Charli XCX wore witchy Saint Laurent to the 2026 MTV VMAs: striking or boring?

Charli XCX at the VMAs in Saint Laurent
I love how goth looks are dominating this fall and we saw a lot of that at the VMAs last night. Charli XCX was a sexy witch in a black velvet and mesh two piece Saint Laurent. It had giant cuffs, a low long skirt and a crop top with a mesh panel. Her makeup and hair are so Morticia Addams I love it. She reminds me of Aubrey Plaza here but I think that’s just her expression. Charli was nominated in several categories but didn’t take home a VMA this year. She received her first VMA last year.

Normani looked like a statue in a metallic black Robert Wun gown. It featured a spiky ominous-looking oversized floral embellishment, semisheer sleeves and a flowy pleated skirt. This gown is a work of art.

Normani in a metallic black Robert Wun

Adam Lambert was in Charles de Vilmorin Couture. He looks like a goth king. This was a tribute to Andre Leon Talley. The headpiece spells out Adam!

Adam Lambert

Look at Ella Bright rocking this amazing archival Cavalli which combines a slip dress type skirt with a gathered corset top. She’s in Off Campus, and I wasn’t familiar with her, but I am now. She’s so pretty.

Ella Bright

Ella Bright

Bebe Rexha was in black lace Dreaming Elie. This has a corset top and barely there skirt with two side lace panels. Her lace up boots are Jimmy Choo. This is too much. THR reports that she’s paying tribute to Madonna. Madonna won the most VMAs last night with seven. (Unfortunately Madonna did not pose on the red carpet.) The 80s and 90s were peak music and fashion. Imitated, never duplicated.

Teyana Taylor was in Zuhair Murad 2026. The feathered cuffs are overkill, but she looks amazing and her hair and makeup are perfect. I love to see her at events because she always brings it.

Photos credit: Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency/Avalon

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3 Responses to “Charli XCX wore witchy Saint Laurent to the 2026 MTV VMAs: striking or boring?”

  1. Jais says:
    September 28, 2026 at 9:18 am

    Interesting fact. Ella Bright was also the one that played Kate Middleton in the Crown. Normani is taking it for me though.

    Reply
  2. Magdalena says:
    September 28, 2026 at 10:38 am

    Normani and Adam Lambert are the best dressed. The others are just boring. DId the invitation say “Dress like a goth?” I thought these awards used to be more colourful in terms of fashion. They are all dressed in black, and it’s clear that many of their stylists hate them. Those dresses which just look like thick ribbed knitting with huge holes all over and horrible slits ought to be burned.

    Reply
  3. IdlesAtCranky says:
    September 28, 2026 at 12:58 pm

    Normani is gorgeous, that dress is beautiful and the fit is impeccable. However, that shoulder embellishment would require its own seat in the auditorium!

    Bebe and Teyana are basically going for the same thing. Teyana’s version works. Bebe’s does not.

    Reply

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