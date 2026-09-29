Charles Spencer told Barbara Walters about Prince Charles’ despicable comments

Charles Spencer is in America this week for more book promotion. On Monday, he appeared, in person, at CBS Mornings’ studio for an in-depth conversation with Gayle King. Gayle has really made a name for herself with the royal coverage and royal-adjacent coverage, hasn’t she? And she pressed the Earl Spencer on his nephews and on whether he’s telling the truth about his recollections of what then-Prince Charles said to him after Princess Diana died. Once again, it’s worth noting that Buckingham Palace didn’t call Charles Spencer a liar. They tried to discredit him by saying that grief has clouded his memory, they tried to call him broke-ass, and they tried to say Spencer has an ax to grind. But the palace’s arguments simply make no sense, and most people feel like Spencer’s recollections of King Charles are completely in-character. Some highlights from the interview (I’m including the video below):
Buckingham Palace is big mad: “The part of the conversation they’re particularly upset by is when he said to me about Diana, ‘We’ll forget her soon enough.’ And I know I heard that. I’ve only had two conversations on the phone with the now-King, so it’s definitely the case.”
He told Barbara Walters about it at the time: “I told people at the time. I told Barbara Walters, actually, at the time. But they have to gaslight; they have to sort of pretend there’s something wrong with my mind or my memory. There’s nothing wrong with either.”
He’s been in touch with his nephews in the past week: Charles Spencer says he’s been in touch with Prince William and Prince Harry since the release of his new book about their mother, Princess Diana. During the interview, [Gayle] King said she was “curious about their reaction.” Spencer, 62, said, “I decided not to have anyone involved in the book, so no one knew about it except my wife, obviously, and the publishers. I didn’t tell any of the family until just before it was released publicly as a thing because I didn’t want anyone to think — particularly with Harry, who people know I had to stay in the summer — that he was in any way involved in this. It was really important for me that they weren’t.”
Whether William and Harry approve of the book: King then asked, “Have you talked to them after the book?” to which Spencer replied, “Yes, I have.” When she followed up by asking if his nephews “approve” of the book, Diana’s brother said, “I don’t know. I haven’t asked about approval. Harry was sort of like, ‘Is there anything in there that would be embarrassing to me?’ I said, ‘Absolutely not.’ I’m very specific about people’s privacy. I can say that Harry is completely fine about it. He said, ‘I hope there’s nothing embarrassing about him in it. I said, ‘There isn’t.’ I think they were actually worried where I was going up to with the book. It pretty much ends in 1997 with Diana’s death, and there’s a tiny postscript by the grave. So I think there was this, ‘Gosh, what’s he written about?’ And I think it’s natural that people so in the public eye are concerned how they will come across in the book. But I could reassure both of them that they’re, of course, in the book, but really as examples of two little boys who had the most exceptional mother; I’m not in any way compromising their privacy at all.”
I really appreciate that he’s calling out the palace in real time. Did Buckingham Palace courtiers not realize that Spencer would be going on a full book promotion, and that he would be able to clap back on all of the palace’s ham-fisted talking points? At one point, Gayle mentions that Spencer is getting “a lot of criticism” for the book, and Spencer corrected her, saying: “Well, you say I’m getting a lot of criticism – I’m getting a lot of criticism FED by Buckingham Palace but not from other people.”
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, screencaps courtesy of CBS Mornings.
In a time when the most awful people have control of the public conversations, it’s deeply satisfying to see someone beat them at their own game.
Yes. Charles Spencer is quite confident with his words. HE’S NOT using word salad. I kind of want to know what Barbara Walters said to him in private.
Good for him. Saying he’s getting a lot of criticism fed by Buckingham palace but not from other people . He’s telling it like it is.
Having read the book and really enjoyed it, it is not about Prince Charles. This is yet another Streisand Effect moment for the royals. Charles bounces into the narrative a few times, like, a handful of times. The other several hundred pages on my Kindle are a really vivid portrait of growing up in that era, in those very peculiar circumstances that obtained after the aristocracy had been pretty well wiped out by a combination of war, taxes, and Labour politics, but before the Thatcher era prompted a re-boot of their vanished world, like some kind of imitation aristocracy made of people like Carole MIddleton and Hyacinth Bucket. It’s worth a read even if you don’t care at all about the Windsors, just as a portrait of the people in that culture & time.
Fabulous comment – I love the grouping of Carole Middleton & Hyacinth Bucket!
