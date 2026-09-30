Foreign paparazzi have been surveilling Prince Archie & Lilibet’s UK school

Remember when the Sussex fam lived in Montecito and we would only hear about their security once in a blue moon? The stories were always like “someone tried to break into their property but the person was stopped by the gate and private security.” Now that the family is living in the UK, every day brings some new hysterical screed. We’re told that British taxpayers don’t want to pay for the family’s protection and that Meghan needs to provide detailed schedules of her planned movements to the government. People leaked Meghan’s cell phone number, her texts and details about her children’s school run to the tabloids. Speaking of, Sky News reports that police are investigating some shady characters who have been surveilling Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet’s school.
Police are investigating two men who were seen surveilling the British school attended by Harry and Meghan’s children. It’s understood the individuals could be international paparazzi photographers. The men had been spotted carrying backpacks, and the incident has heightened Harry and Meghan’s concerns for the safety of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
The Sussexes’ children were moved to the new school after the family’s private security guards became uncomfortable with the safety of the school run to their first-choice school. They’ve been attending the new premises for the last two weeks.
A van used by the two men was seen near the new school and has now been identified as a rental vehicle after the registration plate was sent to local police. It’s thought officers have now identified the driver’s licence used to make the reservation and discovered it belonged to an international photographer.
While the British press have shown restraint and have abided by a request from the Independent Press Standards Organisation not to identify the location of the school and the Sussexes’ current home, the same rules do not apply to photographers working for media outlets overseas.
Those with knowledge of the incident have confirmed to ITV News that the two individuals were seen “scouting out” the children’s school before driving away in their rented vehicle. One insider said the men had been “doing reconnaissance” on the school “for a number of hours” using a white van.
The details have also been passed on to the Home Office committee, known as RAVEC, which is currently assessing Harry and Meghan’s claim for police protection while they are living in the UK. Currently, British authorities have only provided the duke and duchess with the phone number of a police liaison officer.
Harry considers that to be “zero security” as it would take police many minutes to reach him and his family should they face an attack. The Sussexes do employ private security guards but they are unable to carry guns and do not have access to any state-level intelligence. ITV News is not naming the school, nor the police force which is carrying out the inquiries into the suspicious behaviour.
Yep, this was always the work-around for the British press – using international press and foreign paparazzi to do their dirty work. Sure, the Sun and the Daily Mail cannot flatly identify Archie and Lili’s school or publish photos of the kids without their parents’ permission. But a French publication could. An Italian publication could. And the British papers would then cover the “security breach” and – for journalistic reasons – identify the school and maybe even publish some of the international tabloid covers. I hope Prince Harry gets this BS out of his system fast because this was always going to happen. Notice how RAVEC and the Home Office are still slow-walking the f–k out of giving the Sussexes any kind of police protection too. In my opinion, it’s a pipe dream to think that the Sussexes will get any form of “royal protection” again.
The Sussexes’ spokesperson has now issued a statement about the paparazzi, per Sky News: A spokesman called it an “unacceptable intrusion” and said photographers were “walking the perimeter” of Archie and Lilibet’s school, “stopping to look into the grounds and monitoring children as they go about their day…The decision by photographers to conduct themselves in this way around a school is extraordinarily reckless. It is concerning enough that certain European paparazzi appear unwilling to respect the privacy of children at school. But to behave in this manner in these particular circumstances, and so soon after the incident at RAF Fairford, demonstrates an extraordinary lack of judgment.”
Photos courtesy of Meghan’s Instagram.
If this keeps up they need to leave and relocate maybe back to USA. Charles obviously is not going to lift a finger to stop this
The king pays for Andrew’s security. Make it make sense.
Andrew knows Charles’s secrets so he has that hold over Charles.bottom line is Charles is a dogshit father who is not taking care of his own family including his grand kids. Charles spencer opened the gates wide open Harry was neglected as a child. so its doubtful he will extend a hand to his grand kids
@Lili, exactly right. KFC’s willingness to continue giving Andrew security is for his own self-preservation. He knows Andrew could do damage to his reputation. Although it’s not as if he has a sterling reputation as it is (lmao), but Andrew must still have enough dirt on KFC (probably financial misdeeds?) that Charles feels the need to protect him. These people are all FUBAR.
While I understand (kinda) why H&M would want to claim A&L’s heritage, I will not for the life of me *ever* understand how a parent could put their child(ren) in any situation that has the real potential for harm. Meghan is a *much* stronger, forgiving person than I, I’d never subject myself (let alone my kids!) to a place that haunted and hunted me, and not only *wished* me harm (and even death!), but actively tried to make that happen.
Only they know what’s what, but damn, I just couldn’t/wouldn’t do it. Nothing is worth a “worst outcome” scenario when it’d come to my kids’ safety and mental/physical well being.
Not up to me for sure, but I would be doing the opposite of teaching them about their heritage. I would make it clear that royalty is morally wrong. No one is better than anyone else. Ever. Once they’ve been shown the lovely scenery and played in the woods and streams, I would have them out of there. Again, not my call.
