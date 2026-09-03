Prince Harry plans to skydive on behalf of a 102-year-old Canadian veteran

Can you even imagine living to 102 years old? I cannot. I’m not one of those “let me do everything possible to live forever” people. I hope when my time comes, it’s swift and painless and I’m old enough that people won’t be surprised by it. Well, there’s a 102-year-old Canadian veteran who wants to mark his birthday with a second skydive. The veteran, Ed Marshall, happened to meet Prince Harry last year, when Harry went to Canada for Remembrance events. Harry apparently pledged to skydive with Marshall this year, and it might actually happen?
Prince Harry has made a pact with a 102-year-old Canadian veteran, who just two years ago, jumped out of a plane to skydive for charity. To mark his 100th birthday in July 2024, Ed Marshall took a leap of faith, skydiving and raising more than $100,000 for Sick Kids Hospital in Toronto.
During the tandem jump, Marshall fell more than 11,000 feet, more than double the height he’d jumped from while training as a member of the 1st Canadian Parachute Battalion at the end of the Second World War.
“When you’re freefalling, you’re falling at about 125 miles per hour, which is pretty fast,” noted Marshall.
The centenarian shared the story of his big birthday leap with Prince Harry last November while he visited Sunnybrook Hospitals Veterans Centre in Toronto.
According to the Sunnybrook Foundation, “Ed amazed Prince Harry when he proudly recounted the fundraising skydive, he completed to mark his 100th birthday. The idea stuck, and together, they devised a plan for another jump.”
Speaking to CTV News, the veteran shared that he found Prince Harry to be “a nice guy, so I told him I was planning on jumping again and he said, ‘well I’ll join you,’ so I took him up on that,” said Marshall.
At the time, Marshall and his family thought the Duke of Sussex was just being polite. Turns out the challenge has been accepted by Prince Harry who called Marshall two weeks ago to confirm his participation in the big jump that’s scheduled for later this month.
Though Marshall, who still refuses to use a wheelchair, has been told he’ll have to participate in the days events with his feet firmly planted on the ground.
“My doctor got wind of this (skydiving plan) and sent me for all these tests, turns out I’ve only got 50 per cent (function) of my heart,” said Marshall. So instead, Marshall’s grandson, Bailey will now take the leap in his grandfather’s honour along with Prince Harry.
“My grandson, he’s never jumped before, but he has the right attitude about this, and I hope he enjoys it,” sharedMarshall.
The jump will support Sunnybrook and the True Patriot Love Foundation, two organizations dedicated to serving Canada’s military and veteran communities. The hope is that the jump will raise thousands of dollars.
Marshall has spent much of his life in service of his country. With his 103rd birthday quickly approaching this December, he continues to serve and help Canadians through his charitable work, now with the help of a member of the Royal Family. Asked what it means to him to still be making a positive impact on the world, Marshall shares that he feels “very fortunate that I’m healthy enough to do it. If I can serve, I will as long as I’m able to,” he said with a smile.
If Marshall’s doctors allowed him to skydive in 2024, why are they worried about him skydiving two years later? Marshall’s condition and mobility cannot be that different in two years. Anyway, it’s sweet that Harry is keeping his word and that he’s kept this on his schedule for nearly a year. While Harry has done some daredevil stuff, I don’t think he’s ever jumped out of a plane for fun. I would be scream-barfing all the way down, if I didn’t pass out cold. But I’m sure Harry will have a nice time.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images. Thanks My 2 cents and Holly for the tip!
God bless ‘em both, but not in a million years, sorry.
Harry has jumped out of planes before. I think it was in 2017 that it was reported he’s a talented skydiver.
I would never do this. Good for Harry for keeping his promise.
My dad wanted to go skydiving when he was young but his mom wouldn’t sign off. So later when I was in college, I saved my money and we went skydiving together. We both tandem jumped with a professional and got videos done. My dad was fine but my face turned green and I felt like I was going to be sick going up in that small plane. I did not want to do it. I kinda forgot that I didn’t love heights until we started going up in that tiny plane. But I did it and it was actually insane awesome. So fun. Never did it again though! You know Meghan would never. She didn’t even wana tube down that snow hill.
In high school a friend & I always talked about skydiving. I never did but she did & I remember her saying jumping felt safer than remaining in that little plane.
So, now the ”stay at home” – ”hands on-full-time-dad” is the one who announces a foreign trip first? But the British tabloids and rota rats knew for sure that Meghan was the one who was going to go back and forward between the UK and US for her business 😂
Dont forget he also has climate week activities in NYC in late September
Better him than me!! But this is True Blue Harry, isn’t it? He called two weeks ago (so, mid August) to confirm what even the veteran himself considered a casual agreement for December. Harry stays true to his word, and true to his commitment to veterans. These are the two biggest reasons I support Harry pretty much unconditionally. I won’t send $$ to Ontario’s Hospital (I’m deeply angry with Doug Ford’s messing with teachers and health care) but I will donate to Vancouver’s Children Hospital, and make it known it is specifically in honour of this moment, when the dive happens.
