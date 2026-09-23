Shuter: Prince Harry & Meghan’s marriage is stronger because of their UK move

The Sussex family’s UK return happened one month ago. It has been chaos the entire time, although to be fair, some of the chaos was not inflicted by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. It has become clear to me that Prince Harry was absolutely driving the UK move, and that Meghan and the kids are just along for the ride, hopefully with a firm exit date in mind. Meghan has not joined her husband at any of his public events, and she’s only been spotted at a pub and at Soho Farmhouse. She’s reportedly just focused on getting the kids settled. Well, according to Rob Shuter’s sources, the Sussex marriage has never been stronger, and it’s all because Harry & Meghan are back in the headlines! Note: Harry and Meghan have been in the headlines every single day for the past decade.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s marriage has dramatically improved since returning to Britain — but sources tell Naughty But Nice the honeymoon may depend on something they once fled: attention, pressure and a common enemy. After years in California, insiders claim the Sussexes were no longer commanding the nonstop fascination that once followed their every move. Back in Britain, that changed overnight.
“Nobody cared what they were doing in Montecito anymore,” a source tells Naughty But Nice. “Now every school run, security decision and family move becomes international news. Suddenly, Harry and Meghan matter again — and they’re feeding off it.”
More importantly, insiders say the scrutiny has revived the dynamic that has historically united the couple: Harry and Meghan against the world.
“Having a common enemy has brought them closer together,” the source says. “Every criticism, every Palace problem, every person they believe is against them gives them something to fight together. It has dramatically improved the marriage — for now.”
Meghan, sources claim, is energized by being back at the center of the global conversation.
“Meghan feels like the biggest star in the world again — bigger than Taylor Swift,” says the insider. “She may hate parts of the circus, but she loves being the main attraction.”
Harry, meanwhile, has rediscovered his role as protector.
“Harry has his mission back: protect Meghan, protect the children, fight the outside world,” another source says. “He feels needed again.”
The irony is impossible to miss: the royal chaos they escaped may now be helping hold them together. “Britain has given them attention, purpose and a shared fight,” the source says. “Right now, it’s working. The question is what happens when the spotlight fades.”
[From Rob Shuter’s Substack]
“Nobody cared what they were doing in Montecito anymore…” I mean, except for the British tabloids who sent their reporters to Montecito once a month to wander around Godmothers bookstore. But yes, Harry and Meghan had figured out how to live a mostly quiet and private life in Montecito. We all thought that was what they wanted. We all thought that they were not interested in being the main attraction, and that they were annoyed by the British media’s daily fixation on their California life. Which is why there are still so many divisions among Sussex supporters about WTF this has all been about and why they’re really there. Also: a huge problem right now is that they do NOT have a common enemy. Harry looks like he’s more than willing to put his wife and children in extreme danger, all to cozy up to his father.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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06 September 2022, North Rhine-Westphalia, Duesseldorf: Britain’s Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive in front of City Hall. The prince and his wife are coming to Düsseldorf to promote the “Invictus Games” 2023, which Prince Harry helped to launch. These are Paralympic competitions for soldiers who have been injured in war. Photo: Rolf Vennenbernd/dpa
Where: Duesseldorf, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany
When: 06 Sep 2022
Credit: Rolf Vennenbernd/DPA/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE UK AND USA**
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Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth II’s Platinum Jubilee.
