Princess Kate & Prince William made a surprise appearance in Leeds on Tuesday

There was yet another “surprise” public appearance from the Prince and Princess of Wales on Tuesday. Imagine being the whole-ass future king and queen and being so terrified of the general public that you can only go outside if no one knows you’re coming. Imagine finding tumbleweeds preferable to protesters. Prince William and Kate stepped out on Tuesday at Headingley Rugby Stadium in Leeds, all to show support for the Leeds Rhinos Foundation, specifically in the battle for fighting motor neurone disease (MND).
Kate Middleton and Prince William are teaming up on the pitch. The Prince and Princess of Wales, both 44, stepped out at Headingley Rugby Stadium on Tuesday, Sept. 28. There, they learned how the Leeds Rhinos and the Leeds Rhinos Foundation are using the power of sport to improve health, education, inclusion and well-being in the community.
Their visit included a meeting with Jamie Jones Buchanan, the CEO of the Leeds Rhinos and a lifelong friend of Rob Burrow, a professional rugby player for the team who died in 2024 after living with motor neurone disease (MND) for around five years. Prince William and Princess Kate heard about Burrow’s continued impact on the Rhinos during their visit.
In 2019, two years after retiring from the Leeds Rhinos, Burrow was diagnosed with MND and made it his mission to campaign for funding for treatment of the disease. Prince William previously met with Burrow at Headingley Stadium in 2024, when the royal surprised the athlete with his Commander of the Order of the British Empire (CBE), the highest-ranking award in the Order of the British Empire, excluding knighthoods and damehoods. The royal heir also officially opened the Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease and wrote the foreword for a book written by Burrow’s wife, Lindsey.
The royals also reunited with Kevin Sinfield, a former rugby player and coach who is in the middle of running seven ultramarathons in as many days in an effort to raise funds and awareness for MND, at DIY Kitchens Stadium in Wakefield, the finish line for his third day of the challenge.
“The team is everything,” Sinfield said about the Leeds Rhinos, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post. “I can’t do what I do without all of them.”
“Prince William, Princess Catherine — you’ve been such big supporters of the work we’ve tried to do. You’ve been such big supporters of Rob, Lindsey and the full Burrow family,” he continued. “To have you here today is incredible and brings real credibility and awareness to the MND community. With that credibility, we can do even more.”
William has been more involved in this area than Kate – William has met with Rob Burrow’s family, and William has done solo events to raise awareness for MND. This has the feel of Kate tagging along, just to be seen and just to get out of the house. Poor Will and Kate, truly. Their work week started on a TUESDAY!!
PS… Kate’s green blazer is from Ralph Lauren (one of Meghan’s favorite labels). Kate also wore her copycat ring stack, including that diamond-and-sapphire eternity ring which comes and goes.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Since the sussexes returned more togetherness surprise appearances. I wonder how much longer scooter will put up with this and when can he go solo again.what about the school runs. She’s showing off that ring again
RoyaltyTea and KateMiddletonMissing subs on Reddit talk a lot about Kate’s occipital bone scar and reconstruction and her subsequent disappearance starting December of 2023. This is something William really doesn’t want people to know. Because it’s a major scandal, So joint appearances are increasing. The lack of PDA doesn’t help though. Just coworkers, or brother and sister.
I read o. Social media this morning a quote from a place that recently got a “surprise”/last minute visit from will
That is is just as thrown together as it looks. Thru got a call then scrambled to get everything together for the royal visit.
They really do just see their subjects as photo ops and pr props.
That is pretty selfish, if so. Kate and/or William turning up unannounced on hospital wards isn’t great – getting in the way of staff, family, visitors, hygiene. Princess Di used to do surprise hospital visits but apparently they were at night and she didn’t bring her press team along to capture video. Outside of hospitals, as you say Ariel, an unplanned visit really would be a spanner in the works. Imagine putting loads of work into a day planned for ages and then having to scrap the agenda completely and be willing to have security all over the place.
Agree with this take. It is selfish to expect people to be ready so last minute. Unbelievably inconsiderate.
