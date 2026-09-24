Prince William plans to ‘remove titles’ from the Sussex family & York princesses

For years now, a central part of Prince William’s “I’m gonna be king” plan is “taking away his brother’s titles.” Sources close to William have been rage-briefing about William’s one big threat ever since he became the Prince of Wales. The palace is desperate to convince William to begin his real future-planning, but he’s still stuck on this one thing. That he alone will get to punish his brother, his brother’s wife and his brother’s children, all for the crime of moving to America for almost seven years. No one has told William that he can’t actually remove titles all by himself, but whatever. He’s apparently still obsessing over it.

Prince William could reduce the size of the Royal Family when he becomes King and there are at least six royals who could risk losing their titles, a royal commentator has claimed. The return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last month brought a fresh round of headaches for the Royal Family, who have tried to carry on as normal with their devotion to the crown. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return also sparked hope of a possible reconciliation between the Sussex and royal camps. However, many royal commentators noted William’s reluctance to ever forgive his estranged brother. Now, a royal commentator has suggested that not only will it be extremely hard for the Sussexes to mend their rift with the Prince of Wales, but that he could likely remove their titles, and those of their children, when he is King, along with two other royals. Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Express that if William were to axe royal titles, it would be those of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. He said: “As long as the rift with William persists, they reportedly haven’t spoken for years, there remains the possibility that when he becomes King, he will reduce the size of the Royal Family.” Mr Fitzwilliams added: “They and their children and Beatrice and Eugenie could lose their titles. This would reduce their appeal, though not, at least for a considerable time, their public profile.”

[From The Daily Express]

It’s worth noting that Prince Andrew’s titles still haven’t been “removed” at any kind of technical level. Andrew simply stopped using them as part of a larger agreement with his brother. That’s actually the only way Harry and his family’s titles could be removed as well – Harry would have agree to it, which means having an actual negotiation with William, rather than William making some kind of high-handed decree. Anyway, it speaks volumes that William is in a constant state of jealous, seething rage over the Sussexes’ titles. It also speaks volumes that William believes that the only reason anyone pays attention to the Sussexes is because of their titles.