In 2018, Gisele Bundchen wrote a letter to Tom Brady, begging him to retire

There’s a new biography of Tom Brady called Brady: An American Story and the Price of Greatness. The “price” is that Tom stupidly ruined his marriage and got involved with some very strange junk science. Both of which were choices made by Brady! Anyway, the Mail had some interesting excerpts, and it looks like the book has a lot of information about the end of Tom and Gisele Bundchen’s marriage. Real ones remember that Gisele was Tom’s ride-or-die for 13 years, and she asked him repeatedly to retire. Tom repeatedly blew off those requests. The final blow was when Tom retired, then quickly unretired and signed on for one more NFL season. That was the point of no return for Gisele, who basically exited their marriage in body, mind and spirit at that moment. Some highlights:
Gisele tried to talk Tom into retirement after the 2017 Super Bowl: In 2017, minutes after Brady had just masterminded the greatest comeback in NFL history to win his sixth Super Bowl, Gisele and their two children ran onto the field to celebrate. But the first words Gisele said to her husband of eight years had nothing to do with the game and everything to do with the future: Would now be the perfect time to retire? Brady didn’t know what to say. He hugged his wife and acted as if he hadn’t heard the question. Later that night in Houston, as the team celebrated, Gisele pressed her husband a second time. Brady was unresponsive. After a third attempt, he finally answered. ‘Too bad, babe,’ he said. ‘I’m having too much fun right now.’
Gisele tried again one year later: Gisele went for a more direct approach in 2018, days after Brady and the New England Patriots had suffered a gut-wrenching Super Bowl loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Gisele wrote her husband a letter – serious, handwritten. She explained that their marriage wasn’t working. She needed more of him, more of his time, more of his attention, more of his heart. She needed him to be present when he was at home, not responding to text messages on his constantly buzzing cell phone or replaying a game in his mind. She needed more help with the kids. She needed the chance to sleep in just a few days a week. She needed more time for her own career.
Tom never acted like Gisele’s career was a big deal: ‘People need to understand that Gisele was a bigger international star than Tom,’ said a former Brady teammate. ‘She was getting tired of living on Tom’s schedule and being somewhat in his shadow during football season. She has a lot of pride, too. And, I mean, how many times did you see Tom supporting her career? There clearly were imbalances there.’ The couple went to marriage counselling, but Brady eventually filed the heartfelt letter in a drawer. He’d pull it out on contemplative nights and reread every word, wanting to be reminded that he needed to tend to his marriage with the same tenacity he tended to his job.
Moving to Florida in early 2020 when Brady signed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Worried that enrolling their young children at a new school would be ‘too much change,’ Gisele committed to homeschooling Benny and Vivian in Tampa. ‘We were only going to stay for a year,’ she said. One year turned to two.
Brady’s retirement than un-retirement in early 2022: At first, Gisele made the right noises, expressing public support for her husband’s decision to play on… But when Brady walked into One Buc Place in July for the start of training camp, the sight of him – gaunt and cadaverous – was that of a man worn thin, reduced to bone and sorrow. In truth, Gisele had been so upset at Brady’s U-turn that she had flown off to Costa Rica. Brady wound up taking Benny and Vivian, then 12 and 9, to their first day of class at a new private school in Florida.
Gisele is an astrology girlie: ‘Then one day, Gisele, who is really into astrology, basically looked into the stars and told Tom, “We’re not compatible.” And just like that, she was done. But what triggered that? Was it the years of feeling like she wasn’t his top priority? That he kept playing when she’d asked him to step away? Maybe. Or was there a particular spiritual adviser telling her, “Hey, this relationship is bad for you. Get out of it now. Even the stars are telling you that.” One thing is certain: In no way, shape or form was this a normal marital breakdown.’
I have such strong memories of the lead-up to the divorce announcement in 2022, when Gisele was clearly telegraphing that her marriage was over and she was totally done with Tom, and he was just wandering around like it was business as usual. It wasn’t the astrology or the spiritual advisor either – Gisele was simply done as soon as Tom decided to un-retire. I honestly believe that. If he had retired when he promised, I believe Gisele probably would have stayed. Apparently, sources claim that Tom was really torn up about Gisele moving on with Joaquim Valente and getting pregnant and remarried within a few years. Oh well!
Photos courtesy of Gisele’s Instagram, Tom’s Instagram, Cover Images, Backgrid and Avalon Red.
I remember that it seemed like she just bounced. There were stories about how sudden it was and how distraught he was.
But it was hardly sudden; he just didn’t really take on board what she’d been saying for ages. She’d already been mourning the marriage for a long time. He definitely took her for granted.
I think her leaving was, at that point, after so many years and attempts to fix things, one of those things that’s not even really a conscious decision. After prolonged hurting, sometimes your entire being just says NOPE and a switch flips and that’s it.
Wasn’t he also on that plane ride with Ben Affleck and the nanny?
I think she was wearing Tom’s rings or something?
That was obviously Ben’s sin, but it was also a crappy move by Tom too.
Yes there were pics of the nanny with all of Tom’s rings on. He was probably cheating on Gisele, kinda like how he cheated on pregnant Bridget with Gisele herself. He is trash.
Male entitlement is real folks
Especially among athletes.