I am offended on behalf of Hyacinth Bucket! 😆😂🤣
No matter what you think, “Carlos” Spencer is very adept at responding. He clearly has media training from his background and seems well prepared for all inquiries. He is confident in himself. I have my own opinions. I have every suspicion that King Charles was a petulant baby throwing temper tantrums when Diana died, especially when Carlos pushed him, rightly, so he would not have the boys walk behind Diana’s casket. Prince Phillip had common sense and knew Charles should never, in a million years, be centered behind Dian’s coffin. He understood the optics and the selfish reasons his problematic son wanted it to happen ( no people in the crowd shouting negative things at him). I am sure King Charles sounded like a wacko in conversations with Spencer. However, in my opinion, and I could be wrong, I doubt he sounded “giddy”; probably ” manic and selfish are my guess… again, I could be wrong.
As a counseling grad student, I wonder whether King Charles has grown according to Erikson’s developmental model. Have cancer and age helped him regret his behavior, even though the palace’s response seems so immature? They should have said nothing instead. My fear is he still has not grown as a person.
Always amused at this idea that “media training” is the reason why some people are enormously charismatic and able to speak eloquently in unrehearsed situations. You can’t teach what he’s doing, beyond an excellent childhood experience and schooling.
He actually mentioned his media savvy/training in interviews. He worked for BBC at one point. Now like his sister it doesn’t mean he isn’t smart and charismatic
For your question about whether Charles Windsor has grown let me remind about the pen event during the coronation activities.
It’s easy to sound confident when you’re telling the truth.
Media training “might” be important. I will go back to the This Morning interview with Phil & Holly and Camilla “2 sources lies”. CT was like a deer caught in the headlights when challenged. Charles Spencer not so much.
Charles Spencer looked at his questioners in their face with answers. He really didn’t think about his answers much. Camilla Tominey not so much. Watch her eyeballs. I’m thinking of a lie.
The BM writer (can’t say journalist yet), that will say the truth, gets my respect. I’m a wee American that doesn’t respect the British Monarchy. I respect H&M living their own life. Also, any BM/American/tabloid writer that calls H&M leaving, Megxit, is a lost cause and have zero importance to me. Deranger term.
If Charles didn’t say those words the Palace would have outright denied it. They never did
Charles Spencer is a respected historian and author. BP is probably afraid there are tapes somewhere (Tampon Tapes anyone?). Also, there were quite a few people CS told at the time it happened.
It never fails to truly amazing how astoundingly stupid the Windsors are, that they never learned a thing from past mistakes, or even how to “read the room” so to speak. Harry, like his mother, seems to be the only one with any emotional IQ and common sense! The others all believe their own antiquated bullshit press, and think they are sooooo special.
Richard Kay carefully confirmed that he spoke to CS three the week before the funeral and made notes of each conversation, some of which was off the record. He confirmed what Charles Rex’s attitude was towards Diana. Current Private Eye states Charles Rex surrounded by Mark Bolland and Michael Fawcett, both anti Diana. They state inner circle were relieved and elated at her death because he was worried about unpopularity since OWN TV and book admission of adultery to Dimbleby in 1994. Also intention to rehab Camilla ‘s image and then marry her, all much easier with Diana forever gone!!
The Palace probably fearful of a recording and contemporary notes being made of funeral arrangements etc. Also as CS made clear he knows a great deal more about grubby ex brother in law than he included in his book.
I feel like this is a good example of that saying, “When you hear hoofbeats, think horses* not zebras.” We all know who KFC is. We know his character. He’s a sh!tty person, husband, and especially father. He cares only about himself and his image (and Camilla). It makes complete sense that Charles Spencer is telling the truth, based on literally everything we know about Charles and have for decades.
*no pun intended re: Camilla
There is nothing that gives us more strength and will, than the true, pure love we have for a family member, with the objective to keep that person alive.
Nobody knows what Spencer will do/can do to achieve this, for the memory of his sister Diana.
There is nothing that gives us more strength and will, than the true, pure love we have for a family member, with the objective to keep that person alive.
Nobody knows what Spencer will do/can do to achieve this, for the memory of his sister Diana.
The palace should be scared.
I love that Uncle Charles is out here correcting narratives in real time! I fell out with Gayle a long time ago so I wish this interview went to someone else.
I don’t think the Palace anticipated that Charles Spencer would be so articulate and intelligent in interviews. He speaks about his recollections with conviction, is not rattled at all by the questions, and comes across as completely credible. They’d have been better off not issuing that statement, in my opinion, it has just thrown more light on everything.
No no, let them comment on Spencer’s book!
