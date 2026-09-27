The Fred Astaire bio-pic casts Margaret Qualley & Sabrina Carpenter (as Ginger Rogers)

When Tom Holland promoted The Odyssey and the latest Spider-Man movie back to back, he was frequently asked what was next, given his hectic schedule. Tom sort of broke the news that the long-gestating Fred Astaire bio-pic would hopefully be next, given that he’s spent several years attached to it. Well, he was correct, they’ve finally put this project together. They have a script, they have a director, and now they’ve cast their Ginger Rogers and their Adele Astaire, Fred’s sister.
Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter have joined Tom Holland in the Spider-Man star’s next project: the untitled Fred Astaire biopic in which Holland will portray the iconic actor and dancer.
The development comes nearly five years after Holland first revealed he would be leading the project.
Qualley will star as Adele Astaire, and Carpenter will star as Ginger Rogers. Fred and Adele were major stars on Broadway and London’s West End before Fred Astaire went on to be one of cinema’s greatest stars with co-star and dance partner Rogers.
Paul King will direct the film. It is being produced by Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor on behalf of Pascal Pictures, Ben Holden and Josh Hyams on behalf of Lightbulb Pictures and Tom Holland on behalf of Billy17. Executive Producers are Harry Holland and Will South on behalf of Billy17, Will Clarke and Andy Mayson on behalf Altitude Films and Steven Levenson. Ava Astaire McKenzie lends her support to the project. Her son, Tyler McKenzie, serves as a consultant and co-producer.
[From Deadline]
I mean, as soon as they found a guy like Tom, with his dance background, this Astaire bio-pic should have been swiftly greenlit. It’s possible they wanted to wait until Tom got old enough to play a more mature Astaire though. And I love that Tom is coming in as a producer too. As for his costars… Margaret Qualley has a lengthy dance background. She had years of dance training, she was close to becoming a professional dancer, and she’s used her dance background in various projects as well (Fosse/Verdon, music videos and a memorable Kenzo commercial). Sabrina is, in my opinion, the wild card here. While Sabrina dances on stage and in her music videos, it’s not very high quality? Still, she seems to have enough of a dance background to know that she’ll have to train like hell to imitate Ginger Rogers, generally considered to be one of the best dancers ever on screen.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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ELMONT, NEW YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 11: Sabrina Carpenter wearing a vintage Bob Mackie dress from Tab Vintage arrives at the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 11, 2024 in Elmont, New York, United States.,Image: 907006196, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Sabrina Carpenter, Credit line: Xavier Collin / Image Press Agency / Avalon
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ELMONT, NASSAU COUNTY, NEW YORK, USA – SEPTEMBER 07: American singer, songwriter, and actress Sabrina Carpenter, winner of the awards for best pop artist, best visual effects, best cinematography, best editing and best direction for ‘Manchild’ and best album for ‘Short n’ Sweet’ poses in the press room at the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards held at UBS Arena on September 7, 2025 in Elmont, Nassau County, New York, United States.,Image: 1035324176, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Pictured: Sabrina Carpenter, Credit line: Jorge Estrellado/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, USA – JULY 27: Tom Holland wearing custom Jacquemus, styled by Crystalle Cox arrives at the Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures’ ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ held at the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood on July 27, 2026 in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California, United States.,Image: 1119475107, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no , Pictured: Tom Holland , Credit line: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon
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New York, NY – Celebrities attend in style the 2024 Time100 Next at Chelsea Piers in New York City.
Pictured: Sabrina Carpenter
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Paris, FRANCE Celebrities at the photocall of the Chanel “Haute Couture Spring/Summer 2026 Collection” fashion show, during Paris Fashion Week.
Pictured: Margaret Qualley
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New York, NY Tom Holland and Zendaya were spotted holding hands as they headed to an event in New York City. Zendaya stunned in a chic black plunging dress with a thigh-high slit and pointed heels, while Tom kept his look classic in a navy crewneck sweater, light blue jeans, and black boots. The couple stayed close as they made their way through the city with security escorting them to the venue. Pictured: Tom Holland, Zendaya BACKGRID USA 16 JULY 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Radio One Big Weekend at Stockwood Park.
