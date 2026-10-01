Eden: The palace wants Prince Harry & William to reunite next year

August 31, 2027 will mark the thirtieth anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in Paris. The Birmingham Invictus Games are scheduled for July 10th through the 17th next year. Personally, I hope whatever is behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s UK move, it’s completely over by the end of the Birmingham games. Like, I have my fingers crossed that their bags are packed and they’re on the first flight out on July 18th, 2027. But, according to the Mail’s Richard Eden, palace courtiers are making plans for Prince Harry’s schedule after the games. Eden’s sources spin an interesting theory, actually – that the palace will put together a church service on or around August 31st to mark the anniversary of Diana’s death. And at that service, Diana’s two sons will appear.
One of the most difficult obstacles faced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they return to public life in Britain is the refusal of the Prince and Princess of Wales to engage with them. And who can blame William and Catherine? After all, they have had to watch in silent horror as they were insulted and traduced by Harry and Meghan in their interview with Oprah Winfrey as well as in the duke’s tawdry memoir, Spare, and a seemingly endless stream of promotional interviews.
William and Harry’s father, King Charles, who is still being treated for an unnamed form of cancer is, however, determined to see his sons reunited. And some courtiers believe that they may have found a way of bringing the brothers together – by using the memory of their late mother, Princess Diana.
Harry’s spokesman has confirmed that he is considering making a television documentary about Diana to mark the 30th anniversary of her death next year. He is understood to have asked several of the princess’s friends and relations if they would take part in a commemorative film ahead of the milestone next August. ‘The duke has discussed a number of possible projects,’ his spokesman said. ‘Nothing has been finalised or confirmed, and he is still considering the most meaningful way to honour his mother’s legacy during this important anniversary year.’
The documentary could be created through Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions, which has a first-look agreement with Netflix for its film and television projects. A source told me last week that William had been approached with many offers to appear in a rival programme. However, it is understood that he will not do so.
Now, the King is said to have been approached with a way of celebrating the life of his ex-wife that would bring their sons together.
‘His Majesty has apparently “raised no objection” to a thanksgiving service [for Diana],’ my fellow Daily Mail columnist Ephraim Hardcastle revealed this week. ‘It would be similar to the 2007 one on her tenth anniversary at the Wellington Barracks Guards’ Chapel, where her favourite music was played and Harry delivered the eulogy.’
Ephraim added: ‘While the boys seem to have rejected any chance of working together, the religious event might help heal the rift.’
A source I have since spoken to confirmed that the notion of a service including both brothers is being seriously considered. ‘This would be an inspirational way to remember Diana,’ the source tells me. ‘William could celebrate his mother’s life by giving a reading. That would be far more dignified than appearing in a television programme that would inevitably be portrayed as a rival to whatever Harry might make. And it would also serve to bring the brothers together.’
A Kensington Palace spokesman told me: ‘We wouldn’t comment on how the Prince of Wales will mark the anniversary.’
[From The Daily Mail]
Here’s the thing: this sounds completely believable from Buckingham Palace’s perspective. They plan things out this far in advance, and I could totally see how King Charles would want to keep the focus on Harry and William’s rift rather than, you know, Charles’ giddiness over Diana’s 1997 death. All of this is coming from the king’s court, and I would guess that Harry is on board. So this reads like the palace is applying public pressure on the heir, telling William: you cannot ignore Harry forever, and you have to be seen at a thanksgiving service for Diana or else it will look horrible. I imagine plates are being smashed at Forest Lodge as we speak.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid, Cover Images.
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The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024817, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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161569, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge laughing after taking part in a relay race during a training day with runners taking part in the 2017 London Marathon for Heads Together , the official Charity of the Year at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park in London. London, United Kingdom – Sunday, February 5, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT,Image: 532903283, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge and Duke of Sussex arrive for the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024523, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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(left to right) Guy Monson, a member of the statue committee, the Duke of Sussex, the Duke of Cambridge and garden designer Pip Morrison, during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of the Dukes’ mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021. .,Image: 619024558, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge (right) and the Duke of Sussex during the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.,Image: 619146819, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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The Duke of Cambridge (right) and Duke of Sussex ahead of the unveiling of a statue they commissioned of their mother Diana, Princess of Wales, in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace, London, on what would have been her 60th birthday. Picture date: Thursday July 1, 2021.,Image: 619146837, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR 48 HOURS- Fee Payable Upon reproduction – For queries contact Avalon sales@Avalon.red London +44 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles +1 310 822 0419 Berlin +49 30 76 212 251 Madrid +34 91 533 42 89, Model Release: no, Credit line: Avalon.red / Avalon
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London, UNITED KINGDOM – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visit the London Bridge Jobcentre and speak to people looking for work in London.
