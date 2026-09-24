Charles Spencer: ‘Can you imagine what a great grandmother Diana would’ve been?’

You know who is having a great month? The Earl Spencer’s publicist and booker. Charles Spencer is well-spoken, clever, with a fascinating mix of patrician haughtiness and flawed, grief-stricken authenticity. Spencer received a tremendous gift last week when Buckingham Palace jumped in to gaslight him before his book was even out. That alone gave his book promotion even more urgency and relevancy, like the aristocrat versus the king, in the battle for who defines Princess Diana’s memory and legacy. On Wednesday, Charles Spencer appeared on Lorraine, a British talk show. I’m including the video at the end of the post – he spoke about the Sussex family’s visit to Althorp in July, and Piers Morgan’s bloviations.

Charles Spencer is sharing new insight into Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s summer stay at Althorp House with their children — and reflecting on the grandmother his sister Princess Diana never got the chance to be. The 9th Earl Spencer, 62, spoke about the family’s July visit to his ancestral home during an appearance on the British talk show Lorraine on Wednesday, Sept. 23, while discussing his new memoir, Swan Song: Diana, My Sister.

“Harry came to stay in the summer with his family, and that was lovely,” Spencer said, offering a rare glimpse into the private visit. “Although when I look, you know, it’s so sad. I saw the two little kids running around, and the sadness of not having… Can you imagine what a great-grandmother Diana would’ve been? Spoiling them rotten.”

On Lorraine, he added that he “stands by” the book, and is weathering the criticism he’s received with the help and support of his wife, professor Cat Spencer.

“It hasn’t rattled me at all. I’m married to a very fabulous woman; she’s Norwegian and very direct,” he said. “And every time we’ve heard of another crashing tsunami of criticism, she just goes, ‘You’re right, they’re wrong, and Diana would be proud.’ And that’s it.”

Piers Morgan threatened legal action on Monday, Sept. 21, against Spencer over alleged “demonstrable lies” about him in the book, per an X statement, which Spencer has since apologized for — though he stands by his account of their phone call soon after Diana’s death.

Host Lorraine Kelly asked him about the allegations from Morgan, to which he replied, “I’m very happy to acknowledge I made a small error, and I’ve apologized, and it will be put right in the second edition. But that’s it.”

Spencer also doubled down on the claims the book makes about King Charles. “I wasn’t setting out to do a hit piece on the king at all. The bits that have been included in the book are totally in context,” he said.

He cited the example of claiming Charles said, “We’ll forget her soon enough,” about his sister following her death at the age of 36. “So that clip you played of me getting through the end of [Diana’s] eulogy, I end with this thing that the final thought I give is that Diana will never be extinguished from our mind,” Spencer said on the show. “That was a direct counter to the King saying, ‘We’ll forget her soon enough.’ So it had to be included, because the strand through the book is: how did this eulogy come about? I use that as a device to look at Diana’s life. So if I didn’t put in the reason, you wouldn’t have the consequence.”