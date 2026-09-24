Prince William plans to ‘remove titles’ from the Sussex family & York princesses

For years now, a central part of Prince William’s “I’m gonna be king” plan is “taking away his brother’s titles.” Sources close to William have been rage-briefing about William’s one big threat ever since he became the Prince of Wales. The palace is desperate to convince William to begin his real future-planning, but he’s still stuck on this one thing. That he alone will get to punish his brother, his brother’s wife and his brother’s children, all for the crime of moving to America for almost seven years. No one has told William that he can’t actually remove titles all by himself, but whatever. He’s apparently still obsessing over it.
Prince William could reduce the size of the Royal Family when he becomes King and there are at least six royals who could risk losing their titles, a royal commentator has claimed. The return of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex last month brought a fresh round of headaches for the Royal Family, who have tried to carry on as normal with their devotion to the crown.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s return also sparked hope of a possible reconciliation between the Sussex and royal camps. However, many royal commentators noted William’s reluctance to ever forgive his estranged brother. Now, a royal commentator has suggested that not only will it be extremely hard for the Sussexes to mend their rift with the Prince of Wales, but that he could likely remove their titles, and those of their children, when he is King, along with two other royals.
Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told The Express that if William were to axe royal titles, it would be those of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Prince Archie, Princess Lilibet, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
He said: “As long as the rift with William persists, they reportedly haven’t spoken for years, there remains the possibility that when he becomes King, he will reduce the size of the Royal Family.”
Mr Fitzwilliams added: “They and their children and Beatrice and Eugenie could lose their titles. This would reduce their appeal, though not, at least for a considerable time, their public profile.”
[From The Daily Express]
It’s worth noting that Prince Andrew’s titles still haven’t been “removed” at any kind of technical level. Andrew simply stopped using them as part of a larger agreement with his brother. That’s actually the only way Harry and his family’s titles could be removed as well – Harry would have agree to it, which means having an actual negotiation with William, rather than William making some kind of high-handed decree. Anyway, it speaks volumes that William is in a constant state of jealous, seething rage over the Sussexes’ titles. It also speaks volumes that William believes that the only reason anyone pays attention to the Sussexes is because of their titles.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales, meets members of the public outside in Port Bannatyne during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135717390, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales,
pose with 95-year-old Jenny Salli while visiting Bute Shinty Club in Rothesay, during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135707555, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, meet the community members and pub regulars while visiting the community-owned Anchor Tavern Pub & Hub in Port Bannatyne during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135707609, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, leave the community-owned Anchor Tavern Pub & Hub in Port Bannatyne, during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135707639, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, swhile meeting members of the public outside, after visiting the community-owned Anchor Tavern Pub & Hub in Port Bannatyne during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135717328, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, pose with 95-year-old Jenny Salli while visiting Bute Shinty Club in Rothesay, during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of The Duke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135736045, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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ROTHESAY, ISLE OF BUTE, SCOTLAND – SEPTEMBER 17: Prince William, Prince of Wales (C) has a drink as he meets community members and pub regulars while visiting the community-owned Anchor Tavern Pub & Hub in Port Bannatyne during a royal visit to the Isle of Bute on September 17, 2026 in Rothesay, Isle of Bute, Scotland. The Prince and Princess of Wales, who also hold the titles of TheDuke and Duchess of Rothesay, visited the island to celebrate community, connection and volunteering.,Image: 1135736104, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: *** NO UK USE FOR 48 HRS ***, Model Release: no , Credit line: Jeff J Mitchell/Avalon
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The Prince and Princess of Wales (known as Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) arrive for a visit to the Bute Shinty Club, in Rothesay, where shinty – one of Scotland’s oldest traditional sports – has been played for generations, on their first official visit to the Isle of Bute, to highlight the power of community, connection and volunteering
Featuring: Catherine, Princess of Wales, William, Prince of Wales
Where: Rothesay, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
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The Prince and Princess of Wales (known as Duke and Duchess of Rothesay when in Scotland) arrive for a visit to the Bute Shinty Club, in Rothesay, where shinty – one of Scotland’s oldest traditional sports – has been played for generations, on their first official visit to the Isle of Bute, to highlight the power of community, connection and volunteering
Featuring: William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales
Where: Rothesay, United Kingdom
When: 17 Sep 2026
Credit: Cover Images
**NOT AVAILABLE FOR HELLO MAGAZINE**
I really doubt this will happen.
