Shuter: Prince Harry & Meghan’s marriage is stronger because of their UK move

The Sussex family’s UK return happened one month ago. It has been chaos the entire time, although to be fair, some of the chaos was not inflicted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It has become clear to me that Prince Harry was absolutely driving the UK move, and that Meghan and the kids are just along for the ride, hopefully with a firm exit date in mind. Meghan has not joined her husband at any of his public events, and she’s only been spotted at a pub and at Soho Farmhouse. She’s reportedly just focused on getting the kids settled. Well, according to Rob Shuter’s sources, the Sussex marriage has never been stronger, and it’s all because Harry & Meghan are back in the headlines! Note: Harry and Meghan have been in the headlines every single day for the past decade.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage has dramatically improved since returning to Britain — but sources tell Naughty But Nice the honeymoon may depend on something they once fled: attention, pressure and a common enemy. After years in California, insiders claim the Sussexes were no longer commanding the nonstop fascination that once followed their every move. Back in Britain, that changed overnight. “Nobody cared what they were doing in Montecito anymore,” a source tells Naughty But Nice. “Now every school run, security decision and family move becomes international news. Suddenly, Harry and Meghan matter again — and they’re feeding off it.” More importantly, insiders say the scrutiny has revived the dynamic that has historically united the couple: Harry and Meghan against the world. “Having a common enemy has brought them closer together,” the source says. “Every criticism, every Palace problem, every person they believe is against them gives them something to fight together. It has dramatically improved the marriage — for now.” Meghan, sources claim, is energized by being back at the center of the global conversation. “Meghan feels like the biggest star in the world again — bigger than Taylor Swift,” says the insider. “She may hate parts of the circus, but she loves being the main attraction.” Harry, meanwhile, has rediscovered his role as protector. “Harry has his mission back: protect Meghan, protect the children, fight the outside world,” another source says. “He feels needed again.” The irony is impossible to miss: the royal chaos they escaped may now be helping hold them together. “Britain has given them attention, purpose and a shared fight,” the source says. “Right now, it’s working. The question is what happens when the spotlight fades.”

[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]

“Nobody cared what they were doing in Montecito anymore…” I mean, except for the British tabloids who sent their reporters to Montecito once a month to wander around Godmothers bookstore. But yes, Harry and Meghan had figured out how to live a mostly quiet and private life in Montecito. We all thought that was what they wanted. We all thought that they were not interested in being the main attraction, and that they were annoyed by the British media’s daily fixation on their California life. Which is why there are still so many divisions among Sussex supporters about WTF this has all been about and why they’re really there. Also: a huge problem right now is that they do NOT have a common enemy. Harry looks like he’s more than willing to put his wife and children in extreme danger, all to cozy up to his father.