Anne Hathaway wore Prabal Gurung maternity-wear to the NYC ‘Verity’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s NYC premiere of Verity, adapted from the Colleen Hoover book of the same name. Last week was the London premiere, but Anne Hathaway didn’t attend. I believe she’s probably too pregnant to fly (especially internationally), so Anne’s promotion has been limited to New York. She seems fine with it! She’s honestly adorable, and she’s been super-cute throughout her pregnancy. We’ve seen so much of her during this pregnancy because she’s had so many films out this year! This is her fifth film and film promotion of the year!
So, Anne turned up at the premiere in a custom Prabal Gurung. She’s been a fan of Gurung for years, and she’s worn the label several times already during this pregnancy. It’s a good maternity dress – it looks fun and stretchy. I love her little bump-it hairstyle too.
As for Dakota Johnson, she eschewed her new Valentino brand ambassadorship again and wore Calvin Klein for the second time in a week. I really dislike this, but I’m not a fan of two-piece formal dresses in general, especially when they are basically “a fancy tube top and a skirt.” Still, this is much better than that doily-ass Colleen Atwood dress she wore in London last week. Dakota’s hair is a wreck too but I’m tired of complaining about it.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
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Inside arrivals for Amazon MGM Studio’s ‘Verity’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 29 Sep 2026
Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages
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Outside arrivals for Amazon MGM Studio’s ‘Verity’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York, United States
When: 29 Sep 2026
Credit: Nancy Rivera/INSTARimages
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Inside arrivals for Amazon MGM Studio’s ‘Verity’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 29 Sep 2026
Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages
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Inside arrivals for Amazon MGM Studio’s ‘Verity’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Anne Hathaway
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 29 Sep 2026
Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages
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Inside arrivals for Amazon MGM Studio’s ‘Verity’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Dakota Johnson
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 29 Sep 2026
Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages
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Inside arrivals for Amazon MGM Studio’s ‘Verity’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 29 Sep 2026
Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages
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Inside arrivals for Amazon MGM Studio’s ‘Verity’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Josh Hartnett, Dakota Johnson and Anne Hathaway
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 29 Sep 2026
Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages
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Inside arrivals for Amazon MGM Studio’s ‘Verity’ New York premiere at AMC Lincoln Square 13
Featuring: Micheal Showalter, Josh Hartnett, Dakota Johnson, Anne Hathaway, Ismael Cruz Cordova and Collen Hoover
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 29 Sep 2026
Credit: Dave Allocca/Starpix/INSTARimages
Dang, Anne looks so beautiful pregnant. I wonder if those are clip on bangs for Dakota. Or they grew out enough for an actual stylist to fix them.
Her trauma bangs were tragic.
Anne is absolutely beautiful.
That is the comment.
Waitaminute….that is thee Michael Showater. He directed this. Okay, this just might be good.
Anne looks amazing. My god I wish I looked like that when I was pregnant!
Anne looks fabulous! Her maternity style has been on point the whole time. The backwards dress, that blue cropped in the front top, this. She’s been looking amazing! It’s such a cliche to say that pregnant women look like they’re glowing, but in her case it’s definitely true.
Dakota looks like she wishes she were somewhere else. Maybe she just doesn’t like being outshined by Anne. If I were still young and (semi) hot, I’d probably dress like that too.
Points to the lady in the gold dress! She looks great.
“Points to the lady in the gold dress! She looks great.”
She does! And though red is not my color, now I want a red cape I can drape over me shoulders and swan around in
I didn’t even notice the red cape my eye went straight to the intricate draping
With the caveat that all pregnant women are beautiful, Anne is breathtakingly stunning! I was never much of a fan of her, but she totally won me over with her work and her impeccable red carpet appearances this year. She looks like she’s having fun and that’s even nicer.
They both look great to me. I am a Colleen Hoover hater so I won’t be seeing this.
Anne looks beautiful but let her take a break! She has got to be tired at this point.
I just hope Anne’s shoes were comfy! She looks gorgeous.