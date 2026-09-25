“Angelina Jolie sold her Los Feliz home after dropping the price” links

Angelina Jolie reportedly sold her Los Feliz home, “the DeMille home,” for $24.75 million. She only put it on the market in the spring, so it sold reasonably fast, although she did have to drop the price from $29.85 million. [Reality Tea]
Is Taylor Swift’s “Pink Clouding” really about Tom Hiddleston? Who knows, but I always enjoy a Tiddles retrospective. [Just Jared]
There’s an international conspiracy against Heated Rivalry. [Socialite Life]
Will You Can See Everything be an Oscar contender? [LaineyGossip]
Review of Primetime: Robert Pattinson is unhinged. [Pajiba]
Richard Quinn’s show was glamorous. [Go Fug Yourself]
Zara Larsson: airplanes make me horny. [OMG Blog]
Julianne Hough is a multitasker in the bathroom. [Seriously OMG]
Another Duggar wedding. [Starcasm]
Fall TV lineup – what’s coming back? [Hollywood Life]
Zohran Mamdani is very memeable. [Buzzfeed]
Good for her. She is free now. Wonderful.
There is not an international conspiracy against HR. Please. But I would say there’s some interesting politics at play between the Canadian film industry and the Hollywood one that has to do with tax credits and various other money-type things and yes absolutely Carney and Trump, to an extent, are a part of that. Even the arts get wrapped up in a trade war.That does not have anything to do with these awards though, imo.
Anyways, is anyone planning to watch the Different World sequel on Netflix this wknd? I grew up watching the original so I’m def gonnna check it out. And again, The Best of the Best was a super cute dance movie.
Ugh, the Heated Rivalry drama is just another measure of how outdated these awards categories are. Awards shows are fun. Red carpet fashion is fun. But they just haven’t kept up with streaming and globalization of productions (among a million other things they haven’t kept up with).
Just the fact that there is an Emmys and an international Emmy’s that is not televised is proof of that. Or same it is televised and I just dont know about it.
Motivated seller. Honestly, sometimes the monetary loss is worth so much more. This is one of those times.
Huddleston is married (more or less) with two children…when will she grow up and stop reliving her youth of men? I had hoped marriage would do it but apparently not…yawn
If you actually listen to the song it’s not about him, or any man it’s about her guilt of being selfish and using the person. And being sorry she lied and hurt a good person.
That is grown up, what isn’t is not listening or watching something and making a judgement based on a headline.
The song is about HER, not him or any man. It is about her regret for using someone, lying to them and possibly hurting them. It’s a very adult theme.
TBH I rarely watch the award shows any more or pay attention to who wins them. The whole “Oscar campaign” thing is a huge turnoff; you see that it’s not about the craft of acting or the art of filmmaking, it’s about politics and who is popular with the Academy.
Happy for Angelina, hope she sold it to someone who appreciates history and architecture and not some tech bro that will turn it into a sterile box. Because it’s an amazing house.
Glad Rob Patterson is getting praise, I am truly shocked what a wonderful actor he turned out to be, didn’t see that coming from Twilight.