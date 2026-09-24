Ingrid Seward: Prince William ‘pushed’ Diana after her 1995 Panorama interview

Over the summer, royal biographer Ingrid Seward repeated an oft-told story about Prince William’s reaction to his mother’s infamous Panorama interview. The interview aired in 1995, when William was at Eton. The Eton headmaster basically allowed William to watch the interview alone, and William raged about it for days and weeks later. There are versions of the story where Diana told William about the interview before it aired, to prepare him. There are versions where Diana visited William at Eton after the interview aired and he screamed at her. Here was the version Seward told this past July:

It remains one of the most defining moments in modern royal history. When Diana, Princess of Wales, secretly recorded her landmark Panorama interview in 1995, her intention was simply to tell her side of a fractured story. But for her eldest son, Prince William, the public broadcast proved to be deeply devastating. Speaking at a special live recording of HELLO!’s A Right Royal Podcast at the Taj 51 Buckingham Gate Suites and Residences, royal author and Majesty magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward revealed that the broadcast triggered the worst argument the mother and son had ever had. The young Prince, who was just 13 and had only recently started his studies at Eton College, was left completely blindsided by the TV special. “He watched it at Eton in his housemaster’s study,” Ingrid told the audience in the hotel’s newly refurbished Ballroom. “He was absolutely furious with her, as well as embarrassed and humiliated. When he next went back to Kensington Palace, he had a huge fight with her – it was really their worst-ever fight. It was all very dramatic, but they did eventually make up. Still, at the time, it was an incredibly distressing and emotional experience for him.”

[From Hello]

So now we’ve got a blindsided 13-year-old William seething over the interview, then getting into a “huge fight” with Diana at Kensington Palace days later? Well, ol’ C-Word had a new twist on this story during her interview, this week, on the Mail’s Palace Confidential YouTube show. Now she claims that William was so “upset” about it that he wanted to “put his hands around her neck” but “instead he just pushed her.” You can see the clip below. As the years pass and more of these stories come out, the more I believe that it’s been common knowledge for many years that William is violently temperamental. If he did assault his mother… gosh. Poor Diana.

🚨THIS WILL GIVE YOU CHILLS 🚨 Ingrid Seward says Prince William was so angry about Princess Diana’s Panorama interview that when he went back home from college, he wanted to put his hands around Princess Diana’s neck. Ingrid says he then pushed her & they had a big… pic.twitter.com/rdyxarwLYK — SK 💃🏾🕺 (@Rimmesfk) September 24, 2026