Featuring: Sabrina Carpenter
Where: Luton, United Kingdom
When: 27 May 2024
Credit: Mark Cavill/Cover Images
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Vanity Fair Oscar Party held at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts
Featuring: Margaret Qualley
Where: Beverly Hlls, California, United States
When: 02 Mar 2025
Credit: Jennifer Bloc/Future Image/Cover Images
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Fan event for the new movie ‘Spider-Man: Brand New Day’ at UCI Luxe East Side Gallery on Uber Platz, Berlin
Featuring: Tom Holland, Zendaya
Where: Berlin, Berlin, Germany
When: 22 Jun 2026
Credit: Nicole Kubelka/Future Image/Cover Images
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Adele was Fred’s sister, not his wife.
my bad, fixed it
Sabrina starred in the Netflix dance movie Work and showed great physicality. I think the audition process was fairly long and I bet a lot of it came down to chemistry with Tom. Margaret beat out Monica Barbaro who is also a great actor/dancer.
While all these performers are great, they are terribly miscast. But maybe people won’t care. There are probably very few of us who watch the old musicals.
I can kinda see Margaret as Fred’s sister. But Sabrina as Ginger Rogers is gonna be a stretch (although I don’t know much about her acting or dancing abilities). I wonder who they’ll cast as Fred’s favorite dance partner, and my personal favorite, Rita Hayworth. Or if she’ll even be in the movie at all.
Tom Holland is not miscast. He is perfect for this. As for Sabrina Carpenter as Ginger Rogers, I guess we’ll have to wait and see. GR was as good a dancer as Astaire. And of course, the old joke is that she did everything he did, only backwards and in heels. If you ever get a chance to watch any of their old movies, take it. The plots are cheesy and ridiculous but the musical numbers more than make up for lack of story.
What I remember most about Ginger Rogers though was her razor sharp wit. Sabrina will nail that angle at least.
Backwards and in heels indeed. The costuming/fashion of the time is what got her—having to wear such long dresses obscured the view of her legs and feet. People have to work hard to see her precise footwork yet Fred Astaire’s legs and feet are on full display in pants and shiny shoes.
so I do watch old musicals, daily. but I know that Fred didnt want this so I will skip it.
I could see Tom Hiddleston as Astaire. There is a facial resemblance, and he is a FANTASTIC dancer!
I can see that! But the challenge would be casting a Ginger who isn’t dramatically shorter than him. Sabrina would be out.
Alex Can, I’m guilty of watching the old Rogers/Astaire musicals. But I was not alive in that time period, I swear! Poor Rita Hayworth. She was raped and beaten by her father when she was a young teenager (12, 13?) while she was his partner in a dance act. Not sure how long that went on. I believe Orson Welles spoke of that, but am not sure. And the studios stripped her of her Hispanic heritage, and deliberately made her look like the beautiful, non-ethnic pin-up girl she became. Poor, lovely Rita.
Will the role of Phyllis astaire. His first wife. Be cast as well
I imagine so, they were married for over 20 years.
I wonder if the film will get into Astaire’s never-stated homosexuality? He had a 54 year relationship with his choreographer, Hermes Pan. In Astaire’s pairing with Ginger Rogers, Katherine Hepburn said Astaire gave Rogers class and Rogers gave Astaire sex (or sex appeal). Lucille Ball starred in an early film of theirs (as a blonde).
Fred Astaire still never had sex appeal for me. Amazing dancer and very dashing, just not sexy. Gene Kelly, now HE was sexy.
I’m hoping it’ll be good – love their old films!
Fred Astaire was famously against any biopic being done on his life, he even put it in his will. So I look down at anyone participating in this, as should anyone.
It’s all about money money money money and everybody involved has put that above what the man himself wanted. Let’s hope bad luck hits the production as a result, it’s what it deserves
That’s so sad if he even had it in writing. So disrespectful.
I didn’t know that. Yikes.
Let’s all just watch his films. For anyone not familiar, he was the human embodiment of Art Deco in the 1930s. I will not be explaining further.