I like this: “Royalty is morally wrong. Nobody is better than anyone else”. That’s how I’ve always felt, since I was a kid.
Is t it interesting that the tech bros love the idea of royalty? Curtis Yarvin, Peter Thiel?
I don’t understand why other parents at that school aren’t howling at having ANY of the children, teachers, or anyone else at the school being surveilled by shady characters. I’d be starting a parent brigade and sharing all the details discovered about the shady characters with anyone who’d listen.
@Kirk, ita. Everyone is focusing on the Sussex children, rightfully so, but there are other kids there who could end up being collateral damage.
I’d be absolutely pissed if I were the parents. Sending kids to school with no issues now they have to be worried about attacks because Harry recklessly enrolled the kids without appropriate security. No wonder the other school were relieved.
They might only be hearing about this now.
https://www.ipso.co.uk/resources/guidance-for-reporting-of-children/
I don’t get it. This right here is what we all were talking about and so many people kept yelling we were incorrect and of course this wouldn’t happen since it didn’t happen in the U.S. This is just nuts.
This puts the other students at the school in the same danger. Presumably, these photographers have no idea what the Sussex kids look like so do they plan to photograph every age appropriate child with red hair? At a minimum, the local police should be patrolling this school regularly throughout the day.
Grown men hanging around an elementary school is a massive red flag no matter who they are. The parents have every right to be furious and demanding answers from the school and law enforcement.
I’m sorry but moving their kids back there knowing how intrusive the media is, was also reckless on their part. That’s not at all to say that what’s happened here is okay at all, just reckless all round.
ITA and I keep struggling to understand it. As I said on another thread, I’m leaning towards Harry feels a sense of responsibility to get the BRF back on track. Predictably with his return W/K are making more public appearances. Obviously we’re all gonna say it’s not his responsibility and it’s unsafe also. But every one of us also knows the struggle of feeling a responsibility to family who’ve treated us badly despite our best judgement. Emotions are complicated AF.
They definitely are not rejecting this immoral status, as they made their kids prince and princess the minute his dad became king, instead of choosing the Ann & Edward approach.
So the foreign paparazzi weren’t in California? They’ve just turned up in England to stalk the Sussexes?
It’s against the law in California.
This. And its easy for us outside to say we’d never do this, move from a place where your child is protected from the paps to a place where there is a literal bounty on your kids heads for a picture. Either they’re incredibly reckless and dangerously optimistic about RAVEC or we aren’t privy to some vital part of their reasoning (which is fine, we shouldn’t be) but it can make even the strongest Sussex supporter start to side eye,even a little.
These photographers sound like they were casing the school for more than photos of the children for tabloids.. it sounds a lot like they were there to document schedules for something much scarier because why else would they spend so much time and walk the perimeter of the school? There is more to this than the simple explanation of paparazzi, my blood ran cold reading this because imo those children are being openly targeted and it’s really convenient to blame shady paparazzi from other countries.. I hope they actually investigate this beyond the “it’s paparazzi”
In short, yes.
Yes. It’s illegal in CA which is one of the reasons why they settled there.
Horrific! Time to reassess the reasons you are there and what price you are willing to pay to remain in the UK.
I don’t think I will ever understand why they moved back to the UK (even if it’s just an extended visit) without the proper security. It just blows my mind considering how the British press are desperate for a photo of their kids. The safety and well being of your kids should be a top priority and they will not get it in the UK.
I wonder if the decision to move to England w/o security from the Crown is/was partly a game of Chicken — as in: let’s put this issue right up in your face, Charles, and see what you’ll do about it?? Hopefully not, but it has that possibility; neither Meghan nor Harry are stupid people.
If that is the reason then it’s a stupid and dangerous one. Playing Russian Roulette with your kids lives is pretty awful and I would definitely judge H&M for that big time.
You don’t have to be stupid to make stupid decisions. Archie and Lilibet didn’t ask to move to England and it’s their lives that are vulnerable, not Harry and Meghan.
They’d be arrested in most countries for stalking a primary school. Paid by the british tabloids, no doubt.
What if those men had been more sinister than paps? That’s the bigger issue. Endless hostile hit pieces from royal commentators and rabid online haters further prove that the family of the son of our Head of State – who’s also a war veteran with a price on his head for 18 years – needs protective security. Plus Harry has even offered to pay. And why should the King’s youngest two grandchildren be less protected than the oldest three when they’re arguably more at risk?
@Beth, exactly. If these people are close enough to photograph them, they’re close enough to…I don’t even want to type it, but everyone here knows.
The children can always learn about their heritage. But it should not involve having them pursued by paparazzi and stalked.
Sadly, this is to be expected. None of this is shocking so it’s hard to be outraged on behalf of Harry and Meghan. At this point, we can only pray for the safety and well-being of their kids.