Apart from the fact that it will appear punitive, the political machinations are to much.
I mean we are a country that has had 6 PM in 7 years!!! MP’s have other priorities.
Anyway Beatrice sucks up to the Wales’ like no tomorrow and Eugenie has briefed Hello! mag that she’s no longer close to Harry.
The Yorks are tying their mast to the crown. Hard. I don’t believe it’s by chance.
It seems to come from unnamed sources, so we don’t know if it is true.
“20 Aug 2026 — Prince Harry, 41, is “not even in touch” with his cousins Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, with whom he was once close, sources tell HELLO!” Could be mischief makers. Hopefully.
Trust.
Hello! has been a staple for credible royal coverage.
Hello! is known as kneepads for a reason.
Saccharine doesn’t quite do their coverage justice.
They don’t do edgy, sarcastic, or knowing. Solely spoon-fed talking points.
York Mama, Fergie was/is tight with Hello! fixer Marquesa De Valera for decades.
Just google images for the relationship of the Yorks & Hello magazine going back to the 80s.
If Hello! is reporting this, they were 100% briefed.
Definiely mischief makers. People acting like HELLO! has never dropped the ball or been mislead in their reporting are hilarious.
This asshat is a ticking time bomb.
HRHs Prince and Princess Michael of Kent never seem to be mentioned. Nor family members with lesser titles. In fact, there are more non-working members of the royal family with titles than working. William would never get this through Parliament (dynamite politically and legally) and removing from the LoS would also have to go through 15 commonwealth realms 🤔
There’s that saying about when seeking revenge dig two graves. William should remember that. He also has children…and not one but two spares. We are all watching Charles get his ass handed to him in real time for the way he treated Diana. So I really hope his wife is appealing to him to just. let. things. go.
The only title that matters, if any does, is prince, and only Parliament can take that away. Therefore Meghan will always be a princess. If he wants to strip titles from children, well, that won’t win any popularity contests.
Actually, thought I previously read that the monarch can remove the “prince” title, and I knew could removed the HRH. What I thought required an act of Parliament was removal of the dukedom. That last may still be true, but there’s some confusion in the attached BBC article, which is saying, first, that Charles removed the Andrew’s HRH and Prince titles by letters patent, but in another place, that the dukedom was removed by a royal warrant. I’m not totally sure that last bit is true; like others here, I thought Andrew had just agreed not to use the Duke title.
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvgmkm8516ko
You said it.
The final authority to remove a title is the elected govt. It happened with Andrew because of criminal allegations. Unless Harry does a criminal acts or treason, his titles are his.
This useless story is getting old.
Even with criminal allegations Andrew still has all of his titles. Nothing has actually been removed. Whatever Charles and the British media reported is just posturing to make the British people think that Andrew was being punished when the truth of the matter is has not. He still has all his titles, some kind of stipend, RPOs, and a renovated country home on the Sandringham estate. Andrew is set up quite nicely for retirement.
And I’m pretty sure you’d have to be convicted of criminal activity not just accused. Also, Harry is not Andrew.
Maybe he sits around watching another despotic leader constantly threaten actions he has no constitutional right to enact and takes notes.
Maybe he’ll change the name of Big Ben to Big Willie. 😉
It didn’t actually happen with Andrew. On paper, he’s still Prince Andrew, Duke of York.
He’s just going by Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor because they know people are stupid and won’t think any further.