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages/Cover Images
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR NORTH AMERICA**
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NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE – London, UK -20220603-
Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen, marking the monarch’s 70 year Platinum Jubilee, at St Paul`s Cathedral
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
-51631272.jpg
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Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle Duchess of Sussex
Where: London, England, United Kingdom
When: 03 Jun 2022
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images/INSTARimages.com
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex attending the One Year to Go Event before the Invictus Games Vancouver Whistler 2025 at Mountain Square
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Where: Whistler, Canada
When: 14 Feb 2024
Credit: Dutch Press Photo/Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR PUBLICATION IN THE NETHERLANDS OR FRANCE**
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Prince Harry arrives at the Inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince Harry arrives at the Inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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Prince Harry arrives at the Inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards at the Old Royal Naval College in London
Featuring: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
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The Duke of Sussex poses with members of the Band of The Irish Guards as he arrives at the inaugural Invictus Spirit Awards, presented by ATCO and held at the Old Royal Naval College in Greenwich, south London. The awards celebrate the individuals, organisations, and communities that embody the resilience, service, and unconquered spirit at the heart of the international Invictus Movement.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex plays pickleball during his visit to Ninestiles School, Birmingham, to launch INSPIRE: Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 education programme.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 18 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex speaking at a panel discussion during his visit to Ninestiles School, Birmingham, to launch INSPIRE: Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 education programme
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 18 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex speaking to pupils who are learning about design and performance around adaptive prosthetics during his visit to Ninestiles School, Birmingham, to launch INSPIRE: Invictus Games Birmingham 2027 education programme
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Birmingham, United Kingdom
When: 18 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
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The Duke of Sussex meets the winner of the Inspirational Young Person 15-18, Rosanna Cornforth-Revill, during the WellChild Awards 2026, which celebrates the achievements and resilience of seriously ill youngsters and their families, at the Royal Lancaster Hotel
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: London, United Kingdom
When: 21 Sep 2026
Credit: Aaron Chown/PA Images/INSTARimages
**NORTH AMERICA RIGHTS ONLY**
This Rob Shuter jackass seems to have come out of nowhere, constantly claiming “Sussex sources.” IDK who he even is but it’s pathetic.
He was a gossip columnist for years, a bottom feeder. Just like Perez Hilton, but less famous.
Soooo, are we going to address the fact that Shuter’s whole article is basically lifted from past conversations about Will and Kate. For years now, people have said that William and Kate seemed closer when they had a common enemy, before the Sussexes left. I’m sorry but this whole article seems like a copy and paste of those discussions about the Wales, only changing the names.
Exactly…
Maybe reminding them to step it up now that their ‘common’ enemy is back lol
That or Shuter just needing a storyline so why not use one that has already been discussed about the Wales. Even better if it can be twisted into something against the Sussexes. So projection and an easy narrative that was already formulated for a lazy writer who needs a storyline bc he has nothing.
More british narcicism. They actually said that now that H&M are “back” to being at the center of the world, now that they are on salt island. These people are delusional.
So Shuter says they are the main news topic and global news and Sykes says they are nobodies because they didn’t have Tom Scientology Cruise at a small charity event for sick British children? Make it make sense! These people are clowns!
I personally believe that behind the scenes it is not chaos and the family is happy (which is all that matters)!
I’m not sure where you’re getting the idea that he’s here to cozy up to his father. There’s no evidence of that.
Personally , I think they always planned to live in the UK and they’re taking their chance now before William gets in. Either way, every story about them doesn’t need to turn into a “what the heck were they thinking “ debate. It’s getting old.
Agree with your comment
I still think Harry is there to produce a documentary for Diana’s anniversary next summer and to defend Invictus against all shenanigans coming from the Firm and their minions. And I still hope they go back to peaceful Montecito after the Invictus Games are wrapped up in Birmingham.
Totally agree. Remain frustrated at the pivot these comments have taken since they came back. “How dare he do this to Meghan”, “Those poor kids can’t wait to come home”, “I can’t understand why he would do this.” Right. You can’t. No one has been privvy to their (not HIS, their) planning, the execution, their day to day, or their plans going forward. Or, most importantly, their personal reasons why. For all the love of Meghan on this site, you’re doing her a huge disservice by presuming she has no autonomy or voice in any of this. They are adults, more aware of the dangers and challenges than any reader here can truly be, and no one a computer across the sea is in a position to judge. They are owed the respect of assuming they made the decisions they felt best for their family.
You pulled the thoughts right out of my head. We can speculate all day about why they chose to move back to the UK and how long they plan to stay, but does anyone really believe that Meghan had no choice?
Agreed. Huge disservice to Meghan.
As if Shuter has sources that close to the Sussexes who have any idea of their current thinking.
I think Meghan has probably been supportive of this move, but yes, it was mostly for Harry’s sake. And maybe she thinks Archie and Lili, as prince and princess, needed to be more connected to England before William takes the throne. But how the hell would I know?
And how the hell would Shuter and his sources know? We’re all just speculating.
