart shaped gem stone in a color too close to the dress. Emeralds would sing with that dress.
I don’t think camilla is fond of kate to say the least. All the spin about keen as a great future queen and all that
Is 14 years really “recently?”
In terms of having pictorial evidence to compare (and see that Cam wore it better) yes. It is common in royal watching to see comparison of moderns wearing jewellery to historical images from previous centuries.
Even if the comparison photo for that piece had been someone wearing it in the 1920s or ‘30s Kate still might have come out the loser.
The colour of the dress is very pretty. The bodice is nice . I saw a photo from the back and the way that the sleeves and the bodice all came together was interesting. That said like almost everyone else here I don’t like the flowing balloon sleeves, they make everything look sloppy. I usually don’t mind the half up half down hairdos but here an up do would have been better. Tom Cruise looks puffy and overfilled and William as usual looks bored and resentful.
I’m pretty sure Tom Cruise moved back to the USA last year.
It’s absolutely wild to me that everyone just totally ignores the fact that Tom has basically abandoned and disowned his daughter, and he’s still feted like this. Hasn’t he not seen Suri since she was a toddler?
(I think she’s way better off without him since he’s obviously crazy, and Katie seems to have done a great job raising her, but it’s the principle!)
In the original design the shoulders are exposed. I think changing the sleeves ruined the dress. She should have worn her hair in a ponytail and worn silver accessories. The necklace is terrible too and don’t go with earrings.
I gave this a 6/10 last night. The color of the dress is fantastic for Kate. The long necklace with a v neck is better than most of her jewelry choices, but I think the bulk of the necklace is too much. Separately jewels and dress are good (I don’t even hate the sleeves), together they don’t quite work, but I think it’s a vast improvement for Kate.
Kate cannot carry baubles. Cams wore that necklace better at the Skyfall premiere but I think it was also shorter there. And QE2 never wore which makes me wonder why it’s being worn or lent out for movie premieres (that I know about).
I dislike absolutely everything about Camilla and am loathe to compliment her on anything, ever, but she does pull off the larger jewels far better than Kate can.
Good things: color is lovely on her, and her hair looks much better pulled back like that. Smiles look real and not posed. She loves TC and enjoys seeing him, doesn’t she? The bad: the gown is swamping her to the point that she looks like a child playing dress up. I suppose her stylist meant for this flowy dress to hide how thin she is, but I think it actually accentuates the issue. The necklace, I can’t think of anything but Secret Hearts Barbie doll when I look at it. Not a criticism of Kate. I I think that this, like so much of the royal jewelry, is “of its time” and just looks silly and fake in 2026, like an over the top costume piece. I searched but can’t find any photos of the Queen Mother wearing it. I would love to have seen how it looked with 1920s clothing and hairstyle.
Unfortunately, I believe she loves Tom Cruise bc he behaves like a gentleman around her and listens when she talks. Something William does not always do in public.
I think you’re right, Jais.
And what the hell is William wearing? That tux is terrible.
@Jais, ITA. It’s so sad. She so obviously laps up attention from any other man who shows her any…tennis players, actors, and, in earlier years, Harry— she’s so desperate for it since her POS husband clearly disdains her and doesn’t even try to hide it.
The sleeves. When I first saw the photo last night, I thought, that’s weird, she’s got really bad bingo wings, until I worked out it was the excessive fabric! The one where she has her arms lifted.
I think she looks awful. She’s drowning in the fabric. There’s no disguising her extreme thinness and in a lot of the photos published on mainstream outlets, she looks tired and strained. She’s certainly not tired from working so school runs must be very draining!
I don’t like or respect her at all but dealing with her dismissive, rage monster husband must be very draining.
I couldn’t see my comment in edit mode. It may have posted without the integral bit … It went something like: that’s odd, she’s got really bad bingo wings. When her arms were aloft and all the fabric was flapping around. Otherwise, it reads, that’s bad!
This is the second time Tom has had to help Kate up the stairs when her husband couldn’t be bothered. I wonder if she’s ripe for conversion to Scientology.
When I saw the dress in motion, I thought it was a jumpsuit, a bad jumpsuit, but was going to give her credit for trying something daring lol but nope, just a dress that clings weirdly when she walks because either the dress is not or poorly lined or she desperately needs a slip. The necklace looks like, as some mentioned above, something cheap from Claire’s. I swear my youngest niece has that in her dress up trunk but Kate’s probably costs more than my liver lol (it is more than gently used, so below standard market rate).
I’m disappointed Will couldn’t commission some slippers to match the theme.
Came here to say the same! William seems to have missed out on an opportunity to sport some custom made velvet slippers with embroidered digging machines in them. Shame.
Lmao I also commented on Will’s lack of velvet slippers. He’s such a tool.
“I swear my youngest niece has that in her dress up trunk but Kate’s probably costs more than my liver”
😂😂😂
I’m trying to feel sorry for Kate, but knowing what a mean girl she is, I cannot bring myself to fee for her. She looks so very thin and unhealthy.
Did anyone see the video of her Tom Cruise helping her down the steps while William was pretending not to even see her? Cruise did the gentlemanly thing by taking her hand and walking down the steps. It’s so obvious that those two are not together anymore and this is just a contractual marriage. The tabloid is really being sponsored by William (I believe), otherwise, this sorry would be front and center.
I believe we’ll see another divorce story about Harry and Meghan very soon. They need to cover up what everyone saw. That marriage is only on paper and has been that way for a very long time.
