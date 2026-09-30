Anne Hathaway wore Prabal Gurung maternity-wear to the NYC ‘Verity’ premiere

Here are some photos from last night’s NYC premiere of Verity, adapted from the Colleen Hoover book of the same name. Last week was the London premiere, but Anne Hathaway didn’t attend. I believe she’s probably too pregnant to fly (especially internationally), so Anne’s promotion has been limited to New York. She seems fine with it! She’s honestly adorable, and she’s been super-cute throughout her pregnancy. We’ve seen so much of her during this pregnancy because she’s had so many films out this year! This is her fifth film and film promotion of the year!

So, Anne turned up at the premiere in a custom Prabal Gurung. She’s been a fan of Gurung for years, and she’s worn the label several times already during this pregnancy. It’s a good maternity dress – it looks fun and stretchy. I love her little bump-it hairstyle too.

As for Dakota Johnson, she eschewed her new Valentino brand ambassadorship again and wore Calvin Klein for the second time in a week. I really dislike this, but I’m not a fan of two-piece formal dresses in general, especially when they are basically “a fancy tube top and a skirt.” Still, this is much better than that doily-ass Colleen Atwood dress she wore in London last week. Dakota’s hair is a wreck too but I’m tired of complaining about it.