Hogwash. Meghan is happy to be in the news again, bigger than Taylor Swift? That’s why she had been on every red carpet the past 6 years and couldn’t wait to attend every one of Harry’s events, to have the spotlight firmly on her? They need a shared enemy to be happy in their marriage? Did the enemy, the media, change since they are back? We haven’t seen hide or hair from Meghan, except a paparazzi photo. She didn’t give any interviews… actually, yes, just like Taylor Swift. Both women seem to work in the background, and haven’t be seen in public for weeks. Funny, enough both don’t seem to care.
I am a little frustrated with Kaiser, too. Yesterday she was willing to call CPS because the children eat marmite, now Harry is cozying up to Charles? Did Harry and his father meet? Any rumours about them having clandestine meetings? Phone calls? Anything? Harry was busy and is currently in New York. While Meghan meets with friends and gets scolded by her “fans” because her friends don’t meet the criteria the “fans” set. Apparently she can only be friends with people meeting the highest standard of ethics, moral integrity, the right political stance, don’t have problematic friends or acquaintances. What if Harry meets Ed Sheeran by chance? Is he allowed to speak with him? Shouldn’t Meghan be allowed to set her own standards about her friends? First and foremost, are they loyal, support her, don’t speak with the press or leak gossip to the likes of Rob Shuter?
I hope all of her critics live on pedestals never putting a foot wrong, and ask the public before they make any decisions over their own lives. I think it is hypocritical and tiresome. Let the Sussexes make their own decisions, we don’t know them. They don’t have to ask us for permission. They don’t have to explain themselves and their reasons.
I agree with you. I don’t think there is a division among Sussex supporters who mostly think that they do not have to tell us the reason behind their decision and choose to give them the benefit of the doubt that they know what they want for their family.
However, there is a change in the tone of coverage of Sussexes on Celebitchy which invite unfamiliar critical comment points and arguments. The enemies this site used to fight against were tabloids and the royal commentators that ran a racist, sexist, right wing smear campaign against the Sussexes on both sides of the Atlantic. Now, because the Sussex UK move is not palatable, all of a sudden confirmations for criticism are being found on substacks previously considered part of the smear campaign.
There is no evidence that Harry is cozying up to his dad. He just issued an angry response to the private citizen thing and the Uganda leaving IG thing.
The original word Megxit was never about them leaving UK. It was always about the wish for Meghan exiting from Harry’s life. Why is being a Meghan supporter now includes hating on Harry with made up narratives and urging Meghan to go back to America? Where did we see this before?
We don’t know why the Sussexes are proceeding with this huge change in their lives. Maybe they have a plan which they do not want to reveal. Maybe they just think they succeeded in doing the initial plan of spending their lives in both countries. We do not know. That doesn’t mean they do not know what they are doing and everything is chaos.
My sadness is how quickly we start believing the smears and the conspiracies just because it confirms our judgement on the matter. For years and years, here on this comment section, we fought this kind of thinking we called deranged but here we are.
No lie, it’s been unpleasant. Some comments are in good faith even if I don’t agree with them. But so many have not been and have made it just gross and there have been days I haven’t even wanted to read the comments or be a part of them. And this is not me saying everything they do has to be glazed but me saying yall know some of these comments have been downright nasty. With people coming on to make multiple comments criticizing the Sussexes and then those same names have absolutely nothing to say on the other royal stories about Charles, William or Kate. Not a peep. But it’s engagement amirite? So whatever, it is what it is, right? Like the rest of the world right now. Yay! Good times!/S
The only change was the kids school because of leaking. That was after 2 days so not chaos. We all know changes like that when something is realised doesn’t suit. It’s hardily unique to them. The kids are little , they’re fine. I’m sure several schools were considered, like everyone does, so they went to their next choice.
what chaos? It seems invented in some ( or a number. See Harry wants to be king) of deluded people’s heads. Some people need Harry to be dumb and needy and meghan to placate him. I think they’re confused them with C and C.
🎯 Bullseye.
There hasn’t been chaos just gossip chatter and rumors.
Shuter is just another gutter rat who knows the Sussexes drives traffic on those rats sub-stacks. He has no insider information, he only recently popped up with his Sussex nonsense because they drive the money train. He knows nothing about this couple. From what i could see from what this couple posted, they have a solid marriage.
Rob Shuter’s source is Rob Shuter himself.
Exactly.
“She may hate parts of the circus, but she loves being the main attraction.”
