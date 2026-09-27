Weeks ago, we learned that Prince Harry made a promise to a now-102-year-old World War II veteran named Ed Marshall. Harry met Mr. Marshall last year, during some Remembrance events in Canada, and Harry ended up agreeing to skydive with him. As it turns out, Mr. Marshall’s doctors absolutely refused to allow a 102-year-old man to jump out of a plane, so Harry then agreed to jump on Marshall’s behalf. Well, once Harry wrapped up his New York events last week, he flew to Toronto, and he skydived in tandem. Because there are rules or laws about who gets to jump solo, and Harry didn’t have the right license or training. So he jumped, he landed, he’s safe. He immediately called Meghan and told her it went well, then he chatted with CTV.
Prince Harry is taking his latest charity challenge to new heights. The Duke of Sussex took part in a daring skydive outside Toronto, making good on a promise to a 102-year-old World War II veteran while raising awareness and support for military charities.
Harry, 42, first crossed paths with veteran Ed Marshall during a visit to the veterans center at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto last November. The pair connected over their shared military backgrounds and commitment to supporting the veteran community — and hatched a plan to jump out of a plane together.
After a medical evaluation determined that the 102-year-old veteran couldn’t safely make the jump, Marshall’s grandson, Bailey, stepped in to skydive alongside Harry in his place. Marshall still joined them for the flight, cheering them on from the plane.
“Ed’s been really excited about this. There’s no version where you can let a 102-year-old veteran down,” Harry said after completing the jump to CTV. “He was devastated that he couldn’t jump, but it was great to have him in the back,” Harry added. “They did put a parachute on him. We did think that he was probably going to jump by himself — glad he didn’t and he’s still here! And he’s going to be 103 in a few months’ time.”
Harry’s first call after the jump was to his wife, Meghan Markle.
“We noticed you called your wife, the Duchess, immediately afterwards,” the interviewer said, before asking how difficult it had been to convince her to let him take part in the skydive as a father of two.
“I didn’t have to convince her, but she was relieved once we were down,” Harry said. “It took quite a while to get up, so I think she was like, ‘Are they down yet? Are they down yet?’ ”
I’m proud of Harry for jumping and I bet he was secretly glad it was a tandem jump. While Harry has a reckless streak, he’s 42 and a father of two young children! Best to not take any chances. In another part of the interview, Harry was asked directly why he moved his family back to the UK and he shrugged off the question quickly, saying yet again that “It’s been great to be back on British soil” and “The kids are happy in school, and it gives me a chance to really focus on Invictus in Birmingham. The Games are in July next year.” Harry and the fakakta British soil. He’s mentioned that “British soil” line like three different times in two weeks. I guess he really was homesick for Trauma Blender Isle.
Screencaps courtesy of CTV’s YouTube videos.
This is a really lovely story. He remains comitted to his work with Veterans. I do want to shout out Invictus and how that organization has connected with organizations serving veterans all over the world. The jump supported a couple of Canadian charities supporting veterans both of which Invuctus has built ties with over the years.
Glad Harry is safe and no doubt Meghan was worrying until he was safely on the ground.
Harry is fearless and it must scare Meghan a lot. Meghan doesn’t do all the physical stuff. I remember her screaming when she was tubing at the Invictus Games in Vancouver while Harry was going down headfirst. He’s always surfing and is up for anything. I imagine that she sits there and waits to hear he’s okay. They respect each other for their similarities and their differences.
Imho, Meghan is a yoga/pilates person not a sporty person, who also enjoys supporting her husband’s more daring adventures.
Hurrah Harry! Congratulations on your jump!
He says British soil not home. It’s the press that say he’s returned home. I think his answer all but says that the move to the UK is temporary but extended. As for the jump, it’s good that he was able to keep his promise to Ed and that he landed safely.
I noticed that too, and think it’s very telling.He is actively protecting Invictus after seeing what happened with Sentebale and Willy’s allies.
By keeping tight control and personally overseeing the operations he ensures Invictus won’t be taken over, misused, or ultimately dismantled.