I think it’s more likely that William will issue new letters patent changing who is eligible for a Prince/Princess title, and that is what would impact them.
He can’t really do anything about the Dukedoms, that is parliament and the House of Lords do not want to be opening that one up.
@Shazbot – as per my comment above, it looks like Charles could, and did, remove Andrew’s Prince and HRH titles/stylings via Letters Patent. So he’d no longer be Prince Andrew. This article also says he removed the Duke title, but from what people have said here, it sounds like that’s actually up to Parliament, in which case Andrew would technically still be the Duke of York. He just agreed not to use that title. Here’s a BBC article from last year:
https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/cvgmkm8516ko
Interesting. I just went to the Gazette to try to read this and the specific link to that post only comes up as an error and if you go to the main search “Duke of York” brings up an error and anything with Andrew in it in November 2025 shows an error as well.
Did they actually do it or did they just say they did it?
I just found the article via my browser search. A BBC article from 6 Nov 2025 titled “King officially strips Andrew of prince title”.
“King Charles III stripping of his brother Andrew’s titles has been formally published. The Gazette, the UK’s official public record, shows the taking away of Andrew’s titles as prince and Duke of York, which came into effect when it was announced last Thursday….The record shows that the dukedom was removed by a Royal Warrant and the status of prince by a legal instrument called Letters Patent.”
The above was written by a couple of BBC journalists and the question is, how accurate is their information. The article goes on to quote the actual entry published in the Gazette:
“The King has been pleased by Letters Patent under the Great Seal of the Realm dated 3 November 2025 to declare that Andrew Mountbatten Windsor shall no longer be entitled to hold and enjoy the style, title or attribution of ‘Royal Highness’ and the titular dignity of ‘Prince’.”
Nothing in the apparent actual statement (at least as quoted in the article) about a Royal Warrant or the removal of the Duke of York title.
William should be reminded that if titles can be removed from others then that means titles can also be removed from him?
This. Either “royal blood” means something or it doesn’t. William and Charles have been playing with fire by encouraging royalists to indulge their petty snobberies by looking down on royals out of the direct lin of succession.
William seems to forget that as soon as George has a child, Charlotte is out of the direct line of succession, same as Harry got pushed out when George was born.
To me, the only way any change looks progressive and not petty and vindictive is for it to affect his children as well – so Charlotte and Louis lose their HRH stylings, and Louis is not offered a dukedom when he gets married. (neither is Charlotte nor her husband but there is precedent for that.) The working royals are the monarch and the direct heir and their spouses and that’s it.
Of course as we have long said – that should also be accompanied by fewer residences, less funding, and all working royals actually……working.
Royal and noble blood has always benefited only the first born (son until recently) unless something fatal happens to that first born. So it’s not just blood that matters, it’s blood + birth order.
Yip! there’s a “y” in the day so once again the Rage Monster is ranting about taking away titles! This will go the same way as ending the war in the Middle East, ending homelessness, ending racism and saving the planet. All things that sound good but, when asked to put some work the Incandescent One is nowhere to be seen. More than likely Prince Furious will leave it up to George to sort out!
Even if he tried, the House of Lords definitely won’t go for it because it messes with their livelihoods. And if for some reason he was able to remove the Sussex title, they become Prince and Princess Henry of the United Kingdom. The fans would simply call her Princess Meghan, and I think that would make Peg explode.
I firmly believe it’s the Prince and Princess titles Willy will remove as he can do that himself as Monarch. And i think he *might* limit the ducal title and revert it to the Crown upon Harry’s passing. Like the D&DofE
I doubt it. I don’t think Will has that much power. Harry is Prince. And Will can’t change that. It would perhaps impact Will’s kids and grandkids. Saying the younger ones can’t be Prince or Princess. Will could set a precedent that way and open a can of worms
I doubt he has the power to change the nature of a ducal title that’s already been conferred.
Who has ever actually heard William say this?
Ironically no one.