Pictured: Prince William, Duke of Cambridge
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Palma de Mallorca, SPAIN – Prince William furious after the controversial interview with his mother Lady Diana in 1995.
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USA Rights Only – London, UK – 02/05/2017 – Royals at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.
he Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry will joined a training day with the runners taking part in the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon for Heads Together, the official Charity of the Year. The training day for Team Heads Together, the campaign to change the conversation on mental health which is spearheaded by Their Royal Highnesses took place at the Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park (QEOP) in London on Sunday 5th February
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Prince William, Prince Harry and Prince Charles at a photocall at Loch Muick Falls Balmoral, Scotland, United Kingdom – 16 August 1997
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Meghan probably considers it a blessing that the Wails refuse to engage with them 🙄 why would she want to be anywhere near those incandescently raging and threatening tw@ts?
How can they when Harry is banished from every royal event? And I don’t think either wants to or will. What’s the point?
Why would be BP organizing this? Diana was not a member of the Royal Family when she died. It would be more believable if KP was doing this. It wouldn’t surprise me if the Spencers had a service but not the Royal Family, especially after Charles Spencer’s book has come out. Just going by their social media, the Royal Family doesn’t post about Diana at all so how it is believable they want to have a memorial service? William and Harry are no longer children.
This might be damage control by Buckingham Palace to counter Charles Spencer’s revelations about Charles being giddily elated by Diana’s death and certain she would be soon forgotten.
But it still begs the question why is BP trying to use Diana to bring the boys together after 30yrs of indifference and basically sullying her name why would they try and do something like this ?
i think there were subtle hints you are the Ex Charles
@Quitecontrary: It would be strange after ignoring the memory of Diana for 20 years for the Palace organise a memorial service for her. Who from the Royal Family would attend this event? As we’ve gathered recently most of the family were happy that she died. Organising the service will only being more attention to Charles comments as well as his illtreatment of Diana when they were married and separated.
Hmm. Before we even talk about this event, maybe we should hear whether Charles will even attend or at the very least recognize the IG this year.
Yeah, I’d really hoped for July 18th as their definitive departure date. But now I could patiently wait out August 31th. To see the constipated faces in church could be worth it. Remember the last church service the Sussexes attended with packed suitcases, Meghan radiant in green, Kate icy and mean. Yes, men in grey, do it again. Send them to church before the next exit – so everyone can see, who they really are!
Actually the last church service they attended with the Royal Family was the Queen’s funeral. But I get what you mean their suitcases would have been packed on that day too having to stay 17 days away from their children.
All I can think about seeing these photos is how strongly William’s face looks like his mom’s. He’s a masculine version of his mom. Whereas Harry looks like a young Prince Phillip, but with a different nose. Thank goodness they’re both better looking than their dad.
William does not look like his mom LOL. Ten years ago, yes, but definitely not now. And he’s not much better looking than his father.
Willam is not humble or living enough to sit down with his younger and talk about what he’s done and even what he THINKS Harry has done to him.
And I believe that this move back to England by the Sussexes is about shielding Invictus, especially after seeing the tactical moves William’s allies pulled with Sentebale.”
It’s so pathetic how the rota overcompensates for William.
Harry, we’re told, is making a documentary about his mother. Well, “William had been approached with many offers to appear in a rival programme.”
So many offers! Take that, Harry!
I remember the 10th anniversary service, where Charles was booed outside the church. I don’t think this will happen.
Are they trying to take Harry & Meghan hostage again by extending their stay, they know Harry will have no reason to stay once IG is over so now they are dangling a service in front of them, but what is glaring is BP is not part of the family, and they are not making Harry & family’s stay easy so why should they stay longer than they have to. Is there any reason to bring the boys together during Charles life time when all william has talked about is how he is going to dismantle everything surrounding H&M when his father is out of the pic. On the the one hand William will have the firm he builds, its not up to his dad to build a legacy for him by taking Harry hostage