Amy bee exactly. The reporter guy kept trying to make him say move. Harry never said home or move. Meg & h are very intentional with their words. In h&m statement they never used the term move. They used the phrase spend time twice. Their spokesman told the nyt this will be a short term stay. Meghan and harry said they will spend extended period in the uk this autumn. The extended period will take place over autumn. Extended period means approximately 3 months .
Well, good for Harry. I don’t see the problem with “British soil.” It’s an idiom, but also the essence of Britain, not the monarchy, not the government, not the press.
And, as @AmyBee says, “not home.” From the first time he used it, I noticed and believe that Harry’s definitely using “British soil” to distinguish between the two, establishing a clear boundary. I don’t have a problem with it.
I love that his week in North America ran circles around all the Left Behinds combined. I laughed when he talked about “UNGA.” Take that, Peggy.
It’s home in the elemental, chthonic sense. Like the stories about the Greek author Kazantzakis keeping a handful of Cretan soil in his pocket.
*runs off to look up chthonic*
I love this take on Harry’s attachment to the land of his birth. Kazantzakis is a very apt comparison. Meghan might have some thoughts about pockets full of soil, however. 😏
Very interesting that he said “British soil” and not “it’s good to be home.” He’s drawing a line there. And he does make it sound like this is mostly about Invictus.
The contrast between him and William is just so stark and that’s the issue with him being back in the UK. William would never do something like this – even if he was allowed to by security etc.
Interesting how most of the major British news outlets have ignored this story.
Deliberately, no doubt. Looks like they’re on a mission to focus the public’s minds on anything negative they can bring up about Harry and Meghan, while studiously ignoring positive stories such as this one.
The footage of Harry doing the jump looks fantastic! It could easily have been front page for the likes of The Times or Telegraph. Added to his various speeches in New York last week, it would have been quite a newsworthy package.
But – horror! They can’t possibly show Harry in a good light, can they! Might make some other Royals look lazy and pathetic, LoL
Very good observation, @Eurydice.
By making the distinction between “British soil” vs “home” H is taking control of the narrative away from the brf client- media cabal that want to influence their minions to think of the Suussexc return as H “coming home.”
H is saying clearly that he’s brought his family on an extended VISIT to the land of his birth.
For Harry, the sky is the limit — literally.
That he’s raising funds for a Veterans’ charity with this is just the cherry on top of the icing on the cake.
Meanwhile TOB scooters around Windsor to show off his relatability and down-to-earthness to the *fellow kids*.
NoBs, interesting point. I am so relieved that Harry made that jump and everything went smoothly. Maybe if they stop covering Harry and Meghan, the Wails might be less jealous and vindictive? I hope if the news stays off of them, and the press covers the dinky, low-energy activities of the Wails, the Sussexes can rest easier about their family’s lives being in jeopardy in an enemy country?
Someday in the distant future when future denizens of earth study the effects of mass media and the influence of social media etc…. At the dawn of AI, in our era, which is clearly a cosmic pivot for the human race, this story — of William and Harry — will provide material for all kinds of eager students of the peculiar strain of anthropology that mass consciousness summons into existence. Because this is the single most salient example of organic vs astroturf coverage I have ever seen, in my decades on this planet. You just know if William ever jumped out of a plane with unbridled selfless enthusiasm it would be wall to wall coverage. It’s just… like a fairy tale in which two kids were switched at birth and the good prince was cast out of society. My opinion of the UK as an expat here is dented severely by the way the media treats these two brothers. I mean. Really.
YankeeDoodles, very well observed. But I hope the new British media exclusion of Harry will save his life. And I also hope he gets security. He’s a sitting duck without it, as Pa planned.
In the fairy tales, though, it’s always the youngest child, the non-heir, who goes out into the world and unexpectedly makes their life into something amazing… Harry’s got that narrative on lockdown, complete with the intelligent, kind, beautiful Princess to fall in love with and marry. 💛💛💛☀️🌙✨️