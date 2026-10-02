Paris Fashion Week sightings: Ines de Ramon, Apple Martin & Brooklyn Beckham

Paris Fashion Week has been very busy this year! A lot of celebrities came out for the shows this year, which is probably some kind of weird recession indicator. I just wanted to highlight a few people at PFW in recent days. First off: Ines de Ramon went solo to the Chloe show on Thursday. Is Ines at that place now, where being “the girlfriend of” guarantees her some PFW invitations? It looks like it. The Chloe people got the last laugh though, because the dress they gave her is hilariously bad. It’s funny because Brad Pitt’s whole thing is copying his partner’s aesthetic and Ines’ style is so ridiculous, he’s had to figure out his own look for the first time in decades.

Speaking of Chloe, Apple Martin has a brand ambassadorship with them and she walked her first runway yesterday. They gave her a decent dress, honestly. She looks very model-y.

And finally, Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz made an appearance at the Balenciaga show and then an after-party. Does anyone know if Brooklyn’s pants are Balenciaga? Because I love them. I’ve been looking for similar palazzo-style trousers. Anyway, the British tabloids are making a big deal over this because Victoria Beckham’s show is today, and presumably, Brooklyn and Nicola will skip it. As they should, honestly.