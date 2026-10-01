Backpack the nepo bear wins Fat Bear Week in a squeaker



The brown bears of Katmai National Park and Preserve in Alaska (and some bloggers in NYC) dedicate themselves in autumn to piling on pounds of fat ahead of the winter hibernation. For the cold months of the year, svelte is out and chunky is in. Since 2014, Katmai has made a feast of the season by inviting the world to weigh in on the progress of Ursus arctos contestants, in the marvelous annual sporting event we call Fat Bear Week. Through public voting, a roster of 16 bears was weaned down to two vying for the title: Bear 89 vs. Bear 910. Bear 910 has no other alias, but fans recognized Bear 89 as Backpack, whose mother Holly, Duchess of Density, took the crown in 2019. Yes, Backpack is a nepo cub! But his journey from injured youngster (which led to him riding atop his mother’s back, hence the nickname) to gentle giant is undeniably endearing, which made it easy to celebrate when Backpack was named the winner on Tuesday. Well done, Backpack! He really zipped up a squeaker of a competition!

For Backpack, the title caps a journey that began with a difficult start. Long before he became a full-grown bear holding his own at Brooks Falls, he was a cub with a serious leg injury whose survival was uncertain. Backpack first appeared at Brooks River in 2006 with his mother, Holly. The young bear had a habit of climbing onto Holly’s back when they swam together, which eventually earned him the nickname Backpack, according to Explore. The following summer, Backpack returned with Holly with a badly injured leg. No one saw what happened to him, but he spent much of the season favoring the injured limb and struggling to put weight on it, the outlet reported. His condition prompted some members of the public to ask park rangers to step in. But intervening could have separated the cub from his mother and taken him out of the wild, according to Explore. Backpack ultimately got the chance to recover on his own. With Holly nearby, his leg healed, and when he eventually separated from his mother the next year, there were no obvious signs that he had once been injured, the outlet reported. He later grew into a large adult and became a familiar sight around Brooks Falls, particularly during the early summer salmon runs. While some large male bears rely on aggression to compete, Backpack has generally taken a more restrained approach, standing his ground when necessary but often using what Explore described as a quiet strength to claim desirable fishing spots. Apparently, it has been a pretty effective strategy. Backpack’s championship also comes with a family connection to Fat Bear Week. Holly won the competition in 2019, according to CBS News. The 2026 contest began with 16 bears and narrowed the field through a fan-voted, singled-elimination bracket before Backpack and Bear 910 faced off in the final. The competition is held as the bears pack on weight ahead of winter, when their stored fat becomes crucial to their survival.

[From People]

What a roly-poly role model! Every inch of Backpack (and boy are there many this time of year) is the very essence of resilience and authenticity. He made it through such a precarious situation in his early years, defying the odds, and not only did he survive — he thrived! And on his own terms! Backpack decided that no, he didn’t need to exhibit the exhaustive (and destructive) behaviors of male toxicity and aggression. Sure, he’ll defend himself if provoked, but only as needed. Listen to how Fat Bear Week sponsor Explore.org described Backpack in a video profile: “He has also long retained a penchant for sitting on a rock downstream of the falls. This is perhaps an effort to avoid cold water, or simply take in the scene and consider his options.” Awww! So basically, Backpack is the Ferdinand the bull of bears. And that’s why he is KING. But bearing the crown also comes with great responsibility. Given his personal history, I suggest that Backpack lead a campaign to show little cubs everywhere that you can triumph over whatever happens in your early years; they don’t define the rest of your life!

PS — As happy as I am for Backpack, I must reiterate my position from last year that the indiscriminate naming of bear contestants is an unfair advantage. Level the playing field, those bears are already navigating choppy, frigid waters!