… says delusional Rob Shuter, another clueless klutz who’s never met Meghan but thinks he has a direct conduit into her mind.
Honestly, these people just make up stuff on a daily basis!
This is mostly bull sh*t of course. But I think there’s a small kernel of truth with regard to Harry. I think he was somewhat bored in Montecito. He’s not a peace and quiet kind of guy. He needs that adrenaline rush that he gets from new situations and people. Montecito is just too laid back for the likes of Harry. And that’s not criticism. It’s just his temperament.
I wish that they just own he wanted to come back, they came back and that’s that. The cloak and dagger stuff is aggravating. And also, it’s hilarious they are claiming that they are not part of being on the upswing again. These same people kept waiting for them to show at the Oscars, the Met Gala, lost their minds at her going to fashion shows. Please.
They have come back. Is that not owning it? He has said he wanted his kids to know the uk. And obviously Meghan agreed. Acting like her hands were tied and she had to go does her a disservice. She made that choice too.
Reread what I wrote. They have not explained why they have come back. They haven’t said anything outside of talking about BP’s letter. This is after saying he and his family can’t be safe in Britain. So yes, I judge him for that and I hope he gets a change in security for him, Meghan, and the kids so they are all safe. I would not have brought my family back to Britain to allow the same reporters who almost harassed her to suicide.
And you are welcome to judge him as much as you want. You said you wish they would just own it and that’s where I’m confused. Moving back, to me, is very much owning an action. Maybe what you mean is that you wish they would just explain their actions to you. And fair enough, you can wish for that. It seems we had a miscommunication over the semantics of owning an action versus explaining an action to the public.
That’s not what he has said publicly. He has said he prefers to live outside the city in the countryside. Plus there has been not much change to his life since moving to the UK. He’s still doing his charity work and his trips to NYC.
I can believe Harry loved living in the Cali but also missed the uk and didn’t want to be exiled or his kids to be exiled. He has said as much I interviews about the security. We don’t know where they will end up. But assuming all the many many reports from sources that Harry was miserable does not make sense to me. I believe he was miserable at the idea of being locked out of the uk, yes. But that has never meant he hated cali. It’s not one or the other. IMO. But again, it’s all up to us to choose what sources and articles and what parts we believe. Bc none of us know.
Meanwhile I saw a headline elsewhere that suggested that their marriage was in trouble because the move made them too busy to spend time together as a couple. Or something. Busy month for Harry, for sure regardless of where his home base is right now.
All stupid stories to get clicks, nothing more.
Meanwhile it’s 67 and partly sunny in the Cotswolds. Sounds lovely to me!
Can we all agree once and for all the Rob Shuter is pulling these pieces out of his ass and doesn’t know anything about what’s going on in Harry and Meghan’s life? People like him never left them alone when they were in Montecito and when Meghan wasn’t seen for 6 months the British press was doing infographs and special reports about her not being seen. Plus if Meghan was so eager to be seen and to be centre of attention why didn’t she go the Invictus Gala and the Wellchild awards? As I said a post yesterday I can’t wair for the meltdown when Meghan makes a first public appearance in the US not the UK.
It’s weird to me that Charles is even part of this convo since it sounds like that they haven’t seen him in person since the move. But Harry has talked to him via the phone?
If Meghan wanted to be the main attraction, she would have gone to the gala or WellChild. or like i said in another post, she would have gone to dinner in london at a popular hotspot so she would be papped and then take the attention away from the Wales. She’s not doing that bc she doesnt need to be the main attraction, and neither does harry. his public appearances in california got lots of attention. So did hers.
No idea why they moved back- but i dont think it was for attention.
Its going to be sunny and 73 degrees today in Montecito! This time next year they’ll be back in California.
I assume they mean that Will and Kate might have to unite to fight the Sussexes for attention? They seemed to have had the movie premier night all to themselves. It will be interesting to see what they Kate will do if Meghan decides to do no official events at all. The time difference between Cali and UK must really put a crimp into Meghan’s scheduled business meetings. I wouldn’t be a bit surprised if she’s happy to tend to her business from her home office. It’s Harry’s home, and he’ll probably be busy with numerous projects. This looks like a busy work year for Harry. Wonder when Harry is going to take time out for a rugby game. Bet he’s really missed those.
@Lurker agree 100% with everything you said