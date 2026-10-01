Tom Cruise had a blast as he danced down Jennifer Hudson’s Spirit Tunnel

Tom Cruise is really going all out to promote Digger, which is why it’s slightly funny that the film is projected to be a box-office bomb which will lose Warner Bros $100 million. Still, no one can ever say that Cruise phones in his promotional duties. In fact, he’s promoting Digger much harder than any of his other films in recent years. The only thing missing from his promo tour? An appearance on Hot Ones! Tom has never been on Hot Ones, but Sean Evans has apparently tried to get him on before.
So, this week, Tom had a new experience: he visited the Jennifer Hudson Show for the first time. He did J-Hud’s “Spirit Tunnel,” where guests are expected to dance down a hallway as Hudson’s staffers sing and dance. Some celebrities have the Spirit Tunnel energy inside of them, and some do not. Tom Cruise committed to the bit and had a great time. He also got to dance with Debbie Allen later in the show! Now, as the sit-down interview progressed, you could tell that Tom’s social battery was getting lower and lower. It’s a lot. J-Hud is a lot, and I say that with love. Still, it’s cool that Tom got the whole J-Hud experience.
Tom Cruise doing the Spirit Tunnel at The Jennifer Hudson Show. pic.twitter.com/Nj9373Zk6Z
— DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 30, 2026
Photos courtesy of Cover Images. Screencap courtesy of Jennifer Hudson’s show.
I was intrigued that he kept his back to the camera and his focus on the staffers dancing and singing. You can see why Hollywood stands behind him despite it all. He makes sure people’s experience of him is positive. Lesson to learn.
Yes. This man is a pro. He really is the last of the ‘movie star’.
It is a very short list at this time.
Maybe that is the Co$ method of trying to suck people into their cult. “Tom’s a great guy! Look at how he treats Hollywood staffers and costars..” Everyone says he’s great to work with yet he had the advantage of slave labor within the Co$.
I believe he behaves so warmly so he can draw people into his cult.
That’s his cult training coming through. He knows how to be a showman and make everyone think he’s this charming man, while hiding god knows what once the cameras are gone.
I was going to say he made it about the people around him, and heck even danced and pulled the staff in. That showed a level of kindness and respect that for sure goes a long way.
It was charming, even knowing all we know.
I was actually stunned at how cool he was and as someone said above he was focused on the staffers. That dancing bit went viral and everyone was like okay Tom.
Crazy Scientology history aside, Tom has always been extremely professional. He takes his job very seriously and goes all in on every aspect of it.
Yet another unfortunate example of how he is a true old school movie star. There aren’t many of them nowadays. And he’s in his 60s!? I really dislike him for many many reasons but he is that guy—not unlike Bill Clinton—who charms you despite your reservations. He really does put in the work at being a star.
Also what fascinates me about him—you never see him unkempt and or grumpy in a pap photo. Like ever?
God if he would just denounce and leave Scientology. Repair his relationship with Suri. I would have so much enthusiasm for him. He’s very good at love bombing. A key function within Scientology to draw people in.
He spent more time with the staffers than he has with Suri in the last decade or so.
I think we all know everything these talk shows do is pre-planned and approved questions that are researched and responses written by his team for him.
I would like to think he wasn’t acting and was actually having fun with Jennifer.
Maybe if he just lives life outside Scientology for awhile. He might wake up one day and leave it. Nicole Kidman came so close to get him to leave it when they married. But the midget leader mandated to get her out of his life. Which I believe they got him to believe she cheated on him with Ewan McGregor while they were on set for Moulin Rouge.
let’s stop promoting cult leaders
Yes! He is showing his master class is manipulation. Same thing he’s done for decades – trying to seduce the masses for his and COS’s benefit.
This.
He knows what he’s doing here, and in all of his appearances. Everything is in service to his cult.
I can never get past him ghosting his own daughter. Can you imagine how she would feel watching that clip? “He’s the legend everybody loves..” All that magnetic, engaging energy and none of it available to her. And what makes it worse is that he doted on her as a child. So she has the memories of being loved by him. I really hope that she has enough restraint to avoid reading or seeing anything about him. Any time I see him being warm and charming to hosts and fellow actors, it just breaks my heart. And of course he suffers no repercussions.
I had a weird moment yesterday when I saw an old coworker I follow on social media actually interviewed him for the promotion of Digger. I did not work in entertainment but this person now works for a company that focuses on movies without going into too much detail since I don’t want to actually identify them. Former coworker did a great job interviewing him and Tom was his regular, charming self in the interview.
But knowing everything I know about him, nothing about him seems real. Everything seems to be an act and nothing seems genuine. His whole life is a movie and I don’t think Tom even truly knows who he really is.
Please don’t make me like him. Sigh.
This is the Tom Cruise of my childhood: the fun, energetic, positive guy who vibes with everyone. This was before I knew about all the cult shit.
Sigh, again.