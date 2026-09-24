“Sienna Miller wore Erdem to the ‘War’ premiere in NYC” links

Sienna Miller wore Erdem to the NYC War premiere. This is bad, right? [RCFA]
People share their real-life encounters with murderers. My story: my freshman year of college, I lived a few doors down from a girl who later married some guy and they killed a few people together. Seriously. The story was featured on several of those true-crime shows. What’s crazy is that even at 18 years old, we all knew she was a freak. [Buzzfeed]
Dolly Parton would have wanted no part in this drama. [LaineyGossip]
Amber Glenn loves Heated Rivalry. [Jezebel]
I’m really looking forward to watching Youth. [Pajiba]
Ryan Murphy wrote the script for the Glee revival. [JustJared]
Jonathan Taylor Thomas got arrested. [Socialite Life]
Rest in peace, Chris Spatola. [Hollywood Life]
What did Taylor Lautner name his kid? [Seriously OMG]
Law Roach: I am the most famous stylist in the world. [OMG Blog]
What’s up with Martha Stewart & RHONY? [Reality Tea]
Law did not lie with that statement.
Now he needs to go ahead and work with Celine Dion again.
Why doesn’t he have his own clothing line or something?!
He doesn’t need partnerships that probably would diminish his brand. The richest women in the world like L Bezos and Kim K are paying the big bucks.
@Tiffany, Law is a stylist (a very good one) but not a designer. I know that he’s looking more into partnerships with Asos for styling and such. He’s definitely looking to diversify this time around, from his YouTube channel and so on.
Totally forgot that yes he does have his partnerships.
Looking at her dress, all I can think about is my four cats going to town on it.
They couldn’t make it look any worse.
Looks like something Lucy Ricardo would have worn.
Bǰork would never
And I just remembered! It was Lucy as the circus horse, where she needed to curtsey to The Queen and got a charley horse! https://www.pinterest.com/pin/from-lucy-meets-the-queen-1955–68736846262/
Congrats to the Taylor-Lautners. Lennon isn’t the worst name for a baby.
There are some truly bad names out there.
Isn’t his wife’s name Taylor too? It should be baby Taylor jr.
Taylor Jr. Jr.
I have three cats that look exactly the same but they’re from different litters. First I named Dudley, the second Dudley Jr which we call DJ, third Dudley Jr. Jr. which we call Junior. People ask why he wasn’t named Dudley III, but really, what’s the fun in that?
The middle name is Taylor! Lennon Taylor Lautner. 😂
It’s already happened: Law Roach has been contaminated by Kim Kardashian’s “fame.”
Getting his bag. Possibly another recession indicator. I like him. But I’m meh about the K’s. So meh.
Yup he’s totally getting his bag.
Yes, that’s bad.
I believe it’s Sienna—because that’s what it said, and she has a great figure—but that dress is an absolutely hideous monstrosity and eyesore
What is wrong with my eyes
I feel this isnt bad? But then again, I enjoy Katy Holmes’ fashion lol
Sienna looks absolutely stunning
The legs with those shoes look amazing
Well when I knew this person she wasn’t a murderer so not sure if it counts. but here’s my brush with a murderer story. Trigger warnings for…well , murder.
The ex girlfriend of one of my longtime childhood friends was outside doing yard work with her mom one day (this was maybe 2002?) and she got mad and turned psychotic, I guess is one way to put it, and she ended up hacking her mom to death with an axe.
then she went on a date, brought him home and was like “I have to confess something” and showed him her mom’s body in the bathtub. he was apparently a paramedic so moved very calmly and efficiently to call 911.
THEN she was on suicide watch in prison, and the guards were changing shifts or lunch break or something, and she hung herself. that was 2003.
sorry that got dark. really fast.
And that’s my story.
Woah. Thanks for sharing….I think. She did that then went on a date? That poor guy … wonder how long he went before going on any other date! And happy for your friend who was an ex- not current, but even so, I bet they were rocked by that!
It’s a really silly dress. Probably cost a fortune. She looks like she knows it is indeed ridiculous but is enjoying the stupidity of it. Good for her.
this is where i’m at with it. it’s objectively not good, but i would also love to flounce around in it.
This is bad indeed in an almost cartoonish way. That said, she seems to be having fun with it, and it’s nice to see an actor on the red carpet who …looks alive.
I went to school with a guy who murdered his wife because he wanted to marry someone else. He and my brother were pretty good friends. He was a really nice guy in school, but at the same time I can see him doing this and thinking he’d get away with it.
She looks like she sat on an ostrich.
Thank you! I was struggling to come up with what it looks like, and sitting on ostrich is exactly it.
As far as I know he never actually murdered anyone, but when I was a kid, a couple of times my father did a few things that made me think he could have:
1) when my mother was outside one day sitting in the back yard with my baby sister, he decided to go out and take down a tall spruce tree because he said it was “too close to the house” (he rarely did any yardwork at our house) and ‘accidentally(?)’ crashed the tree down right near where they were sitting. If it had falling a few minutes sooner, it would have hit them, but the baby was crawling around and went a few feet away from the picnic blanket they’d been sitting on. He wasn’t particularly rattled/upset or consoling to them afterwards.
2) he left really early for work one day, before anyone else was up, but before he
left he stacked wood in the fire in the wood stove in the basement… more than we ever put in at one time, so much that it a few logs were kind of sticking out the door on the top of it.
A while later the dog started barking woke us all up. We couldn’t figure out what was up, but it was really warm in the kitchen… we went downstairs to look around. There was smoke everywhere and The top half of the stove AND the vent pipe that went up through the house were glowing red, completely overheated, with flames coming out the top of the stove licking off the wood sticking out the top towards the floor beams above it smoldering from heat. We tried to put it out with water but every thing was so hot and it was burning so intensely mom wound up calling the fire department, who were really glad she called ..they said it was just a few minutes from setting the central structure of the 100 year old New England wood frame house on fire.
Our dog got ALL the treats that day.
It was not long after that she kicked my father out and filed for divorce. Thank God! We all slept better afterwards.
But I guess putting your family at risk ran in his family – I’ve heard when he was a kid, one day when he was walking home from school with some friends, his own father ran him down with his car… kid-dad bounced off the hood and was tossed into a field, fortunately wasn’t seriously hurt.
Thankfully none of my siblings nor me have taken after that side of the family personality, behavior-wise, murder adjacent behavior-wise.
😳
Okay, your comments inspired to actually click the murder article. IDK about “36 murderers in your lifetime.” I don’t count people who may have killed someone but aren’t a danger to society (not people who kill for pleasure).
I have definitely encountered more than 36 people who seemed threatening in my life. I’m way more concerned about that then someone who may have committed an act of self defense in their lifetime.
Wish I had known of Chris Spitola before. He seems wonderful. I think that it is a good think that Sienna has a stunning figure, because she doesn’t have a stunning dress. I didn’t know she was an ornithofile.