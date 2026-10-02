Prince Harry is growing ‘frustrated & angry’ that his father won’t take his calls?

This week, Hello Magazine’s sources said that Prince Harry and King Charles have only spoken once on the phone since the Sussexes’ UK return, and they have not seen each other in person since July. We also know that Prince William and Harry have not been in the same room since Robert Fellowes’ funeral in 2024, and they probably haven’t said anything to each other since 2022, at or around QEII’s funeral. It brings up a much-debated question about how much or how little Harry actually calls his father and brother. I suspect that Harry regularly tries to get in touch with his father, but I really have no idea how often or how infrequently he’s called William in the past four years. Well, NewsNation says that Harry has been trying to call both his father and brother since the Sussexes’ UK return, but they’ve been ignoring him.
Private citizen Prince Harry is becoming more frustrated and angry by the day, my sources say, especially since his calls are once again no longer being put through to either the king or his brother.
While it has been widely reported that Prince William and his wife, Catherine, haven’t picked up the phone to call Harry and are ignoring the Sussexes’ return to England — keeping calm and carrying on — what was not known was that Harry’s father had again resorted to silence concerning his younger son.
“Harry’s calls aren’t being put through,” my source said. “The king and William are treating this situation like they did when Harry threw international tantrums while living in Montecito. He doesn’t call to catch up or try to meet up. He calls to complain and try to bully his father into getting his taxpayer-funded security back. It’s exhausting. And ill-advised.”
The palace was especially taken aback when, after it released the “Sussexes are private citizens” memo, Harry had the gall to publicly complain that he wasn’t given any notice — he was — and that he had not had a chance to edit the letter.
Harry then sent out yet another ill-advised missive saying he and his wife Meghan were NOT private people; they were, according to them, PUBLIC citizens and therefore needed armed protection.
“It’s all just so horrid,” my source said. “And sadly, predictable. Harry says he wants to come home, he misses the U.K., and wants his children to know his father. Yet when he arrives, he immediately starts banging on about security, getting into public spats with his family, and complaining. Nothing is ever good enough unless it’s exactly what he wants … and he seems to forget he gave up this life. He can’t come back in.”
It didn’t help that Harry came back to the U.K. unapologetic, furious and “spitting blood” at his family and perceived enemies. Instead of offering apologies for the accusations he made in “Spare” or in his Oprah Winfrey or Netflix interviews, Harry has instead insisted he is owed an apology. He won’t get one.
So… even Paula Froelich’s sources aren’t saying that Harry has tried to call William? This is all about Harry trying to speak to Charles, and it sounds like the king’s staff are giving him the run-around. Which they did for years, up until Harry’s BBC interview last year, when he called his situation an “establishment stitch-up.” That interview moved the needle, but then Harry abandoned his position of strength by suddenly moving his family to the UK with zero security guarantees. All of which to say, I buy the idea that Harry has tried to talk to Charles about security specifically, just as I believe that Charles wants no part in guaranteeing the Sussexes’ safety and protection. Again, notice how RAVEC and the Home Office are slow-walking all of their assessments about the Sussexes’ security. This is still an establishment stitch-up and I’m worried that Harry doesn’t see it or doesn’t understand what’s actually going on here.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
More utter nonsense from Paula Froelich. She really is a joke 😅🤣😂
Yes, nonsense and belittling to a grown man with more than a full schedule of events in the few weeks since they moved back and have been settling into routines. Has Harry even had the time for a phone call this past month? Maybe when he’s jumping out of a plane or giving a talk in NYC?
Exactly what I came here to say.. also it has been reported in the past none of these people contact each other regularly or out of familiar love it’s business when they call and filtered through the system set up by the firm. Willy and Chuck have always lived in the same country and it’s reported they have very little contact whatsoever at least once a year we get that article.. there is no fatherly love in Chuck to give either of his sons imo he only supports Willy because he’s a brainless bully with no emotional control and unfortunately he is the heir the country is stuck with.
Didn’t Harry just give this Paula woman a standing interview at the Invictus event? He should not give her the time of day.
