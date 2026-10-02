Prince Harry is growing ‘frustrated & angry’ that his father won’t take his calls?

This week, Hello Magazine’s sources said that Prince Harry and King Charles have only spoken once on the phone since the Sussexes’ UK return, and they have not seen each other in person since July. We also know that Prince William and Harry have not been in the same room since Robert Fellowes’ funeral in 2024, and they probably haven’t said anything to each other since 2022, at or around QEII’s funeral. It brings up a much-debated question about how much or how little Harry actually calls his father and brother. I suspect that Harry regularly tries to get in touch with his father, but I really have no idea how often or how infrequently he’s called William in the past four years. Well, NewsNation says that Harry has been trying to call both his father and brother since the Sussexes’ UK return, but they’ve been ignoring him.

Private citizen Prince Harry is becoming more frustrated and angry by the day, my sources say, especially since his calls are once again no longer being put through to either the king or his brother. While it has been widely reported that Prince William and his wife, Catherine, haven’t picked up the phone to call Harry and are ignoring the Sussexes’ return to England — keeping calm and carrying on — what was not known was that Harry’s father had again resorted to silence concerning his younger son. “Harry’s calls aren’t being put through,” my source said. “The king and William are treating this situation like they did when Harry threw international tantrums while living in Montecito. He doesn’t call to catch up or try to meet up. He calls to complain and try to bully his father into getting his taxpayer-funded security back. It’s exhausting. And ill-advised.” The palace was especially taken aback when, after it released the “Sussexes are private citizens” memo, Harry had the gall to publicly complain that he wasn’t given any notice — he was — and that he had not had a chance to edit the letter. Harry then sent out yet another ill-advised missive saying he and his wife Meghan were NOT private people; they were, according to them, PUBLIC citizens and therefore needed armed protection. “It’s all just so horrid,” my source said. “And sadly, predictable. Harry says he wants to come home, he misses the U.K., and wants his children to know his father. Yet when he arrives, he immediately starts banging on about security, getting into public spats with his family, and complaining. Nothing is ever good enough unless it’s exactly what he wants … and he seems to forget he gave up this life. He can’t come back in.” It didn’t help that Harry came back to the U.K. unapologetic, furious and “spitting blood” at his family and perceived enemies. Instead of offering apologies for the accusations he made in “Spare” or in his Oprah Winfrey or Netflix interviews, Harry has instead insisted he is owed an apology. He won’t get one.

[From NewsNation]

So… even Paula Froelich’s sources aren’t saying that Harry has tried to call William? This is all about Harry trying to speak to Charles, and it sounds like the king’s staff are giving him the run-around. Which they did for years, up until Harry’s BBC interview last year, when he called his situation an “establishment stitch-up.” That interview moved the needle, but then Harry abandoned his position of strength by suddenly moving his family to the UK with zero security guarantees. All of which to say, I buy the idea that Harry has tried to talk to Charles about security specifically, just as I believe that Charles wants no part in guaranteeing the Sussexes’ safety and protection. Again, notice how RAVEC and the Home Office are slow-walking all of their assessments about the Sussexes’ security. This is still an establishment stitch-up and I’m worried that Harry doesn’t see it or doesn’t understand what’s actually going on here.