I 100% believe Richard “Maureen” Eden, Dan Wootton and a myriad of the rat pack WANT it to happen.
So they keep obsessing & manifesting on this issue.
They’ll keep harping on it till they’re 6 feet under.
Good point. Media will make money and clicks pushing the story of outrage regardless of outcome, and I would imagine the palace gets daily calls from reporters with, How much does William hate his brother today? More than yesterday? And what will he do about his SIL eating a salad in public seemingly having a good time while William was doing or not doing something official? Isn’t the PoW upset? What is he going to do?
Definitely not a fan of William but I get Harry’s point that both father and brother are trapped in this system. It’s clear to me that the media profits from riling up or over-amplifying outrage among the royals in order to sell outrage to the public that feeds on it.
That’s what I thought as I read this yet again–the rota rats want this, they want it badly. They keep hoping they can manifest it into existence.
OK…whatever. When Harry offered to give up the title, the Palace refused. Perhaps because they never believed that Harry would give up being a working royal. Harry should know that he’ll survive without it.
He cannot strip it alone. It would require an Act of Parliament to be officially removed. I’m sure that will make everyone like him even more (eye roll).
It would be a nightmare for the people actually involved, but I would kind of like to see the shitshow that would come up from Harry & the kids actually using “Markle” as their formal last name as opposed to Sussex/Mountbatten-Windsor, etc.
No Sussex would ever think of using M… as their family’s name.
They always have Spencer to fall back on. Harry wouldn’t be the first kid of divorced parents to take his mother’s last name.
I thought they changed their last name to Sussex? Or is that just what they’re using and not an official, legal name change?
They don’t need to change their last name to Sussex. It already IS Sussex, by reason of convention. Harry, as The Duke of Sussex, is Henry/Harry Sussex, Meghan, as The Duchess of Sussex, IS Meghan Sussex, and the children, by dint of being Prince and Princess “of Sussex” are Archie Sussex and Lili Sussex.
This naming convention among titled people in the UK has long been known by the tabloids who only pretend to not know this when it comes to this family. If you read the UK papers you will realise that they have no problem referring to other aristocrats and their wives who have completely different official last names from their titles, BY their titles. And they thought it was “really sweet and touching” when Kate was being referred to as Kate Cambridge and then “Catherine Wales”. No extra paperwork needed. That is what Meghan meant when she said that the entire family finally has the same last name: she and Harry had been Sussex since they married, but the children only got Sussex as their last name after the queen died. It is certainly easier to spell and pronounce than “Mountbatten-Windsor”.
Of course, being American, if the welfare royals go on a power trip and decide to strip titles as they keep threatening (forgetting that Harry and Meghan already offered to relinquish them), then they could legally change their names to Prince Henry of Sussex and Princess Meghan of Sussex and the same for the children and none of the salty Brits could do a thing about it 😀 .
Why Markle, and not Ragland? We see you.
Neither. Meghan is married and uses her husband’s name.
What??? None of them used Markle and Meghan legally changed her name when she got married to Sussex. They are all Susssex.
This ever consuming rage, resentment and obsession William appears to harbor towards the Sussexes may ultimately prove to be his own undoing. At some point, the institution may decide that continuity and stability of the Crown matters more than protecting these two lazy individuals, William and Kate.. If it continues the way it’s going, we could see William quietly sidelined along with a wife who also has an apparent fixation on the Sussexes. We could see a Henry the ninth after all
‘Henry the 9th’? You can’t be serious? It doesn’t work that way!😆😆
Willy is one of those men who is always going to do something, but never accomplishes anything and after reading what it takes to actually remove the titles he won’t accomplish this either.. it good for Willy not letting the Sussex’s become an issue whatsoever lol he is so obsessed with them he should be listed as a fixated threat on that threat assessment being done by Ravec..