In fact, he should forget his father exists. He’s a horrible little man, father, and grandfather and the world knows that.
I doubt he tried to call William, his wife’s abuser by using bots.
Harry has a wife and kids and his mother’s family. He doesn’t need those dysfunctional and dangerous Windsors.
Completely made up. “Close sources” out of thin air.
Now we are supposed to believe Paula Froehlich and her palace sources? And once again blame Harry for being stupid/naive/reckless with the lives of his wife and children? Did Harry say his father won’t take his calls? He didn’t this time. We don’t know if they talk. We don’t know if Charles arranged some type of security privately. We know nothing and I am tired of the blame game on Celebitchy of all sites! This was the safe haven where we could bitch about the British media. Again, now we are supposed to believe the British media and their “sources”?
I fully believe the dastardly, game-playing dogshit king is ghosting his son. Maya Angelou: “When a person shows you who they are, believe them the first time.” Harry just can’t stop trying. You can’t get blood from a stone also fits. Or, play with snakes and get bitten. They all work.
Seriously doubt it.
I agree. The only way anyone will read an article about the horrid Windsors is to link Harry’s name to them. No calls is just no calls.
Why would Harry still try to talk to Charles about security when he said in the BBC interview that he just wanted Charles to step aside and let RAVEC does it’s job. Plus Paula Froelich’s source Tom Syko?
Harry is trying too hard. He really needs to just let go of his loyalty or ties with his dogs shit royal family. He really did lose leverage by moving back. He is just courting more conflict and friction by bringing his family back to England, and exposing them to nasty Brit smugness and hatred.
He has a right to be in his country.
Of course he has a right! But I agree with the posters who feel that it was a bad decision to come back, and that it’s not good for his mental health to be close-up with rejection and worse from his family.
Yet we don’t KNOW if Charles’ trifling ass ways are affecting Harry’s mental health…what we KNOW is that Harry has been able to support more endeavors in his home country and return to his 😍 family & that Meghan is enjoying friends outings & living her life and they’re both enjoying sharing this world with their babies & dogs…the optics they have presented doesn’t reflect tragedy…it reflects the optics they’ve presented since they broke free of the hating ass 🇬🇧 Royal family
Harry and Meghan have every right, obligation to claim their children’s birthright, in their dad’s homeland.
Otherwise the racists inbreds would attempt to erase these children from their homeland, birthright and line of succession. Just as they hoped they would be able to “forget soon enough” and erase Diana.
Courage, Sussex Family, be not discouraged.
Meghan is quoted as saying when she lacks courage, she thinks, “Lilly would do it!”
Yeah she would. The RF had best understand that in the American born Lily – they got a Princess coming! Can’t wait to see her slay, cuz you know that she will.
In the words of the late great James Brown, “Go on wit your bad self!!!
That is weird to put on a little girl who should be given peace and the space to figure out who she is and how she wants to approach the world. I shudder to think of what will happen when these kids get older and the press starts tearing them apart with comparisons.
I 100% believe Chuck would punish Harry for Earl Spencer’s book. Totally on brand for the petty angry old man.
Badgerette, thank you for making that connection. It didn’t occur to me, but I believe you’re absolutely right.
The description of Harry as “unapologetic, furious and ‘spitting blood’ at his family and perceived enemies” … the writer means William, right?
Because that sounds like William.
If Charles is ghosting Harry, I hope Harry takes that as a sign that this experiment isn’t working.
Harry just isn’t that stupid! He must see his father for who he is, just as Meghan sees hers: rotten to the very core. There’s no way he can deal with all the good people he meets thru Invictus and his work with Ukraine and not see the truth about his family, just in comparison. It’s like trying to see the good in Putin — it’s just not possible. Give him a break.
Porqué si nunca hemos creido a los tóxicos BMs y a los pseudos expertos reales, deberíamos empezar a creerles ahora. Sinceramente no creo nada de lo que dicen esta gente.
You are absolutely right @luna, the British press are toxic and can’t be trusted. However, what we can glean from some reporters is the stance of the palaces. It just gets tricky in trying to figure out which reporters actually have a royal source. At best, we can only get the bent message that one of the palaces wants to send out via the media.
