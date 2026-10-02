Paris Fashion Week sightings: Ines de Ramon, Apple Martin & Brooklyn Beckham

Paris Fashion Week has been very busy this year! A lot of celebrities came out for the shows this year, which is probably some kind of weird recession indicator. I just wanted to highlight a few people at PFW in recent days. First off: Ines de Ramon went solo to the Chloe show on Thursday. Is Ines at that place now, where being “the girlfriend of” guarantees her some PFW invitations? It looks like it. The Chloe people got the last laugh though, because the dress they gave her is hilariously bad. It’s funny because Brad Pitt’s whole thing is copying his partner’s aesthetic and Ines’ style is so ridiculous, he’s had to figure out his own look for the first time in decades.
Speaking of Chloe, Apple Martin has a brand ambassadorship with them and she walked her first runway yesterday. They gave her a decent dress, honestly. She looks very model-y.
And finally, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz made an appearance at the Balenciaga show and then an after-party. Does anyone know if Brooklyn’s pants are Balenciaga? Because I love them. I’ve been looking for similar palazzo-style trousers. Anyway, the British tabloids are making a big deal over this because Victoria Beckham’s show is today, and presumably, Brooklyn and Nicola will skip it. As they should, honestly.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
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Paris, FRANCE Guests attend the Chloé Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Pictured: Ines de Ramon BACKGRID USA 1 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Chloe Fashion Show Women Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2027 Collection during Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Chloe BACKGRID USA 1 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Chloe Fashion Show Women Ready-to-Wear Spring/Summer 2027 Collection during Paris Fashion Week. Pictured: Chloe BACKGRID USA 1 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Stylish couple Brooklyn Beckham And Nicola Peltz exit their hotel and head to the Balenciaga party during Fashion Week in Paris, France. Pictured: Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz BACKGRID USA 1 OCTOBER 2026 BYLINE MUST READ: Iammeysam / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Guests attend the Chloé Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Pictured: Ines de Ramon BACKGRID USA 1 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
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Paris, FRANCE Guests attend the Chloé Womenswear Spring/Summer 2027 show as part of Paris Fashion Week in Paris, France. Pictured: Ines de Ramon BACKGRID USA 1 OCTOBER 2026 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
I’m sorry, but if her parents weren’t who they are, Apple is not walking runways at Paris fashion week.
All I see is dead eyes and bad lip filler.
🤷♀️ Young, tall, thin, blonde. The kind of woman the fashion industry chews up & spits out. It’s a paycheck.
At least they put dark lipstick on her, hiding the oddities going on with her lips.
I think Apple Martin could have a,decent modelling career.
Not super model stuff, but she has interest features.
Honestly I love Ines’ dress — it’s from the Chloe Fall 26 collection and that whole collection is a dream. If you watch the videos from inside before the show started, it really seemed like people did not have any interest in talking to her; she looked uncomfortable.
I think Apple is a great fit for Chloe — she’s much more model-esque than a lot of other nepo babies (+ I love that she went to college before doing anything).
i actually really like it too, although i hate the sleeves. if this were sleeveless, i would love it. the top reminds me of the 70s/80s.
I wouldn’t wear that purple thing at burning man. And you should only see what I have worn there!
Apple looks ok, as far as nepo babies go. They have contoured her to hell and back.
Wide leg pants are comfy and attractive, but they usually have a softer waist.
I think Ines should stay well away from any naked flames in that.
Or camera lenses… 😂
At least it’s not beige lace, but the “naked dress” trend is boring. I don’t need to see your panties! Save it for Brad!
Judging by the “sizzling chemistry” between them when they’re together, Brad probably doesn’t need that either…
Has Brooklyn had work done to his face/specifically his chin? He looks more like his Dad than he used to look like. Apple is similar to Nicole Kidman’s daughter. Both have an interesting look, but aren’t supermodel material. Chloe did Inez dirty. That dress is a monstrosity.
Inez is a poor man’s version of Amal Clooney. Brad and George are friends ((or were, dunno). Doesn’t look like Brad will marry here…
I don’t think Ines is like Amal in any way— Amal is well educated and had a very serious career before meeting Clooney. My understanding is that Inez has not actually had a career designing jewelry at all.
Nothing says “high fashion” like a woman in an arm-inhibiting dust ruffle and visible undies on what appears to be a random street corner. /s
It’s probably dawned on Ines by now that she doesn’t have much clout without her boyfriend by her side. Wasn’t that hideous cut-out top she wore to a match recently from Chloé, too? Have they already signed her on as an influencer and she’s getting freebies, or is she still working towards that?
I guess the message being thrown out by Brad’s people that Ines is content to stay behind the scenes, be low-key, not seek fame was the garbage we all thought it was. One nice thing – I like her hair here. The dress seems like a mean prank.
Ines looks totally different when she’s not attached to Brad Pitt’s side.
Because she doesn’t throw herself at anyone or force a smile, as if her life depended on it.
Apple Trump.
I absolutely see that
I thought Apple was Ivanka at first glance.
Why is Ines wearing a lamp shade?
I really like Apple’s dress. They did her dirty with that nose contour though. I guess it’s contour? It looks like highlighter. It really made her extremely wide set eyes to stand out even more which is not a good thing. Venturing into super uncanny territory to me.
Ines’s dress is awful. I think the sleeves are too much or she’s got the top pulled down way too much. The color is nice though.
Wow, Apple looks exactly like her Aunt Nicola. That kid is a Martin through and through and no middle part, dead split ends and cosmetic work is gonna have her looking like Goop.
I can’t get over how much Ines looks like Janice from Friends. Yikes, imagine going from Angelina Jolie to….that
To me, she looks like that octomom woman.
Didn’t Octomom allegedly try to make herself look like Angelina?