I can’t be bothered to check but was this book also written by a man? Because it sounds so. Like, he kept rereading the letter, contemplating every word LOL. He did not. He was blindsided by the divorce, and even if Gisele bothered to explain her feelings one last time about why she is out, he was like “OK but what was the problem” or “but I was doing it all for you guys” or “when did I ever not consider you just give me one example”. I’ve heard all of the above so many times from my husband. And the part about her looking at the stars. Come on. She might be into astrology but that wasn’t the trigger. And then they add that it wasn’t a normal divorce. Yes it was. Women go through this all the time and end it the same way for the same reasons.
I’ve been a New England Patriots fan since before Tom Brady’s time. Hell, I was a fan before Bob Kraft even bought the team, so I watched that entire dynamic unfold from afar.
I saw how he treated Bridget Moynahan when she got pregnant. I remember how he let Gisele act like that little boy was entirely hers until public outrage forced her to back down. It’s not surprising how he brushed aside Gisele’s feelings after she supported him, especially after losing her money in that cryptocurrency scam.
He’s the youngest and only son from a strict Catholic family—he’s just spoiled rotten.
Frankly, I’m glad he was torn up by Gisele’s romance and eventual marriage to Joaquim. Fumbling one of the world’s top models only for her to have another baby with her new husband? What a moron.
By the way, @Kaiser, it’s NFL season, not NHL. Not that it matters. The NFL and Brady deserve ALL the disrespect.
The divorce came out of nowhere. He was totally blindsided.
*chef’s kiss*, Lady Ultimate!
My ex said the same, despite the years of problems, failed counseling, and me begging him to change. I’ve seen too many other men say this and I think they genuinely are blindsided. But they’re shocked not because their wives were miserable – they’re shocked that there is finally a consequence to their crappy actions. Too many of these men assume they can ignore their spouses’ misery and not be held accountable.
Aside from what his refusal to retire was doing to his marriage, these guys don’t give a second thought to what years of concussions and other injuries do to their health. This same story will be Taylor Swift in a few years.
Yes, Gisele should have watched how he treated Bridget when she got pregnant and had the baby. I think he sent her a gift basket of diet food to be encouraging about her losing the weight? And deserting her during the pregnancy to be a world-class supermodel. Always watch how your man treats other women, particularly past wives/girlfriends. Because he’ll treat you that way, too. And he did. So glad Bridget and Gisele got on with their lives. I hope it was all worth it to Tom.
The article answers its own question. She left after years of telling him how she felt and him completely ignoring those feelings. He assumed she would continue on because he always got what he wanted and so of course he was blindsided when she left. He couldn’t believe something was happening that he couldn’t control anymore. This woman did all she could and was finally done. She did nothing wrong and all these “how did it happen?” are ridiculous. I don’t particularly like or care about these people but even I can see exactly why this went down the way it did.
I agree with a comment above: it was hardly sudden. She stayed for years while obviously hoping for change from him. I even remember them “joking” that his one true love is football. On more than one occasion.
Plus, he himself said that even during the off-season, he pursued his other interests instead of spending time with his family.
From personal experience: I also tried to salvage my marriage for years. One day it’s just that one small thing – the last straw that breaks the camel’s back. After that, I did not cry anymore. I was just done. I mourned years before my marriage was over. After that day, it was just relief. A decision was made and I no longer had to stay in this situation.
I imagine, something similar happened here.
The lives they are leading now are also very telling. She finally found her family man. Lives a quiet life. Tom is just running around constantly, making a fool of himself (that roast comes to mind! Man, that was really telling!) and showing off his “bling”. As deep as a puddle that guy…
Seriously. Not long after the divorce was announced, he was modeling underwear. It was cringe and so is he.
He was having “too much fun”. Good for her for leaving that behind
When Gisele took off for Costa Rica, he just HAD to take his own kids to school. Won’t anyone think of Tom?
Gisele did well to leave him. He ignored her and his family for years. She was alone trying to get it right. It takes 2 in a relationship. Tom must have LOTS of regret today. At the end of this life, all the rings and recognition for playing good football will be really worth NOTHING.
Also Tom “having” to take care of his kids LOL yeah boy, do your job. Dads dont babysit their own kids – they take care of them.
I don’t think Tom has/will have regrets about Gisele. He’s too superficial for that–not introspective enough. It’s always about him. He probably will always believe she deserted him and it’s all on her. White men never really accept blame.
I don’t think it’s anything to do with a “white” man issue. I think many MEN often do not accept blame for a failing marriage. Color of skin has nothing to do about it.
Giselle’s response to the end of her marriage was much the same as a person who loses their partner after a long, difficult terminal illness. Their grieving process after the actual death looks much different than someone who loses their loved one unexpectedly, as they’d already mourned the loss of their person throughout the illness and end of their life process.
Giselle is much the same; she seemed to move on quickly, because she’d spent years mourning and grieving the relationship she was actively losing to her selfish husband. She probably had therapy for years, talked it out with friends and family, everything she needed to find closure and peace, long before she actually left, because Tom was constantly refusing to help her save the marriage.
It’s his own fault, always was. He wanted a cheerleader, not a partner. She fulfilled the role for ages, and likely just wanted reciprocity and equal time for her career and needs, and Mr. Football Star just couldn’t set his ego aside for that 🤷♀️
Did she really think when she met him that she was going to have the marriage or the man she deserved? When you marry one of these guys, especially someone who is the most successful professional quarterback in decades, it’s delusional not to accept the situation for what it is. I don’t blame her or him – they both realized they wanted something different after it was too late. But I don’t feel badly for her.