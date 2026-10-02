“Savannah James flies first-class & her friends fly business class” links

Savannah James flies first class and lets her friend April McDaniel fly business class. As in, they’re going to the same place but Savannah doesn’t pay for McDaniel’s upgrade or first-class ticket. Savannah is a billionaire! But I also sort of understand. [Buzzfeed]
Mikey Madison: boring in Balmain. [RCFA]
It’s insane that this woman survived two lethal injections. [OMG Blog]
We absolutely need a Donna Summer revival! [Socialite Life]
I didn’t know Anne Hathaway was ride-or-die for the Knicks. [LaineyGossip]
Review of Digger: a hot mess. [Pajiba]
Scooter Braun is apparently advising Sydney Sweeney on how to deal with the backlash from dating Scooter Braun. You cannot make this up! [Reality Tea]
Sense & Sensibility Down Under. [Go Fug Yourself]
Cristiano Ronaldo speaks out. [Just Jared]
Eddie Murphy & Matthew Weiner?? [Seriously OMG]
Rest in peace to Ken Urker. [Starcasm]
Spoilers for Ted Lasso (I gave up on this season already). [Hollywood Life]
I have dropped friends who acted like Scrooge 😠 because that has NEVA been the energy I bring to my loved 😍 ones…if I got it & you AIN’T got it…then we BOTH got it! Savannah AND her trifling ass 🤬 husband have SHOWCASED AD NASEUM that they AIN’T 🤬
April McDaniel is worth between 5 and 10 million dollars. She can afford to buy her own upgrade, but chooses to be frugal in her spending. She addressed this issue herself and said she can afford to pay for herself.
See with that kind of response, why is this a story? Its different if she doesn’t have the budget for it. But if you’re wealthy but would prefer to save your money, then why are we arguing? People are really arguing about a rich woman being frugal and not being upgraded by her even richer friend?
When it’s about money, you can’t ask another person to take care of your expenses for you just because they’re richer. If im flying coach, there’s no way im asking my friend to upgrade me with her money. If you dont have the cash to wear gucci, are you going to ask your richer friend to compensate the difference so you to have a gucci piece? Makes absolutely no sense. Work for your own money, keep your own money, spend your own money. Nobody owes you nothing cuz you’re poorer
If you feel entitled to somebody’s money because they are your friend and they are rich then you are not a good friend. She’s your friend not your mother, she’s not your SO and her only job is to be your friend, she’s not there to pick up your tabs or pay for people when they are out, she’s not there to pay for your holidays or to be your ATM and she’s certainly not your emergency fund. If you don’t like the boundaries they have set (which in my opinion is the right thing to do especially if she has friends that think like you) you have feet get to stepping. She worked hard for her money and it’s certainly not LeBron’s job to cater to your needs through his wife. That sense of entitled behaviour irks me no end.😑
I’m sorry but if I had that kind of $$ I would absolutely upgrade and/or pay for my friend. Jesus. What is wrong with people????
if states insist on keeping the death penalty (which i can’t believe still exists and is used) at least hire a freaking professional who can hit a vein. also the fact that they still allow viewers and have mics in the room when someone is being put to death is absolutely inhumane. how awful.
But what kind of professional signs up to kill a person strapped to a table? Not anyone I’d spend time with.
I think witnesses are legally required to be there, part of the assurance that everything is ‘above board’–as much as state execution can be above board. I’m guessing the states that have the death penalty have different rules, but it’s usually lawyers, cops, etc., maybe victim’s family members? Don’t know. Don’t want to know. I don’t live in a death penalty state.
Without those legal observers, we wouldn’t know what happened.
This country needs to abolish the death penalty.
Yes! On the federal level! But with MAGA in charge, ain’t gonna happen.
Agreed. It was abolished in the 70s only to be brought back. 23 states have banned it. 4 states have a moratorium. Of the remaining states that still have the death penalty 16 have executed a prisoner in the last decade.
