Sarah Jessica Parker, Stevie Nicks & Fran Drescher attended the NYC Ballet Gala



Sarah Jessica Parker has served on the New York City Ballet’s Board of Directors since 2010. At the ballet’s Fall Fashion Gala last week, SJP wore a sheer pink tulle Simone Rocha dress with long pink ribbons and floral accents. Rocha also designed some of the costumes for the performances. Steve Nicks was an honorary chair, hence the Stevie Nicks-meets-ballet look. The dress didn’t photograph well because it was sheer, but it grew on me the more I looked at it. That Rapunzel braid was fabulous. She’s been doing gray blending for a few years, and it looks great.

Stevie Nicks wore a mauve Morgane Le Fay gown with a floral crown and brown boots. She looked lovely, like a whimsical bohemian fairy queen, and her hair was gorgeous. Long live Queen Stevie.

Fran Drescher attended the gala with her ex-husband Peter Marc Jacobson. She did not do Stevie Nicks cosplay. Fran wore a figure-hugging, glittery knit dress by Brunello Cucinelli with a keyhole cutout. Her YSL statement earrings were fun.

Gala co-chair Nicole Ari Parker wore a white custom Victor de Souza gown with black embellishments. Maybe I’m just hungry, but the fringe tiers look like a layer cake. Nicole posted a highlights reel from the evening which included a clip of her chatting with Stevie Nicks and videos of the dress in motion.

Co-chair Julia Fox was in a 2001 velvet Saint Laurent tux with a white ruffled blouse. This might be goofy on someone else, but it’s practically staid for Julia.