If I were Harry my message to Willy along with those titles would read as follow,
Dear balding , pegging illiterate son of my father , I am writing this in hopes that when your dear valet Jason reads it to you as I know because of your inability to read you can’t do it yourself. Anyway I hope Jason can sooth your anger or your happiness whatever comes first as I tell you to take these titles and shove them where the sun doesn’t shine.
Always your more swagger. Obviously more successful and definitely the one with the hotter and smarter wife , brother.
Peace out. Ps. Jason I wish you both well.
Harold
👏
I can definitely see this seething fixation backfire on WanK but I don’t see the prospect of Harry being anything but happy to chair Invictus and raise his kids between the Cotswolds and California. He really doesn’t give any sign of wanting to be anything else but a dad and a guy who works with his foundation. He’s found his mission, it suits him. Just goes to show the pointlessness of the rest of it. I predict William’s flameout will lead either to King George ahead of schedule, or, they’ll just call it a day. Finally.
I disagree that he only wants to be a philanthropist— he very much wants to stay a prince and made a point of establishing titles for his English-American children the minute they were eligible, taking the Andrew route instead of going the Anne/Edward route in that regard.
He can strip the HrH and the Prince/Princess though can’t he? Not the Sussex title. But as ever the royalists think the Harry and Meghan get attention because of their connection to the royals which is incorrect. Even if he magically got rid of all of the titles Harry and Meghan are simply more interesting than the rest. And he will always be Diana’s son and the kids will always be Diana’s grandchildren. One would think after this week and all the attention that Diana can still get that the royalists would realize that. But they are dumb people.
Harry is a royal prince and King’s son. Meghan got rank and style when she married Harry. I think this would backfire on Scooter, since he would be questioned if he singles out the Sussexes. And asked why his younger kids have titles.
That’s my understanding yes. He can strip the HRH Prince/Princess styling through a written letter’s patent once he’s the monarch. But he cannot take the Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles. Only parliament can do that.
Ditto for taking him out of the LOS, Parliament has to do that. Bonne chance, Willie Boy.
The only way these two are able to draw attention is if the Sussexes are around or some (fake) controversy with the Sussexes is being flogged. It also looks like having the Sussexes around is the only way they will bother to get out and be seen
I suspect, if this truly is a fixation of William’s, then taking away the titles to prevent any of his nearest contemporary relatives from being George’s regent is his unspoken goal.
Removing titles wouldn’t remove them from the line of succession. If I understand correctly, as things currently stand, the LOS is what determines who is potentially eligible to be Regent.
Prince Philip was appointed regent for Charles.
Andrew Mountbatten Windsor is still in the LOS on the RF website so “removing” his titles didn’t remove him from being 8th in line to the throne.
I think if Andrew mW is convicted of a crime that is exactly what would happen. The lords nowadays are all non hereditary peerages i think the last of the 90 or so hereditary peers lost their places this year. Given Andrew’s reputation I don’t think there would be much support or sympathy for him losing his place. That need not impact his daughters either.
That is so but who said William was rational? As the line goes: Andrew-Harry-Beatrice, I believe it suits William to try to make the York princesses unpalatable too. The manic insistence that they pry away the daughters’ claim to the house QEII gave Andrew and briefing against them in the BM feels a part of that attitude.
Ooh Sofiesta would love that! Because after Andrew-Harry-Beatrice-Eugenie is Edward and either their son or daughter (I don’t remember the age to be considered, but I know Louise meets it, not sure about her brother)
The line does not go Andrew-Harry-Beatrice. Harry, Archie and Lilibet are ahead of Andrew in the line of succession. But as adults who could be regents, it would be Harry-Andrew-Beatrice, not the other way round.
Andrew isn’t ahead of Harry. It moves through direct descendants of the current king- first his oldest son and his kids, before it moves back to his second son, his kids, and only then the direct descendants of the former queen (starting with Randy Andy and his kids)
“Andrew isn’t ahead of Harry”
That is so, you are correct.
