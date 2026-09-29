Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi were swarmed by paparazzi at Paris Fashion Week

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner are still together! They started dating this past spring, and they seem to be getting more serious and more official. Kendall was just in Italy for Milan Fashion Week, where she walked the Bottega Veneta runway and Jacob was front row (he’s also a Bottega Veneta ambassador). Then, last night, they were seen and photographed out during Paris Fashion Week. They attended the L’Oreal show and then went out to dinner. Jacob had his arm around her protectively as they exited various events. There are videos of Jacob bitching out the French paparazzi too:
Jacob Elordi was not feeling euphoric about these photographers. The Euphoria alum put up his defenses as he and girlfriend Kendall Jenner made their way through the streets of Paris back to their hotel during Fashion Week.
“Wait, wait, wait, can we just walk home?” Elordi requested of photographers who snapped photos of the two as seen in a video posted to social media Sept. 28. “Stop, stop, stop.”
The 29-year-old then noted that they had likely gotten a photo of himself and Jenner, 30, asking once again, “Can we just walk home back to our hotel?”
“No flash, just let us walk,” he added. “Just let us go.”
The camera then followed Elordi and the Kardashians star as they crossed the street with their security team. Jenner did her best to keep her face covered throughout the ordeal, while Elordi donned sunglasses to help counteract the flash of the cameras.
[From E! News]
It sounds like a small, obvious thing, but in recent years, there’s been a real lack of “men being protective of their famous girlfriends in public.” Like, countless guys walk away from their girlfriends and wives in the middle of a paparazzi swarm. The only other guy I can think of who is protective in this way is Tom Holland? Tom acts like he’s Zendaya’s bodyguard whenever they’re out in public.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Paris, FRANCE Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted walking through Paris together after attending the LOréal show during Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted walking through Paris together after attending the LOréal show during Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were spotted out in Paris after the L’Oreal show during Paris Fashion Week, with Elordi wearing a white shirt and black pants while Jenner wore a gray mini dress and black flats. Pictured: Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Vendetta dailly / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were spotted out in Paris after the L’Oreal show during Paris Fashion Week, with Elordi wearing a white shirt and black pants while Jenner wore a gray mini dress and black flats. Pictured: Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Vendetta dailly / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are spotted arriving together at a restaurant in Paris for a romantic evening out following Jenner’s appearance at the L’Oréal show. Jenner makes her way into the restaurant wearing a beige overcoat over a black dress, accessorising with a beige patterned round clutch for the evening outing. Elordi keeps his look understated in black sunglasses, a white button-up shirt with the sleeves rolled up and black trousers as he arrives alongside Jenner. The pair are accompanied inside by security as they enter the Paris restaurant, with their evening appearance coming shortly after Jenner’s fashion week appearance for L’Oréal in the French capital. Pictured: Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi BACKGRID USA 28 SEPTEMBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Yehiel Chekroune / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Travis Kelce seems protective of Taylor Swift too
My man would absolutely be protective of me in that type of situation. He’ll push through a crowded train to get me the last seat. He’ll hand over his sweatshirt if I’m cold. He’s the absolute best. I don’t hate on chivalry. It’s a nice trade off for help with housework (mostly joking. Mostly).
Jacob Elordi is guilty until proven innocent for me, though. I don’t doubt he treats Kendall like a queen (we see what happens to men who piss off the karjenner klan) but he’ll be his Euphoria character to me until proven otherwise. Every inch of him oozes barely concealed psychopathic tendencies.
I must say, what a very, very attractive couple. Real or not.
so so thirsty, yet so “annoyed” by the paps. insert eyeroll.
Jacob has a hot voice, like, damn.
I’ve been a fan of Jacob Elordi and feel like he really started to hit his stride with Saltburn and then Frankenstein. Agree with the above comment that his voice is hot, and I think being protective of her is attractive, but something about this video seems inauthentic, like he’s playing a part. In general, he comes across as genuine in interviews, but this reads as faux concern and posturing to me. Even the holding her waist seems like he’s trying to play a part. There are ways celebrities of their fame level (Zendaya, Margot Robbie etc…) can leave a restaurant privately without being overrun with paparazzi, right? So why can’t they? Also, what is he doing now? Just following her around the world? I mean, nice life, but when is he going to film something again?
The man has been filming back to back for years, I think he can take a break
Personally I think he knows exactly what he’s doing. Paris has had the most aggressive paps in recent years. Not a surprise they would draw heavy attention
Let us not forget Paris paparazzi literally chased the most popular woman in the world, to her death in a car crash, then quickly shot a bunch of pics of her injured body before EMTs arrived. They are shockingly aggressive. JE has made no secret that he really dislikes intrusive paps. This is not the first time he has politely asked them to back off.