Love how Spencer clearly lets listeners know when they are being subjected to spin. Good time for him to be doing this when he has acquired self-discipline, clarity, and a body of work that gives him authority as a result of age and experience.
Charles spencer is very very good at this – he’s very clear in his pushback, he’s not aggressive or angry, just almost…I don’t know, I can’t think of how to put it, almost self-deprecating but not? He’s making his points very clearly and in very quotable soundbites – “are they furious or are they embarrassed?” and ” a lot of criticism FED by buckingham palace”….those are just really good responses.
and the criticism IS being fed by BP – the pro BP talking heads all have the same points, the bots are out, etc.
BP really just should have shut up and let this play out without any response.
I also appreciate how it makes it clear that Harry in no way played a part in this book.
@Becks, ITA. I know he has his issues but I kind of love him.
It’s an extraordinary book. Especially on Audible with Charles’s narration. It’s intelligent, sensitive, compassionate and unflinching. There’s tragedy but also humor and joy. And he puts Diana’s life into context—her family and psychology, the culture, and the history of England and the monarchy.
Ok. You’ve convinced me to spring for that $0.99/month Audible trial. I love listening to him speak.
I’ve just started the book and it’s beautifully and powerfully written.
In these interviews, Charles Spencer comes off as more regal and dignified than KC. He’s beating them at their own game and they’d be wise to just zip it.
CBS Hair & Make-Up did a lot better job on him than those crusty Brits at BBC etc. His ‘do looks totally News Anchor at Five. His Clap Back game is on point.
“I’m getting a lot of criticism FED by Buckingham Palace but not from other people.”
Mike drop.
I must say that I really don’t like Gayle King. I don’t think she is that great a reporter, and she is often so rude and ham fisted herself. And makes such stupid comments. That being said, I have come to appreciate the tact that Charles Spencer has taken with anyone even inching up on naysaying or shaming. He is just not having it, and he is so calm and steady. I like that he is putting people in their place, and I like how he is doing it. He is really doing right by his sister. All of his answers just ring the right bells. Good on him.
I think she lost a lot of credibility when she did that stupid flight to “space.”
He was great on popular Lorraine Kelly show last week, excerpted in latest Celebitchy podcast, stating British media take dictation from the Palace and how he’s been mauled this week. He says it was a drop in the ocean to what Diana got through ON Her own!! She fought back using the press because she was up against the entire palace machine and most of the press.
People are naive who believe RF keep calm and carry on . People of a certain vintage like myself lived through the divorce wars in the 90s.
It is important for the current generation to become aware of how Diana was rubbished by Charles Rex and the Firm because his side have hogged and then rewritten the narrative for 29 years. If people have their memories refreshed or become aware of how Diana was mistreated then they can view how the Sussexes are being erased by the same man and press collision.
Current Private Eye state they are worried Swan Song is going to put a dent in KC 3’s image as a “lovable, eccentric, favourite grandpa!!” I am a 62 year old Brit and I have NEVER thought of him that way. I thought as a thirty year old entwined with a married mistress that he was morally reprehensible for marrying a vulnerable teenage virgin. He’s never been a present emotionally available father and he’s been horrendous to Meghan and two small grandchildren. So no how can they imagine that anyone sees KC as a lovable grandpa given that three weeks ago he issued public guidance letter that the Sussexes security was NOTHING to do with him?
A week ago I complained by letter to KC’s private secretary that he was harbouring Andrew and paying for his accommodation and security whilst shunning his son , DIL and grandchildren. I suggested if he wanted to refute Swan Song allegations of being an uncaring dad then he needed to be taking care of the Sussexes security!! If this is my last post here because I end up in the Tower, well I am still glad I wrote to let them know that erasing Diana didn’t work and continuing to rubbish the Sussexes is equally futile!
“lovable, eccentric, favourite grandpa!!”
Whoever wrote that hasn’t been paying attention for at least two decades. JFC
Charles Spencer was on Morning Joe as well. I have watched two clips on YouTube as well.
Spencer is incredibly adept at managing the media, correcting the record, and controlling the narrative with clarity, authority, and confidence; he makes it look easy. Harry and Meghan could really take a page from his book (so to speak).
This is a kind of unfair take considering Charles is promoting his memoi, and after he’s done he’ll go back to Althorp estate, and the media will largely leave him alone. H & M do not have that luxury, and it’s a lot harder to manage the constant barrage of negative media spin
So far nobody has commented on the fact that Charles Spencer didn’t comment on William’s reaction?