Prince Harry completed a tandem skydive on behalf of a 102-year-old veteran

Weeks ago, we learned that Prince Harry made a promise to a now-102-year-old World War II veteran named Ed Marshall. Harry met Mr. Marshall last year, during some Remembrance events in Canada, and Harry ended up agreeing to skydive with him. As it turns out, Mr. Marshall’s doctors absolutely refused to allow a 102-year-old man to jump out of a plane, so Harry then agreed to jump on Marshall’s behalf. Well, once Harry wrapped up his New York events last week, he flew to Toronto, and he skydived in tandem. Because there are rules or laws about who gets to jump solo, and Harry didn’t have the right license or training. So he jumped, he landed, he’s safe. He immediately called Meghan and told her it went well, then he chatted with CTV.

Prince Harry is taking his latest charity challenge to new heights. The Duke of Sussex took part in a daring skydive outside Toronto, making good on a promise to a 102-year-old World War II veteran while raising awareness and support for military charities.

Harry, 42, first crossed paths with veteran Ed Marshall during a visit to the veterans center at Sunnybrook Hospital in Toronto last November. The pair connected over their shared military backgrounds and commitment to supporting the veteran community — and hatched a plan to jump out of a plane together.

After a medical evaluation determined that the 102-year-old veteran couldn’t safely make the jump, Marshall’s grandson, Bailey, stepped in to skydive alongside Harry in his place. Marshall still joined them for the flight, cheering them on from the plane.

“Ed’s been really excited about this. There’s no version where you can let a 102-year-old veteran down,” Harry said after completing the jump to CTV. “He was devastated that he couldn’t jump, but it was great to have him in the back,” Harry added. “They did put a parachute on him. We did think that he was probably going to jump by himself — glad he didn’t and he’s still here! And he’s going to be 103 in a few months’ time.”

Harry’s first call after the jump was to his wife, Meghan Markle.

“We noticed you called your wife, the Duchess, immediately afterwards,” the interviewer said, before asking how difficult it had been to convince her to let him take part in the skydive as a father of two.

“I didn’t have to convince her, but she was relieved once we were down,” Harry said. “It took quite a while to get up, so I think she was like, ‘Are they down yet? Are they down yet?’ ”