“Rihanna looked stunning at the Matières Fécales PFW show” links

Rihanna looked amazing at the Matières Fécales show at PFW. [OMG Blog]
Celine Dion IS Paris. [LaineyGossip]
Olivia Colman looked stunning in Celine. [RCFA]
Tom Cruise went through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel![Seriously OMG]
Rocky Horror bobbleheads are coming! [Socialite Life]
Review of The Love Hypothesis: a solid rom-com. [Pajiba]
What is Diane Kruger wearing? [Go Fug Yourself]
What does Travis Kelce think of Taylor Swift’s “Cleveland”? [Just Jared]
Another 90 Day Fiance arrest. [Starcasm]
Who got voted off DWTS? [Hollywood Life]
Donald “Blender Legs” Trump. [Buzzfeed]
Lisa Vanderpump’s Las Vegas gamble. [Reality Tea]
Knock knees look gross on most men but Trump somehow makes them grosser.
He looks like a big fat broken Ken doll.
🤣
Rihanna does look very good in this fr.
No surprise, his leg is as twisted as he is. To borrow a delightful expression I heard from my father-in-law, Trump is so crooked that he could swallow a nail and shit a corkscrew.
Not crazy about that particular outfit, but I do love seeing women going for it when it comes to style. I live in Flagstaff and get so sick of jeans and leggings, but even at 64 don’t have the confidence to say stuff it and wear what I want.
Give it ten years lol…it took me until I was into my 60’s before I wore what I want all the time and for me mostly for comfort.
I am in my 60s!!!!
Ah well, maybe the next life.
Rihanna looks amazing, but that ensemble would be so ITCHY. I can’t even wear sweaters that have metallic thread.
Asever limited edition chocolates advent calendar coming out tomorrow for preorder. Umm chocolate lovers get ready.
Rihanna has never looked happier. Family life agrees with her.
Imagine if Queen Catherine wore this. You hypocrites would tear her apart
Who is “Queen Catherine?”
Is it Kate? She could never pull this off, and she’s at least smart enough not to attempt it. She hasn’t got the body for it.
No shade. I couldn’t pull it off either.
But comparing Kate to Rhianna is just ridiculous.
If there’s an actual Queen Catherine who you are referring to, I apologize.
Kate is still just a princess so perhaps I’m confused.
Kate would never!
I would not be excited to wear anything named Matieres fecales? Fecal matters? Really? Worst name ever.
StillDouchesofCambridge, totally agree. I couldn’t believe that name. So stupid, whatever else they meant it to mean.
💯
It’s a great colour on Rihanna but like, do we need a brand called matières fécales? Do we? Is this the vibe the world needs rn?
KC2, Now is the time to express who you really are. 64 is NOT old. Next life, indeed!