In terms of regency, my logic is:
Harry won’t
Andrew can’t
So Beatrice would assist George’s regency, should that occur
Unless William dies in the next 5 years, there is no regency to worry about. And I think the mother (Kate) can be the regent, no? In the unlikely event that William doesn’t live to be 95?
@Meredith – the answer appears to be no, as it stands presently, Kate cannot be the regent. The regent is defined as the next person in the line of succession over age 21 and domiciled in the UK (and the definition of “domiciled” is a little complicated).
What’s really interesting though, it that establishment of a regency requires the agreement of three of five named people – Lord Chancellor, Speaker, House of Commons, Lord Chief Justice, Master of the Rolls – and the Sovereign’s consort, which would be, Kate. Including the consort in this group makes no sense to me, but whatever.
Note that once William becomes king (ugh), Kate as the monarch’s consort is eligible to be a Counsellor of State, as Camilla is now.
@InterestedGawker – I’ve tend to agree that Regency is the biggest problem for William. He’d much rather a “Middleton” be George’s regent than Harry or anyone-else in the LOS and that includes Anne. It wouldn’t surprise me if Kate is stirring the pot behind the scenes. I’ve felt for a long time that if there was anyway she could edge William out of the picture she would. She knows she can’t rule on her own but, she would be more than happy to rule through George (something she wouldn’t be able to do with William).
That’s why Harry being free and independent freaks them out. I think they wanted to give the red boxes and behind the scenes nuts and bolts stuff to Harry and just have William show up for ceremonial things. I think that this ‘modern’ monarchy of AI ‘See? I’m kingly…’ is a part of supporting ‘phoning in the throne’ looking in charge but really not. William knows being king is to be powerful and legally untouchable, I think he would not want to give that up and certainly not hand over regency to either of the York girls.
The ‘Men in Grey’ would never approve of any Middleton as a regent, especially Kate. I think they put up with her because she is Will’s wife. If she dared to reach for more power, the tabloids would suddenly be putting out more articles about her shady family and implying all sort of ‘dirt’ that they have on her.
Parliament should take away everyone’s titles, including the Wales’s. Just have done with it.
I can get behind that.
Oh absolutely if they are going to go through all of this for just a few BRF members especially the ones who have an outside income and can support themselves why not roll in the half a billion pound a year parasites in the BRF also…I hear the NHS would love a budget increase..
Harry and Meghan’s appeal is because of their authenticity, charisma and willingness to tackle issues. Titles may open door but titles do not do the work this couple does. I pity that William fellow.
So this future leader of the Windsor’s has not yet quenched his thirst for thuggery! After physically attacking his younger brother from behind throwing him to the floor, warning him to keep silent about being a victim of such a cowardly action and since then has, for years, consistently used his influence to backhandedly verbally assault him, his wife and children for years sabotaging their safety. The HEIR is still thirsting to, yet again, soothe HIS perceived grievance, for an action he, himself caused! All perpetuated by his wounded ego, because he victim spoke about his dismay. Still thinking himself above reproach he continues striking out! It boggles the mind!
At his age, never owning up to his cowardly action, an action nobody else forced him to do!
Self reflection is a quality he is still missing.
As my father told us If you weren’t afraid to do it, you should not be afraid to admit it!
Scooter’s younger two children should not have titles then… Imagine if the children Archie and Lili see news reports that their uncle wants to take their titles away. Scooter knows no shame.
Do the kids of the York princesses have titles as Prince and Princess as well?
No.
(Unless ‘Count’ Edo buys one.)
Edo has no title. Title holding was ended in Italy. Only Charles could confer a title on Edo like Earl so the children could have titles . Which is unlikely to happen.But his children can’t get Princess titles through their mother.
No
Wash, rinse, and repeat. Taking the titles on automatic repost. When Harry or Meghan gets too much media attention, there is a threat to remove their titles. They are fine being Harry and Meghan; this is how the world sees them. William is a 44-year-old man without a plan. He rode Harry’s coattails all those years and now finds standing on his own two feet challenging. First step- see a therapist.