Children’s Hospital in Vancouver does incredible work and support for children and families. Thank you for supporting them.
This is great that Harry is doing this. Not a fan of Doug Ford for the reasons you mentioned plus other ones. Hospitals have had to do fundraising for many years even under Liberal and NDP governments. Sunnybrook has a large veterans wing. But BC children’s is also a good choice.
I have skydived before it’s a great experience and something that shocked everyone I knew especially my adult children, but given the opportunity everyone should try it at least once. I look forward to seeing Prince Harry on this adventure.
Skydiving is a gigantic feeling, got the jump for my 30th birthday, yeah, some time ago, am 63 now. But: I absolutely would do it again without hesitation – even without Harry. But preferably with..
me too! We could all jump with him and form a free fall circle!
Aw, that’s sweet. It’s very like Harry to commit to it and go through with it. And I feel like skydiving is in his wheelhouse. I know people who have done it but I’ve never had the desire. I’m not afraid of heights or flying, not really. And I’ve often had “flying dreams” where it’s basically like I’m a bird and it’s amazing. Still don’t want to jump out of a plane.
A friend of ours took his two sons skydiving, and his wife posted on social media that all of her guys “jumped out of a perfectly good airplane.” LMAO. Her father was an actual navy pilot so she just sort of rolled her eyes at anyone doing it for fun.
Yes, there can be significant changes in two years – especially at that age. My parents are both 89. I can’t begin to tell you the vast changes in the last two years. Things they could have easily done, seen, heard then aren’t so simple anymore – and some not even possible.
Yeah, a heart operating at 50% capacity doesn’t sound so good to me.
Harry trained with the British Army ‘Red Devils’ display team in 2012.
I just want to say, thank you for your service Ed and Harry. God bless and Happy early Birthday to you Ed.
I went skydiving once in ‘92. It was tandem and the guy had to chuck us both off the plane because I froze. I know I screamed the whole way down but because we were going so fast I never heard it. It goes quick! Glad I did it once but never needed to do it again.
Good on Harry, I hope they have a great time.
Nope. Nope. Nope. Hell no.
But this is very menschy of Harry to keep his promise to this veteran.
William would never. He needed spotters to walk across a beam.
When will this take place? I assume in Canada. Wondering if Harry will be attending anything during UN week. If so, he’ll be on the continent.
I at first read this that Harry was jumping in lieu of the Veteran, but I can’t imagine anyone in their hundred’s being allowed to jump. I am glad his grandson has stepped in, as he should. As a helicopter pilot, what do I know, but wouldn’t any pilot as part of their training be taught to jump from a flying aircraft? Just in case? Yes, it is incredibly super of Harry to do. He continues to show the Palace and the world that they do not have control of him honoring his fellow soldiers. Now that he is not a working royal, they are not in control of finding ways to humiliate Harry through something he dearly loves. And they cannot take away the fact that Harry is a decorated veteran.
Good point. I would expect any pilot would learn how to parachute just in case. You don’t want to do it for the very first time when you HAVE to do it.
Well, one of my grandmothers (veteran of WWl Army field hospital) died two weeks shy of 103. She was doing pretty well until 101 or so, but her general health really did start the noticeable decline then.
I hope he + his grandson and Harry raise a lot of money!
But – yeep! to the thought of sky-diving (if you don’t have to)
Can you imagine Scooter sky-diving for ANY cause or even for fun? No, his precious carcass will remain firmly on the ground as he exploits his totally random great fortune from Fate. Hopefully Karma won’t get it so wrong, you know?
I am never ever ever going to skydive. I just cant do it. I can barely tolerate roller coasters – the height, yes, but also the feeling in your stomach of falling. No thank you!
But good for Harry for keeping his word lol.
Interesting that just before Harry flew into UK for a stint of living in the UK, he was with US veterans and received some kind of recognition. Now he’s doing something with Canadian vets. Meanwhile, the UK is trying to make Harry sound like someone who doesn’t have international recognition for his work? The Windsors are looking more and more pathetic. I looks like Harry is going to be very visible this fall, and Meghan is going to be very quiet with her children and her business doing necessary behind the scenes business. I’ll bet they will not be seen doing anything with any of the working royals. They might show up at Charle’s Christmas lunch (if William and Kate boycott again) before flying off to to Cali for Christmas. They are establishing their independence and their right to live and work in the UK as well as US.
One’s health can dramatically change in two years at any age, but certainly when one is already starting to physically fail. Good luck to them all – this would be a hard no for me.
The header picture of Harry saluting made me realize that William doesn’t even know how to salute correctly. A recent picture of it looked feckless, lazy, perfunctory and disrespectful. So now we know with absolute certainty that he really can’t do anything correctly.
I use to want to sky dive, but this change in life has me terrified of heights!
Harry is such a prince!