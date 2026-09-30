“Rihanna looked stunning at the Matières Fécales PFW show” links

Rihanna looked amazing at the Matières Fécales show at PFW. [OMG Blog]
Celine Dion IS Paris. [LaineyGossip]
Olivia Colman looked stunning in Celine. [RCFA]
Tom Cruise went through Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel![Seriously OMG]
Rocky Horror bobbleheads are coming! [Socialite Life]
Review of The Love Hypothesis: a solid rom-com. [Pajiba]
What is Diane Kruger wearing? [Go Fug Yourself]
What does Travis Kelce think of Taylor Swift’s “Cleveland”? [Just Jared]
Another 90 Day Fiance arrest. [Starcasm]
Who got voted off DWTS? [Hollywood Life]
Donald “Blender Legs” Trump. [Buzzfeed]
Lisa Vanderpump’s Las Vegas gamble. [Reality Tea]

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19 Responses to ““Rihanna looked stunning at the Matières Fécales PFW show” links”

  1. gaffney says:
    September 30, 2026 at 12:49 pm

    Knock knees look gross on most men but Trump somehow makes them grosser.

    Reply
  2. Jais says:
    September 30, 2026 at 12:57 pm

    Rihanna does look very good in this fr.

    Reply
  3. Miranda says:
    September 30, 2026 at 1:02 pm

    No surprise, his leg is as twisted as he is. To borrow a delightful expression I heard from my father-in-law, Trump is so crooked that he could swallow a nail and shit a corkscrew.

    Reply
  4. KC2 says:
    September 30, 2026 at 1:06 pm

    Not crazy about that particular outfit, but I do love seeing women going for it when it comes to style. I live in Flagstaff and get so sick of jeans and leggings, but even at 64 don’t have the confidence to say stuff it and wear what I want.

    Reply
  5. QuiteContrary says:
    September 30, 2026 at 1:10 pm

    Rihanna looks amazing, but that ensemble would be so ITCHY. I can’t even wear sweaters that have metallic thread.

    Reply
  6. Jais says:
    September 30, 2026 at 1:43 pm

    Asever limited edition chocolates advent calendar coming out tomorrow for preorder. Umm chocolate lovers get ready.

    Reply
  7. JFerber says:
    September 30, 2026 at 1:46 pm

    Rihanna has never looked happier. Family life agrees with her.

    Reply
    • Fan says:
      September 30, 2026 at 2:50 pm

      Imagine if Queen Catherine wore this. You hypocrites would tear her apart

      Reply
      • CatGotMyTongue says:
        September 30, 2026 at 5:23 pm

        Who is “Queen Catherine?”

        Is it Kate? She could never pull this off, and she’s at least smart enough not to attempt it. She hasn’t got the body for it.

        No shade. I couldn’t pull it off either.

        But comparing Kate to Rhianna is just ridiculous.

        If there’s an actual Queen Catherine who you are referring to, I apologize.

        Kate is still just a princess so perhaps I’m confused.

      • Henny Penny says:
        September 30, 2026 at 6:29 pm

        Kate would never!

  8. StillDouchesOfCambridge says:
    September 30, 2026 at 2:29 pm

    I would not be excited to wear anything named Matieres fecales? Fecal matters? Really? Worst name ever.

    Reply
  9. JFerber says:
    September 30, 2026 at 2:33 pm

    StillDouchesofCambridge, totally agree. I couldn’t believe that name. So stupid, whatever else they meant it to mean.

    Reply
  10. GrnieWnie says:
    September 30, 2026 at 4:05 pm

    It’s a great colour on Rihanna but like, do we need a brand called matières fécales? Do we? Is this the vibe the world needs rn?

    Reply
  11. JFerber says:
    September 30, 2026 at 5:10 pm

    KC2, Now is the time to express who you really are. 64 is NOT old. Next life, indeed!

    Reply

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