Whatever William. Like, he can’t do it unilaterally. And even if he could muster enough support among the people actually running the country to get it done, it wouldn’t make much of a difference and it would just make him look petty. Also, isn’t it kind of undermining his own claim to prestige? Harry is his full brother. He’s the late Queen’s grandson just as much as William is, and the current King’s son. Never mind the red hair, he looks just like Prince Philip. Either these people have magic blood or they don’t. Which is it?
Titles and money are all William has so ofc he cares.
If he takes the HRH and Prince/Princess titles, they will still be Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their children will be Lord Archie and Lady Lilibet. Those titles require Parliament, who in the past have only removed titles for reasons of treason.
William has no power to remove titles. Andrew still has his, he just doesn’t use them publicly in an agreement with his brother. The Sussex’s are not dependent on William for anything, so he has no leverage. I don’t think he has any over Eugenie either, maybe Beatrice. In any case, I’d just tell him if approached, ” I can tell more stories about you, we can do that or you can go sit down somewhere.” I don’t think William is stable, Chuckles is an idiot and Will is unstable, they’ll bring the entire thing down.
Oh yes, W&K, “who have tried to carry on as normal with their devotion to the crown.”
So much carrying on. Not much devotion.
“Prince William could reduce the size of the Royal Family when he becomes King…”
— No, he could not. Unless he plans to go on a killing spree, a la Henry VIII, he will have no power to reduce the size of the royal family. Getting people’s titles stripped is not removing them from the family.
Does William like coming across as a mean person, None of those named have actually done anything wrong. Unless people think that telling the truth or have a light brown skin is wrong.
The royal family thinks both of those things are wrong, yes.
More additional nonsense.
I’m surprised they aren’t rage barfing about Earl Spencer’s title!
Do it William. Do it.
But also remember that your mother was never ACTUALLY “Princess Diana,” yet that’s what everyone called her and continues to call her.
So bring on Princess Meghan. Let’s go.
W&K look like they’re arresting that elderly lady! Anyway, this is no great shock; it’ll be one of the first things he does. Amongst all the planned vindictive swiping around at relatives, I hope he reinstates Diana’s title, as he vowed to when she died.
That photo of the terrified old woman is on the same level as the picture from the Caribbean showing hands reaching out to them through a chain-link fence.
You have to be incredibly stupid and dim-witted to consider such an image suitable for inclusion in a press report!
He won’t do it, it’s too hard, too complicated, takes too long.
Several observations: 1) watching Will try to be personable (not even charismatic like his brother) with the public is cringe-worthy. He’s so bad at it. He looks absurd and fake. He’s play-acting (badly). 2) William’s only plan for his kingship is to remove the titles of the Sussexes and Yorks (6 people in total). He won’t remove Andy’s titles. He’s not allowed to remove any titles unilaterally (just as Trump is not allowed to remove certain news organizations from press conferences). But they both do what they’re not allowed to do anyway. And don’t do what they SHOULD do for the benefit of the people. 3) His kingly duties will consist of whatever he is doing now– no addition of duties/responsibilities. In other words, pub crawling, hooligan footie watching at the stadium and the parts we don’t see– indulging in his alcoholism and mistresses. I think I’ve covered everything regarding the new shit-show to come. Of course, he cannot be nearly as dangerous and harmful as Trump has been/will be through his second or third term as dictator. There is no more presidency. Only 1 branch of government rules: the executive branch. No more checks and balances.
Isn’t this nonsense getting a little old and tired? What an emotionally immature dickhead. I mean really.
I’d really not like their lives. Look at that photo where he’s trying to smile. And Kate’s big gurny grin. I couldn’t bear to do this all the time – all the performative happiness and crowd pleasing. She obviously doesn’t enjoy it very much. William, however, born into it, and probably confused every day as to why Kate wanted to be part of the BRF when she didn’t have to be.
So once a month and article about Willy removing Sussexes titles. Also several articles about how he and kate don’t talk to or care about Sussexes.
