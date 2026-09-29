Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi were swarmed by paparazzi at Paris Fashion Week

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner are still together! They started dating this past spring, and they seem to be getting more serious and more official. Kendall was just in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, where she walked the Bottega Veneta runway and Jacob was front row (he’s also a Bottega Veneta ambassador). Then, last night, they were seen and photographed out during Paris Fashion Week. They attended the L’Oreal show and then went out to dinner. Jacob had his arm around her protectively as they exited various events. There are videos of Jacob bitching out the French paparazzi too:

Jacob Elordi was not feeling euphoric about these photographers. The Euphoria alum put up his defenses as he and girlfriend Kendall Jenner made their way through the streets of Paris back to their hotel during Fashion Week. “Wait, wait, wait, can we just walk home?” Elordi requested of photographers who snapped photos of the two as seen in a video posted to social media Sept. 28. “Stop, stop, stop.” The 29-year-old then noted that they had likely gotten a photo of himself and Jenner, 30, asking once again, “Can we just walk home back to our hotel?” “No flash, just let us walk,” he added. “Just let us go.” The camera then followed Elordi and the Kardashians star as they crossed the street with their security team. Jenner did her best to keep her face covered throughout the ordeal, while Elordi donned sunglasses to help counteract the flash of the cameras.

[From E! News]

It sounds like a small, obvious thing, but in recent years, there’s been a real lack of “men being protective of their famous girlfriends in public.” Like, countless guys walk away from their girlfriends and wives in the middle of a paparazzi swarm. The only other guy I can think of who is protective in this way is Tom Holland? Tom acts like he’s Zendaya’s bodyguard whenever they’re out in public.

i’m sorry but im gagging so bad rn!!! the smiles??? the hands? THE WAY HES SO PROTECTIVE OF HER?? the waist grab?!?!?! this is the hottest thing ever wtffff pic.twitter.com/2LzwloSZOP — v (@kenlordis) September 28, 2026