• Texas
• Florida
• Oklahoma
• Missouri
• Alabama
• Georgia
• Ohio
• South Carolina
• Arizona
• Arkansas
• Tennessee
• Mississippi
• South Dakota
• Indiana
• Nebraska
• Idaho
What Christa Pike did was horrific and she deserves to spend the rest of her life behind bars. The death penalty is barbaric. There is no humane way to execute someone. And while she’s clearly guilty, we know innocent people can – and do – land in jail.
I am so horrified by the botched execution in my home state. It is second time an execution didn’t go “properly” here. What Christa did was gruesome and appalling, but she had a horrific childhood marred by horrific abuse. No safety net caught her. Back’erd magat policies that reward bad male behavior, have made abortion impossible, have made maternal healhcare, healthcare in general and birth control difficult/too expensive, have refused to intervene in the meth/opioid epidemics and have defunded education/safety net programs while promoting the patriarchy are going to create/have created millions of angry, destructive kids just like Christa Pike. Magats are incapable of leadership and spent weeks grandstanding this state sanctioned m#rder like it was something to be proud of to end up torturing a woman that had spent more than 3/5ths of her life in prison. Millions upon mllions upon millions have been laundered into the prison/legal/medical systems with this debacle that could have genuinely helped thousands of desperate kids instead of benefiting the 1%. The hypocrisy of claiming to be pro-life only for the unborn and showing no compassion for anyone else is just beyond belief.
Obviously there’s no “compassion for the unborn” just a desire to subjugate women and bring as much unskilled labor into the market as possible. The death penalty is notoriously racist, involves a costly appeals process, and essentially brutal. There are so many reasons the death penalty should be abolished. But for a white woman to be sentenced to death, well the first time in 200 years for TN, so that says something specific about this crime. I’m not sure we should be throwing around concepts like “compassion.” We can oppose the death penalty for a variety of reasons, but a sadistic cruel murderer who would certainly have killed again given the chance, doesn’t meet the bar for “compassion” from what I can see.
AMEN
I don’t get the big deal with the first-class thing. Friends have different finances and there should never be an expectation that the wealthier one(s) always pick up the tab or upgrade everyone. I’m sure Savannah is more than generous in other ways. After reading the article, it’s obvious they are both good with the situation; if either had an issue they wouldn’t be friends.
So this woman has a lot of money and is now responsible for footing the bill for her friends? Bull. Also I have flown business class and it is great, her friend is not suffering by any means.
If Sweeny wants people to not have issues with her she should learn to act and stop using her body as her only value proposition.
I have no problem with Savannah and her friend either. I’ve always liked Savannah. She’s married to the biggest name in basketball and has never acted like I’m-better-than-any-other-WAG on this team. There are those who do that (no names mentioned). Savannah has always been chill, supportive and even started her own business. Good for her. Nothing but praise.
As a lifelong music freak and big Bill Withers fan, I’m not hearing it.
There are only so many chord progressions. As Elvis Costello pointed out. It’s just a money grab by the estate. Bill was a genuinely good person and I find it hard to believe that he would have supported this.
Bill famously suffered from stuttering. He didn’t stutter while singing tho! Unfortunately for us, he didn’t record much. He was brilliant.
RIP Bill. Good luck, Olivia.
Disco is making a comeback! Donna (and Giorgio Moroder, who was behind most of her hits and still lives, having worked with Daft Punk and others in recent memory) are going to be in your ears again soon. Enjoy! (& thanks, Alyssa… I just about cried when she came out and skated to the MacArthur Park suite!)
Disco forever! Have a great weekend, all!
Savannah James is doing the right thing. Makes me think of MC Hammer that man did everything he could to rasie his family, friends and neighborhood out of poverty. Which led to entitlement and expectations by them.
That man had so many people on his payroll. He literally went bankrupt. And when the money ran out so did they.
LeBron ain’t going broke that’s for sure.
Why no mention of olivia colman‘s beautiful hair? If we can’t talk about that here that sucks.