Paris Fashion Week sightings: Ines de Ramon, Apple Martin & Brooklyn Beckham

Paris Fashion Week has been very busy this year! A lot of celebrities came out for the shows this year, which is probably some kind of weird recession indicator. I just wanted to highlight a few people at PFW in recent days. First off: Ines de Ramon went solo to the Chloe show on Thursday. Is Ines at that place now, where being “the girlfriend of” guarantees her some PFW invitations? It looks like it. The Chloe people got the last laugh though, because the dress they gave her is hilariously bad. It’s funny because Brad Pitt’s whole thing is copying his partner’s aesthetic and Ines’ style is so ridiculous, he’s had to figure out his own look for the first time in decades.

Speaking of Chloe, Apple Martin has a brand ambassadorship with them and she walked her first runway yesterday. They gave her a decent dress, honestly. She looks very model-y.

And finally, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz made an appearance at the Balenciaga show and then an after-party. Does anyone know if Brooklyn’s pants are Balenciaga? Because I love them. I’ve been looking for similar palazzo-style trousers. Anyway, the British tabloids are making a big deal over this because Victoria Beckham’s show is today, and presumably, Brooklyn and Nicola will skip it. As they should, honestly.

Photos courtesy of Backgrid.

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28 Responses to “Paris Fashion Week sightings: Ines de Ramon, Apple Martin & Brooklyn Beckham”

  1. KellySays says:
    October 2, 2026 at 9:44 am

    I’m sorry, but if her parents weren’t who they are, Apple is not walking runways at Paris fashion week.

    Reply
  2. JFerber says:
    October 2, 2026 at 9:50 am

    At least they put dark lipstick on her, hiding the oddities going on with her lips.

    Reply
  3. Eleonor says:
    October 2, 2026 at 9:53 am

    I think Apple Martin could have a,decent modelling career.
    Not super model stuff, but she has interest features.

    Reply
  4. Kirsten says:
    October 2, 2026 at 9:55 am

    Honestly I love Ines’ dress — it’s from the Chloe Fall 26 collection and that whole collection is a dream. If you watch the videos from inside before the show started, it really seemed like people did not have any interest in talking to her; she looked uncomfortable.

    I think Apple is a great fit for Chloe — she’s much more model-esque than a lot of other nepo babies (+ I love that she went to college before doing anything).

    Reply
    • mblates says:
      October 2, 2026 at 10:08 am

      i actually really like it too, although i hate the sleeves. if this were sleeveless, i would love it. the top reminds me of the 70s/80s.

      Reply
  5. CatGotMyTongue says:
    October 2, 2026 at 9:56 am

    I wouldn’t wear that purple thing at burning man. And you should only see what I have worn there!

    Apple looks ok, as far as nepo babies go. They have contoured her to hell and back.

    Wide leg pants are comfy and attractive, but they usually have a softer waist.

    Reply
    • SarahCS says:
      October 2, 2026 at 11:28 am

      I think Ines should stay well away from any naked flames in that.

      Reply
      • CatGotMyTongue says:
        October 2, 2026 at 1:59 pm

        Or camera lenses… 😂

        At least it’s not beige lace, but the “naked dress” trend is boring. I don’t need to see your panties! Save it for Brad!

      • Anon says:
        October 2, 2026 at 2:12 pm

        Judging by the “sizzling chemistry” between them when they’re together, Brad probably doesn’t need that either…

  6. Tn democrat says:
    October 2, 2026 at 10:04 am

    Has Brooklyn had work done to his face/specifically his chin? He looks more like his Dad than he used to look like. Apple is similar to Nicole Kidman’s daughter. Both have an interesting look, but aren’t supermodel material. Chloe did Inez dirty. That dress is a monstrosity.

    Reply
    • Gtwiecz says:
      October 2, 2026 at 10:11 am

      Inez is a poor man’s version of Amal Clooney. Brad and George are friends ((or were, dunno). Doesn’t look like Brad will marry here…

      Reply
      • Meredith says:
        October 2, 2026 at 10:38 am

        I don’t think Ines is like Amal in any way— Amal is well educated and had a very serious career before meeting Clooney. My understanding is that Inez has not actually had a career designing jewelry at all.

  7. apostrophe says:
    October 2, 2026 at 10:05 am

    Nothing says “high fashion” like a woman in an arm-inhibiting dust ruffle and visible undies on what appears to be a random street corner. /s

    Reply
  8. Anon says:
    October 2, 2026 at 10:19 am

    It’s probably dawned on Ines by now that she doesn’t have much clout without her boyfriend by her side. Wasn’t that hideous cut-out top she wore to a match recently from Chloé, too? Have they already signed her on as an influencer and she’s getting freebies, or is she still working towards that?

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      October 2, 2026 at 12:38 pm

      I guess the message being thrown out by Brad’s people that Ines is content to stay behind the scenes, be low-key, not seek fame was the garbage we all thought it was. One nice thing – I like her hair here. The dress seems like a mean prank.

      Reply
  9. Amy Bee says:
    October 2, 2026 at 10:23 am

    Ines looks totally different when she’s not attached to Brad Pitt’s side.

    Reply
  10. Carrie says:
    October 2, 2026 at 10:25 am

    Apple Trump.

    Reply
  11. Gravitas says:
    October 2, 2026 at 10:29 am

    I thought Apple was Ivanka at first glance.

    Reply
  12. Joanne says:
    October 2, 2026 at 10:29 am

    Why is Ines wearing a lamp shade?

    Reply
  13. BJ says:
    October 2, 2026 at 10:35 am

    I really like Apple’s dress. They did her dirty with that nose contour though. I guess it’s contour? It looks like highlighter. It really made her extremely wide set eyes to stand out even more which is not a good thing. Venturing into super uncanny territory to me.

    Ines’s dress is awful. I think the sleeves are too much or she’s got the top pulled down way too much. The color is nice though.

    Reply
  14. Tiffany says:
    October 2, 2026 at 10:55 am

    Wow, Apple looks exactly like her Aunt Nicola. That kid is a Martin through and through and no middle part, dead split ends and cosmetic work is gonna have her looking like Goop.

    Reply
  15. Masters says:
    October 2, 2026 at 11:32 am

    I can’t get over how much Ines looks like Janice from Friends. Yikes, imagine going from Angelina Jolie to….that

    Reply

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