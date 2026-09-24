“Sienna Miller wore Erdem to the ‘War’ premiere in NYC” links

Sienna Miller wore Erdem to the NYC War premiere. This is bad, right? [RCFA]

People share their real-life encounters with murderers. My story: my freshman year of college, I lived a few doors down from a girl who later married some guy and they killed a few people together. Seriously. The story was featured on several of those true-crime shows. What’s crazy is that even at 18 years old, we all knew she was a freak. [Buzzfeed]

Dolly Parton would have wanted no part in this drama. [LaineyGossip]

Amber Glenn loves Heated Rivalry. [Jezebel]

I’m really looking forward to watching Youth. [Pajiba]

Ryan Murphy wrote the script for the Glee revival. [JustJared]

Jonathan Taylor Thomas got arrested. [Socialite Life]

Rest in peace, Chris Spatola. [Hollywood Life]

What did Taylor Lautner name his kid? [Seriously OMG]

Law Roach: I am the most famous stylist in the world. [OMG Blog]

What’s up with Martha Stewart & RHONY? [Reality Tea]