So many people here are victim blaming. Blaming the sussexes for people doing criminal acts. I assume you’d blame the woman in the short skirt too. Appalling being victim blamers bit that’s who many have become. Apparently having a visit to the home country of 3/4 of the family isn’t allowed and makes them stupid. Victim blaming is strong. Short skirts, right?
I think the blame should be on King Charles. Not allowing them full protection and evicting them from their (at that time) UK residence.
@Bloody, that’s really not a fair comparison, imo. This situation is a lot more complicated.
This is really not a fair comparison. Harry himself has talked about how unsafe the UK is and how he wouldn’t bring his wife and kids there with this whole security issue. He then does a complete 180 and brings them and acts all shocked that his kids are being stalked by a foreign press. We all knew this would happen. He has lived the horror that he and Meghan went through while she was pregnant and left the UK for a reason. Odd to come back to that and I will hold him to account.
The only reason I know anything at all about Sussex security is through the efforts of Harry in filing lawsuits and talking to the press. So I’m not ready to pile in on the Sussexes like others here—many sound like they’re gloating. I understand there are things I don’t understand.
It’s not gloating it’s outrage.
Big difference.
Totally agree. “If they’re worried, they should stay hidden! And if they don’t do what we say, let’s rain scorn!” It’s absurd.
What the paps are doing should get them arrested. Many countries have laws preventing adults from casing a school. This is disturbing behaviour that very often pedos do and it doesn’t matter whose kids are at that school.
Speaking of pedos, why aren’t the brittabloids running more stories of Andy (FKA Prince Andrew)? Or more stories about Andy’s relationship with Chuck, the guy who tried to center himself in his ex-spouse’s funeral?
Andrew still has royal protection. Just saying.
How much of a piece of shit do you have to be to stalk children?
Good on their comms team to link it to the RAF incident tbh. It’s a good way to remind people that they need security due to legitimate threats that are very real and not because they want to be pampered poodles.
What did Harry expect? He knows what scum the European paparazzi are.
Any school in any part of the world would worry about “vans parked near a school with two men”. With the number of pedophiles out there and human traffickers. All the parents should be worried and I hope this has been taken care of.
I know everyone wants to blame the Sussexes but they should have every right that anyone else does to live in the UK, to educate their children in the UK without the harassment of the media UK or forgein based.
The very weird part about this (and the issue that should be addressed) is not the fact that the Sussex moved back to the UK, but rather, grown adults are stalking a school prepared to take pictures of children who aren’t their own! That is gross and disgusting.
Wow not just victim blaming but aggressive and entitled and know more than the family they have a weird relationship with. Cool. So much aggression for people they don’t know. I’ve met both separately a number of years ago. They seemed way more down to earth than some fans.
Are we sure that these are just paparazzi and not the more seedy, sinister beings posing as one to get a reason to loiter around the school? I mean I feel iffy even typing it out! The way RAVEC is slow-walking everything, I think getting UK security and intel is going to remain Harry’s pipe dream. And their statements to the media feel really insufficient and blasé. Your phone number has been leaked by one of the parents, you had to change your kids’ school, now strange weirdos are casing your kids’ school hoping to capture them on camara and reveal their identity and exact location to the world. But there is still persistence in keeping them enrolled there! If the move is for Invictus, then they can easily home-school the kids as they are of an extremely young age. But if it is a permanent stay, are the children going to be continually sent out to this kind of nerve-wracking environment until RAVEC changes its mind. It is so very confusing!
Home schooling would keep them from socializing with children their own age. imo
Call me parasocial but I cannot wait until the Sussexes return to Montecito. This situation seems untenable. England is just too small a place in which they can safely move.
And yeah, these foreign paparazzi are totally doing the bidding of the UK tabs. I didn’t realize until I read Charles Spencer’s book just how much hell he was put through by the tabloids — and, as he wrote, as bad as it was, it was just a fraction of what Diana experienced. And a fraction of what the Sussexes may experience if they stay in England.
“foreign paparazzi” as of British tabloids don’t contract out their paps and won’t publish those pictures.
They’re not above releasing embargoed info to foreign papers and then “reporting” what’s being reported in foreign media to get around the embargo.
They did the same thing when an Australian outlet linked to Murdoch revealed Harry’s deployment.
The press was doing the same thing to Diana. Stalking her and finding loopholes to get pictures of her. Harry talked so many times about how traumatic that was for him. Now they’re finding loopholes to stalk and photograph his children.
I agree with some that the UK press would have no issues with hiring some foreign photographers who don’t have to abide by the rules with the press on the kids. And then oh hey we just have to cover this and show their faces in our papers. It’s messed up and I don’t think strongly worded letters are going to help.
And as Kaiser said, WTF is going on with RAVEC? That was supposed to be done like two weeks ago.
I believe that there’s a level of protection that the kids are getting that we don’t know about. However, I think k home schooling may be an option for the duration of their stay in the Uk.
What would be the point of being in England if the kids have to be homeschooled and Meghan can’t move freely?