I mean Harry has said the palace didn’t consult them on that ridiculous letter but this sounds way more dramatic than it needs to. Part of me thinks Harry is genuinely repulsed by William and he communicates with Charles when necessary. I don’t know what else to add to this. Harry is pretty busy and maybe he just wants to go home to his wife and kids after all these events he has scheduled. Meghan is obviously working remotely with AsEver and who knows what else. She probably has 9 pm meetings with her California team. I don’t think they’re waiting around for anything from Charles and certainly not William, unless it’s another malicious letter or action.
FFS I wish someone would shake some sense into Harry and open his eyes to the fact that his father doesn’t love him and doesn’t care what happens to him or his children!! The sooner that man wakes up the sooner his wife and children will be safe. I can’t believe he’s putting Meghan through this nonsense.
“FFS I wish someone would shake some sense” into readers of these hit pieces to understand that they are reading concocted stories intended to provoke and inflame them to hastily believe derived narratives that fall apart under the slightest bit of scrutiny. Personally, I don’t even believe Willy was ever at “Robert Fellowes’ funeral” because that story only cropped up AFTER it became known Harry attended.
I don’t care about any of this, I don’t care if this story is true or not. All I see is Harry walking around England, going to events, and getting the “Prince Charming” attention while Meghan and their kids are getting harassed. Meghan has to live like a hermit and can’t even join a parent’s WhatsApp group without incident. This move is for Harry and Harry only. The sooner he gets over his Daddy issues, the safer Meghan, Archie and Lilibet will be.
We don’t even know if Harry calls Charles or if Charles won’t take his calls.
Harry seems to be making the most of his proximity to his causes. And if Charles is avoiding him during this “extended stay,” Charles can no longer expect to be believed when he bitches & moans about missing his grandchildren.
To paraphrase Ann Richards, Harry is showing everyone how the cow ate the cabbage.
This is why I would kind of love it IF this story is true. Let’s say Harry IS trying to call his father every day and Charles is ignoring him*. Who looks bad in that scenario? Some on here will say that Harry looks weak, but I say that Charles looks like the dogshit father we all know he is. It doesn’t make Charles look good to ignore his younger son, daughter in law and grandchildren when they are now a helicopter ride away.
So keep on with it British media. But I dont want to hear one peep about Charles missing his Sussex grandchildren if a phone call is too much for him.
*I doubt Harry is calling his father every day folks lol.
Sigh. Team Harry and Meghan and Harry always. Harry had every right to write his memoir and do the Oprah interview. But he had to have known that they would be seen as a betrayal.
Harry’s treatment is a warning to all the lesser royals Charles is cutting off. Keep the secrets.
Look, Harry’s well aware of his father’s disinterest in either of his children or grandchildren – that’s not to say Harry wishes the relationship was warmer, but he knows the score.
Even if things were fine, Harry wouldn’t be seeing Charles on a regular basis anyway because that’s not how the family operates; there’s an insurmountable barrier between parent and child because of the nature of the institution.
As time passes, I’m more convinced this is a temporary move and the Sussexes will be back in Montecito this time next year. Harry didn’t come back for Charles.
Just more nonsense from gutter rats. This Prince is far too busy for those rats, so they try to bring him down with this nonsense. Prince Harry looks like a man among men, they make his his father look like thrash
Charles Windsor wrote and said worse things about his parents than Harry did in Spare. Harry did not tell tales that were not his to share or overshare. I think his class was seen as weakness and inadvertently egged on the smear campaign. Harry never had a normal relationship with his father. He was boarded at 8. He could never call his father, speak to him or see him at anytime. Charles has lived a rigid regimented, compartmentalized life. Harry is nobody’s fool and knows his birth family, warts and all. Charles was never going to suddenly be warm, cuddly and accommodating. Outside Christmas, Easter, the summer holidays and family work events, like trooping, the Windsors probably rarely spend time together.
I believe there is some truth to him being upset that the letter would have messed up their reassessment by RAVEC. By putting it back out there, it allows some people to possibly thing that since they are private citizens they are not due to have security.