This is the second time Tom did that, he did it at the Top Gun Maverick premiere too. I wonder if he knows that’s his assigned job now, he’s the Kate Minder while Will does whatever.
Tom might be crazy, but he’s not stupid; I’m sure he saw all of the headlines about how gallantly he helped Kate on the stairs last time, and didn’t miss a chance to do it again.
If she had a husband who paid any attention to her, he wouldn’t keep getting the opportunities, but William is going to William, I guess.
Its very “mother of the bride.” I can’t recall a time she’s ever looked her age in a formal gown. Also why is Tom’s face so puffy? New fillers?
Maude wore it better.
LOL!
Maude!
😂😂😂
I was going to say Blanche Devereaux.
@Nic, lmao, I said Dorothy Zbornak in another comment!
Yes! Blanche swanning into the kitchen for a slice of cheesecake.
Some people have commented that her pelvic bones seem visible beneath the dress. I believe that, in reality, she was made to wear a sort of short, stiff underskirt beneath the dress—starting from a waistline positioned higher than her natural one and flaring out over the hips before ending just below the pelvis—intended to make her hips appear more rounded and feminine. We must remember that Kate has a high waist and narrow, boyish hips; given her extreme thinness, clothes tend to hang lifelessly on her.
Furthermore, it seems to me that, despite likely touch-ups, the scar on her left temple is still somewhat noticeable.
Finally, Willi looks at Kate with the sort of expression one would reserve for a fly in one’s coffee (provided by Kate).
I actually LOVE her look, except for that gaudy necklace! Someone needs to help her with her jewelry!
Will looks like he wants to haul off and hit something in some of those photos
@Seaflower, I feel like William *always* looks that way, and has for years. It’s disturbing.
Tom Cruise’s face is freaking me out. That’s all I got.
The video footage of William ignoring her at various points in the evening is just embarrassing. There is one clip where they are standing with David Beckham and his sons and as soon as the photo is done, William spins away from Kate and just walks off. Kate then looks to the Beckham kids and speaks a bit with them.
Even Charles and Diana at their lowest point tried to not make things as obvious in public. William just does not care.
As usual, it’s fine. I’m not repelled. The color is pretty. The dress is pretty but yes she is swimming in fabric. The hair is fine, at least doll ringlets are only in the back. I agree with @lorelei above. All I could see was the Titanic necklace but in a different color. It does give costume jewelry. And I don’t love it paired with those earrings. So overall, the effect, for me, is fine. I don’t think she looks horrible. I’m not sure where the bar is at but as ever, with her style, I just feel meh, it’s fine.
Oh, boy. Tom Cruise is not admired in America because of his Scientology connection and his abuse and negligence of his wives and children. He’s a very strange man (and short). It’s no flex for Kate, who looks visibly older. Even if she had an interaction with the Oscar-winning Michael B. Jordan . . . oh, wait, she wouldn’t. He’s Black.
@JFerber, right? W&K are so “keen” to appeal to Americans, so maybe they should actually know what most of us think about Tom? They might give this relationship a second thought. His batshittery (some of it literally criminal) has been well known for decades.
Context and intent are both important here. This is supposed to be a big, red carpet premiere with movie star Tom Cruise. The Wales have been crowing about it for weeks, looking forward to outshining the Sussexes and grabbing the front pages! Don’t call it a comeback, whatever you may have heard!
And then, after all that noise, it’s just charmless William trying desperately to make himself more interesting with a velvet blazer, and Kate swimming in yet another Jenny Packham dress, weighed down so heavily with jewels and hair that she can barely move. It has all the trappings that you’d expect, but it’s all kind of…limp. Lifeless. Drier than a Tom Cruise love scene lol.
I really dislike heart-shaped jewelry on adults – it’s such a juvenile, twee look that in my mind only belongs on children and teens. So that necklace is a hard pass for me, especially since it does not go with the earrings at all. Her jewelry game is so mind-bogglingly bad. My other criticism is this flowy dress – while definitely one of her better choices lately – is at its best when worn by someone who is very graceful and fluid in their movements. I saw a video from this event and noticed Kate has a stomping style of walking; combined with her bad posture she just can’t carry off the grace and elegance this style of dress needs. The color is beautiful though; a most unexpected choice for her but a good one. If only she (or whomever may be dressing her) could get the details right.
Her hairstyle should have included her hair being put up in the back, not worn loose. The top part does not match the rest of the hairstyle.
I want to announce that Riz Ahmed is my new celebrity crush!!!
Same. And I like what he wore. Big pants and all. I like when men play with traditional silhouettes from time to time. Keeps it interesting.
I am convinI am convinced that Kate wears her hair (or wigs) so long and loose to hide her hunched backced that Kate wears her hair (or wigs) so long and loose to hide her hunched back
The bodice of that dress makes Kate’s chest look concave from the front and as flat as a piece of dry plywood from the side. The awful, heavy necklace just accentuates this. Her hair, thankfully pulled back, still was far too weighty and with the ridiculous amount of fabric in those sleeves also drew attention to her skeletal frame. The only positive thing I have to say is that I liked the deep color.
I think the purple is a great colour and Kate could have looked great in it. However, too much fabric, too much necklace, too much hair, and not enough presence to carry it all off. Everything just fights each other, and nothing stands out except a huge amount of colour. The way Kate styles her jewelry seems very old-fashioned, and the old-fashioned pieces from the vault doesn’t help. The Queen always wore entire sets of jewels, and she always looked all decked out and bejewelled for formal occasions. However, that looks so last century now, and she was The Queen. I think it was a pretty decent event appearance for Kate, though.