Although we know, typically, they stack “work” (*snort*) this time of year to push up their end-of-year tallies, but usually not this much in September. Should be verrrrry interesting to see if this is continued in this manner in October and November, just due to the fear of what Meghan *MIGHT* do lolol.
It seems to be accepted that Harry is going to be out and about and busily booked. Now, they’re waiting with bated breath to see a sighting of Meg. I hope she starves them to collapse!
Do they even get large crowds, attention and front covers as much anymore?
I read somewhere that they don’t get the crowds. Tabloid photographers always zoom in on a group of people up close to her. There were loads of people when they were walking around the crowds after the Queen’s death. And there were crowds the day after the Coronation. That’s the most I’ve seen but, let’s face it, those are pretty significant events that generated public attendance en masse.
Well we all predicted this – Harry and Meghan’s mere presence in the UK would force W&K to work more. Poor dears.
But also my guess is that there’s a term break coming up in a few weeks so they’re preparing for vacation.
ETA just checked and not until 10/23 for all kids. Are they going to maintain this schedule for the next month???? Lordy they will be exhausted!!
@Becks it’s so funny how transparent and predictable W&K are. And you know they’re “blaming” the Sussexes for “forcing” them to do *exactly what they should have been doing all along since 2011!*
And Kate is looking at that man exactly the way she used to gaze at Ben Ainsley, lol. She’s so clearly starved for male attention.
(Btw I’m messaging you something via LinkedIn which will make you laugh so hard; I promise I’ll join Threads or Bluesky or whatever but in the meantime it’s the best I’ve got.)
I don’t even know my linked in password 😂😂let me see if I can figure it out. But I think you would love threads!!
I found and messaged you on Threads!! 🙌
I predict that they won’t be able to maintain this schedule. It’ll taper off. Not that they won’t want to compete, but they just cannot maintain it bc they never have.
This definitely felt like this was originally a solo William engagement and that Kate just tagged along. I suspect this is not the only recent one that was like that. I wonder how long that will be going on because they can only keep it up for so long.
Interesting that that ring is making an appearance again.
Yeah it does seem like Kate was just tagging along. I think KP could have helped this charity event a bit more by announcing that William and Kate were going to be Leeds earlier. These “surprise” visits they like to do don’t really do anything in terms of promotion.
It will improve their job score, that is all that is important to them now that M and H are here.
And it will keep their photos in the tabloids, so people aren’t just focusing on H&M while W&K are nowhere to be found. The Sussexes’ presence is literally the only thing that forces them to get out there and actually do something. It’s so embarrassing to watch.
My brother-in-law’s wife is so self-centered and possessive, that at their wedding, he wasn’t allowed to get a few shots with just him with his groomsmen. She insisted on being in them as well, and the result is pretty much exactly like Kate in that top photo: stiff smile, awkward non-pose that almost looks like a photobomb, and everybody else appearing to be wondering if she’s supposed to be there.
If you told me no one realised she was standing at the back when they took the photo I would also believe you.
@Miranda, how is that marriage going, lol?
*sigh* They have a 3-year-old, a 2-year-old, and she’s 6 months pregnant with twins and saying that she doesn’t want to go back to work after having them this time. He looks like a prisoner of war.
Oh, man. I’m sorry. It must be so sad and frustrating for you to watch since clearly you knew from (at least) their wedding day that she was…problematic.
More work for William and Kate, congratulations for Harry and Meghan creating this situation. It wouldn’t have happened without them.
You’d think that KFC would give them security if for no other reason than to keep W&K actually “working.” I’m not even kidding.
Agree. Harry and Meghan being out and about is having the affect of making the Wales’ look better than they deserve! Too bad their interest in the actual engagement and the general public is completely fake and self-serving! PS: he looks like he hates her.
Wiggles gurning with jazz hands. Pegs looking miserable.
An opportunity to pose with male athletes? Kate was happy to attend. She probably enjoys being around men who have to be nice to her, unlike her husband who ignores her.
I do like the green blazer on her. This is a good color for her and from what I can see in the photos the blazer fits well.
Her roots are showing