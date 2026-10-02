Surprise, Prince Harry attended the United for Freedom fundraising gala in London

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Prince Harry has worn his tuxedo more times in the past month than in the three years prior. Harry stepped out on Thursday evening for the United for Freedom gala at the Imperial War Museum in London. It was a fundraiser for Ukraine, and Harry gave some kind of address at the gala. Interestingly, I don’t think anyone in the media had any idea that Harry was scheduled to attend, much less speak. Harry has been very dedicated to Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia in 2022. Harry has made multiple visits in recent years, including an incredibly dangerous multi-day visit to Kyiv one year ago, and as well a big security conference in the country earlier this year.

Prince Harry made a surprise outing in support of Ukraine. The Duke of Sussex, 42, stepped out at the United for Freedom gala at the Imperial War Museum in London on Oct. 1. The fundraising event was held to benefit charities supporting Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict in the country. Harry smiled and gave a wave to cameras as he headed inside the event, dressed for the occasion in a black bow tie and tuxedo. Prince Harry also gave a speech at the event, in which he retraced the history connecting Britain and Ukraine before sharing some of his own experiences from recent visits to the nation. “I have seen something in Ukraine that makes it impossible for me to look away. I have met people who have lost limbs, lost homes and lost loved ones — and yet somehow find the strength to rebuild,” he said. “I have spent time with members of the Ukrainian Invictus community: men and women who served their country and suffered life-changing injuries, but who continue to compete, to lead, to laugh and to look forward.” Elsewhere in the speech, the Duke of Sussex said, “What has stayed with me most is that resilience in Ukraine does not belong to any one group. It belongs to the whole country. To those defending the front line. To those treating the wounded. To those keeping businesses, schools and communities going. To those developing technology that is changing the nature of modern warfare. And to those rebuilding today what was destroyed yesterday, knowing it could be struck again tomorrow. That is national resilience in its truest form.” “But their resilience should never become an excuse for the rest of us to tolerate their suffering. Ukrainians should not have to prove, year after year, just how much they can endure,” he continued. “Their courage deserves more than our admiration. It deserves our resolve.”

[From People]

He’s right and he could go even further in praise of Ukrainians’ spirit, guts and resolve. I’m not sure anyone thought that four-and-a-half years later, Ukrainians would still be fighting for their survival on a daily basis. I certainly believed that the international community would (at the very least) figure out a way to stop Russia’s bombing campaign and drone strikes. For Harry in particular, I think he was moved (as was I) by Ukrainians’ affection for him personally. Whenever he visits Ukraine, he gets mobbed like a celebrity. People ask him for photos. They bring their copies of Spare for him to sign. They give him gifts to take home to Meghan. They see him as a friend, an ally and someone who can speak to the world about what’s happening to them.

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