GOT IT.
Like move on ~ talk about all his “great work” he and the “working royals” are doing
There’s a saying ( I don’t know how to phrase this in English) – “Don’t threaten me, don’t threaten me (because you’ll shit your pants)”
Leaving aside the fact that William can wish for whatever he likes—since such matters are the purview of Parliament, not the King—it would take a far more serious reason than marrying a mixed-race woman or moving to the USA. High treason, for instance—something William is decidedly closer to. I’d advise him to be careful what he wishes for; because when that media bubble bursts and our eyes start bleeding, he might be the first one to be kicked out of the Royal Family on his face.
Soooo… Let him. Just. Let him experience the finding out part. He gets massive $$$ and extreme privilege in exchange for being a figurehead. Most of his power is imaginery. What power he has is misused to threaten his family to protect his image using his flunkies and bot armies. IF he starts really rocking the boat, the monarchy that has survived a thousand years will figure out how to persevere and save the class system that benefits so few. He isn’t fit to be king and the harder he huffs and puffs, the more he exposes himself. Harry showed him grace in Spare and could have revealed much more damaging personal information. Uncle Charles Spencer could also tear him apart by writing a book that chronicles the years after Diana’s death. The York sisters were raised by a grifter mother and predatory father. Abuse doesn’t occur in a vaccum and no young woman would have been safe in Andrew’s orbit or with a mother willing to dangle “blood princesses” in front of men like Epstein. No one in their orbit protected them from their dysfunctional parents. Willy has no leverage. Let him take the titles and have his world burned down around him with tell-alls and leaks about his deviance and the behavior the Windsors have tolerated across generations.
There’s no precedent for removing a blood born Prince of England. The only dukedom removed was WWI era treason and that had to be done by parliament.
If Andrew isn’t stripped (he’s not!) then HTF can Bulliam justify any action against Harry? And what’s the cause … being too good?
There’s no precedent for removing a blood born Prince of England. Andrew’s remains in the line of succession and is a Councillor of State.
The only dukedom removed was WWI era treason were 2 who associated with Germany … one was a grandson of Queen Victoria who fought for Germany. He was Duke of Albany but also Duke if Saxe-Coburn in Germany
I just don’t know what good is achieved by taking away titles. What is achieved at all? What is proved. He thinks he’s doing something or appears to be. Just work more regularly, a little more, and shut up with the whining. Just keep busy and keep your stupid mouth shut. As far as him having his hand on Kate’s back: if he wants to keep up this charade about their marriage and USE her as his prop, it would not kill him to show her consideration and respect. She always shows up for him and does her best to perform for him. It wouldn’t kill him to be kind and considerate. Most men are with their wives. And don’t come after me either. I have my issues with Kate’s meanness to Meghyn, but everything aside, he owes his wife some courtesy, and it wouldn’t kill him to show it.
Wee Willie, we know. He might consider testing for memory loss as he’s informec his spokes people aka the rota rats of his future plans of such a course. He might consider planning for a future vacation before he takes on the removal of titles, also plans for a vacation after the removal of titles. Such is the lot of the royals.
I’m so sick of this guy and his incessant whining and vindictiveness. Obviously Harry being out and doing his work is bothering William
Once again, @kaiser, your photo selection is perfect. The picture of Egg makes him look super creepy and Sus. Bravo!
That is not why William wants to punish Harry ….it is not because Harry moved to the US for 7 years…the real reason he is so upset is because Harry was born to be William’s footstool, gopher and punching bag…Harry was supposed to absorb all the bad shit that was actually Williams’s doing as well and stay silent….Harry was supposed to remain financially dependent on William and have a life with his family that William allowed and prescribed. Harry before Meghan was coming around to that as well….and the poof all that disappeared. That is what William is mad about …the spare is no longer there to absorb the abuse of William the bruiser…this is the same problem that Charles has with Meghan and Harry by extension.