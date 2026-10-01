August 31, 2027 will mark the thirtieth anniversary of Princess Diana’s death in Paris. The Birmingham Invictus Games are scheduled for July 10th through the 17th next year. Personally, I hope whatever is behind the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s UK move, it’s completely over by the end of the Birmingham games. Like, I have my fingers crossed that their bags are packed and they’re on the first flight out on July 18th, 2027. But, according to the Mail’s Richard Eden, palace courtiers are making plans for Prince Harry’s schedule after the games. Eden’s sources spin an interesting theory, actually – that the palace will put together a church service on or around August 31st to mark the anniversary of Diana’s death. And at that service, Diana’s two sons will appear.

One of the most difficult obstacles faced by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as they return to public life in Britain is the refusal of the Prince and Princess of Wales to engage with them. And who can blame William and Catherine? After all, they have had to watch in silent horror as they were insulted and traduced by Harry and Meghan in their interview with Oprah Winfrey as well as in the duke’s tawdry memoir, Spare, and a seemingly endless stream of promotional interviews.

William and Harry’s father, King Charles, who is still being treated for an unnamed form of cancer is, however, determined to see his sons reunited. And some courtiers believe that they may have found a way of bringing the brothers together – by using the memory of their late mother, Princess Diana.

Harry’s spokesman has confirmed that he is considering making a television documentary about Diana to mark the 30th anniversary of her death next year. He is understood to have asked several of the princess’s friends and relations if they would take part in a commemorative film ahead of the milestone next August. ‘The duke has discussed a number of possible projects,’ his spokesman said. ‘Nothing has been finalised or confirmed, and he is still considering the most meaningful way to honour his mother’s legacy during this important anniversary year.’

The documentary could be created through Harry and Meghan’s Archewell Productions, which has a first-look agreement with Netflix for its film and television projects. A source told me last week that William had been approached with many offers to appear in a rival programme. However, it is understood that he will not do so.

Now, the King is said to have been approached with a way of celebrating the life of his ex-wife that would bring their sons together.

‘His Majesty has apparently “raised no objection” to a thanksgiving service [for Diana],’ my fellow Daily Mail columnist Ephraim Hardcastle revealed this week. ‘It would be similar to the 2007 one on her tenth anniversary at the Wellington Barracks Guards’ Chapel, where her favourite music was played and Harry delivered the eulogy.’

Ephraim added: ‘While the boys seem to have rejected any chance of working together, the religious event might help heal the rift.’

A source I have since spoken to confirmed that the notion of a service including both brothers is being seriously considered. ‘This would be an inspirational way to remember Diana,’ the source tells me. ‘William could celebrate his mother’s life by giving a reading. That would be far more dignified than appearing in a television programme that would inevitably be portrayed as a rival to whatever Harry might make. And it would also serve to bring the brothers together.’

A Kensington Palace spokesman told me: ‘We wouldn’t comment on how the Prince of Wales will mark the anniversary.’