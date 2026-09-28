Charli XCX wore witchy Saint Laurent to the 2026 MTV VMAs: striking or boring?



I love how goth looks are dominating this fall and we saw a lot of that at the VMAs last night. Charli XCX was a sexy witch in a black velvet and mesh two piece Saint Laurent. It had giant cuffs, a low long skirt and a crop top with a mesh panel. Her makeup and hair are so Morticia Addams I love it. She reminds me of Aubrey Plaza here but I think that’s just her expression. Charli was nominated in several categories but didn’t take home a VMA this year. She received her first VMA last year.

Normani looked like a statue in a metallic black Robert Wun gown. It featured a spiky ominous-looking oversized floral embellishment, semisheer sleeves and a flowy pleated skirt. This gown is a work of art.

Adam Lambert was in Charles de Vilmorin Couture. He looks like a goth king. This was a tribute to Andre Leon Talley. The headpiece spells out Adam!

Look at Ella Bright rocking this amazing archival Cavalli which combines a slip dress type skirt with a gathered corset top. She’s in Off Campus, and I wasn’t familiar with her, but I am now. She’s so pretty.

Bebe Rexha was in black lace Dreaming Elie. This has a corset top and barely there skirt with two side lace panels. Her lace up boots are Jimmy Choo. This is too much. THR reports that she’s paying tribute to Madonna. Madonna won the most VMAs last night with seven. (Unfortunately Madonna did not pose on the red carpet.) The 80s and 90s were peak music and fashion. Imitated, never duplicated.

Teyana Taylor was in Zuhair Murad 2026. The feathered cuffs are overkill, but she looks amazing and her hair and makeup are perfect. I love to see her at events because she always brings it.