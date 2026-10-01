Tom Cruise had a blast as he danced down Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel

Tom Cruise is really going all out to promote Digger, which is why it’s slightly funny that the film is projected to be a box-office bomb which will lose Warner Bros $100 million. Still, no one can ever say that Cruise phones in his promotional duties. In fact, he’s promoting Digger much harder than any of his other films in recent years. The only thing missing from his promo tour? An appearance on Hot Ones! Tom has never been on Hot Ones, but Sean Evans has apparently tried to get him on before.

So, this week, Tom had a new experience: he visited the Jennifer Hudson Show for the first time. He did J-Hud’s “Spirit Tunnel,” where guests are expected to dance down a hallway as Hudson’s staffers sing and dance. Some celebrities have the Spirit Tunnel energy inside of them, and some do not. Tom Cruise committed to the bit and had a great time. He also got to dance with Debbie Allen later in the show! Now, as the sit-down interview progressed, you could tell that Tom’s social battery was getting lower and lower. It’s a lot. J-Hud is a lot, and I say that with love. Still, it’s cool that Tom got the whole J-Hud experience.

Tom Cruise doing the Spirit Tunnel at The Jennifer Hudson Show. pic.twitter.com/Nj9373Zk6Z — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 30, 2026