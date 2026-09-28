“Anne Hathaway’s doctor banned her from going on ‘Hot Ones'” links

Anne Hathaway’s doctor told her she could not go on Hot Ones while pregnant. Spice is good for the baby but I bet Da Bomb is not good for any pregnancy. [Just Jared]
Sandra Huller’s latest film is another stellar performance. [Pajiba]
Dakota Johnson wore Calvin Klein at the VMAs. [RCFA]
This Jodie Turner-Smith story is wild! [Socialite Life]
Review of Primetime, which had a good opening weekend. [LaineyGossip]
Tesla needs to lose this case, omg. [OMG Blog]
Family Guy is going to hell. [Seriously OMG]
Jay-Z’s accuser recanted & dropped her lawsuit. [Hollywood Life]
Signs a woman is secretly Republican. [Buzzfeed]
Marion Cotillard’s San Sebastian looks. [Go Fug Yourself]
What’s George Santos up to? [Reality Tea]
That makes sense about her not going on, she’s far along but not where she needs to be and doesn’t spice induce labor?
I love hot ones, and think Sean is one of the best interviewers out but I don’t know how people do it, and I love spicy food but not just for spice.
That Tesla case is even just like Elon. I truly and sick and question anyone who would own a tesla now. You’re complicit.
That Tesla case is horrifying indeed, and anyone buying Teslas in recent years, in full knowledge of who Musk is, is absolutely complicit, I agree. Especially when there are so many other/better electric vehicle options out there now.
With the Musk and umpteenth-Elizabeth-Holmes-doc trailers both making the rounds right now, I also can’t help but wonder: how is she in prison for fraud, but Musk is not only free, but was allowed to run our government?
It certainly seems like he is as much a fraudster as Holmes, tricking investors and the government into funding his dream pitches, with many of them failing even more spectacularly (and dangerously) than Theranos. And given he bought a whole social media platform and then made up a government branch to direct attention away from his fraud, it sure seems he is way more culpable…
(I get why it is not happening under DT, especially now that Musk axed anyone in the departments that should look after his fraud, like the SEC etc, via DOGE, but why didn’t this happen under Biden?)
Ha – the spicy food trick never got my baby to move. Ice water always worked.
If it makes her worry, she should avoid it for now.
Unless she’s used to eating spicy foods, I see gastric upset due to slower stomach emptying as the bigger risk. As a retired labor and delivery nurse, I’d be more concerned about her experiencing severe heart burn or vomiting than labor. And eating all that capsicum does come out the other side, so perineal irritation or burns wouldn’t that be great either.
I have a very high spice tolerance and think I could do Hot ones quite well till the end…but pregnant! no effing way.
I would love to see you on Hot Ones! It’s one of my favorite shows and I bet you’d be brilliant.
Hopefully Sandra will do it eventually, tho I suspect she’s going to be very busy pretty soon.
Signs that you’re dealing with a conservative woman:
1.) She responds to people calling out slut-shaming and victim-blaming by saying, “We can’t abandon our morals.” No one is asking you to abandon your morals. You’re being told that you no longer get to abuse and disrespect women and girls who don’t bend to your “morality”. You’re still free to cover up as much as you like and have as little premarital sex as you like pookie, just leave other people alone.
2.) The same woman drops lots of conservative talking points in a leftist space about sex and rape, and her reaction to seeing that pattern called out is to announce “I am not a Trump supporter” when nobody said that she was one. There are many people who didn’t vote for Trump but are still conservative when it comes to women and the LGBT community.
3.) The same woman weaponizes psychology against women who reject conservative values, dismissing them all as sociopaths, narcissists, and borderlines.
4.) The same woman posts about how she doesn’t like the way the word misogyny is used today and that the concept of empathy is bad for society, a talking point literally spouted by Charlie Kirk.
Just one of these suspicious signs might mean you’re dealing with a left-leaning misogynist. But more than one of these (or all 4 of them, in one case) coming from the same woman? Yeah, that’s a conservative infiltrator.
My cousin who I suspected voted Turd said something to the effect that she was pro-choice but not a one issue voter. Got it.
I appreciated the Buzzfeed post but was like “none of these are secret.” Every one of these warning signs is pretty clear and has been the end of a friendship for me – not a close friendship, as these are pretty early on warning signs, but definitely a budding friendship. I had a casual acquaintance I thought might become a friend, but then she starting dropping comments about how women should never earn more than their husbands because it’s emasculating and things like that. I wouldn’t even call that a dog whistle. It’s more like a billboard.
Other signs: 1) she wants to “protect” women’s sports; 2) she prefers men who look more masculine and wants to tell you about it; 3) she is overly concerned with how hard boys have it these days; 4) she thinks women just want to play the victim; 5) she’s personally never been sexually harassed; 6) she tells you that other women don’t like her for one reason or the other such as jealousy; I’m a stay at home mom; I won’t complain all the time about men; I support my husband; I don’t think people need to announce their political views; 7) she thinks that not everyone needs a college degree and people have just been conned into going to college; 8) she loves to see what the royals are up to.
@Josephine – UGH to all of these and so true. “Women are always jealous of me.” / “I get along better with men because they’re more chill.”
I’ve been loving Anne’s pregnancy style but NOT the top in the last photo.
I will just say that I have only heard a snippet or two of TS in my life and that by mistake before reaching for the dial lol . Never en entire song.
So I can’t comment with any authority.
Yeah, but you know who she is and you know a lot of things about her, right? So that’s kinda my ongoing point about her. She’s a phenomenon. There is something unique about her. I haven’t figured it out yet either, but something speaks to her audience beyond the typical blonde pop star – I hadn’t heard many of her songs either before the 2024 election. Everyone was so excited about her and playing her music and I really got into a few of her tunes – especially “The Man” – but she’s hardly the first blonde pop star.
Okay, I might actually watch the Family Guy Hell episode. I stopped watching for ages because it just became boring, but this one might be pretty good. I’m a sucker for Halloween-themed cartoons, though. The “Treehouse of Horror” ones are always my favorite Simpsons episodes, after all.
Family Guy has had a couple of very funny clips, but I just can’t get past all the misogyny.
The Tom Cruise clip is hilarious tho. I have to give them that.
DK, I live in an upscale community that definitely has more Democrats than Republicans. But I am seeing the TESLA stealth car everywhere. The newest version does not have the word TESLA anywhere, not even in black lettering on a black car. Again, they are recognizable to me for the dagger-like symbol on the car, front and back, and the very skinny door handles. I KNOW someone who won political office as a Democrat who has this car in his driveway. NO ONE IS FOOLED. Stop driving those damn cars. Musk didn’t even invent them. He just bought the company. He is a criminal for sure.