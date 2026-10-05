Kash Patel, 46, is engaged to 27-year-old ‘country music artist’ Alexis Wilkins

It never occurred to me that FBI Director Kash Patel isn’t (allegedly) just a dangerous, paranoid lush and a liar, he’s also being targeted by a honey trap. I’d seen references to Patel’s girlfriend Alexis Wilkins before, and it’s well-documented that he flies her out on government planes and regularly uses federal resources to hang out with her. But before now, I didn’t realize that there’s a conversation about exactly why she’s dating him. Is she honey-trapping for a foreign government? Or is she just using Patel to raise her profile, because she clearly wants to be some kind of country-music star-slash-conservative commentators. What kind of grifter is she? We’ll soon find out, because they’re now engaged.

FBI director Kash Patel is engaged to Alexis Wilkins. On Sunday, Oct. 4, the country music singer and former Rumble host, 27, announced in a post shared on X that the Trump appointee, 46, had proposed. “Went and got the law involved,” Wilkins captioned the post, which included a photo of herself and Patel. Patel and Wilkins have been dating since at least 2023. As she shared on her Instagram, she was by Patel’s side when he was sworn in as FBI director in February 2025. During a July 2025 appearance on The Megyn Kelly Show, Wilkins said she met Patel at an event at a friend’s house in Nashville. Wilkins told host Megyn Kelly that although she spent some of her childhood in England and Switzerland, she grew up primarily in Arkansas. She is now a country singer who, according to her LinkedIn, has been a recording artist, performer and writer since August 2007. She released her debut EP, Grit, in April 2023. Outside of music, she is also a political commentator and has been a consultant for The American Border Story since May 2025, as well as a board member of the National Rifle Association (NRA) since June 2025, per her LinkedIn. She has also served as an ambassador for Turning Point USA and as a contributor to The Unity Project.

[From People]

Look at those right-wing projects – someone (or some country) has groomed her as the perfect Republican girlfriend and spouse. Her conservative CV is immaculate for a 27-year-old with zero name recognition, like she was built in a Heritage Foundation lab. Her social media is extremely polished for a “country-music personality” whom no one knows. Someone is financing this woman. And I can guarantee that no one is vetting her either – she’s now engaged to the FBI Director, so the background check is “who gonna check me, boo?” This is insane.

Went and got the law involved 💍❤️ @Kash_Patel https://t.co/OjZmOOrVg7 — Alexis Wilkins (@AlexisWilkins) October 4, 2026