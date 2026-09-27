The Fred Astaire bio-pic casts Margaret Qualley & Sabrina Carpenter (as Ginger Rogers)

When Tom Holland promoted The Odyssey and the latest Spider-Man movie back to back, he was frequently asked what was next, given his hectic schedule. Tom sort of broke the news that the long-gestating Fred Astaire bio-pic would hopefully be next, given that he’s spent several years attached to it. Well, he was correct, they’ve finally put this project together. They have a script, they have a director, and now they’ve cast their Ginger Rogers and their Adele Astaire, Fred’s sister.

Margaret Qualley and Sabrina Carpenter have joined Tom Holland in the Spider-Man star’s next project: the untitled Fred Astaire biopic in which Holland will portray the iconic actor and dancer.

The development comes nearly five years after Holland first revealed he would be leading the project.

Qualley will star as Adele Astaire, and Carpenter will star as Ginger Rogers. Fred and Adele were major stars on Broadway and London’s West End before Fred Astaire went on to be one of cinema’s greatest stars with co-star and dance partner Rogers.

Paul King will direct the film. It is being produced by Amy Pascal and Rachel O’Connor on behalf of Pascal Pictures, Ben Holden and Josh Hyams on behalf of Lightbulb Pictures and Tom Holland on behalf of Billy17. Executive Producers are Harry Holland and Will South on behalf of Billy17, Will Clarke and Andy Mayson on behalf Altitude Films and Steven Levenson. Ava Astaire McKenzie lends her support to the project. Her son, Tyler McKenzie, serves as a consultant and co-producer.

[From Deadline]

I mean, as soon as they found a guy like Tom, with his dance background, this Astaire bio-pic should have been swiftly greenlit. It’s possible they wanted to wait until Tom got old enough to play a more mature Astaire though. And I love that Tom is coming in as a producer too. As for his costars… Margaret Qualley has a lengthy dance background. She had years of dance training, she was close to becoming a professional dancer, and she’s used her dance background in various projects as well (Fosse/Verdon, music videos and a memorable Kenzo commercial). Sabrina is, in my opinion, the wild card here. While Sabrina dances on stage and in her music videos, it’s not very high quality? Still, she seems to have enough of a dance background to know that she’ll have to train like hell to imitate Ginger Rogers, generally considered to be one of the best dancers ever on screen.

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.

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20 Responses to “The Fred Astaire bio-pic casts Margaret Qualley & Sabrina Carpenter (as Ginger Rogers)”

  1. mom2boyz says:
    September 27, 2026 at 8:07 am

    Adele was Fred’s sister, not his wife.

    Reply
  2. Normades says:
    September 27, 2026 at 8:16 am

    Sabrina starred in the Netflix dance movie Work and showed great physicality. I think the audition process was fairly long and I bet a lot of it came down to chemistry with Tom. Margaret beat out Monica Barbaro who is also a great actor/dancer.

    Reply
  3. Alex Can says:
    September 27, 2026 at 8:46 am

    While all these performers are great, they are terribly miscast. But maybe people won’t care. There are probably very few of us who watch the old musicals.

    Reply
    • Ladiabla says:
      September 27, 2026 at 8:59 am

      I can kinda see Margaret as Fred’s sister. But Sabrina as Ginger Rogers is gonna be a stretch (although I don’t know much about her acting or dancing abilities). I wonder who they’ll cast as Fred’s favorite dance partner, and my personal favorite, Rita Hayworth. Or if she’ll even be in the movie at all.

      Reply
    • Brassy Rebel says:
      September 27, 2026 at 9:32 am

      Tom Holland is not miscast. He is perfect for this. As for Sabrina Carpenter as Ginger Rogers, I guess we’ll have to wait and see. GR was as good a dancer as Astaire. And of course, the old joke is that she did everything he did, only backwards and in heels. If you ever get a chance to watch any of their old movies, take it. The plots are cheesy and ridiculous but the musical numbers more than make up for lack of story.

      Reply
      • Mightymolly says:
        September 27, 2026 at 10:10 am

        What I remember most about Ginger Rogers though was her razor sharp wit. Sabrina will nail that angle at least.

      • Zantasia says:
        September 27, 2026 at 11:10 am

        Backwards and in heels indeed. The costuming/fashion of the time is what got her—having to wear such long dresses obscured the view of her legs and feet. People have to work hard to see her precise footwork yet Fred Astaire’s legs and feet are on full display in pants and shiny shoes.

    • lisa says:
      September 27, 2026 at 9:45 am

      so I do watch old musicals, daily. but I know that Fred didnt want this so I will skip it.

      Reply
    • 2131Jan says:
      September 27, 2026 at 9:59 am

      I could see Tom Hiddleston as Astaire. There is a facial resemblance, and he is a FANTASTIC dancer!

      Reply
      • Mightymolly says:
        September 27, 2026 at 10:13 am

        I can see that! But the challenge would be casting a Ginger who isn’t dramatically shorter than him. Sabrina would be out.

  4. jferber says:
    September 27, 2026 at 9:40 am

    Alex Can, I’m guilty of watching the old Rogers/Astaire musicals. But I was not alive in that time period, I swear! Poor Rita Hayworth. She was raped and beaten by her father when she was a young teenager (12, 13?) while she was his partner in a dance act. Not sure how long that went on. I believe Orson Welles spoke of that, but am not sure. And the studios stripped her of her Hispanic heritage, and deliberately made her look like the beautiful, non-ethnic pin-up girl she became. Poor, lovely Rita.

    Reply
  5. Tessa says:
    September 27, 2026 at 9:58 am

    Will the role of Phyllis astaire. His first wife. Be cast as well

    Reply
  6. jferber says:
    September 27, 2026 at 10:11 am

    I wonder if the film will get into Astaire’s never-stated homosexuality? He had a 54 year relationship with his choreographer, Hermes Pan. In Astaire’s pairing with Ginger Rogers, Katherine Hepburn said Astaire gave Rogers class and Rogers gave Astaire sex (or sex appeal). Lucille Ball starred in an early film of theirs (as a blonde).

    Reply
    • MaisiesMom says:
      September 27, 2026 at 11:09 am

      Fred Astaire still never had sex appeal for me. Amazing dancer and very dashing, just not sexy. Gene Kelly, now HE was sexy.

      Reply
  7. paintybox says:
    September 27, 2026 at 10:39 am

    I’m hoping it’ll be good – love their old films!

    Reply
  8. Masters says:
    September 27, 2026 at 10:40 am

    Fred Astaire was famously against any biopic being done on his life, he even put it in his will. So I look down at anyone participating in this, as should anyone.

    It’s all about money money money money and everybody involved has put that above what the man himself wanted. Let’s hope bad luck hits the production as a result, it’s what it deserves

    Reply

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