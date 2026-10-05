Comando the Chihuahua is a new member of Mexico’s National Guard



A dog with a job is a happy dog. (And yes, that includes the floofs whose vital work entails lying in repose so you may enjoy the spendiferousness of their existence, you’re welcome!) Sometimes that job is clearing the airport runway from birds and other wildlife. Sometimes that job is being an Instagram star who models the best of Scottish thrift store finds. And in some cases, a dog is called up to serve their country. Such is the tail of Comando, the 13-month-old Chihuahua who hails from Chihuahua, and was conscripted to the Mexican National Guard six months ago. Comando’s life started out at a slower speed, living with an elderly couple. But he was quickly adopted by the Guard after the couple felt they could no longer take care of Comando and surrendered him to a shelter. Comando completed basic training as a search-and-rescue dog/mascot (the latter of which basically required him to be his adorable self), and is now ready to perform his duties Like representing his regiment by donning a fitted tactical vest, goggles, and camera-equipped helmut.

Mexico’s National Guard has welcomed a tiny new addition to the team. Comando the Chihuahua — who weighs around 15 lb. and is around 8 inches tall — underwent a training session in Mexico City last week, after joining the country’s National Guard as both a mascot and a search-and-rescue dog, per Reuters. The 13-month-old pup was seen at the training session wearing a fitted tactical vest, goggles and a tiny head-mounted camera. Video footage, which has since gone viral, showed Comando scampering downstairs, as well as having cuddles with officers. The pup has been brought on board partly to build a friendlier image of the National Guard amid its increasing military role in the country, per the BBC. Comando was adopted by the security force six months ago in the northern border state of Chihuahua, The Guardian reported. He’d previously been living with an elderly couple, but when they were no longer able to look after him, they took him to a rescue center, per the outlet. Lieutenant Debora Hernandez said that Comando — who has been attending school events, civic ceremonies and community outreach programs, as well as appearing in Mexico’s Independence Day parade — will hopefully help to remind the public that “beneath the uniform, we are human beings,” Reuters reported. The country’s National Guard canine force consists of around 350 dogs, but most of them are bigger breeds such as Labrador Retrievers and German Shepherds, the news agency noted.

[From People]

Lieutenant Hernandez also told reporters that Comando is there to “break that paradigm that only large dogs” can serve. You go, Comando! He sure is getting off on a strong paw, looking equal parts cute and fierce in his gear. I sure hope the Guard doesn’t only treat him as a cara guapa. That boy trained, so let him seek and rescue! Though at least the Guard is being fairly transparent that Comando is there to rescue — their public image, lol. I mean, woof, this was a blunt statement: “The pup has been brought on board partly to build a friendlier image of the National Guard amid its increasing military role in the country.” That’s a tall order for an eight-inch-tall pup! May Comando find fulfillment in his work, true friends in the communities he now serves, and save a few lives along the way.

PS — Anyone else think that Comando might have some additional breeds in him besides Chihuahua? Because hot dog, that face is a near dead ringer for my dearly departed My Girl, who was a Chihuahua-Dachshund mix.

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