Princess Kate & Prince William made a surprise appearance in Leeds on Tuesday

There was yet another “surprise” public appearance from the Prince and Princess of Wales on Tuesday. Imagine being the whole-ass future king and queen and being so terrified of the general public that you can only go outside if no one knows you’re coming. Imagine finding tumbleweeds preferable to protesters. Prince William and Kate stepped out on Tuesday at Headingley Rugby Stadium in Leeds, all to show support for the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, specifically in the battle for fighting motor neurone disease (MND).

Kate Middleton and Prince William are teaming up on the pitch. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, stepped out at Headingley Rugby Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 28. There, they learned how the Leeds Rhinos and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation are using the power of sport to improve health, education, inclusion and well-being in the community.

Their visit included a meeting with Jamie Jones Buchanan, the CEO of the Leeds Rhinos and a lifelong friend of Rob Burrow, a professional rugby player for the team who died in 2024 after living with motor neurone disease (MND) for around five years. Prince William and Princess Kate heard about Burrow’s continued impact on the Rhinos during their visit.

In 2019, two years after retiring from the Leeds Rhinos, Burrow was diagnosed with MND and made it his mission to campaign for funding for treatment of the disease. Prince William previously met with Burrow at Headingley Stadium in 2024, when the royal surprised the athlete with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), the highest-ranking award in the Order of the British Empire, excluding knighthoods and damehoods. The royal heir also officially opened the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease and wrote the foreword for a book written by Burrow’s wife, Lindsey.

The royals also reunited with Kevin Sinfield, a former rugby player and coach who is in the middle of running seven ultramarathons in as many days in an effort to raise funds and awareness for MND, at DIY Kitchens Stadium in Wakefield, the finish line for his third day of the challenge.

“The team is everything,” Sinfield said about the Leeds Rhinos, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post. “I can’t do what I do without all of them.”

“Prince William, Princess Catherine — you’ve been such big supporters of the work we’ve tried to do. You’ve been such big supporters of Rob, Lindsey and the full Burrow family,” he continued. “To have you here today is incredible and brings real credibility and awareness to the MND community. With that credibility, we can do even more.”