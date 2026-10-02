US Polo Association President: Princess Kate ‘is always a beacon of light’

The Princess of Wales goes to one polo match a year on average. Since Prince William became PoW, he only plays one polo match a year and it’s always for charity. Kate has skipped it a couple of times in the past four years. She did come out for this year’s match and she sat alone with a face like thunder as she watched her husband play. Well, the president of the US Polo Association is oddly full of compliments for Kate and William regarding their semi-annual polo appearances.

Kate Middleton may be watching from the sidelines at Prince William’s polo matches, but she still manages to stand out.

“She is always a beacon of light,” USPA Global President and CEO J. Michael Prince told PEOPLE of the Princess of Wales while speaking at the U.S. Polo Assn. Pacific Coast Open Final at the Santa Barbara Polo & Racquet Club in Carpinteria, Calif., on Aug. 30.

Prince has spent time around the royal couple at William’s polo matches, including the annual Royal Charity Polo Cup, where Kate has regularly cheered on her husband over the years.

Kate, 44, was on hand for the 2026 DMMI Royal Charity Polo Cup in July, where William captained the U.S. Polo Assn. Team to victory for the second consecutive year. The Princess of Wales presented the trophy at the end of the match, sharing a celebratory kiss with her husband. The annual philanthropic event raised more than $1.3 million for 10 charities across the U.K. chosen by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

“She was able to make it, which we’re very grateful for,” Prince says. “It’s just a wonderful event of sport, community and philanthropy.”

Prince also praised William, 44, for having “a great tournament” and for his commitment to the charitable event.

“I think about how busy all our lives are, but I think about his life and how busy it is and all his commitments at the [royal] level, at the family level. He gets out on the horse, and he plays extremely well,” Prince says. “He’s a competitor. He’s passionate. He’s out there trying to give back to the community and do the right thing and lead his team to victory. He’s been an amazing partner in that regard. What amazes me about him is that I think he’s a wonderful human being and I feel like what you see in person is also the person you see on the field,” he says.

As for whether William’s children could eventually follow in his footsteps on the polo field, Prince says the royal isn’t ready to hang up his mallet just yet.

“Maybe someday he hands it off to the kids,” Prince tells PEOPLE. “But for right now, I think it feels like he’s very engaged.”

[From People]

Like… what are we doing? Prince Harry was the one who lived in America and played polo for charity for several years in the US. Harry is the one who knows a lot of USPA players. Why is the head of USPA lavishing praise on William and Kate right at this very moment? Like, sure, maybe William deserves credit (ish) for playing one charity match a year. But talking about Kate like she’s some kind of sainted figure for looking grumpy at the polo? This kind of overly-effusive-over-nothing praise keeps coming out for William and Kate. Is this emotional-support PR? Peg and Waity are feeling quite disturbed these days over the return of the Ginge, and so people are being sent out to publicly praise them?

Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.

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12 Responses to “US Polo Association President: Princess Kate ‘is always a beacon of light’”

  1. SuOutdoors says:
    October 2, 2026 at 8:09 am

    Wow, a lot of puff pieces nowadays. The bulletproof sunshine is working overtime!

    Reply
  2. Amy G says:
    October 2, 2026 at 8:12 am

    Maybe they think that’s going to get Harry to commit to a match for them next year. Super weird.

    Reply
  3. Hypocrisy says:
    October 2, 2026 at 8:14 am

    So are WanK calling up all their patrons and contacts briefing them to brief the tabloids on just how wonderful they are for doing events with no crowds, while Prince Harry is showing up everywhere lately and doing real work with world leading organizations, skydiving, and giving speeches in tuxedos.. Prince Harry gets news coverage because what he is doing has value and produces results, WanK are not doing events for anything other than photo shoots which help no one and don’t change anything.

    Reply
  4. Niki says:
    October 2, 2026 at 8:21 am

    We all know this falls apart the moment Meghan leaves the house and is publicly photographed, right? All this PR shit will fail when she pap’d at the supermarket. All it takes is a mere mention or sighting of her and these two fall apart. And no one is buying their PR blitz bullshit.

    Reply
  5. CatGotMyTongue says:
    October 2, 2026 at 8:32 am

    Hmm. Whatever. Wasn’t this months ago? Why is it being brought up now? I guess if they can’t do new things, there’s always rehashing previous engagements. The embiggening will continue!

    I will say that the black and white dress is one of Kate’s better looks. I know she copied someone else, but it really is flattering on her. This, along with the colorful dress she wore outside the chain link fence with the little Jamaican kids, was one of her best day looks IMO. I would totally wear either one.

    Reply
  6. Sparkling Water says:
    October 2, 2026 at 8:34 am

    Yes, such a beacon, making sure she’s the only woman photographed on the sidelines, because she’s so insecure and not a girl’s girl that she can’t handle anyone else being there.

    When even your sister is feuding with you, and you have no other female friends, and aren’t seen with anyone except maybe your mom, what does that say about you?

    Reply
  7. Amy Bee says:
    October 2, 2026 at 8:43 am

    This is a weird piece. Is the US Polo Association promoting an event? Why would he talking about Kate out of the blue?

    Reply
  8. MidnightSuperNova says:
    October 2, 2026 at 8:47 am

    The Lazy royals need good publicity because Harry is showing them up.

    Reply
  9. Smart&Messy says:
    October 2, 2026 at 8:48 am

    JFC that coworker kiss is so cringe.

    Reply
  10. Becks1 says:
    October 2, 2026 at 9:02 am

    Like I said in the other post….KP is in panic mode right now, and they aren’t even trying to hide it. I think they’ve put out the bat signal for these kinds of comments. People mag isn’t just random talking about W&K – neither is Tom cruise. someone is suggesting these specific questions so that they can get these soundbites. I don’t think USPA president really cares about Kate, what effect does she have on polo in the UK, the US or globally?

    Reply
  11. Alla says:
    October 2, 2026 at 9:06 am

    Many people do not follow gossip about royals. So its not like they are choosing a side. They don’t care.

    Reply

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