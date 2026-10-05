Sarah Jessica Parker, Stevie Nicks & Fran Drescher attended the NYC Ballet Gala

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick
Sarah Jessica Parker has served on the New York City Ballet’s Board of Directors since 2010. At the ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala last week, SJP wore a sheer pink tulle Simone Rocha dress with long pink ribbons and floral accents. Rocha also designed some of the costumes for the performances. Steve Nicks was an honorary chair, hence the Stevie Nicks-meets-ballet look. The dress didn’t photograph well because it was sheer, but it grew on me the more I looked at it. That Rapunzel braid was fabulous. She’s been doing gray blending for a few years, and it looks great.

SJP

Stevie Nicks wore a mauve Morgane Le Fay gown with a floral crown and brown boots. She looked lovely, like a whimsical bohemian fairy queen, and her hair was gorgeous. Long live Queen Stevie.

Stevie Nicks

Fran Drescher attended the gala with her ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson. She did not do Stevie Nicks cosplay. Fran wore a figure-hugging, glittery knit dress by Brunello Cucinelli with a keyhole cutout. Her YSL statement earrings were fun.

Fran Drescher

Fran Drescher

Gala co-chair Nicole Ari Parker wore a white custom Victor de Souza gown with black embellishments. Maybe I’m just hungry, but the fringe tiers look like a layer cake. Nicole posted a highlights reel from the evening which included a clip of her chatting with Stevie Nicks and videos of the dress in motion.

Nicole Ari Parker

Co-chair Julia Fox was in a 2001 velvet Saint Laurent tux with a white ruffled blouse. This might be goofy on someone else, but it’s practically staid for Julia.

Julia Fox

Photos credit: IMAGO/Jason Shore/Avalon, Image Press Agency/Avalon

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7 Responses to “Sarah Jessica Parker, Stevie Nicks & Fran Drescher attended the NYC Ballet Gala”

  1. QuiteContrary says:
    October 5, 2026 at 11:52 am

    I love SJP’s dress and shoes here. But that long braid would give me a headache.

    Reply
  2. Ameerah M says:
    October 5, 2026 at 11:56 am

    I hate SJP’s dress. The braid is pretty though. I actually like Nicole Ari Parker’s dress. Fran’s was a snoozefest. Julia Fox’s look was cute

    Reply
  3. Lorelei says:
    October 5, 2026 at 11:56 am

    I never thought I’d see the day when Fran Drescher’s outfit was the most polished, especially in this crowd.

    Reply
  4. ChillinginDC says:
    October 5, 2026 at 11:57 am

    Loved SJP’s entire look and hair. Everyone else had misses on their outfits for me.

    Reply
  5. therese says:
    October 5, 2026 at 11:59 am

    No Timothy Chalamet T-shirts.

    Reply
  6. HillaryIsAlwaysRight says:
    October 5, 2026 at 1:19 pm

    I love Julia’s YSL tux!!!! She nailed the assignment.

    Reply
  7. IFoxi says:
    October 6, 2026 at 12:09 am

    Never been a fan of SJP, but good for her rocking the gray and helping de-stigmatize it. No shade (haha) to anyone who colors theirs.

    Reply

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